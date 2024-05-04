Pueblo Viejo Mexican Restaurant - Stetson 5934 Stetson Hills Blvd
Appetizers
- Small Chile Con Queso$5.95
- Pueblo Viejo Combo$16.99
Combined with beef nachos, cheese quesadilla, chicken taquitos, a bowl of Chile con queso, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream
- Beef Flautas$11.99
Crisp flour tortillas filled with our fresh tasty shredded chicken or beef garnished with tomatoes, guacamoles and sour cream
- Avocados Rellenos$12.99
Avocados filled with crab meat, onions, peppers and tomatoes prepared in a special way
- Large Chile Con Queso$8.00
- Carne Asada Fries$13.99
French fries topped with Cheddar cheese, steak, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes
- Beef Taquitos$11.99
Crisp corn tortilla filled with our fresh tasty shredded chicken or beef, garnished with tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream
- Chicken Taquito$11.99
Crisp corn tortilla filled with our fresh tasty shredded chicken or beef, garnished with tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream
- Large Guacamole$10.50
Avocado, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, lime juice
- Nachos Pueblo Viejo$12.99
Choice of beef or chicken, with Cheddar, chips, guacamole, sour cream and tomato
- Cheese Crispy$12.00
Open-faced quesadilla made with extra-large, thin flour tortilla, toasted with butter and chesse, guacamole sour cream and tomatoes
- Nachos Carne Asada$15.50
Bed of chips topped with Cheddar cheese, steak, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes
- Quesadilla Carne Asada$15.50
Flour tortilla with melted cheese chopped char-broiled, steak, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes
- Quesadilla Fajitas$18.00
Chicken or steak, bell pepper, onion, mushroom, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes
- Chile Con Queso with Grand Beef$10.99
- Queso Fundido with Carne Asada$12.00
White cheese with steak meat
- Queso Fundido with Chorizo$12.00
Monterrey cheese and mushrooms with your choice of steak or chorizo
- Quesadilla$11.00
Flour tortilla with melted cheese, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes
- Quesadilla Shrimp$16.00
A large flour tortilla filled with shrimp, spinach, cheese and topped with guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes
- Super Nachos$11.99
Chips, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes
- Quesadilla Spinash$13.50
Flour tortilla filled with cheese, spinach, onion and tomatoes served with guacamole, tomatoes and sour cream
- Salsa de Hongos$6.00
- Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
- Beef Quesadilla$13.00
Salads
- (SALAD) Fajita Salad*$16.25
Your fresh garden salad will be generously topped with your choice of one fajita meat (steak or chicken strips) garnished with guacamole and sour cream
- ( SALAD) Fish Tropical Salad*$15.25
Grilled fish fillet, mix salad, tropical fruit, avocados and red onions
- (SALAD) Green Garden Salad*$6.25
Small salad with lettuce, red cabbage, tomatoes and cheese with your choice of dressing
- (SALAD) Grilled Chicken Salad*$14.99
Char-broiled chicken breast marinated in a special sauce served in a salad
- (SALAD) Grilled skirt steak salad$16.25
Charbroiled skirt steak, marinated in a special sauce served in a salad
- (SALAD) Hawaiian Salad$16.00
Charbroiled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, mix fruit, ham and cheese
- (SALAD) Shrimp Caesar Salad*$15.75
Traditional Caesar topped with shrimp, whole black beans. Ranchero cheese, tomatoes and avocados
- (SALAD) Taco Salad Cazuela*$12.00
A bowl shaped flour tortilla deep fried and filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole
- Bowl Ranchero (BOWL)$14.00
Soups
- Tortilla Soup*$11.25
Shredded chicken, slices of avocado, Monterey cheese, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and tortilla
- Menudo$13.00
Served with cilantro, chopped onions, lime juice, oregano, crushed red pepper and tortillas flour or corn
- Green Chili Soup**$12.25
Served with your choice of warm tortillas
- 7 Mares Soup$24.00
A delicious Mexican homemade soup, made with fish, prawns, crab legs, clams, mussels and calamari. Served with onions, tomatoes, avocado slices, chopped jalapeños and lime
