Proof No. 5
Food
From the Waters
From The Gardens
From The Pastures
Premium Steaks
Accompaniments
Craft Cocktails
Signature Cocktails
Proof Sazerac
$14.00
Coffey Time
$14.00
Bailey's and Coffee
$12.00
Chocolate Martini
$14.00
Old Fashioned
$14.00+
Manhattan
$14.00
Primo Old Fashioned
$16.00
Primo Manhattan
$16.00
#5 Daquiri
$14.00
Lady in the Purple Dress
$14.00
Tom Boy
$14.00
Lilikoi Margarita
$15.00
Cacao to Cacao
$14.00
Bath Time
$14.00
Back Float
$15.00
Gin Kaman
$15.00
Proof Espresso Martini
$15.00
Proof Carré
$16.00
Misc Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
$14.00
Aperol Spritz
$14.00
Aviation
$14.00
Black Manhattan
$14.00
Bloody Mary
$14.00
Boulivardier
$14.00
Bourbon Mule
$14.00
Clover Club
$14.00
Cosmo
$14.00
Daiquiri
$14.00
Gimlet
$14.00
Last Word
$14.00
Lemon Drop
$14.00
Long Island
$14.00
Margarita
$14.00
Martini
$14.00
Mimosa
$12.00
Mojito
$14.00
N/A Cocktail
$10.00
Negroni
$14.00
Perfect Manhattan
$14.00
Vodka Mule
$14.00
Whiskey Sour
$14.00
French Martini
$14.00
Espresso Martini
$14.00
N/A Mocktail
$9.00
Red Wine
Reds by the Glass
Austin Hope Cab Glass
$22.00
Château La North Red Blend Glass
$15.00
Double Canyon Cab Glass
$14.00
Foppiano Petite Syrah Glass
$18.00
Foppiano Pinot Noir Glass
$23.00
Owen Roe "Sinister Hand" Glass
$20.00
Resplendent Pinot Noir Glass
$16.00
Seghesio Red Zin Glass
$14.00
Treana Paso Robles Cab Glass
$16.00
Vigneti di Ettore Red Blend Glass
$20.00
Famiilia Bonfanti Malbec Glass
$15.00
Red Wine Sample
Reds By the Bottle
Balancing Act Cab Bottle
$80.00
My Favorite Neighbor Cab Bottle
$100.00
Paradigm 2016 Cab Bottle
$220.00
Double Canyon 2019 Cab Bottle
$52.00
Treana 2021 Cab Bottle
$60.00
Austin Hope 2020 Cab Bottle
$84.00
Hollis Cab Bottle
$100.00
Obsidian Ridge 2019 Bottle
$100.00
Foppiano Pinot Noir Bottle
$88.00
Emeritus Resplendent Pinot Noir Bottle
$120.00
Resplendent Pinot Noir Bottle
$60.00
Rex Hill Pinot Noir Bottle
$110.00
Trione Flatridge Ranch Red Zin Bottle
$80.00
Cantine San Marzano Red Zin Bottle
$75.00
Seghesio Red Zin Bottle
$68.00
Foppiano Petite Syrah Bottle
$68.00
Familia Bonfanti Malbec Bottle
$56.00
Bodega Catena Zapata 2018 Malbec Bottle
$150.00
Vigneti di Ettore Red Blend Bottle
$76.00
Robert Foley Red Blend Bottle
$120.00
Owen Roe "Sinister Hand" Red Blend Bottle
$76.00
Owen Roe "Yakima Valley" Bordeaux Bottle
$100.00
Château Malbat Bordeaux
$52.00
Château La North Côtes du Rhone Red Blend Bottle
$56.00
Olifantsberg Soul of the Mountain The Bull 2018 Bottle
$100.00
Wonderland Project no 9 Cabernet Bottle
$120.00
White Wine
White Wine by the Glass
Bolzano Pinot Grigio Glass
$14.00
Caves Naveran Brute Glass
$15.00
Cirelli 'Wines of Anarchy' Sauv Blanc Glass
$13.00
Conundrum White Wine Glass
$13.00
San Marzano Edda Bianco Wine Glass
$14.00
La Marca Prosecco Glass
$10.00
Chateau La Rame Savignon Blanc Glass
$16.00
Mare Chiaro Cirò White Wine Glass
$15.00
Chateau Minuty M Rosę Glass
$14.00
Domaine Montrose Rose Glass
$11.00
Morgan Chard Glass
$13.00
Pouilly-Fume Sav Blanc Glass
$14.00
Varner Chard Glass
$15.00
White Wine Sample
Nortico Alvarinho White Wine Glass
