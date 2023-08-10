PUBLIC Hotel 215 Chrystie Street
Louis To Go
Coffee
Public Express
Mini Bar Packages
3 north fork potato chips, 1 white Cheddar pirates booty, 1 haribo gummy bears, and skittles 1 coca cola, and 1 sprite
3 alfajores (dolce de leche), 3 wrapped chocolate chip cookies, and 1 alter eco chocolate bars
1 the ugly company dried fruit, 1 boom chicka pop, sea salt, 1 moon juice activated maca mesquite walnuts, 1 RX bar nut butter packets, and 2 la Croix sparkling water (tangerine and lime)
2 lupii bars, 1 celery-juniper kombucha, 1 green juice, and 2 la Croix sparkling water (tangerine and lime)
2 kaffir margarita, 2 Torres truffle potato chips, and 1 alter eco chocolate bar
2 bottled burnt maple old fashioned and 1 marinated olive snack
2 maple old fashioned, 1 spicy, smokey picaquicos, 1 sahale fruit and nut mix
1 vodka pineapple sling, 1 margarita, smokey picaquicos, 1 sahale fruit and nut mix
2 canette, pomegranate lime wine spritzer, 2 underwood, brut sparkling, and 1 assorted house baked cookies (3 pack)
2 archer roose canned white wine, 1 750 ml Stoller family estate, Willamette valley, pinot noir, 2 boom chicka pop, sweet and salty
2 Sunday beer lager, 2 otherside IPA, 2 Torres potato chips, olive oil