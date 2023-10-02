Steak/Chicken

Steak

$12.50

Our award winning Cheesesteak comes standard with American Cheese

$11.75

Our award winning Steak (NO CHEESE)

$12.75

Comes with provolone cheese, marinara sauce and our pizza spices

$12.75

Comes standard with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onions, Oregano and American Cheese

$12.75

Comes with American cheese, Bleu Cheese and Hot sauce

$12.75

Our award winning Cheesesteak with American cheese and Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce

$12.75

Our Award winning cheesesteak with American cheese and mushrooms

$12.75

Our award winning Cheesesteak with Pepperoni and American Cheese

St Helena cheesesteak
$5.00

Large Steak

Our award winning 20" Steak NO CHEESE
$24.50

Our award winning Cheesesteak comes standard with American cheese

Large Steak
$23.00
$24.50

Comes with Provolone, Marinara sauce and our pizza spices

$24.75

Our 20" Cheesesteak with American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion and oregano

$24.75

Our 20" Cheesesteak with American, Bleu Cheese and Hot Sauce

$24.75

Our 20" Steak with American cheese and Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce

$24.75

Our 20" Cheesesteak with American cheese and mushrooms

$24.75

Our 20" Steak with American cheese and Pepperoni

Chicken

$11.00

Our award winning Chicken Steak (NO CHEESE)

$11.75

Our award winning Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.00

Comes with Provolone Cheese, marinara sauce and pizza spices

$12.00

Comes with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onions and oregano

$12.00

Comes with American, Bleu cheese and hot sauce

$12.00

Comes with American cheese and Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce

$12.00

Comes with American cheese and Mushrooms

$12.00

Comes with American cheese and pepperoni

$12.00

Comes with sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers and provolone cheese

Large Chicken 20"

$22.50

Our award winning 20" chicken cheesesteak comes with American

$21.00

Our award winning Chicken Steak (NO CHEESE)

$23.00

Comes with provolone cheese, marinara sauce and pizza spices

$23.00

Comes with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onions and oregano

$22.50

20" Chicken Steak (NO CHEESE) comes with lettuce, tomato, raw onions and oregano

$23.00

Comes with American, bleu cheese and hot sauce

$23.00

Comes with American and Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce

$23.00

Comes with American cheese and grilled mushrooms

$23.00

Comes with American cheese and pepperoni

$23.00

Comes with Sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers and provolone cheese

Hoagies

Hoagie

$11.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion and oregano and provolone cheese

$11.00

Comes with Tomato, Raw Onion, oregano and provolone cheese

$11.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, oregano and American cheese

$11.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano and Swiss cheese

$11.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with American cheese

$11.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with American cheese

$11.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano and Provolone cheese

$11.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with Swiss cheese

$11.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with American cheese

$11.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with American, provolone and Swiss

$11.50

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with ham, roast beef, turkey and American cheese

$12.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with roasted red peppers and sharp provolone

$12.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with Genoa, capicola, prosciutto, sopressata, roasted red peppers and sharp provolone

Large Hoagie

$21.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano, Ham, cooked salami and provolone cheese

$21.00

Comes with Tomato, Raw Onion oregano

$21.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with American cheese

$21.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with Swiss cheese

$21.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with American cheese

$21.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with American cheese

$21.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano, genoa, capicola and provolone

$21.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with Swiss cheese

$21.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano with American cheese

$21.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano, American, provolone and Swiss

$20.50

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano, ham, roast beef, turkey and American cheese

$22.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano, roasted red peppers and sharp provolone

$22.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion oregano, genoa, capicola, prosciutto, sopressata, roasted red peppers and sharp provolone

Munchies

$5.00
$5.00
$5.50
$6.00
Hot Fries
$6.00

Our fries with cajun seasoning, fried onions, pepper relish and wiz

$5.25
$5.00

Our house made fried potato chips with cajun seasoning and served with our home made jalapeno ranch dipping sauce

$4.75
$8.75
$7.25
$2.85
Mac N Cheese Bites
$4.00
Fried Pickles
$4.00
5 piece
$8.50
Old Bay Fries
$5.50

Hot Sandwiches

Grilled Sandwiches

$5.00

Your choice of white, wheat or rye. Toppings and meats available to be added

$8.00

Comes standard with grilled raw onions, spicy mustard and Swiss cheese

$8.00

Comes with cole slaw and Swiss cheese

$8.00

Our chicken tenders tossed in our Honey BBQ sauce with bacon and American cheese

$8.00

Sauerkraut, Russian dressing on grilled Rye bread

$8.00

Grilled turkey with bacon, tomato and American cheese

Hot Sandwiches

$9.25

Comes with grilled eggplant, zucchini, roasted red peppers, mushrooms and fried onions with provolone cheese

$10.00

Comes with sauteed spinach and sharp provolone

$8.75

Our chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce, bleu cheese and topped with melted American cheese