$12.00
White Wine by the Bottle
Champagne Palmer Brute Bottle
$50.00
Champagne AR Lenoble Bottle
$140.00
Chateau La Rame Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
$60.00
Cirelli 'Wines of Anarchy' Sauv Blanc Bottle
$48.00
Bolzano 2021 Alto Adige DOC Pinot Grigio Bottle
$52.00
Domaine Paul Blanck Pinot Grigio Bottle
$90.00
Conundrum White Bottle
$48.00
Mare Chiaro Cirò Bottle
$56.00
San Marzano Edda Bianco Italian White Bottle
$52.00
Varner El Camino Vineyard 2017 Chardonnay Bottle
$56.00
Morgan Metallica Chardonnay Bottle
$48.00
Obsidian Chard Bottle
$90.00
Domaine Montrose 2021 Bottle
$40.00
Chateau Minuty M Rose Bottle
$52.00
Domaine Caver Pouilly-Fume Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
$52.00
Nortico Alvarinho White Wine Bottle
$44.00
Spirits
Tequila
Vodka
Rum
After Dinner
Whiskey
Bourbon
Eagle Rare Private Barrel Pour 2023
$13.00
Weller Full Proof Private Barrel Pour
$30.00
Old Grandad 114
$10.00
Old Elk Wheated Bourbon
$12.00
Tumbling Dice Private Barrel
$12.00
Town Branch Private Barrel
$12.00
Old Scout Private Barrel 2021
$12.00
Old Scout Private Barrel 2022
$12.00
Pinhook Private Blend
$12.00
Eagle Rare Eagle Man
$15.00
Eagle Rare Victory Auto
$15.00
Eagle Rare Empire Carpet
$15.00
Blanton's Private Barrel
$20.00
Old Elk Infinity Barrel
$20.00
EH Taylor Small Batch
$15.00
Four Roses Small Batch
$12.00
Weller Special Reserve
$13.00
Woodford Reserve
$12.00
Buffalo Trace Kosher
$12.00
William LaRue Weller
$75.00
AD Laws Private Barrel Bourbon
$12.00
Journeyman Private Barrel Bourbon
$12.00
Old Grandad 114
$10.00
Basil Hayden
$12.00
Makers 46
$12.00
Russels Reserve 10 Year Bourbon
$12.00
Angles Envy Bourbon
$14.00
Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year
$55.00
Bookers Little Book
$20.00
Blanton's
$15.00
Blanton's Straight from the Barrel
$40.00
Blanton's Gold
$35.00
Castle and Key Wheated Bourbon
$12.00
George T. Stagg
$75.00
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof
$15.00
Eagle Rare
$12.00
Michters Bourbon
$12.00
Michters Sour Mash
$12.00
Michters Toasted Sour Mash
$20.00
MIchters 20 Year
$240.00
Rip Van Winkle 10 Year
$25.00
Rip Van Winkle "Lot B" 12 Year
$35.00
Woodford Double Oak
$12.00
Rye
Scotch
Japanese
Canadian
Beer
Draft Beer
Bottles/Cans
Bud Light
$5.00
City Water Pink Lemonade
$8.00
Coors Light
$5.00
Corona
$6.00
Corona Premier
$6.00
Desthil Dragonfruit Mango
$7.00
Eris Pedestrian Cider
$7.00
Eris Van Van Mojo
$7.00
Go Brewing New School Sour Guava N/A
$7.00
Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald
$7.00
Guinness
$7.00
Half Acre Daisy Cutter
$8.00
Heineken
$6.00
Hopewell Lil Buddy Lager
$4.00
Maplewood Pulaski Pils
$8.00
Michelob Ultra
$5.00
Mill High Life
$5.00
Miller Lite
$5.00
Noon Whistle Guava Smack
$7.00
Rodenbach Grand Cru
$8.00
Three Floyds Gumballhead
$7.00
Three Floyds Zombie Dust
$7.00
Well Being Heavenly Body N/A
$7.00
Untitled Art IPA N/A
$7.00
Untitled Art Pineapple Mango
$7.00
Untitled Art Blood Orange Pomegranate
$7.00
Proof No. 5 Location and Ordering Hours
(630) 452-1519
214 West Front Street, Wheaton, IL 60187
Closed