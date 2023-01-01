Bar

Vodka

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Tito's

$7.00

Ketel one citron

$9.00

Ketel one oranje

$9.00

House Vodka

$6.00

Gin

Hendrick's

$10.00

No. 3

$10.00

Citadelle

$7.00

Leopold's Navy Strength

$8.00

Leopold's American

$8.00

Monks Road Barrel aged

$7.00

House Gin

$6.00

Irish Whiskey

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson Black

$8.00

Proper 12 Irish Apple

$8.00

House Irish

$6.00

Whiskey

Fireball Cinn

$7.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Remedy Apple

$10.00

Remedy Cinn

$9.00

Bourbon

Angels Envy

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Maker's Mark

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Knobb Creek

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Bulliet

$9.00

Eagle Rare

$8.00

Remedy

$11.00

Noahs Mill

$9.00

House Bourbon

$6.00

4 Roses

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

High West Bourbon

$8.00

Scotch

Glenlivet

$12.00

Dewars

$8.00

Glengarry

$7.00

Tequila

Herradura Silver

$11.00

Herradura Repo

$11.00

Herradura Anejo

$13.00

Dobel Special

$13.00

Dobel Diamante

$13.00

Gran Coramino

$12.00

El Recuerdo Mezcal

$8.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

House Tequila

$6.00

Rum

Captain Morgan Spiced

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Rum Haven Coconut

$7.00

Plantation Pineapple

$8.00

Plantation Original Dark

$6.00

1888

$9.00

House Rum

$6.00

Rye

Mitchers Rye

$9.00

High West Double Rye

$8.00

Sazarac Rye

$8.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Angel Envy Rye

$16.00

Liqueurs

Cynar

$7.00

Gran Marnier

$12.00

St. Germaine

$7.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Aperol

$8.00

Ameretto

$7.00

Coffee Liq

$7.00

43

Falernum

$7.00

Jagermiester

$7.00

Specialty Cocktails

Liverpool

$10.00

Irish Buck

$8.00

Stress Relief

$10.00

P.H. Spicy Margarita

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

LIT

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Red Wine

Sandpoint PN Glass

$8.00

Sandpoint PN Btl

$24.00

Rose Rock PN Btl

$60.00

Sandpoint Merlot Glass

$8.00

Sandpoint Merlot Btl

$24.00

Pillars Red Blend Glass

$12.00

Pillars Red Blend Btl

$35.00

Gran Passione Rosso Btl

$30.00

Vatan Toro Btl

$60.00

Garnacha de Fuego Btl

$30.00

Secret Cellars Cab Glass

$12.00

Secret Cellars Cab Btl

$35.00

Flanagan Cab Btl

$60.00

Time Place Btl

$45.00

White Wine

Sandpoint PG Glass

$8.00

Sandpoint PG Btl

$24.00

Kuranui SB Btl

$30.00

Kuranui SB Glass

$10.00

Vinho Verde Rose Glass

$10.00

Vinho Verde Rose Btl

$30.00

Jonty's Ducks Pekin White Btl

$40.00

Cantina Della Torre Glass

$8.00

Cantina Della Torre Bottle

$24.00

Vueve Bottle

$100.00

Liopart Bottle

$50.00

Sandpoint Chard Glass

$8.00

Sandpoint Chard Btl

$24.00

Concrete and Clay Chard Glass

$14.00

Concrete and Clay Chard Btl

$40.00

Villa Reisling Glass

$10.00

Villa Reisling Bottle

$30.00

Draft Beer

Greenman Porter

$6.00

JI Hop Dang Diggity

$6.00

Yeungling Amber Lager

$4.00

Cherry St. Lake Beer Lager

$6.00

Bottle Beer

Bold Rock Granny Smith

$5.00

Ace Pear

$5.00

Peroni

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken NA

$5.00

Guiness

$5.00

Red Stripe

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Bud

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Coors Banquet 16oz

$3.50

Miller Light

$3.50

Blue Moon

$5.00

Greenman ESB

$5.00

MNB Dr. Robot Key lime

$5.00

MNB Taco Tuesday

$4.00

WickedWeed Pernicious IPA

$6.00

WickedWeed Appalachia IPA

$6.00

Terrapin Luau Krunkles

$5.00

Allagash White

$5.00

C.C. Tropicalia

$5.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Pibb

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Water

Club Soda

Tonic Water

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$4.00Out of stock

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

1/2 N' 1/2 Tea

$3.00

Shirley Tempel

$3.00

Pineapple juice

$3.00

Guiness

Sullivan's Black Marble

Cherry St. Coconut Porter

Bud Light

Miller Light

Coors Light

Busch Light

Monday Night Taco Tuesday

Blue Moon

Shocktop

Paulaner

C.C. Tropicalia

Sweetwater 420

JI Hop Dang Diggity

$6.00