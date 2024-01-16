PV Lake Tapps
Dinner
Appetizers
- Fiesta Platter$18.50
- (No Meat) Nachos$13.50
- (Meat) Nachos$16.50
- Carne Asada Fries$19.99
- Ceviche Tostadas$14.99
- Mexican Pizza$15.99
- Camarones al Gusto$18.99
- Street Tacos$13.99
- Vallarta Special$13.99
- Mexican Taquitos$13.99
- Fresh Tableside Guacamole$14.50
- Queso Dip$9.99
- Small Queso dip$6.00
- Cheese Crispy (Tortilla Cheese only)$8.99
- Chicken Wings (8)$17.99
- Adult Chick Strips (5)$17.99
- Bacon Jalapeños (5)$12.99
Quesadillas
Burritos
Combos
- #1 (3)Tacos$16.99
- #2 (3) Enchiladas$16.99
- #3 (2)Enchiladas/(1)Taco$16.99
- #4 Ench/Taco/ Tost$16.99
- #5 Ench/Taco/Tamale$17.99
- #6 (1)Ench/(2)Tacos$16.99
- #7 Avocado Tostada$16.99
- #8 (2)Burritos$17.50
- #9 Chile Relleno/Tamale$16.99
- #10 Enchilada/Chalupa$18.50
- #11 Enchilada/Burrito$16.99
- #12 Ench/Taco/Relleno/Tostada$17.99
- #13 Enchilada/Chile Relleno$17.99
- #14 Flautas$18.99
- #15 Two Crispy Burritos$18.99
- #16 Chimichanga$17.99
- #17 (2)Chile Rellenos$19.99
- #18 Burrito Manadero/Relleno$19.99
- #19 Ench/Taco/Relleno/Tostada$19.99
- #20 Chalupa/Chile Relleno$18.99
- #21 Enchilada/Relleno/Tamale$19.99
- #22 Chimichanga y Mas$20.50
- #23 Ench/Burrito/Taco$19.99
- #24 Ench/Burrito/Tamale$19.99
Enchiladas
Ensaladas y Sopas
Mariscos
Fajitas
- Fajita Steak$21.99
- Fajita Chicken$21.99
- Fajita Shrimp$22.99
- Fajita Steak/Chick$22.99
- Fajita Steak/Shrimp$24.99
- Fajita Chick/Shrimp$24.99
- Fajitas for Two$37.99
- Fajita Supremas$24.99
- Sizzling Fajita$23.99
- Shrimp Sizzling Fajita$25.99
- Steak/Chick Sizzling Fajita$25.99
- Sizzling con TODO$29.99
- Shrimp/Steak Sizzling Fajita$25.99
- Shrimp/Chick Sizzling Fajita$25.99
- Vegetable Fajita$18.99
- Extra Fajita Meat$9.99
- Make Sizzling$3.99
Tacos
Favoritos
Pollo
Carnes
North of the Border
Sides
- Side Tortillas$1.99
- Dozen Flour Tortilas$6.50
- Extra Guac$2.00
- Side Guacamole$6.99
- Extra Sour$1.50
- Side Sour Cream$1.99
- Side Guac / Sour Cream$3.50
- Side Avocado Slices$5.99
- Side Melted Cheese$2.00
- Side Cheese$2.00
- Side Rice$6.25
- Side Beans$6.25
- Side Rice & Beans$6.99
- Sub Veggies for Rice and Beans$3.25
- Side Vegetables$8.99
- Bean Dip Togo$3.50
- Side Pico De Gallo$1.50
- Side Jalapeños Sliced$1.25
- 1 Fried Jalapeño$1.00
- Side 3 Fried Jalapeños$2.50
- Side Bean Tostada$4.25
- Side MEAT Tostada$7.50
- Side Burrito$13.99
- Side Chalupa$15.99
- Side Chile Relleno$6.99
- Side Chimichanga$13.99
- Side Enchilada$6.99
- Side Taco$4.25
- Side Birria Taco$7.50
- Side Tamale$6.99
- Side Fries$5.00
- Side Fruit$7.99
- Side Tomatoes$2.50
- Side Lettuce$2.50
