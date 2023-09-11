Beverage Menu

Ginger Tea

$4.00+

Sweet/Un Tea

$3.00+

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Spiced Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

OJ-Small

$3.00

OJ-Large

$4.00

Apple Juice-Small

$3.00

Apple Juice-Large

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice-Small

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice-Large

$4.00

Bottled juice

$3.50

Fountain Drink

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Kid's Drink

$1.00

Water

Water TOGO

$0.50

Bottled Water

$3.00

Canned Soda

$2.50

Breakfast Menu

On the Sweeter Side

French Toast

$16.00

The classic, topped with fresh berries, choice of bacon or sausage

Oatmeal

$8.00

Brown sugar, golden raisins & milk on the side

Pancake Plate

$18.00

Three pancakes with butter & warm syrup, choice of bacon or sausage & one side

Breakfast Sides

Cheese Grits

$4.50

Fresh Fruit

$4.50

Home Fries

$4.50

One Pancake

$4.50

Potato Casserole

$4.50

Sliced Tomatoes

$4.50

Side Bacon

$4.50

Side Sausage

$4.50

Side Turkey Sausage

$4.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwich

Scrambled egg & cheese sandwich with bacon or sausage

Breakfast Sandwich - No Meat

Scrambled egg & cheese sandwich

Omelettes

Omelette a la Carte

$9.50

3 egg omelette with your choice of cheese (American, cheddar, provolone, swiss, cheddar-jack, feta)

Omelette Plate

$15.00

3 egg omelette with your choice of cheese (American, cheddar, provolone, swiss, cheddar-jack, feta), toast or biscuit & one side

Mains

Avocado Toast

$18.00

Toasted sourdough topped with avocado slices, bacon & two eggs any style with a side of mixed greens tossed in balsamic vinaigrette

BLT Plate - Breakfast

$12.50

Bacon, lettuce & tomato on sourdough toast or two rolls, one side

Crab Cake Benedict

$22.00

Two poached eggs over Maryland style crab cakes, grilled asparagus & tomato slice on toasted English muffin with hollandaise & one side

Eggs Benedict

$18.00

Two poached eggs over grilled ham on toasted English muffin topped with hollandaise, one side

Farmhouse Breakfast

$18.00

Two eggs, bacon or sausage, toast or biscuit & gravy, one side

Quiche Special

$14.00

Our delicious house-made quiche of the day with fresh fruit & toast or biscuit

Steak & Eggs

$20.00

Two eggs, beef tenderloin medallions, toast or biscuit & one side

Kids Menu

Kids Silver Dollar Pancakes

$8.00

Five small buttermilk pancakes, served with choice of bacon or sausage.

Kids French Toast

$8.00

Two slices French toast, topped with fresh berries and powdered sugar, served with choice of bacon or sausage.

Kids Egg and Toast

$8.00

One egg, one slice of bacon or sausage, with toast or a biscuit.

A La Carte

*GS Blueberry Muffin

$5.00

1 Egg

$3.00

Avocado

$3.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.00

BLT on Toast

$7.00

BLT Roll

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll

$8.00

Ham Roll

$4.00

Muffin

$4.00

One Biscuit

$1.00

Quiche Slice

$8.00

Sausage Biscuit

$4.00

Scone

$5.50

Side Eggs

$4.50

Side Bacon

$4.50

Side Sausage

$4.50

Side Turkey Sausage

$4.50

Side Gravy

$4.00

Side Salsa

$1.50

Side Toast

$2.00

Single Slice Toast

Specialty Danish

$8.50

Sticky Bun

$9.50

Turnover

$6.00

Lunch Menu

Great Beginnings

Maryland Crab Cakes

$18.00

3 crab cakes with remoulade

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$15.50

House-made tortilla chips & salsa

Soups

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Topped with monterey jack, sour cream & tortilla strips

Loaded Potato Chowder

Topped with cheddar, bacon & chives

On the Greens

Baby Bleu

$15.00

Baby spinach with bleu cheese crumbles, strawberries, madarin oranges, spicy pecans, red onion slices & balsamic on the side

Taco Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens topped with seasoned shredded chicken, cheddar-jack, tomato & black beans in house-made tortilla shell, sour cream, salsa & ranch on the side

Tea Room Sampler

$14.50

Chicken salad, tuna salad & pimento cheese, cranberry salad & poppy seed bread

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes & cucumbers, cheddar-jack & rice noodles

