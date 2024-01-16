Prospect Park 3100 Fountain View Dr
Prospect Park Menu
Platters
- The Bird
12 Seasoned and Battered Fried Chicken Strips, 8 Fried Cheese Sticks, 6 Fried Boudin Balls, 15 Wings$60.00
- Seafood Lover
8 Fried Shrimp, 18 Fried Carfish Nuggets. 6 Bacon-Wrapped shrimp. 6 Hush Puppies, 1 Basket of Fries$60.00
- WINGS N THINGS
20 wings, 3 sauces, 12 Jumbo Shrimp, 12 catfish nuggets, Large Portion of Fries, 8 Hush Puppies$70.00
- Taco Time
4 Chicken Tacos. 4 Shrimp Tacos, 4 Fajita Tacos, 2 Quesadillas, Large Portion of Tortilla Chips, Queso & Guac$65.00
Burgers & More
Entrees
- Jerk Lamb Chops
3 Marinated Lamb Chops, served with Mac & Cheese + 3 Jumbo Grilled Asparagus$37.00
- Oxtails
1lb of Smoked Oxtails Served with White Rice with Gravy$28.00
- 14oz Grilled Steak
14oz Marinated Ribeye Steak 3 Jumbo Asparagus$47.00
- Alfredo Pasta
Fettucini Pasta and Alfredo sauce w/ side of toasted garlic bread$17.00
- Blackened Catfish & Shrimp
1 Large Catfish FIllet & 6 Jumbo Shrimp W/ White Rice$20.00
- Shrimp Platter
6 Fried Jumbo Shrimp, 3 Hush Puppies, & Fries$19.00
- Catfish Platter
2 Fried Catfish, 3 Hush Puppies, Seasond Fries, SIde of Tartar Sauce$18.00
- Catfish & Shrimp
1 Catfish Fillet, 4 Jumbo Fried Shrimp, 3 Hush Puppies. Seasond Fries$20.00
- Salmon & Shrimp
Blackend Salman & 4 Shrimp, Garlic Mashed Potatoes$26.00
- Loaded Mac & Cheese$14.00
Loaded Apps
Appetizers
- Boudin Balls
5 Jumbo Boudin Balls with Southwest Cream sauce$11.00
- Catfish Nuggets
6 Large Fried Catfish Nuggets w Tartar Sauce$12.00
- Seafood Eggrolls
4 Eggrolls Pieces w/ Southwest Cream Sauce$15.00
- Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls
4 Eggrolls Pieces Filled with Ribeye Steak w/ Cheese Sauce$13.00
- Salmon Bites
Fried Salmon w/ fries$19.00
- Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
6 Jumbo Shrimp w/ Pepper Jack Cheese and Jalapenos Wrapped in Bacon and fried onions$16.00
- Spinach Dip
w/Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips$10.00
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
Salad
WINGS & TENDERS
Sides
- Sauteed Veggies$6.00
- Mac & Cheese$6.00
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes$6.00
- Jumbo Grilled Asparagus$6.00
- French Fries$4.00
- Plus shrimp (4)$6.00
- Plus Catfish$5.00
- Plus Salmon$10.00
- Plus Chicken$4.00
- Plus Lambchop$8.00
- Ranch$0.50
- Bleu Cheese$0.50
- Buffalo$0.50
- BBQ$0.50
- Sweet Chili Siracha$0.50
- Prospect Park Sauce$0.50
- Lemon Pepper$0.50
- Cajun$0.50
- Asian Zing$0.50
- Mango Habanero$0.50
- Southwest Cream$0.50
- Dry Lemonpepper$0.50
- Parmesean Garlic$0.50
- Hot Lemonpepper$0.50
- Spicy BBQ$0.50
- Caribbean Jerk$0.50
- Honey BBQ$0.50