- Side Green Onions Grilled$1.99
- Side Mushrooms Grilled$5.99
- Side Salsa Crema$3.50
- Side Salsa Diabla$3.00
- Side Salsa Mole$2.99
- Side Chipotle Crema$3.50
- Side Bacon$3.99
- Side Egg$1.99
- Side Meat$12.99
- Side Corn Grilled$3.99
- Side Shrimp$1.75+
- SIde Taco Salad Shell$1.99
- Side Nopal Grilled$3.25
- Side Lime$2.00
- Specialty Sunday Brunch$18.99
- HH Steak for Puppy$9.00
Desserts
Kids
- Kids Margarita$3.99
- Kids Piña Colada
- Kids Taco$6.99
- Kids Quesadilla$6.99
- Kids Tostada$6.99
- Kids Burrito$6.99
- Kids Enchilada$6.99
- Kids Grilled Cheese$6.99
- Kids Chicken Strips$6.99
- Kids Hamburger NO CHEESE$6.99
- Kids CHEESEBURGER$6.99
- Kids Hot Dog$6.99
- Kids Nachitos$6.99
- Kids Mac and Cheese$6.99
- Kids Soda$1.49
- Kids Milk$2.50
- Kids Apple Juice$2.50
- Kids Pineapple$2.50
- Kids OJ$2.50
- Add Kids Item$5.00
- Kids Lemonade$1.99
- Kids Flavored Lemonade$2.50
- Kids Adult Add Charge$4.00
- Kids Rice & Beans$4.25
- Kids Fries$4.25
- Kids Ice Cream Cone$1.99
Catering
- Party Platter$65.99
- Street Taco Platter$75.99
- Non Refundable Banquet Room Fee$100.00
- Large Rice$11.99
- Large Beans$11.99
- Ground Beef Tray 5#$55.99
- Shredded Chicken Tray 5#$55.99
- Picadillo Beef Tray 5#$55.99
- Grilled Chicken Tray 5#$90.00
- Pork Carnitas Tray 5#$65.99
- Grilled Vegetables Tray 5#$49.99
- Rice Tray$30.00
- Beans Tray$30.00
- Taco Platter (10)$45.99
- Enchilada Platter (10)$49.99
- Tray Cheese 4#$20.00
- Tray Lettuce$20.00
- 16oz Guacamole$18.00
- 16oz Sour Cream$12.00
- Arroz con Pollo Platter (4)$75.99
- Fajita Platter (4)$89.99
- Fajita Platter Shrimp (4)$95.99
- Carne Asada Platter (4)$99.99
- Banquet Buffet $22.99$22.99
- Banquet Buffet Kids$15.99
- Banquet Buffet W/ Soda$25.98
- Banquet Buffet Kids W/ Soda$18.99
- Street Taco Catering $21.99$21.99
- Street Taco Catering $23.99$23.99
- Taco Bar Catering $17.99$17.99
- Taco Bar $25 All Included$22.87
- Banquet Taco Bar $18.99$18.99
- Banquet Room Taco Bar $17.99$17.99
- Catering $25$25.00
- Banquett Buffet $27.99$27.99
- Delivery Fee $50$50.00
- Delivery fee $100$100.00
- Delivery Fee $150$150.00
- Delivery Fee $200$200.00
- Service Fee$200.00
- Banquet New York$15.00
- Catering Server Charge$100.00
- Banquet Room Fee Baby Shower$200.00
Dinner Special
Margaritas
Specialty Margaritas
House Margarita
Bar
Drink Special
Cocktails A-C
- Alabama Slammer$11.00
- Amaretto Sour$9.00
- A-M-F$13.00
- AMF To Shelf$20.00
- Large A-M-F$26.00
- AMF Large Top Shelf$30.00
- Bahama Mama$9.75
- Beautiful$12.00
- Black Opal$11.00
- Black Russian$9.00
- Bloody Maria$11.00
- Bloody Mary$10.50
- Blue Hawaiian$10.00
- Blueberry Muffin$9.50
- Brain Tumor$9.00
- Brave Bull$8.50
- Caribou Lou$9.50