Wedge

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce wedge topped with bacon, cheddar-jack, tomato, red onion & ranch

Blackened Salmon Bowl

$18.00

Quinoa and mixed greens with cucumbers, carrots, avocado, and green onion, topped with blackened salmon

Sandwiches

BLT Plate - Lunch

$12.50

Bacon, lettuce & tomato on sourdough toast or two rolls, one side

Chicken Salad Plate

$15.00

Club Creation

$17.00

Chicken salad or ham & turkey on croissant with provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato & side of chips

Pimento Cheese Plate

$15.00

Tuna Salad Plate

$15.00

Mains

Amaretto Chicken

$15.50

Chicken salad on pineapple slice & lettuce leaf topped with amaretto sauce & almonds, mini pimento cheese roll, cranberry salad & poppy seed bread

Chicken Tenders

$18.00

4 hand-breaded & fried chicken tenderloins with fries & honey mustard

Creamy Garlic Salmon

$20.00

Grilled salmon topped with a creamy garlic sauce, served over jasmine rice with grilled asparagus and a roll.

Crunchy Chicken Casserole

$16.50

Shredded chicken, water chestnuts, celery, onions & seasoned bread crumbs, cranberry salad, one side & roll

Lemon Artichoke Chicken

$20.00

Creamy lemon-artichoke sauce over crispy fried chicken breast, served over mashed potatoes with grilled asparagus and a roll.

Poppy Seed Chicken Casserole

$16.50

Shredded chicken in a parmesan cream sauce over jasmine rice with cranberry salad & roll

Quiche Plate

$15.00

Quiche of the day, cranberry salad & poppy seed bread

Off the Grill

Chicken & Biscuits

$18.00

Fried chicken tenderloins on fresh made biscuits with au jus, dill pickle spear & one side

French Dip

$16.50

Grilled sirloin, swiss, au jus, dill pickle spear & one side

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Signature grilled cheese with american, swiss & cheddar, dill pickle spear & one side

Quesadilla

$17.00

Grilled chicken or sirloin with monterey jack, peppers & onions in a grilled spinach tortilla with lettuce, tomato, salsa & sour cream garnish

Reuben

$17.50

Corned beef or turkey, swiss, sauerkaut & 1,000 island on grilled rye bread with dill pickle spear & one side

Salmon

$20.00

Grilled or blackened salmon filet with two sides & roll

Signature Sirloin Burgers

1/3 LB ground sirloin on brioche bun with lettuce & tomato, dill pickle spear & one side

Steak & Biscuits

$20.00

Grilled beef tenderloin on fresh made biscuits with au jus, dill pickle spear & one side

Tuna Melt

$16.00

Tuna Salad on grilled sourdough bread with American cheese & one side

Lunch Sides

Chips

$4.50

Fries

$4.50

Frozen Strawberry Salad

$5.50

Fruit

$4.50

Green Bean Fries

$4.50

Grilled Asparagus

$4.50

Grilled Broccoli

$4.50

Home Fries

$4.50

Kale Salad

$4.50

Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

No Side

Onion Rings

$4.50

Potato Casserole

$4.50

Rice

$4.50

Sautéed Spinach/Mush

$4.50

Sliced Tomatoes

$4.50

Small Salad

$4.50

Sub Cup Potato Soup

$7.00

Sub Cup Tortilla Soup

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Kid's Lunch

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled white bread with American cheese, comes with one side.

Kid's Burger

$8.00

Hamburger on a homemade yeast roll, comes with one side.

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Two crispy fried chicken tenders, served with one side and choice of dipping sauce.

Kid's Ham Roll

$8.00

Deli ham on a home made yeast roll, served with one side.

A La Carte

Avacado

$3.00

Beef Tenderloin a la carte

$10.50

Chicken Breast

$6.50

Chicken Salad Roll

$5.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Chips

$2.75

Cranberry Salad

$4.50

Frozen Strawberry Salad

$5.50

One Roll

$1.00

One Tender

$3.50

Pimento Cheese Roll

$5.00

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Poppy Seed Bread

$4.50

Quiche Slice

$8.00

Salmon a la carte

$10.50

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$5.50

Scoop of Pimento Cheese

$5.50

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$5.50

Tuna Salad Roll

$5.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Bakery Menu

Cookies

Almond Horn

$5.50

Case Cookie

$2.25

Cookie Monster

$7.50

Cookie Sandwich

$6.50

Cookie Trays

Small, medium or large tray of assorted case cookies

Cookies by the Dozen

$24.00

Select up to 3 cookie flavors

Day Old

Dozen Case Cookies

$24.00

GF Case Cookie

$2.75

GF Dozen Case Cookies

$27.00

Gluten Sensitive Cookies by the Dozen

$27.00

Choose from double chocolate or peanut butter chocolate chip.

