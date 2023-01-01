Public House of Dahlonega (2023) 1108 N Grove Street
Bar
Vodka
Gin
Bourbon
Tequila
Rum
Liqueurs
Specialty Cocktails
Red Wine
Sandpoint PN Glass
$8.00
Sandpoint PN Btl
$24.00
Rose Rock PN Btl
$60.00
Sandpoint Merlot Glass
$8.00
Sandpoint Merlot Btl
$24.00
Pillars Red Blend Glass
$12.00
Pillars Red Blend Btl
$35.00
Gran Passione Rosso Btl
$30.00
Vatan Toro Btl
$60.00
Garnacha de Fuego Btl
$30.00
Secret Cellars Cab Glass
$12.00
Secret Cellars Cab Btl
$35.00
Flanagan Cab Btl
$60.00
Time Place Btl
$45.00
White Wine
Sandpoint PG Glass
$8.00
Sandpoint PG Btl
$24.00
Kuranui SB Btl
$30.00
Kuranui SB Glass
$10.00
Vinho Verde Rose Glass
$10.00
Vinho Verde Rose Btl
$30.00
Jonty's Ducks Pekin White Btl
$40.00
Cantina Della Torre Glass
$8.00
Cantina Della Torre Bottle
$24.00
Vueve Bottle
$100.00
Liopart Bottle
$50.00
Sandpoint Chard Glass
$8.00
Sandpoint Chard Btl
$24.00
Concrete and Clay Chard Glass
$14.00
Concrete and Clay Chard Btl
$40.00
Villa Reisling Glass
$10.00
Villa Reisling Bottle
$30.00
Draft Beer
Bottle Beer
Bold Rock Granny Smith
$5.00
Ace Pear
$5.00
Peroni
$5.00
Heineken
$5.00
Heineken NA
$5.00
Guiness
$5.00
Red Stripe
$5.00
Corona Extra
$5.00
Bud
$3.50
Bud Light
$3.50
Michelob Ultra
$3.50
Coors Banquet 16oz
$3.50
Miller Light
$3.50
Blue Moon
$5.00
Greenman ESB
$5.00
MNB Dr. Robot Key lime
$5.00
MNB Taco Tuesday
$4.00
WickedWeed Pernicious IPA
$6.00
WickedWeed Appalachia IPA
$6.00
Terrapin Luau Krunkles
$5.00
Allagash White
$5.00
C.C. Tropicalia
$5.00
N/A Beverages
Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Coke Zero
$3.00
Pibb
$3.00
Sweet Tea
$3.00
Unsweet Tea
$3.00
Coffee
$3.00
Water
Club Soda
Tonic Water
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Ginger Beer
$3.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Redbull
$4.00
Sugar Free Redbull
$4.00Out of stock
Grapefruit Juice
$3.00
1/2 N' 1/2 Tea
$3.00
Shirley Tempel
$3.00
Pineapple juice
$3.00
Guiness
Sullivan's Black Marble
Cherry St. Coconut Porter
Bud Light
Miller Light
Coors Light
Busch Light
Monday Night Taco Tuesday
Blue Moon
Shocktop
Paulaner
C.C. Tropicalia
Sweetwater 420
JI Hop Dang Diggity
$6.00
