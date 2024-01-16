Providencia - Brownwood 101 Fisk Ave
Food Menu
Shareables
Entrees
Tacos
Enchiladas
Salad
Sides
Kids Menu (12 & under)
LUNCH MENU
- Ensalada de Plantas Lunch$14.00
- Fiesta Shrimp Salad Lunch$15.00
- Beef Tenderloin Salad Lunch$15.00
- Southwest Caesar Salad Lunch$10.00
- Beef Fajita Lunch$18.00
- Chicken Fajita Lunch$15.00
- Shrimp Fajita Lunch$16.00
- Steak Tacos Plate Lunch$14.00
- Pork Belly Taco Plate Lunch$12.00
- Chicken Tinga Taco Plate Lunch$10.00
- Cheese Enchiladas Plate Lunch
- Steak Enchiladas Plate Lunch
- Seafood Enchiladas Plate Lunch
- Chicken Poblano Lunch
- Shrimp Mojo de Ajo Lunch
- Chili Lime Salmon Lunch
- Zephyr Burger Lunch
Bar Menu
NA Beverages
Providencia Cocktails
Cocktails
Beer
- Draft Dos XX$6.00
- Draft Ultra Michelob$6.00
- Draft Coors Light$6.00
- Draft Modelo$6.00
- Draft Bud Light$6.00
- Draft Miller Lite$6.00
- Modelo$7.00
- Modelo Negro$7.00
- Dos XX$7.00
- Corona$7.00
- Corona Light$7.00
- Pacifico$7.00
- Carta Blanca$7.00
- Shiner Bock$7.00
- Coors Light$6.00
- Miller Lite$6.00
- Bud Light$6.00
- Ultra Michelob$6.00
- Budweiser$6.00
- Coors Lite$6.00
- Modelo$6.00
- Mich Ultra$6.00
- Dos XX$6.00
- Miller Lite$6.00
- Bud Light$6.00
Red Wine
- House Red (Glass)$7.00
- Josh Cabernet (Glass)$16.00
- J Lohr Merlot (Glass)$17.00
- Line 39 Pinot Noir (Glass)$12.00
- Coppola Red Blend (Glass)$16.00
- House Red (Bottle)$28.00
- Josh Cabernet (Bottle)$53.00
- J Lohr Merlot (Bottle)$56.00
- Line 39 Pinot Noir (Bottle)$42.00
- Coppola Red Blend (Bottle)$54.00
- Bread & Butter Cabernet (Glass)$14.00
- Bread & Butter Cabernet (Bottle)$46.00
- Bread & Butter Pinot Noir (Glass)$14.00
- Bread & Butter (Bottle)$46.00
White Wine
- House White (Glass)$7.00
- Bread & Butter Chardonnay (Glass)$15.00
- Charles & Charles Chardonnay (Glass)$12.00
- Coppola Rose (Glass)$14.00
- Josh Chardonnay (Glass)$15.00
- Josh Sauvignon Blanc (Glass)$15.00
- Seaglass Pinit Grigio (Glass)$13.00
- House White (Bottle)$28.00
- Bread & Butter Chardonnay (Bottle)$49.00
- Charles & Charles Chardonnay (Bottle)$42.00
- Coppola Rose (Bottle)$46.00
- Josh Chardonnay (Bottle)$49.00
- Josh Sauvignon Blanc (Bottle)$49.00
- Seaglass Pinit Grigio (Bottle)$45.00
- J Roget Sparkling$8.00
Vodka
- Well Vodka$5.00
- Ketel One$8.00
- Absolut$8.00
- Grey Goose$9.00
- Deep Eddy Ruby Red$6.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon$6.00
- Effen Cucumber$9.00
- Enchanted Rock$6.00
- Titos$6.00
- Dripping Springs$6.00
- Belveder$9.00
- Well Vodka (Double)$9.00
- Ketel One (Double)$13.00
- Absolut (Double)$13.00
- Grey Goose (Double)$14.00
- Deep Eddy Ruby Red (Double)$10.00
- Deep Eddy (Double)$9.00
- Enchanted Rock (Double)$9.00
- Titos (Double)$9.00
- Dripping Springs (Double)$9.00
- Belveder (Double)$14.00
Gin
Rum
Tequila
- Well Tequila Gold$8.00
- 1800 Blanco$8.50
- 1800 Reposado$9.50
- Casa Dragones Blanco$22.00
- Casamigo Anejo$18.00
- Casamigo Reposado$17.00
- Casamigo Silver$14.00
- Clase Azul Plata$40.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$44.00
- Del Maguey San Luis Del Rio$11.00
- Don Julio 1942$52.00
- Don Julio 70$23.00
- Don Julio Anejo$18.00
- Don Julio Reposado$17.00
- Don Julio Silver$16.00
- Flecha Azul Reposado$14.00
- Flecha Azul Silver$13.00
- Herradura Reposado$10.00
- Herradura Silver$9.50
- Hornitos Reposado$8.00
- Hornitos Silver$8.00
- La Pulga Anejo$21.00
- La Pulga Blanco$14.00
- La Pulga Reposado$15.00
- Lalo Blanco$13.00
