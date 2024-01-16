Skip to Main content
Famous Lounge Restaurant & bar 2125 NW 23rd St
2125 NW 23rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Food Menu
Liquor Menu
Beer Menu
Wine Menu
Beverages
Hookah
Food
Burning Fish
$20.00
Fufu & Kati Kati
$20.00
Fufu & Eru
$20.00
Ndole
$20.00
Achu
$20.00
Rice & Stew
$20.00
Suya
$20.00
Liquor Menu
Vodka
Grey Goose
$250.00
Tito,s / Ciroc
$250.00
Other
Johnny Walker
Remy 1738
$200.00
Tanqueray
Hennessy
Jack Daniel
$200.00
Crown Royale
$200.00
Black Label
$200.00
Green Label
$150.00
Champagne
Moet Imperial
$100.00
Don Perignon
$500.00
Ace of Spades
$650.00
Tequila
Casa Blanco
$250.00
Patron Silver
$200.00
Casa Repo
$250.00
Clase Azul repo
$500.00
1942
$500.00
Don Repo
$250.00
Whiskey
D'usse
$250.00
Crown Apple
$250.00
Crown Royale
$250.00
Scotch/Bourbon
Well Scotch
Chivas Regal
Chivas Regal 18Yr
Dewars
Dewars 12Yr
J & B
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Irish Mist
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Licor 43
Mathilde Cassis
Molly's Irish Cream
Cocktails
Mixed Drinks
$12.00
Shots
$10.00
Beer Menu
Bottled Beer
Guinness
$4.00
Becks
$4.00
Stella Artois
$4.00
Modelo
$4.00
Wine Menu
Bacardi
$200.00
Bacardi Limon
$200.00
Gosling'S
House Bottle
Belaire Brute
$100.00
Belaire Rose
$100.00
Blue Belaire
$100.00
Veuve Clicquot Brut
$650.00
Beverages
Bev
Coke
$2.00
Red Bull
$5.00
Sprite
$2.00
Water Bottle
$2.00
Cranberry
$2.00
Orange
$2.00
Pinapple
$2.00
Hookah
Flavors
Blue Mist
$40.00
blueberry mint
$40.00
Carpe Diem
$40.00
Dream Scape
$40.00
Mighty Freeze
$40.00
Mint
$40.00
Orange Mint
$40.00
watermelon mint
$40.00
(208) 919-2702
2125 NW 23rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
