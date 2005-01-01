Proverbial Wine Bistro 9659 Antioch Road
Food
Snacks
Salads
Flatbread
Lunch
Boards
Brunch
- Belgian Waffle Board$29.00
- Benedict Board$28.00
- Proverbial Chicken & Waffles$18.00
- Proverbial Eggs Sardou$18.00
- Proverbial Breakfast$20.00
- Proverbial Seafood Omelette$21.00
- Proverbial Steak & Eggs$25.00
- Proverbial Burger$19.00
- Proverbial Wedge$14.00
- Proverbial Roasted Beet Salad$15.00
- Proverbial Sensation Salad$11.00
- Artichoke Romana$17.00
- Burrata & Proscuitto$16.00
- Hummus Garlique$13.00
- Proverbial Stuffed Chile Ancho$18.00
Brunch Cocktails
Steaks & Fish
Sides & Bread
- Cauliflower Au Gratin -103$8.00
- Corn Maque Choux- 103$9.00
- Fingerling Potatoes- 103$7.00
- Red Wine Mushrooms- 103$8.00
- Roasted Asparagus- 103$9.00
- Roasted Beets- 103$9.00
- Roasted Carrots- 103$9.00
- Rockefeller Spinach- 103$8.00
- Street Corn- 103$9.00
- Side Brioche Bun- 103$1.50
- Side Chibatta- 103$1.50
- Side Crostini- 103$1.50
- Side Pita Bread- 103$1.50
- Side Chicken Thigh$7.00
- Side Crawfish Tails$8.00
- Side Carne Asada$9.00
- Side Gulf Shrimp$10.00
- Side Jumbo Lump$14.00
- Side Crab Fingers$13.00
Kids
Desserts/Dessert Wines
- Chocolate Lava- 103$9.00
- Sous Vide Cheesecake- 103$9.00
- Tiramisu- 103$9.00
- LB Mascarpone- 103$9.00
- Celebration Dessert- 103
- Sauternes- 6oz$24.00
- Ferreira Dona RSV Tawnt Port- 6oz$12.00
- Ferreira Ruby Port- 6oz$10.00
- Niepoort Tawny Port- 6oz$11.00
- Smithwood 20yr Tawny Port- 6oz$32.00
- Banyuls Domaine La Tour Vielle- 6oz$22.00
Special Menus
Bar
Liquor
- Deep Eddy$7.00
- Grey Goose$10.00
- Ketel One$10.00
- Titos$8.00
- Blueberry Vodka$8.00
- Espresso Vodka$7.00
- Deep Eddy Double$14.00
- Grey Goose Double$20.00
- Ketel One Double$20.00
- Titos Double$16.00
- Blueberry Vodka Double$16.00
- Espresso Vodka Double$14.00
- Bombay Sapphire$10.00
- Botanist Gin$11.00
- G Vine Rum$11.00
- Hendricks$10.00
- Levantine M&H$10.00
- Henry Ramos$8.00
- Tanqueray$11.00
- Empress Gin$12.00
- Bombay Sapphire Double$20.00
- Botanist Gin Double$22.00
- G Vine Rum Double$22.00
- Hendricks Double$20.00
- Levantine M&H Double$20.00
- Old Tom Double$16.00
- Tanqueray Double$22.00
- E. Leon Jimenes$22.00
- Rumhaven Coconut$8.00
- Sugarfield Spiced$8.00
- E. Leon Jimenes Double$44.00
- El Dorado 3yr Double$12.00
- El Dorado 8yr Double$18.00
- Plantation Overproof Double$14.00
- Rumhaven Coconut Double$16.00
- Sugarfield Boubon Barrel Double$26.00
- Sugarfield Spiced Double$16.00
- Cimarron Blanco$6.00
- 123 Reposado$16.00
- Corazon Blanco$7.00
- Corazon Reposado$9.00
- Cincoro Blanco$21.00
- Casamigos Blanco$15.00
- Noel Blanco$13.00
- Noel Reposado$15.00
- El Afan$9.00
- Espolon Reposado$11.00
- La Adelita Reposado$12.00
- Mi Campo Blanco$7.00
- Mi Campo Reposado$8.00
- Codigo Anejo$22.00
- Montelobos Mezcal$12.00
- Nuku Mezcal$8.00
- Cimarron Blanco Double$12.00
- 123 Reposado Double$32.00
- Corazon Blanco Double$14.00