- Pineapple Chipotle$0.50
- Orange Teriyaki$0.50
- Gold Rush$0.50
- Spicy Garlic Parmesean$0.50
- Diablo$0.50
- Ranch Dry Rub$0.50
- Crown Royal BBQ$0.50
- Crown Apple Bourbon$0.50
- Maple Bacon$0.50
- Honey Garlic$0.50
- Siracha Peach$0.50
- Sour Cream$0.50
- Side Queso$0.50
Boiling Pot
Drinks Menu
Liquor
- Absolut$13.00
- Absolut Citron$13.00
- Absolut Vanilla$13.00
- Belvedere$13.00
- Ciroc$13.00
- Ciroc Apple$13.00
- Ciroc Coconut$13.00
- Ciroc Mango$13.00
- Ciroc Peach$13.00
- Ciroc Pineapple$13.00
- Ciroc Red Berry$13.00
- Deep Eddy$11.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon$11.00
- Grey Goose$13.00
- Ketel One$13.00
- Titos$13.00
- Well Vodka$9.00
- Grey Goose$26.00
- Ciroc$26.00
- Ketel One$26.00
- Belvedere$26.00
- Titos$26.00
- Absolut$26.00
- Bombay Saphire$12.00
- Tanqueray$13.00
- Hendrick's$13.00
- Well Gin$9.00
- Bombay Saphire DBL$24.00
- Tanqueray DBL$26.00
- Hendrick's DBL$26.00
- Well Gin DBL$18.00
- Bacardi Silver$11.00
- Captain Morgan Spiced$11.00
- Malibu$11.00
- Malibu Mango$11.00
- Well Rum$9.00
- 1800 Coconut$11.00
- 1800 Reposado$13.00
- Avion 44$31.00
- Avion Silver$15.00
- Casamigos Anejo$16.00
- Casamigos Blanco$13.00
- Casamigos Reposado$15.00
- Cincoro Repo$15.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$36.00
- Don Julio$13.00
- Don Julio 1942$37.00
- Don Julio Anejo$16.00
- Don Julio Blanco$13.00
- Don Julio Repo$15.00
- El Jimador Blanco$11.00
- Espolon Blanco$13.00
- Espolon Reposado$13.00
- Jose Cuervo Gold$11.00
- Jose Cuervo Silver$11.00
- Patron Silver$13.00
- Patrón Añejo$16.00
- Patrón Reposado$15.00
- Well Tequila$9.00
- Angel's Envy$15.00
- Buchanan's 12 YR$16.00
- Chivas Regal$16.00
- Crown Royal$13.00
- Crown Royal Apple$13.00
- Crown Royal Black$13.00
- Crown Royal Peach$13.00
- Crown Royal Vanilla$13.00
- Crown Royal XO$13.00
- Gentleman Jack$13.00
- Glenlivet 12 YR$15.00
- Jack Daniel's$10.00
- Jameson$16.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$16.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$16.00
- Macallan 12 YR$13.00
- Maker's Mark$13.00
- Woodford Reserve$13.00
- Ciroc VS$13.00
- D'USSE$18.00
- Hennessy VS$15.00
- Hennessy VSOP$18.00
- Hennessy XO$31.00
- Martell Blue Swift$15.00
- Martell Red VSOP$14.00
- Martell VS$13.00
- Remy Martin 1738$19.00
- Remy Martin VSOP$18.00
- $5 Hennessey$5.00
- Hennessy VS DBL$30.00
- Hennessy VSOP DBL$36.00
- Hennessy XO DBL$62.00
- D'USSE DBL$36.00
- Remy Martin VSOP DBL$36.00
- Remy Martin 1738 DBL$38.00
- Remy Martin XO DBL$62.00
- Ciroc VS DBL$26.00
- LOUIS Xlll DBL$300.00
- Cointreau$13.00
- Disaronno$13.00
- Grand Marnier$13.00
- Hypnotiq$13.00
- Midori$11.00
Cocktails
- Blood Orange Sidecar$14.00
- BMF$12.00
- Green Tea Drink$18.00
- Hennessy Punch$23.00
- Henny Breeze$13.00
- Hulk on the Rocks$18.00