- Sopa De Albondigas$12.00
Meat balls comes with carrots, potato and zucchine
Combos
- Small Combination$10.95
Served with rice and beans, black beans may be substituted upon request. Your choice
- Medium Combination$13.95
Served with rice and beans, black beans may be substituted upon request. Your choice
- Large Combination
All combinations are served with rice and beans. Black beans may be substituted upon request
Burritos
- Burrito Ranchero steak$16.99
Flap meat steak cooked over charcoal served with rice and beans, wrapped in flour tortilla, then topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce
- Burrito Ranchero Chicken$16.99
Chicken breast, cooked over charcoal served with rice and beans, wrapped in flour tortilla, then topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce
- Burrito Manadero$14.50
Ground beef or chicken with beans and rice wrapped inside in flour tortilla then topped with guacamole, tomato, onion, melted cheese and sour cream. Covered with sauce
- Burrito Vegetarian$14.75
Bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, stir fry then wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with burrito sauce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and lettuce, onion and tomato. Served with rice and beans on the side
- Burrito Chorizo$15.75
Ground pork and eggs marinated and special way, wrapped in a flour tortilla smothered in green chile sauce, and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Pork Chile Verde Burrito$14.25
Chunks of pork, light tomato sauce and flour tortilla. Covered with green sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Beef Burrito$13.95
A flour tortilla filled with lightly spiced ground beef topped with our special burrito sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Chicken Burrito$13.95
Spiced chicken with burrito sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Burrito Fajitas$16.25
Flour tortilla stuffed with choice of steak or chicken fajita meat, green onions, mushrooms, and bell pepper. Garnished with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- Shredded Beef Burrito$13.95
Shredded beef with burrito sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Burrito Loco$15.95
Chicken or ground beef, rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, onions. Topped with queso sauce and green chile
- Beans Burrito$10.50
Flour tortilla filled with beans, topped with our special burrito sauce and melted with cheese
- Beef and Bean Burrito$11.50
A flour tortilla filled with beans and ground beef, topped with our special burrito sauce and melted cheese
- Burrito Relleno$16.25
Ground beef or chicken and chile relleno wrapped inside in a flour tortilla then topped with melted cheese, guacamole and sour cream. Rice and beans on the side
- Burrito Al Pastor$15.98
Pork-lion marinated and a blend of spices wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Chile Colorado Burrito$14.25
Chunks of pork or beef cooked in a tasty chile sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered with Colorado sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Burrito Spinach$15.50
A flour tortilla filled with spinach and cheese topped with melted Monterey tomatoes, rice and beans on the side
- Burrito Pork Carnitas$16.25
Pork wrapped in a flour tortilla smothered in green chile sauce, pico de gallo and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Burrito Fajitas Shrimp$17.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with green onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, garnished with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Little Amigos
Grilled Fajitas
- Grilled Fajita Steak$20.99
- Grilled Fajita Chicken and Steak$21.25
- Grilled Fajita Chicken & Shrimp$22.00
- Grilled Fajitas for Two - Beef & Shrimp$35.99
- Grilled Fajita Vegetarian*$16.75
- Grilled Fajita Chicken$20.99
- Grilled Fajita Beef & Shrimp$22.00
- Grilled Fajitas for Two - Chicken$33.99
- Grilled Fajitas for Two - Chicken & Shrimp$35.99
- Grilled Faj for Two - Chicken and Steak$34.99
- Grilled Fajita Shrimp$21.50
- Grilled fajitas supreme$24.99
- Grilled Fajitas for Two - Steak$33.99
- Grilled Fajitas for Two - Shrimp$34.99
