FOOD
HUNGRY?
Fried egg (Choice of Over Easy or Over Hard), avocado, crispy bacon, white cheddar, tomato, and house chipotle aoili served on toasted focaccia bread. UPGRADE THAT! Add Basil Oil & fresh sprouts
Avocado, house-made green goddess hummus & watermelon radish, topped with fried egg (Choice of Over Easy or Over Hard), fresh sprouts, feta cheese & chili oil. Served on sourdough toast.
Fresh baked savory biscuit & fried egg (Choice of Over Easy or Over Hard) over a creamy housemade sausage gravy, topped w/ our rosemary-infused maple drizzle
A savory spiced stew w/ tomato, garlic, onion, topped with a baked egg & crispy white cheddar. Served w/ side of toast
Espresso-rubbed slow-cooked carnitas, pickled onions, crispy radish, white cheddar, house chipotle aioli, & mixed greens on toasted focaccia bread
A spongey, overnight French toast casserole, with bursting berries, a custardy center, and crispy toasted almonds, topped with our seasonal butter (rotates occasiuonally) & Rosemary Maple syrup.
Tasty housemade tomato bisque, drizzled w/ basil oil & served w/ a toasted white cheddar sandwich
Fresh crispy romaine tossed in house-made black garlic ranch, topped with cherry tomatoes, onion, fresh parmesan, & house-made croutons
Grilled Cheese sandwich & apple sauce w/ choice of kid’s drink (Apple Juice / Orange Juice / Hot Chocolate / Chocolate Milk / Whole Milk)
SWEET TREATS
Made fresh daily and unlike anything you’ve had before! Crispy on the outside, soft and moist on the inside. Top it off with a craft flavored butter!
Made fresh daily and unlike anything you’ve had before! Crispy on the outside, soft and moist on the inside. Served with your choice of 3 craft flavored butters.
Made fresh daily and unlike anything you’ve had before! Crispy on the outside, soft and moist on the inside. Served with all 6 of our craft flavored butters!
Vegan homemade chia pudding made w/ oat milk & topped w/ berry compote, granola & mint
Delicious cookies baked fresh daily to crispy-chewy perfection! (Choice of Warmed or Not Warmed)
SIDES
Sourdough, Avocado, S&P, Evoo, Aleppo
DRANKS
LATTES
Latte with homemade real vanilla bean syrup (12oz Hot / 16oz Iced)
Latte made with homemade brown sugar & cinnamon syrup (12oz Hot / 16oz Iced)
Latte uniquely crafted with pandan leaf, a south-east asian plant; giving nutty & sweet ! (12oz Hot / 16oz Iced)
A very tasty sugar free latte with chaga mushroom, cocoa, cinnamon, & monk sugar (12oz Hot / 16oz Iced)
Latte with activated charcol, black tahini, coconut cream, & maple syrup (12oz Hot / 16oz Iced)
Tasy crafted esspresso with 10oz of artistically poured steamed milk (12oz Hot / 16oz Iced)
Our house recipe of specialty loose-leaf chai w/ steamed milk & 2oz of espresso (12oz Hot / 16oz Iced)
COFFEE
1.5 to 2oz of carefully measured & brewed espresso
Tasy crafted esspresso with 2oz of artistically poured steamed milk
Tasy crafted esspresso with 4oz of artistically poured steamed milk
Tasty crafted espresso with 10oz. hot water(12oz total)
Our well-preparred daily house drip coffee made on Ground Control (16oz)
Single-Origin coffees intentionally hand brewed to perfefction (10oz)
Single-Origin coffee brewed on Ground Control & chilled to quench your thirst (16oz)
Our well-preparred daily house drip coffee topoped with 2oz of Espresso
Tasy crafted esspresso with 8oz of artistically poured steamed milk
Our well-preparred daily house drip coffee topped with steam milk.
NOT COFFEE
Your choice of speacilty loose-leaf tea: Blueberry (herbal) OR Peach Black Tea (16oz)
Our own line of speacilty sourced, green, herbal & black l teas (12oz)
Seasonal varying flavors on-tap from our friends at Superfoods Co. (16oz)
Seasonal varying flavors on-tap from our friends at Superfoods Co. (16oz, No Ice)
Single-origin organic 85% dark chocolate w/ steamed milk
Single-origin organic 85% dark chocolate w/ steamed milk & 1oz Vanilla