$9.25

Comes with chicken cutlets, capicola, swiss cheese and honey mustard

Spinach Sub
$8.25
Sausage and Peppers
$8.75

Large Hot Sandwiches

$18.50

Comes with grilled eggplant, zucchini, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, fried onions with provolone cheese

$18.50

Comes with sauteed spinach and sharp provolone

$18.50

Our chicken tenders tossed in bleu cheese, hot sauce and topped with melted American cheese

$18.50

Comes with breaded chicken cutlets, capicola, Swiss cheese and honey mustard

Cold Sandwiches

Deli Sandwiches

$7.50
$8.25

Comes with Cole Slaw and Russian Dressing

$7.50

Comes with lettuce, tomato

$7.50

Comes with lettuce, tomato

$7.50

Comes with lettuce, tomato

$7.75

Comes with lettuce, tomato

$7.75

Comes with lettuce, tomato

$7.75

Comes with lettuce, tomato

Salads

$4.50

Comes with tomato, carrots and black olives

$6.60

Comes with tomato, carrots and black olives

$12.00

Comes with chopped ham, turkey, black olives, American cheese and egg

$12.00

Comes with chopped turkey, bacon, tomato and American cheese

$12.00

Comes with diced tomato and shredded carrots

$12.00

Comes with diced tomato, diced capicola, diced genoa, roasted red peppers and black olives

$12.00

Comes with tomato, bacon, roasted red peppers, pepper jack cheese and served with a side of Jalapeno ranch dressing

$13.00

Our award winning cheesesteak served over iceberg lettuce with tomato

$13.00

Our award winning Chicken cheesesteak over iceberg lettuce with diced tomato

$13.00

chicken cheesesteak, bleu cheese, American cheese and hot sauce over iceberg lettuce and diced tomato

Burgers

$9.50

Comes with lettuce, tomato and raw onions served on a grilled potato bun

$10.00

Comes with lettuce, tomato and raw onions served on a grilled potato bun

$10.00

Comes with provolone, marinara sauce, pizza spices, served on a grilled potato bun

$10.50

Comes with lettuce, tomato and raw onions served on a grilled potato bun

$10.00

Comes with lettuce, tomato and raw onions, pickles and russian dressing served on a grilled potato bun

$10.50
Double Cheeseburger
$12.00

Comes with lettuce, tomato and raw onions served on a grilled potato bun

$9.00

Our delicious burger sandwiched inside a grilled cheese! Your choice of white, wheat or rye

Parm Sandwiches

Parm Sandwiches

Chicken Parm
$9.00
Meatball Parm
$9.00
Eggplant Parm
$9.00
Sausage Parm
$9.00

Large Parm Sanwiches

Large Chicken Parm
$18.00
Large Meatball Parm
$18.00
Large Eggplant Parm
$18.00
Large Sausage Parm
$18.00

Pork/Beef

Pork\Beef

$9.25

Our homemade roast beef with gravy

$10.25
$9.25
$10.25
$10.00

Comes w sauteed spinach and sharp provolone

Large Pork\Beef

Large Hot Roast Beef
$18.50
Large Roast Beef w\Long hots
$20.50
Large Hot Pork
$18.50
Large Hot Pork w\Long Hots
$20.50
Large Ultimate Pork
$20.00

Kids/Dinner

Dinner

$8.25
$9.50
$12.00
Ravioli Dinner
$9.00
Ravioli w/Meatballs
$9.50
Ravioli w/Sausage
$9.50
Spaghetti with Sausage
$9.50

Kids Corner

$6.00
$6.00
$6.00
$6.00
$6.00
Kids Ravioli
$6.00

Catering

$70.00

Feeds 8-10 people Comes with sides of sweet peppers, banana peppers, oil and mayo

Cheesesteak Tray **Please order 24hrs in Advance***
$95.00

Feeds 8-10 Comes with rolls cut on the side Side of hot peppers and fried onions

Philly Package **Please order 24hrs in Advance***
$195.00

Our most popular catering package feeds 20-25 people Comes with: Cheesesteak tray (Rolls on side) Hoagie tray (your choice of 3 hoagies) Tomato Pie Philly soft pretzels Cookie tray

Assorted Wrap Tray **Please order 24hrs in Advance***
$65.00
Chicken Cutlets Tray **Please order 24hrs in Advance***
$60.00
Catering House Salad **Please order 24hrs in Advance***
$35.00
Eggplant Parm Tray with Spaghetti **Please order 24hrs in Advance***
$60.00
Onion Rings Tray **Please order 24hrs in Advance***
$29.00
Pudge Chips Tray **Please order 24hrs in Advance***
$32.00
Tomato Pie **Please order 24hrs in Advance***
$17.00
Soft Pretzel Tray **Please order 24hrs in Advance***
$17.00
Assorted Dessert Tray **Please order 24hrs in Advance***
$50.00
Cheesesteak Eggrolls **Please order 24hrs in Advance***
$75.00
Chicken Finger Tray **Please order 24hrs in Advance***
$35.00
Macaroni & Cheese Tray **Please order 24hrs in Advance***
$45.00
Sterno & Tray
$5.00
French Fry Tray **Please order 24hrs in Advance***
$20.00
Baked Ziti Tray **Please order 24hrs in Advance***
$50.00
Chicken Marsala Tray **Please order 24hrs in Advance***
$75.00

Succulent pan roasted Chicken served in a mushroom and fresh herb marsala wine demi glaze.