- Grilled - Fajitas For Two Supreme$38.00
Pollo - Chicken
- Arroz Con Pollo$17.99
Boneless breast of chicken sautéed in a special sauce with onions, bell peppers and avocado slices, served on a bed of rice
- Chicken a La Diabla$17.99
Chunks of chicken breast sautéed with red, spicy salsa, onions and mushrooms. Served with rice and beans
- Chicken Chipotle$18.50
Boneless chicken with mushrooms, sautéed in a special sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Chicken en Mole$17.99
Boneless breast in a delicious, sweet, spicy Mexican sauce, with rice and beans
- Chicken Mexican Stir-Fry$17.99
A bed of rice, topped with sautéed chicken, mixed vegetables topped with avocado slices, tomatoes and melted jack cheese
- Chicken Pueblo Viejo$17.99
Chicken breast sautéed with green peppers, tomatoes and onions, served with guacamole
- Chicken Ranchera*$17.99
Boneless chicken breast marinated in a secret sauce, charcoal broiled, and served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans
- Choripollo$18.50
- Milanesa De Pollo$18.50
- Pollo a La Crema*$18.50
Boneless chicken with mushrooms prepared in a creamy Parmesan cheese sauce
- Pollo Poblano$18.50
Chicken breast, topped with special poblano sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Pollo Relleno$17.99
Chicken breast wrapped around ham, bacon and cheese. Served with rice and beans
House Specials
- Carne Asada$22.98
Skirt steak arrachera broiled in a special way, served with guacamole and pico de gallo
- Mexican Platter$24.50
Carnitas, steak, lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served with rice and beans on the side
- Chile Colorado$19.99
Chunks of beef cooked in a tasty sauce
- Chile Verde$19.99
Chunks of pork cooked tender in its own sauce with a light tomatillo and seasoned with own spices
- Steak Ranchero$20.00
Tenderloin sliced and fried with onions, tomatoes and jalapeños covered with spanish sauce
- Alambre Mexicano$22.50
Steak, bacon, shrimp fried with onions, bell peppers, jalapeños topped with Monterrey cheese. Served with corn or flour tortillas
- Ranchero Trio$24.00
Have it all in one, charbroiled flap meat steak, chicken breast and camarones rellenos. Served with rice and beans
- Pueblo Viejo Dinner$23.50
Charcoal broiled skirt steak, chile relleno and enchilada
- Steak Tampiqueña$21.50
Flap meat steak arrachera, chicken on mole enchilada
- House Special$24.00
Charcoal broiled skirt steak and butter fried prawns with mushrooms, onions and garlic to obtain maximum flavor
- Alambre Hawaiano$22.50
Steak, pastor (chunks of pork), bacon, fried with onions, bell peppers, pineapple, topped with Monterrey cheese. Served with corn or flour tortillas
- Corras Platter$24.50
Steak chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served with rice and refried beans on the side
- Steak Campestre$21.00
Steak, bell peppers and onions topped with cheese served with rice and beans
- Fiesta Dinner$22.00
Charbroiled skirt steak and chicken chimichanga
- Molcajete Ayutla$25.50
Tender grilled pieces of beef, chorizo and chicken served over our Mexican green sauce and pico de gallo, topped with jack cheese. Served in a flour tortilla with rice and beans
- Quesabirrias$19.99
3 birria tacos, cooked beef folded into a tortilla with melted cheese, served with a side of broth for dipping, cilantro, onion and fresh lime juice
- Vallarta Platter$24.50
Shrimps, steak, mushrooms, refried beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
- Los Tres Amigos$22.50
Have it all in one, chunks of pork in tomatillo sauce, chunks of beef in colorado sauce and 1 chile relleno crispy or soft tortillas of flour or corn
- Milanesa De Res$17.95
Breaded steak served with rice and beans
- Tortas (Mexican Sandwiches)$12.99
Choice of meat, carne asada, pork carnitas, pastor (chunks of pork), chicken shredded. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, avocado slices, pickled jalapeños and french fries
- Pork Carnitas*$17.95
Fried pork loin meat served with pico de gallo, rice and beans
House Tacos
- Chicken Tacos Al Carbon$19.25
Chopped charbroiled chicken breast wrapped into three corn tortillas served with pico de gallo and guacamole
- Beef Tacos Al Carbon$19.25
Chopped charbroiled flap meat steak wrapped into three corn tortillas served with pico de gallo and guacamole