Iced Cookies

Choose from our daily decorated Iced Cookies

Cellophane Bag

$1.25

Breakfast Sweets

*GS Blueberry Muffin

$5.00

Almond Croissant

$6.00

Cinnamon Roll

$8.00

Muffin

$4.00

Scone

$5.50

Specialty Danish

$8.50

Sticky Bun

$9.50

Sweet Breads

$14.00

Poppy seed, apple caramel, banana nut, zucchini, lemon blueberry (seasonal), pumpkin (seasonal)

Turnover

$6.00

Pies

Apple

$25.00

Cherry

$25.00

Peach

$25.00

Chess

$25.00

Fudge

$28.00

Pecan

$28.00

Jackson

$30.00

Heavenly Choclate

$39.00

SM Boston Cream

$29.00

LG Boston Cream

$39.00

Specialty Pies

Assorted Minis

$6.50

Cakes

Cakes

Case Cakes

Cupcake

Petit Four

Cheesecake

$50.00+

Candles

$3.00

Specialty Desserts

Choc Dipped Strawberries

$3.25

Chocolate Bomb

$8.00

Coconut Cream Tart

$6.00

Coconut Dome

$8.00

Cream Puff

$3.50

Eclair

$6.00

Fruit Tart

$9.50

GS Chocolate Pyramid

$6.50

GS Creme Brulee

$8.00

GS Hazelnut Daquoise

$7.50

GS Hello Dolly

$6.50

GS Peanut Butter Cheesecake Cup

$5.50

Hello Dolly

$5.50

Lemon Mousse Roll

$7.00

Lemon Square

$4.00

Lemon Tea Cake

$3.50

Mini Cannoli

$5.50

Mississippi Mud

$9.50

Oreo Cheesecake

$8.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake (seasonal)

$8.00

Pumpkin Mousse Roll (seasonal)

$7.00

Snickers Cheesecake

$8.00

Specialty Desserts

$3.50

Grab-n-Go

Grab-n-Go

A la carte Roll

A la carte Sandwich

Amaretto Chicken

$15.50

Chicken salad on pineapple slice & lettuce leaf topped with amaretto sauce & almonds, mini pimento cheese roll, cranberry salad & poppy seed bread

Baby Bleu

$15.00

Baby spinach with bleu cheese crumbles, strawberries, madarin oranges, spicy pecans, red onion slices & balsamic on the side

Cake Slice/Cup

$8.00

Chef Salad

$15.00

Chef Salad w/ tomato, cucumber, boiled egg, cheese, ham and turkey

Chicken Salad

Shredded white meat chicken mixed with grapes, celery, mayo, salt & pepper

Chicken Salad Croissant

$9.00

Chicken salad on a croissant with lettuce & tomato

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Topped with monterey jack, sour cream & tortilla strips

Chips

$2.75

Cranberry Salad

Single serving, loaf or large pan of our cranberry salad

Crunchy Chicken Casserole

Shredded chicken tenderloins, water chestnuts, celery, onions & seasoned bread crumbs with two sides & roll.

Dinner Rolls

1/2 dozen

Frozen Strawberry Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes & cucumbers, cheddar-jack & rice noodles with a side of ranch dressing

Housemade Salad Dressings

Loaded Potato Chowder

Topped with cheddar, bacon & chives

Pasta or Kale Salad

Housemade ranch or Italian pasta salad or chopped kale salad

Pie Slice

$5.00

Pimento Cheese

A delicious blend of shredded cheeses & mayo with pimentos

Poppy Seed Chicken Casserole

Shredded chicken tenderloins in a creamy parmesan sauce over jasmine rice, with one side & roll.

Quiche Slice

$8.00

Sandwich Plate

$15.00

Side of Poppy Bread

$4.00

Housemade poppy seed bread

Spinach Artichoke Dip

A creamy blend of spinach, chopped artichokes & parmesan topped with swiss cheese

Tea Room Sampler

$14.50

Chicken salad, tuna salad & pimento cheese, cranberry salad & poppy seed bread

Trio Rolls

$8.00

Tuna Salad

Traditional mixture of tuna, mayo, chopped celery & relish.