- Corazon Reposado Double$18.00
- Cincoro Blanco Double$42.00
- Cincoro Reposado Double$52.00
- Casamigos Blanco Double$30.00
- Noel Blanco Double$26.00
- Noel Reposado Double$30.00
- El Afan Double$18.00
- Espolon Reposado Double$22.00
- La Adelita Reposado Double$24.00
- Mi Campo Blanco Double$14.00
- Mi Campo Reposado Double$16.00
- Codigo Anejo Double$44.00
- Montelobos Mezcal Double$24.00
- Nuku Mezcal Double$16.00
- Bulleit$10.00
- Blanton's$18.00
- Duke Bourbon$11.00
- E.H. Taylor Small Batch$14.00
- Eagle Rare$11.00
- Garrison Brothers$21.00
- Makers Mark$10.00
- Old Forester 1920$16.00
- Penelope Valencia$18.00
- Piggyback Bourbon$15.00
- Ragged Branch Double Wheated$15.00
- Weller 12yr$13.00
- Weller Special Reserve$10.00
- Wild Turkey$8.00
- Willet Potstill$13.00
- Woodford Reserve$12.00
- Gentleman Jack$12.00
- Pinhook 8yr$18.00
- Buffalo Trace$10.00
- Traveller Whiskey$10.00
- Old Elk Rum Cask$30.00
- Piggyback Rye$15.00
- Redwood Rye$11.00
- Sazerac Rye$8.00
- Whistlepig Rye 10$23.00
- Whistlepig 18$62.00
- Whistlepig Farmstock Rye$20.00
- Wild Turkey Rye$9.00
- Whistlepig Boss Hog
- Crown Royal$12.00
- Jameson$11.00
- Writer's Tears$12.00
- Silkie Midnight$12.00
- Bulleit Double$20.00
- Blanton's Gold Double$62.00
- Blanton's Double$36.00
- Duke Bourbon Double$22.00
- E.H. Taylor Small Batch Double$28.00
- Eagle Rare Double$22.00
- Garrison Brothers Double$42.00
- Makers Mark Double$20.00
- Old Forester 1920 Double$32.00
- Penelope Valencia Double$36.00
- Piggyback Bourbon Double$30.00
- Ragged Branch Double Wheated Double$30.00
- Weller 12yr Double$26.00
- Weller Antique Double$40.00
- Weller Special Reserve Double$20.00
- Wild Turkey Double$16.00
- Willet Potstill Double$26.00
- Woodford Reserve Double$24.00
- Pinhook 8yr Double$36.00
- Buffalo Trace Double$20.00
- Stag Barrel Strenght Double$28.00
- Traveller Whiskey Double$20.00
- Bulleit Rye Double$20.00
- Old Elk Rum Cask Double$60.00
- Piggyback Rye Double$30.00
- Redwood Rye Double$22.00
- Sazerac Rye Double$16.00
- Whistlepig Rye 10 Double$46.00
- Whistlepig 18 Double$124.00
- Whistlepig Farmstock Rye Double$40.00
- Wild Turkey Rye Double$18.00
- Whistlepig Boss Hog Double
- Crown Royal Double$24.00
- Jameson Double$22.00
- Silkie Midnight Double$24.00
- Writer's Tears Double$24.00
- Gentleman Jack Double$24.00
- Arbeg Islay$13.00
- Auchentoshan 3yr$18.00
- Compass Box Glasgow$11.00
- Compass Box Peat Monster$16.00
- Compass Box The Spaniard$16.00
- Glenfiddich 12yr$15.00
- Glenlivet 12yr$16.00
- Glenmorangie 10yr$11.00
- Lagavulin 8yr$19.00
- M&H Apex$30.00
- Macallan 12yr$21.00
- Monkey Shoulder$10.00
- Oban Little Bay$18.00
- Suntory Hibiki Harmony$23.00
- Suntory Toki$10.00
- Arbeg Islay Double$26.00
- Auchentoshan 3yr Double$36.00
- Compass Box Glasgow Double$22.00
- Compass Box Peat Monster Double$32.00
- Compass Box The Spaniard Double$32.00
- Glenfiddich 12yr Double$30.00
- Glenlivet 12yr Double$32.00
- Glenmorangie 10yr Double$22.00