- Tacos Al Pastor$19.25
Three pork loin tacos marinated in a blend of spices and served with pico de gallo and guacamole
- Street Tacos$14.99
5 tacos choose one: carne asada, carnitas, pastor or grilled chicken
- Skinny Tacos$17.50
3 steak or grill chicken tacos wrapped with iceberg lettuce leaves, along with guacamole, pico de gallo and black beans on the side
- Three Tacos Fajitas$19.50
Three taco fajitas with your choice of chicken or beef sautéed with green peppers, onions and mushrooms in a tangy salsa. Served with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream and lettuce
Side Orders
- Side Avocado Slices$2.75
- Side Camarones Portuguese$3.00
- Side Chalupa$7.25
Folded flour tortilla filled with beef or beans and topped with lettuce & tomato
- Side Chile Relleno$5.25
- Side Chimichanga**$8.00
- Side Deluxe$4.25
1/2 guacamole 1/2 sour cream
- Side Egg$1.50
- Side Enchilada*$4.15
- Side French Fries$4.10
- Side Fried Beans$5.25
- Side Green Chili$3.65
- Side Large Guacamole*$10.50
- Side of Cheese$1.99
- Side of Shrimp$1.50
- Side Pico De Gallo$2.00
- Side Rice$5.25
- Side Roasted Jalapeños$1.75
- Side Sour Cream$1.99
- Side Taco*$3.99
- Side Tamal$5.25
- Side Tortillas$1.99
- Small Guacamole$4.99
- Side Salsa Table$5.75
- Side Salsa Verde Spicy$8.50
- Side Onions$0.75
- Sidce Cilantro$0.75
- Side LG Chips
Tostadas
Mariscos - Seafood
- 7 Mares Soup*$21.95
A delicious Mexican homemade soup, made with fish, prawns, crab legs, clams, mussels and calamari. Served with onions, tomatoes, avocado slices, chopped jalapeños and lime
- Caguameros$24.00
- Camarones a La Diabla$20.50
Prawns cooked in red sauce with onions and mushrooms. Served with rice and beans
- Camarones Aguachile$22.00
Prawns, onions, cucumbers, made with our delicious serrano lime juice sauce
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo$20.50
Prawns with mushrooms and onions sautéed in butter, garlic and spices. Served with rice and beans
- Camarones Cabo Blanco$20.50
Shrimp and scallops cooked with carrots, celery and mushrooms, prepared with a rich creamy sauce. With rice and beans
- Camarones Portugueses$20.00
Large shrimp wrapped in bacon, ham and cheese. Smothered with a creamy Portuguese sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Camarones Pueblo Viejo$20.50
Prawns wrapped in bacon served with butter fried onions, mushrooms and bell peppers. Adding a special sauce, with rice and beans topped with cheese
- Camarongos$19.25
Prawns and mushrooms, stir-fry with own spices to give a tasty flavor. Garnished with slices of avocado and tomato. Served with rice and beans
- Campechana Cocktel$20.00
Shrimp and octopus soup served with vegetables
- Ceviche Fish$22.00
Tilapia cooked in lemon juice and mixed vegetables
- Ceviche Shrimp$22.00
Cooked in lemon juice and mixed vegetables
- Chabela Cocktel$21.00
Shrimp, octopus, scallops and fish served with vegetables
- Cocktel$19.00
Shrimp soup served with vegetables
- Fish Tacos$16.25
Three soft corn tortillas filled with marinated fish and salsa mexicana. Served with rice and beans. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes
- Mariscos Mazatlan$23.00
Sautéed shrimps, octopus, scallops, crab legs, fish, calamari and red spice sauce. Served on a bed of rice and jack cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
- Molcajete De Mariscos$25.50
Sautéed shrimp, octopus, fish and scallops with our special sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Ostiones (Fresh Oysters)$23.00
One dozen
- Ostiones Preparados (Fresh Oysters)$31.00
One dozen oysters topped with shrimp, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeño and avocado slices
- Pescado Frito$20.00
A delicious fried fish served with pico de gallo, rice and beans
- Quesadilla Seafood$17.50
Folded flour tortilla stuffed with scallops and crab meat
- Seafood Burrito$17.50
Scallops, shrimp and crab meat wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with melted Cheddar cheese, special sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes
- Seafood Chimichanga*$17.50
Large flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp, scallops and crab meat, deep-fried topped with a special sauce and served with rice and beans, sour cream and guacamole