Wing Tray **Please order 24hrs in Advance***
$75.00
Meatball Tray **Please order 24hrs in Advance***
$50.00
Roast Beef Tray **Please order 24hrs in Advance***
$50.00

Our slow roasted shaved top round served in homemade beef gravy.

Roast Pork Tray **Please order 24hrs in Advance***
$50.00
Turkey Club Salad Catering **Please order 24hrs in Advance***
$50.00
Turkey Santa Fe Salad Catering **Please order 24hrs in Advance***
$50.00
Caesar Salad Catering **Please order 24hrs in Advance***
$45.00
Chef Salad Catering **Please order 24hrs in Advance***
$50.00
Chicken Parmesan Over Pasta (or with rolls) Catering **Please order 24hrs in Advance***
$70.00
Eggplant Parmesan Over Pasta (or with rolls) **Please order 24hrs in Advance***
$70.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie Tray **Please order 24hrs in Advance***
$35.00
Mozzarella Stick Tray **Please order 24hrs in Advance***
$50.00
Tastycake Tray **Please order 24hrs in Advance***
$50.00
Delivery Charge
$10.00

Delivery Drinks

20 oz Coke
$2.25
20 oz Sprite
$2.25
20 oz Diet Coke
$2.25
Kutztown Birch Beer
$2.50
Kutztown Root Beer
$2.50
Kutztown Orange Creme
$2.50
Kutztown Black Cherry
$2.50
20 oz Water
$2.25
20 oz Dr Pepper
$2.25
Kutztown Grape
$2.50
Kutztown Red Cream
$2.50
Kutztown Sasparilla
$2.50
Kutztown White Birch Beer
$2.50
Gold Peak Rasberry
$2.25
Gold Peak Lemon
$2.25
Gold Peak Peach
$2.25
Gold Peak Sweet tea
$2.25
Vitamin water dragon fruit
$2.25
Vitamin water orange
$2.25
Vitamin water kiwi strawberry
$2.25
2 Liter Coke
$3.50
2 Liter S[rite
$3.50
2 Liter Diet coke
$3.50
Ginger Ale
$2.25

Snacks/Sides

Sides

Side Hot Peppers
$0.50+
Side Sweet Peppers
$0.50
Side Banana Peppers
$0.50
Side Jalapeño Peppers
$0.50
Side Cheese Wiz
$0.50
Side Hoagie spread
$0.50
Side Fried onions
Side Marinara sauce
$0.50
Side Green Peppers
$0.75
Side Roasted Red Peppers
$0.75
Side Lettuce
$0.75
Side Tomato
$0.75
Side mushrooms
$0.75
Side Pepperoni
$0.75
Side Pickles
$0.50
Side Long Hots
$1.19
Side Oil
Side Vinegar
Side Mayo
Side Mustard
Side Ranch
$0.50
Side Russian
$0.50
Side Bleu Cheese
$0.50
Side Balsamic
$0.50
Side Jalapeño ranch
$0.50
Side Creamy Italian
$0.50
Side Caesar
$0.50
Coleslaw small
$0.50
Side BBQ Sauce
$0.50
Medium side
$1.75
Large side
$3.50

Snacks

Cookies
$2.00
Small Pudge Chip Bag
$2.50
Tasty Kake
$1.75

Wings

$12.00

Comes with side Bleu cheese

$12.00

Comes with side Bleu cheese

$12.00

Comes with side Bleu cheese

$12.00

Comes with side Bleu cheese

$12.00

Comes with side Bleu cheese

$12.00

Comes sesame seeds with side Bleu cheese

T-shirts

T-Shirts
$15.00

Soup

Small Soup
$4.00
Large Soup
$6.15

Delivery Chips

Small Herrs Potato Chips

Kettle Cooked
$2.49
Original
$2.49
BBQ
$2.49
Baked
$2.49
Cheese Curls
$2.49
Ripples
$2.49
Hot chips
$2.49
salt & vinegar
$2.49
Sour Cream
$2.49

Large Herrs Potato Chips

Large Kettle Cooked
$5.29
Large Jalapeno Chips
$5.29
Large Herrs Original
$4.79
Large BBQ Chips
$4.79
Large Honey BBQ chips
$4.79
Large Sour Cream and onion
$4.79
Large Ripples
$4.79