- Lagavulin 8yr Double$38.00
- M&H Apex Double$60.00
- Macallan 12yr Double$42.00
- Milk & Honey Double$26.00
- Monkey Shoulder Double$20.00
- Oban Little Bay Double$36.00
- Suntory Hibiki Harmony Double$46.00
- Suntory Toki Double$20.00
- Blum Marillen Apricot Eau$9.00
- Chambord$10.00
- Luxardo Liqueur$13.00
- LV Blueberry Vermouth$10.00
- Sugarfield Peach$12.00
- Tempus Fugit Banana$13.00
- Disaronno$12.00
- Nux Alpina Walnut$11.00
- Cointreau$14.00
- Grand Marnier$12.00
- Pierre Dry Curacao$8.00
- Pierre Yuzu Curacao$11.00
- Sugarfield Satsuma$12.00
- Bailey's$8.00
- Dorda 2x Chocolate$9.00
- White Cacao Giffard$13.00
- Combier Rose$12.00
- St. Germain$10.00
- Winter & Roth Creme de Violett$8.00
- Amaro Nonino$14.00
- Campari$9.00
- Dimmi di Milano$10.00
- Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur$10.00
- Creme de Menthe$6.00
- Frapin Cognac$13.00
- Green Chartreuse$9.00
- iichiko Shochu$10.00
- Peychauds Apertivo$8.00
- Aperol$9.00
- Forthhaven Amaro$10.00
- Sugarfield Coffee$12.00
- Aqua Vit$10.00
- Blum Marillen Apricot Eau Double$18.00
- Chambord Double$20.00
- Luxardo Liqueur Double$26.00
- LV Blueberry Vermouth Double$20.00
- Sugarfield Peach Double$24.00
- Tempus Fugit Banana Double$26.00
- Disaronno Double$24.00
- Nux Alpina Walnut Double$22.00
- Cointreau Double$28.00
- Grand Marnier Double$24.00
- Pierre Dry Curacao Double$16.00
- Pierre Yuzu Curacao Double$22.00
- Sugarfield Satsuma Double$24.00
- Bailey's Double$16.00
- Dorda 2x Chocolate Double$18.00
- White Cacao Giffard Double$26.00
- Combier Rose Double$24.00
- Jasmine Violet Crown Double$20.00
- St, Germain Double$20.00
- Winter & Roth Creme de Violett Double$16.00
- Amaro Nonino Double$28.00
- Campari Double$18.00
- Dimmi di Milano Double$20.00
- Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur Double$20.00
- Creme de Menthe Double$18.00
- Frapin Cognac Double$26.00
- Green Chartreuse Double$18.00
- iichiko Shochu Double$20.00
- Peychauds Apertivo Double$16.00
- Aperol Double$18.00
- Forthhaven Amaro Double$20.00
- Sugarfield Coffee Double$24.00
- Aqua Vit Double$20.00
- Yellow Chartreuse Double$18.00
Beer
Wine
- TASTE Pres'quile Pinot Noir
- TASTE Arendsig Cabernet
- TASTE Angelin Nebbiolo
- TASTE Eppa Red Sangria
- TASTE Lubanzi Red
- TASTE Monte Rio Petite Sirah
- TASTE Tercos Malbec
- TASTE Truth be Told
- TASTE Black Magnolia Pinot Noir
- TASTE Plumpjack Merlot
- TASTE Peju Cabernet
- TASTE Tourelles
- TASTE Anciano No. 7
- TASTE Frescobaldi Chianti
- TASTE CGH Pinot Noir
- TASTE CGH Cabernet
- Pres'quile Pinot Noir$21.00
- Arendsig Cabernet$17.00
- Angelin Nebbiolo$18.00
- Eppa Red Sangria$11.00
- Lubanzi Red$12.00
- Monte Rio Petite Sirah$15.00
- Tercos Malbec$12.00
- Truth be Told$14.00
- Black Magnolia Pinot Noir$14.00
- Plumpjack Merlot$28.00
- Peju Cabernet$29.00
- Tourelles$15.00
- Anciano No. 7$15.00
- Frescobaldi Chianti$17.00
- CGH Pinot Noir$12.00
- CGH Cabernet$14.00
- Pres'quile Pinot Noir$70.00
- Arendsig Cabernet$56.00
- Angelin Nebbiolo$58.00