- Seafood Enchilada$17.50
Two corn tortillas filled with scallops, shrimp and crab meat topped with guacamole, sour cream, tomato and onion
- Shrimp Enchiladas$18.00
- Shrimp Tacos$16.95
Three soft corn tortillas with grilled shrimp, bell peppers, onions and cheese. Served with rice and beans. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes
Sopes
Desserts
- Adelita$8.25
The perfect trio of sopapillas, and ice cream
- Banana Chimichanga$8.95
- Churros and Ice Cream$6.25
Mexican pastry filled with custard, topped with honey, cinnamon and sugar
- Flan$4.85
Mexican caramel egg custard
- Fried Ice Cream$5.50
Delicious vanilla ice cream done in a special way
- Sopapillas$6.25
Crispy flour pastry chips topped with honey, cinnamon and sugar
Drinks
Beverage
- Coffee$3.55
- Roy Rogers$3.55
- Apple Juice$3.55
- Banana Colada$5.25
Banana, pineapple and pineapple juice
- Mexican Waters - Jamaica$3.55
- iced tea$3.55
- Milk$3.55
- Orange Juice$3.55
- Virgin Colada$6.00
- Mexican Waters - Horchata$3.55
- Pop$3.55
- Shirley Temple$3.55
- Cranberry Juice$3.55
- Strawberry Colada$6.00
Strawberries, piña colada mix
- Mexican Waters - Tamarindo$3.55
- Kids Drink$2.55
- Virgin Margarita$6.00
All original and flavored margaritas are available without alcohol
- Pineapple Juice$3.55
Margaritas
- Margarona$13.00
- Pueblo viejo margarita$12.00
- Regular Bartender Margarita$9.00
- Regular Cadillac Margarita$10.00
- Regular House Margarita$7.00
All house margaritas are prepared with sauza gold tequila
- Presidente margarita$11.00
- Regular Herradura Margarita$8.50
- Regular Italian Margarita$8.50
- Regular Don Julio Margarita$11.00
- Regular Flavored Margarita$10.00
- Regular Vallarta Margarita$9.00
- Regular Sauza Hornitos Margarita$8.00
- Regular Sangria Margarita$9.00
- Regular Cuervo Gold Margarita$8.50
- original$10.50
- Regular 1800 Margaritas$9.75
- Regular Patron Margarita$10.50
- Regular Jalapeno Margarita$9.00
- Medium Sauza Hornitos Margarita$12.00
- Medium 1800 Margaritas$12.75
- Medium Cuervo Gold Margarita$12.50
- Medium Don Julio Margarita$12.50
- Medium House Margarita$10.00
- Medium Herradura Margarita$12.00
- Medium Italian Margarita$12.50
- Medium Vallarta Margarita$12.50
- Medium Patron Margarita$12.00
- Medium Flavored Margarita$12.50
- Medium Bartender Margarita$12.50
- Medium Sangria Margarita$12.50
- Medium Presidente Margarita$11.00
- Medium Jalapeno Margarita$12.50
- Medium Cadillac Margarita$13.00
- Jumbo 1800 Margaritas$15.50
- Jumbo Bartender Margarita$15.00
- Jumbo Cuervo Gold Margarita$14.00
- Jumbo Cadillac Margarita$15.00
- Jumbo House Margarita$12.50
All house margaritas are prepared with sauza gold tequila
- Jumbo Herradura Margarita$15.50
- Jumbo Italian Margarita$14.00
- Jumbo Patron Margarita$16.00
- Jumbo Don Julio Margarita$16.00
- Jumbo Flavored Margarita$15.00
- Jumbo Vallarta Margarita$15.00
- Jumbo Sauza Hornitos Margarita$14.00
- Jumbo Sangria Margarita$15.00
- Jumbo Jalapeno Margarita$15.00
- Pitcher Jalapeno Margarita$32.00
Cocktails
- Cantarito$9.75
Sauza hornitos, tequila, squirt and fresh squeezed lime juice
- Almond Joy$9.00
Kahlua, amaretto, bailey's, cream blended with ice
- Bloody Mary$8.00
Vodka, kahlua and coke
- Black Russian$7.75
Vodka, kahlua and coke
- Chichi$9.00
Vodka, pineapple juice, coconut & cream
- Electric Iced Tea$9.00
Gin, tequila, rum, vodka, sweet & sour and a splash of coke
- Kahlua Colada$9.00
Kahlua blended with coconut cream and pineapple juice
- Pina Colada$9.00
Rum, coconut cream and pineapple juice
- Piñata$9.00
Malibu rum and kahlua blended with pineapple juice and coconut cream
- Long Island Iced Tea$9.00
Vodka, rum, gin, sweet & sour and coke
- Μai Τai$8.50
Light rum, meyers rum, 151, orange juice, pineapple juice and grenadine
- Mexican Mai Tai$8.50
Tequila, orange juice, cuervo gold and grenadine
- Mojito$9.00
Rum, fresh lime juice, mint, triple sec and sprite
- Smith & Wesson$7.75
Kahlua, vodka, cream and coke
- Sangria$8.50
Red wine, pineapple juice and brandy
- Daikiri$9.00
Rum, triple sec and sweet sour
- Screwdriver$7.50
Vodka, orange juice and grenadine
- Tequila Sunrise$7.50
Tequila, 151, orange juice and splash or grenadine
- White Russian$8.00
Vodka, kahlua and cream
- Paloma$8.00