Whole Quiche

$35.00

Each. Serves 6-8. Available with ham, bacon, sausage, spinach, asparagus, mushroom, artichoke, broccoli, chicken curry, southwest chicken or any combination

*GS Whole Quiche

$45.00

Available with ham, bacon, sausage, spinach, asparagus, mushroom, artichoke, broccoli, southwest chicken or any combination

Hot Spiced Tea Mix

Puffy Muffin signature hot spiced tea mix, with cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg & allspice.

Hot Chocolate Mix

Our signature Puffy Muffin mix... makes a delicious rich & creamy cup of hot chocolate and is great for gifts!

Housemade Salsa Fresca

Our signature fresh salsa fresca made in-house with tomatoes, onion & cilantro and housemade tortilla chips.

Housemade Sweet Pickles

Old-fashioned, crunchy, sweet pickles. A family recipe we've been making for over 30 years!

Housemade Tortilla Chips

$10.00

Large Bag of housemade tortilla chips

Hummus

House-made hummus

Merchandise

Puffy Muffin Mug

$25.00

Cook Book

$29.00

Two Cook Books

$40.00

Retro T-Shirt

$25.00

Retro Crew Sweatshirt

$40.00

Retro QTR Zip Pullover

$50.00

Retro Beanie

$20.00

Retro Trucker Cap

$25.00

Koozie

$5.00

Catering Menu

Entrees

Catering Sides (10 person minimum)

$4.50

Crunchy Chicken Casserole

$16.50

Shredded chicken tenderloins, water chestnuts, celery, onions & seasoned bread crumbs with two sides & roll.

Fajita Bar

$20.00

Beef or chicken, house fried corn tortilla chips & flour tortillas. Refried beans, spanish rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & salsa.

Flank Steak with Chimichurri

$22.00

Marinated flank steak with a fresh chimichurri, rosemary new potatoes, seasoned green beans & roll.

Fried Chicken Tenderloins

$20.00

3 hand-breaded tenders with two sides & roll.

Grilled Salmon with Garlic Cream Sauce

$20.00

Grilled Salmon topped with garlic cream sauce over jasmine rice with grilled asparagus & roll.

Lasagna

$18.00

Italian sausage, ground beef, grilled chicken or spinach. Served with tossed salad & parmesan garlic roll

Lemon Artichoke Chicken

$20.00

Hand-breaded fried chicken breast over mashed potatoes topped with a creamy artichoke-caper sauce, with grilled asparagus & roll.

Marinated Pork Tenderloin

$20.00

Pineapple teriyaki sauce with jasmine rice, one side & roll.

Poppy Seed Chicken Casserole

$16.50

Shredded chicken tenderloins in a creamy parmesan sauce over jasmine rice, with one side & roll.

Salads

Baby Bleu Salad

Baby spinach, bleu cheese crumbles, mandarin slices, strawberry slices, red onion slices & spiced pecans with balsamic vinaigrette.

Mixed Greens House Salad

Mixed greens with sliced grape tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar-jack & rice noodles

Boxed Lunches

Sandwich Plate

$16.00

Chicken salad, tuna salad, pimento cheese, ham or turkey sandwich on wheat bread with chips & fruit

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$16.00

Turkey, bacon, lettuce & monterey jack cheese in a spinach tortilla with chips

Veggie Wrap

$14.00

Spinach tortilla filled with mixed greens, alfalfa sprouts, avocado, shredded carrots, tomatoes & shredded cheddar-jack with an herbed cream cheese smear -OR- balsamic vinaigrette with chips.

Platters

Charcuterie Board (Delivery Only - serves 10)

$150.00

Assortment of artisan cheeses, cured meats, olives, nuts & various accoutrements

Club Croissant Platter (10 person minimum)

$12.00

Chicken salad -OR- ham & turkey, with provolone, bacon, lettuce & tomato

Cubed Cheese Platter

Cubed cheddar, pepper-jack & mozzarella

Fruit and Cheese Platter

Seasonal fresh fruit & cubed cheddar, pepper-jack & mozzarella

Fruit Platter

Seasonal fresh fruit

Housemade Hummus (10 person minimum)

$9.00

Housemade hummus with naan bread, peppers, cucumbers, carrots & grape tomatoes

Roll Platter

1/3 chicken salad, 1/3 pimento cheese, and 1/3 ham on dinner or party rolls.

