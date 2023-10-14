Prode
Appetizers & Grilled
Grilled Prawn
Served with seafood sauce
Fries Shake
Thai street cart fries with our signature spicy and sour chili mix
Golden Quail Egg
Crispy fried wontons stuffed with quail egg served with sweet chili tamarind sauce
Herbs Wings
Marinated chicken wings served with sweet chili sauce
Pork Belly with Pla Ra
Fried pork belly marinated in fermented fish sauce served with chili tamarind sauce
Fried Calamari
Thai style fried calamari served with Thai sweet chili sauce and spicy mayo
Grilled Pork Jowl
Marinated pork jowl served with spicy tamarind sauce
Grilled Squid
Served with seafood sauce
Grilled Half Chicken
Marinated herb chicken served with spicy tamarind sauce and thai sweet chili sauce
Peanut Dumpling
Salad
Thai Papaya Salad
Green papaya, dried shrimp, peanut, chili, garlic, string bean, tomato in chili lime dressing
Thai Papaya with Crab
Green papaya, marinated raw blue crab, chili, garlic, string bean, tomato in chili lime dressing
Papaya with Pal Ra
Green papaya, Thai eggplant, dried shrimp chili, garlic, string bean, tomato, pla-ra (fermented fish paste) in chili lime dressing
Larb Gai
Ground chicken and gizzards served with mints, red onion, scallion with roasted rice powder in spicy lime dressing
Larb Moo
Ground pork and pork skin served with mints, red onion, scallion with roasted rice powder in spicy lime dressing
Larb Neur
Ground rib eye, honey comb tripe served with mints, red onion, scallion with roasted rice powder in spicy lime dressing
Larb Ped U-Don
Refreshing Thai salad with ground duck breast, galanga, gizzards and fried duck skin on top served with mints, red onion, scallion with roasted rice powder in spicy lime dressing
Pork Num Tok Salad
Traditional pork jowl salad served with mints, red onion, scallion with roasted rice powder in spicy lime dressing
Beef Num Tok Salad
Grilled rib-eye salad served with mints, red onion, scallion with roasted rice powder in spicy lime dressing
Raw Shrimp Salad
Chilled raw shrimp with bitter melon and chili lime garlic
Thai Prawn Salad
Grilled prawn, lemongrass, chili paste, mint in savory chili lime dressing
Mango Shrimp Salad
Mango with shrimp, red onion, cashew nuts, scallion, cilantro in chili lime dressing
Soup
Spicy Pork Ribs Soup
Pork ribs, galanga, lemongrass, red onion, kaffir lime leave, chili, tamarind
Chicken Tamarind Soup
Galanga, lemongrass, dried chili, red onion, kaffir lime leave
Creamy Tom Yum Soup
Mixed seafood, galanga, lemongrass, mushroom, red onion, kaffir lime leave, chili paste, milk, lime juice and cilantro
Clear Tom Yum Soup
Mixed seafood, galanga, lemongrass, red onion, kaffir lime leave, thai basil and lime juice
Tom Kha Soup
Noodle
Fried Rice
Thai Fried Rice
Thai fried rice, Chinese broccoli, onion, tomato and egg
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with pineapple, onion, cashew nut, carrot, curry powder and egg
Shrimp Paste Fried Rice
Fried rice with shrimp, shrimp paste, egg and scallion
Crab Meat Fried Rice
Fried rice with jumbo lump crab meat, egg and scallion
Spicy Basil Fried Rice
Sauteed
Basil Sauce
Garlic, chili, bell pepper, thai basil in spicy basil sauce
Fresh Ginger
Ginger, onion, scallion, black oyster mushroom in ginger garlic sauce
Prik Khing
Cucumber, tomato, onion, pineapple, belle pepper in homemade vinaigrette tomato sauce
Mixed Veg Delight
Sautee mixed vegetables in light garlic sauce
Curry
Special
Bangkok Ground Basil
Sautéed minced meat Thai basil, bell pepper, garlic, chili in spicy basil sauce
Chicken Cashew
Sautéed crispy chicken, cashew nut, onion, carrot, scallion
Prawn Chili & Salt
Prawn, garlic, chili and salt
Chinese Broccoli with Pork Belly
Sautéed Chinese broccoli and pork belly in garlic sauce
Hot Pan Seafood
Squid and prawn in chili paste, onion, scallion, bell pepper, chili paste sauce
Prik-khing Crispy Pork Belly
Crispy pork belly, string bean, bell pepper in Thai chili paste
Stir Fried Curry Powder Sauce
Onion, bell pepper, scallion, chili paste, curry powder and egg
Tower Omelette
Thai style crab meat omelette
Crying Tiger Steak
Marinated sliced rib-eye served with spicy tamarind sauce and bitter spicy tamarind sauce
Whole Fish
Snowflakes Fish
Grilled herbs whole tilapia, vermicelli noodle, and fresh vegetables served with seafood sauce and tamarind jaw sauce
Fish Lamb
Crispy tilapia served with mints, red onion, scallion with roasted rice powder in spicy lime dressing
Chu-Chee Fish
Crispy fish with chu-chee curry paste, coconut milk, kaffir lime leaves
Three Favored Fish
Crispy fish with chili and tamarind sauce
Fish Mango
Fried fish topped with mango, red onion, cashew nut, cilantro with chili lime dressing
Fish Lemongrass
Crispy red snapper, garlic, lemongrass, chili, kaffir, lime leave served with seafood sauce