- Milagros Silver$9.00
- Painted Donkey Reposado$8.50
- Painted Donkey Silver$8.50
- Patron Silver$15.00
- Teremana Blanco$8.00
- OUT OF STOCKTres Generaciones AnejoOUT OF STOCK$14.00
- Tres Generaciones Reposado$14.00
- Tres Generaciones Silver$13.50
- Well Tequila Silver$8.00
- Well Tequila (Double)$9.00
- 1800 Blanco (Double)$13.00
- 1800 Reposado (Double)$14.00
- Casa Dragones Blanco (Double)$35.50
- Casamigo Anejo (Double)$29.00
- Casamigo Reposado (Double)$26.50
- Casamigo Silver (Double)$22.50
- Clase Azul Plata (Double)$54.50
- Clase Azul Reposado (Double)$71.00
- Del Maguey San Luis Del Rio (Double)$17.50
- Don Julio 1942 (Double)$83.00
- Don Julio 70 (Double)$35.00
- Don Julio Anejo (Double)$28.50
- Don Julio Reposado (Double)$26.50
- Don Julio Silver (Double)$26.00
- Flecha Azul Reposado (Double)$23.00
- Flecha Azul Silver (Double)$20.00
- Herradura Reposado (Double)$17.00
- Herradura Silver (Double)$14.00
- Hornitos Reposado (Double)$12.00
- Hornitos Silver (Double)$12.00
- La Pulga Anejo (Double)$36.50
- La Pulga Blanco (Double)$21.50
- La Pulga Reposado (Double)$27.00
- Lalo Blanco (Double)$20.00
- Milagros Silver (Double)$13.00
- Patron Silver (Double)$23.00
- Teremana Blanco (Double)$12.50
- Tres Generaciones Anejo (Double)$22.50
- Tres Generaciones Reposado (Double)$22.00
- Tres Generaciones Silver (Double)$21.00
Whiskey
- Well Whiskey$5.00
- Jim Beam$6.00
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- TX Blended$11.00
- Wild Turkey$7.50
- Southern Comfort$5.00
- Crown Royal$8.50
- Crown Apple$8.50
- Crown Peach$9.50
- Crown Vanilla$8.50
- Bulleit Small Batch$8.50
- Knob Creek$12.00
- Knob Creek Rye$12.00
- Woodford$12.00
- Markers Mark$9.00
- Garrison Brothers small batch bourbon$23.00
- Balcones Texas Pot Still$10.00
- Well Whiskey (Double)$9.00
- Jim Beam (Double)$9.00
- Jack Daniels (Double)$11.50
- TX Blended (Double)$17.00
- Wild Turkey (Double)$11.50
- Southern Comfort (Double)$7.50
- Crown Royal (Double)$13.00
- Crown Apple (Double)$13.00
- Crown Vanilla (Double)$13.00
- Bulleit Small Batch (Double)$13.00
- Knob Creek (Double)$19.00
- Knob Creek Rye (Double)$19.00
- Rebecca Creek (Double)$16.50
- Gentleman Jack (Double)$14.00
- Woodford (Double)$18.00
- Markers Mark (Double)$14.00
- Garrison Brothers small batch bourbon (Double)$37.00
- Balcones Texas Pot Still (Double)$16.00
Scotch/Bourbon
- Well Scotch$5.00
- Buchanan Deluxe 12 year$12.00
- Buchanan Pinapple$9.00
- Chivas Regal$11.50
- MaCallan 12 year$25.00
- Glenlivet 12 year$15.00
- Bushmills$8.00
- Johnny Walker Black$11.50
- Jameson$9.50
- Well Scotch (Double)$9.00
- Buchanan Deluxe 12 year (Double)$19.00
- Dewars White (Double)$11.00
- Chivas Regal (Double)$18.00
- MaCallan 12 year (Double)$47.00
- Glenlivet 12 year (Double)$24.00
- Bushmills (Double)$13.00
- Johnny Walker Black (Double)$18.00
- Jameson (Double)$15.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Baileys$8.50
- Campari$10.00
- Cazadores Coffee$8.00
- Chambord$10.00
- Cointreau$9.00
- Courvoisier VS$9.50
- Disaronno Amaretto$9.00
- Fireball$6.00
- Frangelico$9.00
- Grand Marnier$9.50
- Midori$7.00
- Remy Martin VSOP$15.00
- Rum Chata$7.50
- Tequila Rose$6.00
- Cointreau (Double)$14.50
- Midori (Double)$11.00
- Kalhua (Double)$12.00
- Disaronno Amaretto (Double)$14.00
- Frangelico (Double)$15.00
- Baileys (Double)$13.00
- Grand Marnier (Double)$15.00
- Courvoisier VS (Double)$15.00
- Remy Martin VSOP (Double)$23.00
Providencia - Brownwood Location and Ordering Hours
(325) 399-9339
Open now • Closes at 9PM