Sandwich Platter (10 person minimum)

Chicken salad, tuna salad, pimento cheese, ham or turkey

Spinach Artichoke Dip

A creamy blend of spinach, chopped artichokes & parmesan topped with swiss cheese

Vegetable Platter

Carrots,broccoli, celery, cauliflower, grape tomatoes

Starters (10 person minimum)

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$12.00

Scallops wrapped in applewood smoked bacon

Bite Size Quiche (3 pieces per person)

$5.00

Chef's selection of cheese, vegetable & quiche lorraine

Brie Phyllo Bites (3 pieces per person)

$10.00

Delicate brie & raspberry phyllo bites

Chicken Salad Pate Choux (3 pieces per person)

$7.50

Hand piped pate choux filled with our signature chicken salad

Fiery Peach Brisket Bites (3 pieces per person)

$11.00

Peach BBQ brisket bites with a kick

Fried Chicken Party Sliders (2 sliders per person)

$6.50

Our signature hand breaded, fried chicken tenders on party rolls

Italian Meatballs (3 pieces per person)

$5.00

Ground beef meatballs in a housemade marinara

Mini Crab Cakes (3 pieces per person)

$10.00

Hand-patted crab cakes garnished with remoulade, greens & radish

Shrimp Cocktail (5 pieces per person)

$7.50

Large prawns with a side of cocktail sauce

Spinach Pinwheels (3 pieces per person)

$5.00

Spinach, artichokes & roasted red pepper layered with herbed cream cheese, rolled in a spinach flour tortilla

Spinach Stuffed Mushroom (3 pieces per person)

$5.50

Mushroom caps stuffed with spinach, garlic & parmesan mixture

Get Up & Go! (10 person minimum)

*GS Blueberry Muffin

$5.00

*GS Blueberry Muffin & Fresh Fruit

$10.00

Breakfast Sandwich

Scrambled egg & cheese sandwich with bacon or sausage

Breakfast Sandwich - No Meat

Scrambled egg & cheese sandwich

Breakfast Sides

$4.50

Potato casserole, cheese grits, baked apples or fresh fruit

Cinnamon Roll

$8.00

Dinner Size Ham Roll (10 person min)

$4.50

Choose ham, sausage or BLT

Farmhouse Breakfast

$18.00

Scrambled eggs, bacon or sausage, potato casserole or fresh fruit. Biscuits & gravy, butter & jelly.

Individual Quiche Tarts

$6.00

Available with ham, bacon, sausage, spinach, asparagus, mushroom, artichoke, broccoli, southwest chicken or any combination

Lynda's Granola, Yogurt and Fresh Berries

$12.00

Founder Lynda Stone's recipe with old-fashioned rolled oats, coconut, almonds, walnuts, dried apricots & pure maple syrup

Muffin

$4.00

Party Size Ham Roll (10 person min)

$3.00

Pastries & Fresh Fruit

$12.00

Assorted muffins, danish & cinnamon rolls with fresh cut fruit

Scone

$5.50

Lemon blueberry, cheddar-bacon chive, cranberry orange, pumpkin (seasonal)

Specialty Danish

$8.50

Sticky Bun

$9.50

Breakfast in Bulk

*GS Whole Quiche

$45.00

Available with ham, bacon, sausage, spinach, asparagus, mushroom, artichoke, broccoli, southwest chicken or any combination

Breakfast Casserole (serves 12-15 people)

$65.00

Egg casserole with spinach, sausage, ham or bacon

Potato Casserole

$18.00+

Sweet Breads

$14.00

Poppy seed, apple caramel, banana nut, zucchini, lemon blueberry (seasonal), pumpkin (seasonal)

Whole Quiche

$35.00

Available with ham, bacon, sausage, spinach, asparagus, mushroom, artichoke, broccoli, southwest chicken or any combination

Desserts (10 person minimum)

Assorted Bite Size Desserts (3 pieces)

$7.50

Assorted Cake Slices

$8.50

Assorted Pie Slices

$5.50

Catering Beverages

Coffee Caddy

$20.00

Serves10

Ginger Tea

$4.00+

A refreshing fruit tea with gingerale

Lemonade

Sweet/UnSweet Tea