Progress & Provisions Craft Kitchen 900 8th st
Shareables and Sides
- Brussel Sprouts$9.00
Apple marmalade + bacon + parm
- Black Truffle Fries$7.00
Black truffle + herbs + Parmesan + kennebec fries
- Buffalo Cauliflower$9.00
House buffalo sauce + blue cheese dressing + everything spice
- Mac & Cheese$13.00
Cheese sauce + bacon + fresh pasta
- Fried Provolone$9.00Out of stock
Red sauce + provolone cheese + Parmesan
Sandwiches
- Korean Fried Chicken$12.50
Sweet & spicy chicken + jalapeño & lime aioli + lettuce + pickled cucumber + cilantro
- Fried Chicken Sando$13.00
Fried chicken + cheddar + bacon + lettuce + hot sauce pickle mayo
- Brisket Grilled Cheese$13.00
Coffee rubbed brisket + onion jam + American + gruyere + BBQ sauce
- P&P Burger$13.50
Smash patties + caramelized onions + American + pickles + burger sauce + martin's potato roll
- Burger 2.0$14.00
Smash patties + mayo + lettuce + bbq sauce + cheddar + pickled jalapeño
- Almost an Italian Beef$13.50
House beef + giardineria + au jus
- Moms Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Citrus chicken + gruyere + lettuce + tomato + avocado + mayo
Greens
- Waldorf Salad$13.50
Grapes + apples + gruyere + boiled egg + avocado + candied pecans + citrus chicken + white balsamic
- Cobb Salad$14.00
Local lettuce + bacon + onion + blue cheese + tomato + boiled egg + avocado + chicken
- Avocado Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine + Parmesan + bread crumbs + avocado Caesar dressing
Chicago Thin Pizzas
- Pepperoni$15.00
Red sauce + mozzarella + cup & char pepperoni
- Cheese$12.00
Red sauce + mozzarella + basil
- White Pie$13.00
Cream + mozzarella + onion jam + garlic confit
- Da Chicagoian$15.00
Red sauce + mozzarella + shredded beef + roasted onion & mushrooms + giardeineria
- Korean Chicken$16.00
Cream + mozzarella + shallot + pickled jalapeño + chicken + Korean sauce + cilantro