- Eppa Red Sangria$37.00
- Truth be Told$50.00
- Black Magnolia Pinot Noir$46.00
- Plumpjack Merlot$110.00
- Peju Cabernet$97.00
- Tourelles$51.00
- Anciano No. 7$49.00
- Frescobaldi Chianti$57.00
- CGH Pinot Noir$36.00
- CGH Cabernet$42.00
- Reynolds Family Cabernet$115.00
- Chateau de Rouanne Vinsobres$82.00
- Maison Stephan Cote Rotie$142.00
- Saint Cosme Cotes de Rhone$118.00
- Saint Cosme Gigondas$58.00
- Ampeleia Cabernet Franc$78.00
- Vieux Lazaret Rouge CDP$124.00
- Collazzi Toscana$103.00
- La Rasina Brunello$105.00
- Lunaria Coste di Moro$65.00
- Oddero Baebera$85.00
- Planetes de Nin Grenache$84.00
- Ribera Duero Protos '27$99.00
- Calathus Cabernet Franc$56.00
- Ricardo Santos Gran Malbec$76.00
- Alexana Pinot Noir$62.00
- Volcanic Cuvee Pinot Noir$99.00
- Red Tail Blaufrankisch$65.00
- Chateau Musar 1998$174.00
- Enderle & Moll 'Liason'$96.00
- Cade Estate Cabernet$194.00
- Cakebread Cabernet$132.00
- Caymus Cabernet$145.00
- Chimney Rock$164.00
- Frog Leap Cabernet$114.00
- Keenan Cabernet$110.00
- Turnbull Cabernet$105.00
- Hall Napa Cabernet$114.00
- Mt Veeded Cabernet '19$99.00
- Prisioner Cabernet$89.00
- Recoltant Cabernet$98.00
- Silver Oak Napa$132.00
- Lange Twin Nero d'Avola$72.00
- Ridge 3 Valley Zinfindel$60.00
- Adaptation$164.00
- Belle Glos Pinot Noir$88.00
- Joseph Swann Pinot Noir$96.00
- Prisioner Pinot Noir$84.00
- Au Bon Chardonnay$17.00
- Chenin Blanc$12.00
- Wild Thing Vigenier$17.00
- Domaine Perraud Macon Village$18.00
- Bourgogne Aligote$17.00
- Le Morette Chiarette$15.00
- Chateau de Segries 'Tavel'$17.00
- Brunn Gruner$10.00
- Frico Bianco$11.00
- Livio Felluga Pinot Grigio$23.00
- Borghi Friuli Pinot Grigio$14.00
- Ant Moore$13.00
- Valckenberg Gewurtraminer$15.00
- Schmitt Sohne Reisling$16.00
- Cascina Valle Moscato$13.00
- Peju Sauvignon Blanc$15.00
- CGH Chardonnay$12.00
- CGH Sauvignon Blanc$12.00
- Le Morette Chiarette$48.00
- Chateau de Segries 'Tavel'$54.00
- Wild Thing Vigenier$56.00
- Bourgogne Aligote$57.00
- Domaine Perraud Macon Village$60.00
- Livio Felluga Pinot Grigio$75.00
- Borghi Friuli Pinot Grigio$40.00
- Ant Moore$42.00
- Valckenberg Gewurtraminer$50.00
- Schmitt Sohne Reisling$54.00
- Cascina Valle Moscato$42.00
- Peju Sauvignon Blanc$48.00
- CGH Chardonnay$36.00
- CGH Sauvignon Blanc$36.00
- Champalou Vouvray$78.00
- Domain Passy Le Clou Chablis$65.00
- Los Anngeles$65.00
- Louis Latour 'Beaune Blanc'$89.00
- Maestracci 'E Prove'$54.00
- Montbourgeau l'Etoile
- Sylvain Langoureau St. Aubin$104.00
- Nai Albarino$48.00
- Pares Balta Amphora Roja$79.00
- Luigi Ferrando 'La Torraza'$52.00
- Desante Old Vine$79.00
- Foxen Chardonnay$88.00
- Frank Family Chardonnay$72.00
- Grgich Fume Blanc$72.00
- Lieu Dit Melon$60.00
- Odette estate Reserve Chardonnay$124.00
- Prisioner Chardonnay$80.00
- Ridge Vineyards Grenache Blanc$72.00
- y Rousseau Old Vine Columbard$54.00Out of stock
- Stein 'Ohne' Riesling$71.00
- Torre Oria Cava Brut$9.00
- Le Contesse Prosecco$15.00