- Cherry Express$9.00
- Chi-Chi$10.50
- Creamsickle$10.00
Cocktails D-G
Cocktails H-O
- Hairy Buffalo$11.00
- Harvey Wallbanger$10.00
- Hot Toddy$9.00
- Hurricane$12.00
- Jolly Rancher$10.00
- Kamikaze$11.00
- Kick In Your Glass$9.75
- Killer Koolade$10.50
- King James$12.00
- La Paloma$12.00
- Liquid Marijuana$11.00
- Loco$12.00
- Long Beach Tea$12.00
- Long Island Tea$12.00
- Long Island Tea Top Shelf$16.50
- Lynchberg Lemonade$10.00
- Madras$9.50
- Mai-Tai$11.50
- Mandarin Mule Punch$10.50
- Manhattan$12.00
- Mezcal Mule$13.00
- Moscow Mule$11.00
- Mudslide$11.50
- Old Fashioned$11.00
- Miami Vice$11.00
Cocktails P-Z
- Panty Dropper$10.50
- Passion Fruit Lemonade$1.50
- Pearl Harbor$10.50
- Planters Punch$10.50
- Purple Hooter$10.50
- Red Head Slut$10.00
- Root Beer Float$10.00
- Rum Runner$8.00
- Rusty Nail$10.00
- Sea Breeze$8.00
- Sex on the Beach$11.00
- Singapore Sling$8.75
- Ski Lift$11.00
- Smith & Kearns$9.00
- Smith & Wesson$10.00
- Snakebite$8.50
- Spider Bite Drink$10.00
- Spongebob$10.00
- Surfer on Acid$9.75
- Sweetheart$10.50
- Tequila Sunrise$9.50
- Tequila Sunset$10.50
- Tijuana Tea$12.50
- Tom Collins$6.50
- Trash Can$16.00
- Vallarta Iced Tea$12.00
- Washington Apple$12.00
- White Gummy Bear$10.50
- White Russian$9.75
- Zombie$12.00
Mojitos
Martinis
- Apple Martini$11.00
- Chocolate Martini$12.00
- Chocolate Cake Martini$11.50
- Cafe Con Leche$12.00
- Caramel Apple Martini$11.00
- Classic Martini$11.00
- Cosmopolitan Martini$12.00
- Cuervopolitan Martini$12.50
- Goldelicious Martini$11.50
- Lemon Drop Martini$11.50
- Malibu Pine Martini$11.50
- Melon Drop Martini$10.00
- Mochatini$10.00
- Pomegranate Martini$10.50
- Pumpkin Spice Martini$11.50
- Raspberry Cosmo Martini$12.00
- Red Delicious Martini$12.00
- Sour Apple Martini$11.00
- Strawberry Lemon Drop Martini$12.00
- Washington Apple Martini$12.00
Bombs
Wells
Vodka
- Absolut$8.50
- Absolut Citron$10.00
- Absolut Lime$10.00
- Absolut Mandarin$10.00
- Absolut Peach$10.00
- Absolut Vanilla$10.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka$8.00
- Grey Goose$11.00
- Kettle One$10.00
- Kettle One Peach & Blossom$11.00
- Pinnacle$8.50
- Pinnacle Raspberry$9.00
- Pinnacle Ruby Red Grapefruit$9.00
- Reyka$9.00
- Smirnoff$8.25
- Smirnoff Blueberry$9.00
- Smirnoff Citrus$9.00
- Smirnoff Green Apple$9.00
- Smirnoff Orange$9.00
- Smirnoff Raspberry$9.00
- Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind$9.00
- Smirnoff Strawberry$9.00
- Smirnoff Triple Distilled$9.00
- Smirnoff Vanilla$9.00
- Smirnoff Watrermelon$9.00
- Smirnoff Whipped Cream$9.00
- Stolichnaya$9.50
- Stolichnaya Vanilla$910.00
- Three Olives Cherry$10.00
- Three Olives Pomegranate$10.00
