2x points now for loyalty members
The Print shop Restaurant
Featured Items
- 8oz Denver Steak *$16.79
Grilled To Your Liking, Served With Two Sides
- Chicken Tenders$14.29
Fresh Breaded Jumbo Chicken Tenders (5) Served With Print Sauce And Ranch, Comes With Two Sides(make Nashville Hot for $1)
- Beer Cheese Dip and Pretzel Bites$9.29
House baked pretzel bites served with Fat Tire Amber Ale beer cheese
Food
Sharables
- Potato Casarol Bites$11.29
Best of potato casserole and tator tots, served with a side of ranch.
- Chorizo Honey Brussel Sprouts$10.39
Fresh fried brussel sprouts sauteed with pork chorizo and grade A honey
- Beer Cheese Dip and Pretzel Bites$9.29
House baked pretzel bites served with Fat Tire Amber Ale beer cheese
- Saucey Shrimp$12.89
Lightly breaded shrimp tossed in a house made bang bang sauce
- Nashville Hot Cauliflower$10.29
Battered cauliflower tossed in Nashville Hot Seasoning served with a side of house made ranch.
- Parmesan Garlic Curds$11.19
Served with a side of print sauce and house made ranch
- Shop Seasoned Tray$7.29
Choice of fries or pork rinds.
- Garlic Parm Tray$9.29
Choice of fries or pork rinds.
- Nashville Hot Tray$9.29
Choice of fries or pork rinds.
- Print Style Tray$11.29
Choice of fries or pork rinds.
Salad
- Power Grain Bowl$11.79
Quinoa, Garlic Sauteed Power Greens With Legumes And Wheat Berry, Pineapple Slaw, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Fried Feta, Honey Chili Dressing
- Shop Salad$10.59
Romaine Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Cheddar Cheese, House Made Crouton, Bacon Bits, Housemade Ranch
- Chicken Seh-Zahr Salad$12.89
Romaine Lettuce Tossed In House Caesar Dressing, Homemade Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Three Jumbo Grilled Chicken Tenders
Entrees
- Cheese Crust Smashburger$13.89
Two Smash Patties With Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Print Sauce, House Made Spicy Garlic Pickle. Served With One Side
- Chicken Sandwich$12.79
Two Fresh Bread Jumbo Chicken Tenders Fried And Served On A Toasted Brioche Bun With Pineapple Slaw, Honey Chili Sauce, House Made Spicy Pickles Served With One Side (Get It Nashville Hot For $1)
- Chicken Tenders$14.29
Fresh Breaded Jumbo Chicken Tenders (5) Served With Print Sauce And Ranch, Comes With Two Sides(make Nashville Hot for $1)
- Not Your Nana’s Meatballs$14.79
Three Giant Meatballs Served With Spaghetti Noodles Homemade Basil Marinara Topped With Shaved Parmasean
- Maple Dijon Glazed Salmon$20.79
8oz Blackened Salmon Fillet Glazed With Our Maple Dijon Sauce, Served With Two Sides
- Maple Apple Grilled Pork Chops$15.39
Two 6oz Pork Chops Grilled And Topped With Our Maple Apple Chutney, Served With Two Sides
- 8oz Denver Steak *$16.79
Grilled To Your Liking, Served With Two Sides