Pudges Steaks and Hoagies Blue Bell
Steak/Chicken
Steak
Our award winning Cheesesteak comes standard with American Cheese
Our award winning Steak (NO CHEESE)
Comes with provolone cheese, marinara sauce and our pizza spices
Comes standard with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onions, Oregano and American Cheese
Comes with American cheese, Bleu Cheese and Hot sauce
Our award winning Cheesesteak with American cheese and Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce
Our Award winning cheesesteak with American cheese and mushrooms
Our award winning Cheesesteak with Pepperoni and American Cheese
Large Steak
Our award winning Cheesesteak comes standard with American cheese
Comes with Provolone, Marinara sauce and our pizza spices
Our 20" Cheesesteak with American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion and oregano
Our 20" Cheesesteak with American, Bleu Cheese and Hot Sauce
Our 20" Steak with American cheese and Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce
Our 20" Cheesesteak with American cheese and mushrooms
Our 20" Steak with American cheese and Pepperoni
Chicken
Our award winning Chicken Steak (NO CHEESE)
Our award winning Chicken Cheesesteak
Comes with Provolone Cheese, marinara sauce and pizza spices
Comes with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onions and oregano
Comes with American, Bleu cheese and hot sauce
Comes with American cheese and Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce
Comes with American cheese and Mushrooms
Comes with American cheese and pepperoni
Comes with sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers and provolone cheese
Large Chicken 20"
Our award winning 20" chicken cheesesteak comes with American
Our award winning Chicken Steak (NO CHEESE)
Comes with provolone cheese, marinara sauce and pizza spices
Comes with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onions and oregano
20" Chicken Steak (NO CHEESE) comes with lettuce, tomato, raw onions and oregano
Comes with American, bleu cheese and hot sauce
Comes with American and Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce
Comes with American cheese and grilled mushrooms
Comes with American cheese and pepperoni
Comes with Sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers and provolone cheese
Hoagies
Hoagie
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion and oregano and provolone cheese
Comes with Tomato, Raw Onion, oregano and provolone cheese
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, oregano and American cheese
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano and Swiss cheese
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with American cheese
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with American cheese
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano and Provolone cheese
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with Swiss cheese
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with American cheese
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with American, provolone and Swiss
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with ham, roast beef, turkey and American cheese
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with roasted red peppers and sharp provolone
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with Genoa, capicola, prosciutto, sopressata, roasted red peppers and sharp provolone
Large Hoagie
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano, Ham, cooked salami and provolone cheese
Comes with Tomato, Raw Onion oregano
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with American cheese
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with Swiss cheese
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with American cheese
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with American cheese
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano, genoa, capicola and provolone
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with Swiss cheese
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with American cheese
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano, American, provolone and Swiss
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano, ham, roast beef, turkey and American cheese
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano, roasted red peppers and sharp provolone
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano, genoa, capicola, prosciutto, sopressata, roasted red peppers and sharp provolone
Munchies
Our fries with cajun seasoning, fried onions, pepper relish and wiz
Our house made fried potato chips with cajun seasoning and served with our home made jalapeno ranch dipping sauce
Hot Sandwiches
Grilled Sandwiches
Your choice of white, wheat or rye. Toppings and meats available to be added
Comes standard with grilled raw onions, spicy mustard and Swiss cheese
Comes with cole slaw and Swiss cheese
Our chicken tenders tossed in our Honey BBQ sauce with bacon and American cheese
Sauerkraut, Russian dressing on grilled Rye bread
Grilled turkey with bacon, tomato and American cheese
Hot Sandwiches
Comes with grilled eggplant, zucchini, roasted red peppers, mushrooms and fried onions with provolone cheese
Comes with sauteed spinach and sharp provolone
Our chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce, bleu cheese and topped with melted American cheese
Comes with chicken cutlets, capicola, swiss cheese and honey mustard
Large Hot Sandwiches
Comes with grilled eggplant, zucchini, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, fried onions with provolone cheese
Comes with sauteed spinach and sharp provolone
Our chicken tenders tossed in bleu cheese, hot sauce and topped with melted American cheese
Comes with breaded chicken cutlets, capicola, Swiss cheese and honey mustard
Cold Sandwiches
Deli Sandwiches
Comes with Cole Slaw and Russian Dressing
Comes with lettuce, tomato
Comes with lettuce, tomato
Comes with lettuce, tomato
Comes with lettuce, tomato
Comes with lettuce, tomato
Comes with lettuce, tomato
Salads
Comes with tomato, carrots and black olives
Comes with tomato, carrots and black olives
Comes with chopped ham, turkey, black olives, American cheese and egg
Comes with chopped turkey, bacon, tomato and American cheese
Comes with diced tomato and shredded carrots
Comes with diced tomato, diced capicola, diced genoa, roasted red peppers and black olives
Comes with tomato, bacon, roasted red peppers, pepper jack cheese and served with a side of Jalapeno ranch dressing
Our award winning cheesesteak served over iceberg lettuce with tomato
Our award winning Chicken cheesesteak over iceberg lettuce with diced tomato
chicken cheesesteak, bleu cheese, American cheese and hot sauce over iceberg lettuce and diced tomato
Burgers
Comes with lettuce, tomato and raw onions served on a grilled potato bun
Comes with lettuce, tomato and raw onions served on a grilled potato bun
Comes with provolone, marinara sauce, pizza spices, served on a grilled potato bun
Comes with lettuce, tomato and raw onions served on a grilled potato bun
Comes with lettuce, tomato and raw onions, pickles and russian dressing served on a grilled potato bun
Comes with lettuce, tomato and raw onions served on a grilled potato bun
Our delicious burger sandwiched inside a grilled cheese! Your choice of white, wheat or rye
Parm Sandwiches
Large Parm Sanwiches
Pork/Beef
Pork\Beef
Large Pork\Beef
Kids/Dinner
Dinner
Kids Corner
Catering
Feeds 8-10 people Comes with sides of sweet peppers, banana peppers, oil and mayo
Feeds 8-10 Comes with rolls cut on the side Side of hot peppers and fried onions
Our most popular catering package feeds 20-25 people Comes with: Cheesesteak tray (Rolls on side) Hoagie tray (your choice of 3 hoagies) Tomato Pie Philly soft pretzels Cookie tray
Succulent pan roasted Chicken served in a mushroom and fresh herb marsala wine demi glaze.
Our slow roasted shaved top round served in homemade beef gravy.
Delivery Drinks
Snacks/Sides
Sides