- Three Olives Strawberry$10.00
- Titos$8.50
- Double Absolut$14.00
- Double Absolut Citron$17.00
- Double Absolut Lime$17.00
- Double Absolut Mandarin$16.00
- Double Absolut Peach$17.00
- Double Absolut Vanilla$17.00
- Double Grey Goose$19.00
- Double Ketel One$17.00
- Double Ketel One Peach & Blossom$19.00
- Double Pinnacle$14.00
- Double Pinnacle Raspberry$17.00
- Double Pinnacle Ruby Red Grapefruit$17.00
- Double Reyka Vodka$15.00
- Double Smirnoff Red$14.00
- Double Smirnoff Blueberry$15.00
- Double Smirnoff Citrus$15.00
- Double Smirnoff Green Apple$15.00
- Double Smirnoff Orange$15.00
- Double Smirnoff Raspberry$15.00
- Double Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind$15.00
- Double Smirnoff Strawberry$15.00
- Double Smirnoff Tripple Distilled$15.00
- Double Smirnoff Vanilla$15.00
- Double Smirnoff Watermelon$15.00
- Double Smirnoff Whipped Cream$15.00
- Double Stolichnaya$16.00
- Double Stolichnaya Vanilla$17.00
- Double Three Olives Cherry$17.00
- Double Three Olives Pomegranite$17.00
- Double Three Olives Strawberry$17.00
- Double Titos$14.00
Rum
- Bacardi Silver$8.50
- Bacardi Limon$9.50
- Bacardi O$9.50
- Bacardi Anejo$10.00
- Myers$8.50
- Malibu Passionfruit$9.50
- Malibu Coconut$9.50
- Captain Morgan$8.50
- Kraken Rum$9.50
- Don Q 151$9.50
- Double Bacardi Silver$14.00
- Double Bacardi Anejo$17.00
- Double Bacardi Limon$16.00
- Double Bacardi O$16.00
- Double Captain Morgan$14.00
- Double Don Q 151$14.00
- Double Kraken$16.00
- Double Malibu Coconut$16.00
- Double Malibu Passionfruit$16.00
- Double Myers$14.00
Whiskey/Bourbon/Scotch
- Auchentoshan$23.00
- Basil Haydens$14.00
- Black Velvet$8.50
- Blantons Bourbon$14.00
- Brown Sugar Bourbon$9.00
- Buchanans$15.00
- Buffalo Trace$10.00
- Bushmills$9.00
- Canadian Mist$8.50
- Chivas Regal$11.00
- Courvoisier$12.00
- Crown Apple$9.50
- Crown Royal$9.00
- Cutty Sark$9.50
- Dewars White Label$10.00
- Fireball$8.00
- Glenfiddich$13.00
- Glenlivet$14.00
- Glenlivet Double Oak$15.00
- Hennessy$13.00
- J&B Scotch$10.00
- Jack Daniels$8.50
- Jameson$9.50
- Jameson Black Barrel$12.00
- Jameson Cold Brew$10.50
- Jim Beam$8.50
- Johnnie Walker Black Label$13.00
- Johnnie Walker Red Label$11.00
- Knobb Creek$11.00
- Laphroaig Single Malt Whiskey$15.00
- Macallan Scotch$15.00
- Makers Mark$10.00
- McNaughtons$8.50
- Pendleton$10.00
- R&R$8.50
- Remy Martin$15.50
- Seagrams 7$8.50
- Southern Comfort$8.00
- Tullamore Dew$9.00
- Wild Turkey$8.50
- Yukon Jacl$8.50
- Double Auchentoshan$43.00
- Double Basil Haydens$25.00
- Double Black Velvet$14.00
- Double Blantons Bourbon$25.00
- Double Buchanans$25.00
- Double Buffalo Trace$17.00
- Double Bushmills$17.00