- La Vida Loca$14.00
- Long Island$11.00
- Perfect Patron Margarita$15.00
- Pineapple Express$23.00
- Propect Margarita$14.00
- Prospect Punch$23.00
- Prospect Skittles$14.00
- Shark Tank$23.00
- Skittles$15.00
- Strawberry Henny$18.00
- Strawberry Jalapeno Limeade$13.00
- The Greatest$13.00
- The Vaccine$15.00
- Top Shelf Long Island$14.00
- Watermelon Smash$23.00
- Liquid Mary$13.00
- Green tea shot$10.00
- Mexican candy$10.00
- Blue MF$11.00
- Blue MF (Copy)$11.00
Beer
Champagne
NA Beverages
Frozens
Toppers
Happy Hour
Happy Hour Food
Happy Hour You-Call-Its
- Absolut$5.00
- Absolut Citron$5.00
- Absolut Vanilla$5.00
- Belvedere$5.00
- Ciroc$5.00
- Ciroc Apple$5.00
- Ciroc Coconut$5.00
- Ciroc Mango$5.00
- Ciroc Peach$5.00
- Ciroc Pineapple$5.00
- Ciroc Red Berry$5.00
- Deep Eddy$5.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon$5.00
- Grey Goose$5.00
- Ketel One$5.00
- Titos$5.00
- Well Vodka$5.00
- Grey Goose$26.00
- Ciroc$26.00
- Ketel One$26.00
- Belvedere$26.00
- Titos$26.00
- Absolut$26.00
- Bombay Saphire$5.00
- Tanqueray$5.00
- Hendrick's$5.00
- Well Gin$5.00
- Bombay Saphire DBL$24.00
- Tanqueray DBL$26.00
- Hendrick's DBL$26.00
- Well Gin DBL$18.00
- Bacardi Silver$5.00
- Captain Morgan Spiced$5.00
- Malibu$5.00
- Malibu Mango$5.00
- Well Rum$5.00
- 1800 Coconut$5.00
- Avion Silver$5.00
- Casamigos Blanco$5.00
- Don Julio Blanco$5.00
- El Jimador Blanco$5.00
- Espolon Blanco$5.00
- Jose Cuervo Gold$5.00
- Jose Cuervo Silver$5.00
- Patron Silver$5.00
- Well Tequila$5.00
- Crown Royal$5.00
- Crown Royal Apple$5.00
- Crown Royal Peach$5.00
- Crown Royal Vanilla$5.00
- Jack Daniel's$5.00
- Jameson$5.00
- Ciroc VS$5.00
- D'USSE$5.00
- Hennessy VS$5.00
- Martell VS$5.00
- Remy Martin VSOP$5.00
- Hennessy VS DBL$30.00
- Hennessy VSOP DBL$36.00
- Hennessy XO DBL$62.00
- D'USSE DBL$36.00
- Remy Martin VSOP DBL$36.00
- Remy Martin 1738 DBL$38.00
- Remy Martin XO DBL$62.00
- Ciroc VS DBL$26.00
- LOUIS Xlll DBL$300.00
- Cointreau$5.00
- Disaronno$5.00
- Grand Marnier$5.00
- Hypnotiq$5.00
- Midori$5.00
- HH Blue Dream$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- HH Frozen Margarita$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- HH High Times$5.00
- HH Fruity Pebbles$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- HH Peach Tea$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Bottle Service
Cognac
Tequila
- BTL Patrón$300.00
- BTL Don Julio$300.00
- BTL Don Julio Repo$325.00
- BTL Don Julio 1942$650.00
- BTL Don Julio Añejo$375.00
- BTL Casamigos Añejo$375.00
- BTL Casamigos Reposado$350.00
- BTL Casamigos Blanco$325.00
- BTL Clase Azul$650.00
- BTL Avion Silver$275.00
- BTL Avion 44$550.00
- BTL Espolon Blanco$275.00
- BTL Espolon Reposado$300.00
- BTL Cincoro Repo$500.00