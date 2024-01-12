Ole Town Cafe 114 S Central Ave
Full Menu
Breakfast
- 1 Biscuit topped with country gravy$4.00
- 1 egg/Sausage/cheese Biscuit$4.50
- 2 Biscuits topped with country gravy$5.00
- 2 eggs, bacon, hashbrowns & toast$6.50
- 2 eggs, sausage, hashbrowns & toast$6.50
- 1 egg/Bacon/cheese biscuit$4.50
- 1 egg/Bacon/cheese Sandwich$5.50
- 1 egg/Sausage/cheese Sandwich$5.50
- 1 Biscuit topped with sausage gravy$5.50
- 2 Biscuits topped with sausage gravy$8.00
- Belgian Waffle$4.00
- Breakfast burrito$7.00
Bacon or sausage, eggs, cheese and hashbrowns
- French Toast ~ 1 piece$4.00
- French Toast ~ 2 piece$6.00
- Grits Bowl$3.00
- Hashbrowns$3.50
- Oatmeal Bowl$3.00
- Pancake$4.00
Omelettes
Sandwiches & Burgers
- Hamburger$11.00
Mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles & onion
- Cheeseburger$12.00
Cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles & onion
- Hotdog$10.00
Mayo, mustard, ketchup, onions, cheese, pickles
- Fried Bologna Sandwich$7.00
Mayo, mustard, lettuce & tomato
- Chicken Fried Steak$13.00
Mayo, lettuce, tomato
- Patty Melt$12.00
Grilled onions, cheese & special sauce
- BLT$8.00
Mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato
- Clubhouse$12.00
- Cold ham or turkey$7.00
Ham, Bacon, turkey, mayo, lettuce, tomato
- Crispy Chicken$8.00
2 Chicken strips, mayo, lettuce & tomato
- Grilled Chicken$8.00
Mayo, lettuce, tomato
- French Dip$13.00
Thinly sliced prime rib with cheese
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$8.00
- Kids Grilled Cheese$5.50
Served with French fries
Soup of the Day
Appetizers
Salads
- Chefs Salad (Full)$10.95
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cheese, boiled egg, bacon, red onion, ham & turkey
- Chefs Salad (half)$8.95
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cheese, boiled egg, bacon, red onion, ham & turkey
- Garden Salad (regular)$7.00
Lettuce, carrot, tomato, cucumber & onion
- Garden Salad (side)$4.50
Lettuce, carrot, tomato, cucumber & onion
- Taco Salad$9.95
Beef taco meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese with sour cream & fresh pico de gallo on side
Kids
Sides
Beverages
Desserts
Dinner at 5 PM
Dinners ~ After 5:00 pm
- Chicken Fried Steak Plate$15.95
Mashed potato or French fries, gravy, veggie, soup or salad & roll
- Hamburger Steak$14.95
Grilled onions & mushrooms, mashed potato or French fries, gravy, veggie, soup or salad & roll
- Chicken Fried Chicken$15.95
Mashed potato or French fries, gravy, veggie, soup or salad & roll
- Deep Fried Breaded Shrimp (6)$14.95
Mashed potato or French fries, gravy, veggie, soup or salad & roll
To go Meals: Take & Bake-Heat & Eat
Take & Bake Frozen
- Take & Bake Frozen $7.95$7.95
- Take & Bake Frozen $8.95$8.95
- Take & Bake Frozen $9.95$9.95
- Take & Bake Frozen Soup 8 oz $3.00$3.00
- Take & Bake Frozen Side $3.50$3.50
- Take & Bake Frozen Soup 12 oz $4.50$4.50
- Take & Bake Frozen Soup 16 oz $6.00$6.00
- Take & Bake Frozen Soup 24 oz $9.00$9.00
- Take & Bake Frozen Family Meal $19.99$19.99
- Take & Bake Frozen Sweetie Meal for 2 $19.95$16.95
- Take & Bake Frozen 24 oz $12.00$12.00
- Take & Bake Frozen Pizza Supreme $20.00$20.00
- Take & Bake Frozen Pizza Meat Lovers $14.00$14.00
- Take & Bake Frozen Pizza Veggie $14.00$14.00
- Take & Bake Frozen Pizza Cheese $14.00$14.00
Heat & Eat
- Heat & Eat Fresh $7.95$7.95
- Heat & Eat Fresh $8.95$8.95
- Heat & Eat Fresh $9.95$9.95
- Heat & Eat Fresh 8 oz $3.00$3.00
- Heat & Eat Fresh Side $3.50$3.50
- Heat & Eat Fresh Soup 12 oz $4.50$4.50
- Heat & Eat Fresh Soup 16 oz $6.00$6.00
- Heat & Eat Fresh Soup 24 oz $9.00$9.00
- Heat & Eat Fresh Family Meal $19.99$19.99
- Heat & Eat Fresh Sweetie Meal for 2 $19.95$16.95
- Heat & Eat Fresh 24 oz $12.00$12.00
- Heat & Eat Fresh Pizza Supreme $20.00$20.00
- Heat & Eat Fresh Pizza Meat Lovers $20.00$20.00
- Heat & Eat Fresh Pizza Veggie $18.00$18.00
- Heat & Eat Fresh Pizza Cheese $14.00$14.00
- Heat & Eat Fresh Pizza Pepperoni $16.00$16.00
- Heat & Eat Fresh Pizza Sausage $16.00$16.00
- Heat & Eat Fresh Pizza Hawaiian $16.00$17.00
- Heat & Eat Fresh Pizza Pineapple Pepperoni $16.00$16.00