- Double Canadian Mist$14.00
- Double Chivas Regal$19.00
- Double Courvoisier$21.00
- Double Crown$16.00
- Double Crown Apple$17.00
- Double Cutty Sark$18.00
- Double Dewars White Label$18.00
- Double Fireball$14.00
- Double Glenfiddich$23.00
- Double Glenlivet$25.00
- Double Glenlivet Double Oak$27.00
- Double Hennessy$23.00
- Double J&B Scotch$17.00
- Double Jack Daniels$14.00
- Double Jameson$16.00
- Double Jameson Black Barrel$21.00
- Double Jim Beam$14.00
- Double Johnnie Walker Black Label$23.00
- Double Johnnie Walker Red Label$19.00
- Double Knobb Creek$19.00
- Double Laphroaig$27.00
- Double Macallan$25.00
- Double MacNaughtons$14.00
- Double Makers Mark$17.00
- Double Martell$20.00
- Double Pendleton$16.00
- Double R&R$14.00
- Double Remy Martin$28.00
- Double Seagrams 7$14.00
- Double Southern Comfort$14.00
- Double Tullamore Dew$15.00
- Double Wild Turkey$14.00
Gin
Liquers
- Baileys Irish Cream$9.50
- Black Raspberry$8.00
- Blackberry Brandy$8.00
- Buttershots$8.50
- Campari$9.50
- Cherry Brandy$8.00
- Creme De banana$8.00
- Creme De Menthe (Green)$8.00
- Creme De Menthe (White)$7.50
- Drambuie$11.00
- Galliano$12.00
- Grand Marnier$12.00
- Irish Mist$8.00
- Island Punch Pucker$10.00
- Jagermeister$9.50
- Kahalua$9.50
- Midori Melon Liqueur$9.50
- Rumple Mintz$9.00
- Sour Apple Pucker$8.00
- Tia Maria$10.00
- Tuaca$9.00
- Watermelon Pucker$10.00
- X-Rated Orange Mango Passionfruit$10.00
Shooters
- B-52 Shooter$11.00
- Blow Job Shooter$10.50
- Brain Hemmorage Shot$10.00
- Buttery Nipple Shooter$10.00
- Chocolate Cake Shooter$11.00
- Duck Fart Shooter$10.00
- Fire and Ice$10.00
- Gladiator$10.00
- Green Tea Shooter$11.50
- Liquid Cocaine Shooter$10.50
- Oatmeal Cookie Shot$10.00
- Pineapple Upside Down Shot$11.00
- Porn Star$10.00
- Scooby Snack$10.00
- Screaming Orgasm Shot$10.50
Coffee Drinks
- Amor Latino Coffee$10.00
- B-52 Coffee$12.00
- Baileys Coffee$11.00
- Cafe Vallarta$10.00
- Coffee Nudge$10.00
- Hot Butter Rum$10.00
- Hot Rocket$10.00
- Irish Coffee$12.00
- Italian Coffee$10.50
- Jamaican Coffee$9.75
- Keoke Coffee$9.75
- Mexican Coffee$11.00
- Peppermint Patty$12.00
- Parisienne Coffee$9.75
- Russian Coffee$9.75
- Spanish Coffee$11.00
- Venetian Coffee$9.75
Mezcal
- Amaras Mazatlan Mezcal$15.00+
- Amaras San Juan Del Rio Mezcal$14.00+
- Casamigos Mezcal$18.00+
- Dos Hombres Mezcal Joven$15.00+
- Ilegal Mezcal Anejo$20.00+
- Ilegal Mezcal Joven$14.00+
- Ilegal Mezcal Reposado$16.00+
- Los Amantes Joven Mezcal$15.00+
- Los Amantes Reposado Mezcal$15.00+
- Los Nahuales Mezcal$18.00+
- Monte Alban Mezcal$12.00+
- Montelobos Joven Mezcal$15.00+
- Scorpion Mezcal$16.00+
- Sombra Joven Mezcal$14.00+
- Xiacru Mezcal$14.00+