- Maison Brut Rose$11.00
- Torre Oria Cava Brut$30.00
- Le Contesse Prosecco$48.00
- Maison Brut Rose$31.00
- Billecart Salmon$138.00
- Drappier$105.00
- Veuve Clicquot Brut$114.00
- Delamotte Brut$92.00
- Domaine Dirler Cade Cremant$81.00
- Obi Wine$73.00
- Caneva de Nani Prosecco$53.00
- Monterossa Coupe Franciacorta$92.00
- Ostro Brut Prosecco$45.00
- Veuve Cliquot Rose$144.00
- Roederer Estate Brut Rose$85.00
- Stein' 'Ohne' Sekt$112.00
- Dona Antonia 10yr Tawny$12.00
- Ferreira Ruby Port$10.00
- Haut-Mayne Sauternes$24.00
- Niepoort Tawny Port$11.00
- Smith woodhouse 20yr Tawny$32.00
- Domaine La Tour Vielle Banyuls$22.00
- Dona Antonia 10yr Tawny$76.00
- Ferreira Ruby Port$64.00
- Haut-Mayne Sauternes$67.00
- Niepoort Tawny Port$72.00
- Smith woodhouse 20yr Tawny$118.00
- Domaine La Tour Vielle Banyuls$84.00
Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz$15.00
- Bayou Masquerade$15.00
- Cosmic Love$15.00
- Espresso Martini$12.00
- Gracious Like a Honeycomb$15.00
- Grasshopper$15.00
- Long Island$15.00
- Morning Reset$9.00
- Practice What You Preach$14.00
- Princess Violet$15.00
- Proverbial Bloody Mary$11.00
- Proverbial French 75$12.00
- Proverbial Mimosa$7.00
- Proverbial Old Fashioned$16.00
- Sunrise Mimosa$14.00
- Vesper$12.00
NA Beverages
- Coca Cola$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Barqs Root Beer$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Water
- Red Bull$4.00
- Employee Red Bull$2.50
- Ice Tea$3.00
- Coffee$2.50
- Decaf Coffee$2.50
- San Pellegrino Sparkling$3.00
- Orange Juice$2.50
- Club Soda$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$2.50
- Shirley Temple$3.00
- Milk$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$3.00
Happy Hour
Happy Hour Cocktails
Happy Hour Wine
- Pres'quile Pinot Noir$10.50
- Arendsig Cabernet$8.50
- Angelin Nebbiolo$9.00
- Eppa Red Sangria$5.50
- Lubanzi Red$6.00
- Monte Rio Petite Sirah$7.50
- Tercos Malbec$6.00
- Truth be Told$7.00
- Black Magnolia Pinot Noir$7.00
- Plumpjack Merlot$14.00
- Peju Cabernet$14.50
- Tourelles$7.50
- Anciano No. 7$7.50
- Frescobaldi Chianti$8.50
- CGH Pinot Noir$6.00
- CGH Cabernet$7.00
- Au Bon Chardonnay$8.50
- Chenin Blanc$6.00
- Wild Thing Vigenier$8.50
- Domaine Perraud Macon Village$9.00
- Bourgogne Aligote$8.50
- Brunn Gruner$5.00
- Frico Bianco$5.50
- Le Morette Chiarette$7.50
- Chateau de Segries 'Tavel'$8.50
- Livio Felluga Pinot Grigio$11.50
- Borghi Friuli Pinot Grigio$7.00
- Ant Moore$6.50
- Valckenberg Gewurtraminer$7.50
- Schmitt Sohne Reisling$8.00
- Cascina Valle Moscato$6.50
- Peju Sauvignon Blanc$7.50
- CGH Chardonnay$6.00
- CGH Sauvignon Blanc$6.00
- Torre Oria Cava Brut$4.50
- Le Contesse Prosecco$7.50
- Maison Brut Rose$5.50
- Dona Antonia 10yr Tawny$6.00
- Ferreira Ruby Port$5.00
- Haut-Mayne Sauternes$12.00
- Niepoort Tawny Port$5.50
- Smith woodhouse 20yr Tawny$16.00
- Domaine La Tour Vielle Banyuls$11.00
Proverbial Wine Bistro 9659 Antioch Road Location and Ordering Hours
(225) 935-8207
Closed