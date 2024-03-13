Pummaro 1101 Scott St
Full Menu
Beverages
Antipasti
- Bruschetta$10.00
Homemade grilled bread with burrata cheese, cherry tomatoes, garlic, and basil
- Caprese$14.00
Steak mozzarella, heirloom tomato, basil, and EVOO
- Calamari Fritti$15.00
Fried calamari and artichokes toasts with arugula
- Carpaccio Di Pesce Spada$15.00
Swordfish carpaccio served with arugula, capers, and cherry tomatoes in a lemon dressing
- Salumi Misti$15.00
Assorted Italian cold cuts served with focaccia
- Burrata & Prosciutto$15.00
Burrata cheese and prosciutto served with arugula in EVO dressing
- Artichokes$15.00
Marinated and sautéed baby artichokes
Insalate
- Verde$9.50
Mixed greens tossed in house dressing
- Verdure$10.00
Mixed greens, beets, onion, string beans, and tomato in balsamic dressing
- Baby Spinach$10.00
Roasted beets, goat cheese, and baby spinach
- Trittico$11.00
Arugula endive, radicchio, and shaved Parmesan cheese in olive oil and vinegar dressing
- Marina$12.00
Arugula, shrimp, farro, and shaved Parmesan cheese in oil and lemon dressing
Contorni
Primi
- Spaghetti Aglio E Olio$16.00
Garlic, extra virgin olives oil, and chili pepper
- Tortellini Bolognese$18.00
Stuffed with ricotta cheese in our homemade bolognese sauce
- Gnocchi Pesto$18.00
Homemade potato dumplings with our daily homemade pesto
- Rigatoni Al Forno$18.50
Oven-baked pasta with sausage, peas, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese served in a light tomato sauce
- Penne Amatriciana$18.00
Pancetta, garlic, and chili pepper served in tomato sauce
- Risotto Rosso$19.00
Arborio rice served with Italian sausage, porcini mushrooms, and brie cheese in a red wine sauce
- Ravioli Gorgonzola E Noci$19.00
Cheese ravioli served in a creamy Gorgonzola sauce, walnuts, and speck
- Risotto Safron Salmone$24.00
- Farfalle Vodka$19.00
Secondi
- Pollo Scappariello$19.00
Chicken, sausage, mushrooms, and artichokes in a white wine sauce
- Pollo Siculo$19.00
Chicken, olives, capers, oregano, and mozzarella cheese in a light tomato sauce
- Salmone Luisa$21.00
Fresh Atlantic salmon roasted with herbs and lemon served with sautéed rapini
- Pollo Alla Norma$21.00
Calzoni
Pizze Classiche
Pizze Bianche
- 4 Formaggi$16.50+
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, Gorgonzola cheese, and Parmesan cheese
- M'Briacona$17.50+
Smoked buffalo mozzarella, Gorgonzola cheese, Italian sausage, shaved Parmesan cheese, and red wine
- Popaye$16.50+
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, and spinach
- Selvaggia$17.50+
Buffalo mozzarella cheese, pesto, pine nuts, and speck
- Piemontese$17.00+
Mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, porcini mushrooms, walnuts, truffle oil, and basil
- Montanara$17.50+
Mozzarella cheese, speck, Gorgonzola cheese, and arugula
- Barese$17.00+
Smoked buffalo mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, and broccoli
- Peace & Love$17.50+
Ricotta cheese, Italian sausage, bell peppers, truffle oil, and basil
- Pumpkin Pizza$17.50+
Pumpkin cream, mozzarella cheese, pancetta, walnut, and basil
- Sofia$18.00+
Ricotta cheese, ham, Italian sausage, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, and basil
- Sotto'n'Coppa$18.00+
Smoked buffalo mozzarella cheese, speck, Italian sausage, ham, and mushrooms
- Pizza Valchiavenna$19.00+
- Pizza Everest$19.00+
Pizze Rosse
- Polpettina$15.00+
Tomato sauce, meatballs, and mozzarella cheese
- Pepperoni$15.00+
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese
- Hawayana$17.00+
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pineapple, and Canadian ham
- Pizza All'Uovo$16.00+
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pancetta, egg, truffle oil, honey, and basil
- Capricciosa$17.00+
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, mushrooms, artichokes, and olives
- Ischia$16.00+
Tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, Italian sausage, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, red wine, and shaved Parmesan cheese
- Vegetariana$16.50+
Cherry tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and grilled veggies
- 4 Stagioni$16.50+
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, Italian salami, ham, anchovies, artichokes, and mushrooms
- Diavola$17.50+
Tomato sauce, spicy Italian salami, olives, and mozzarella cheese
- Pizza Parmigiana$17.50+
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, fried eggplants, Italian sausage, and basil
- 4 Carni$18.00+
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, ham, spicy Italian salami, pepperoni, and basil
- Profumata$18.00+
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, prosciutto di Parma, and arugula
- Veliero$18.00+
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pesto pepperoni, spicy salami, basil, and olive oil
- Cheese Pizza$15.50+
- kids pepperoni$9.00
- kids cheese pizza$9.00
Drinks
Cocktails
- Negroni$13.00
- Limoncello Martini$13.00
- Aperol Spritz$13.00
- Italian Mule$13.00
- Old Fashioned$13.00
- Manhattan$13.00
- Cosmopolitan$13.00
- Espresso Martini$13.00
- Margarita$13.00
- Long island$13.00
- Jack and coke$12.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$12.00
- Mimosa$11.00
- Vodka Martini$13.00
- Grey Goose Martini$14.00
- Vodka And Soda$12.00
- Gin Martini$12.00
- Vodka Tonic$12.00
- Mascal Mule$12.00
- Lemon Drop$12.00
- Gin Tonic$12.00
Liquor
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch
Liqueurs
Cognac
By the Glass
Sparkling
White Wines
Red Wines
By the Bottle
Italian Whites
- Veneto Pinot Grigio, Barone Fini$35.00
- Veneto Pinot Grigio, Villa Arena$36.00
- Lombardia Pinot Grigio Laguna$37.00
- Lombardia Sauvignon Blanc, Laguna$37.00
- Sardegna Vermentino, Nuraghe Crabioni$35.00
- Campania Falanghina, Feudi Di San Gregorio$36.00
- Campania Greco Di Tufo, Terradora$40.00
- Puglia Rosé, Castello Monaci Kreos$29.00
Non Italian Whites
Italian Reds
- Abbruzzo Montepulciano, Donini$32.00
- Toscana Perolla Rosso Toscano, San Felice$36.00
- Toscana Chianti, Ponte Vecchio$32.00
- Toscana Chianti Classico Riserva, Il Grigio$39.00
- Toscana San Giovese, Frescobaldi Remole$31.00
- Sicilia Nero D'Avola, Cusumano$35.00
- Puglia Primitivo, "I Muri"$31.00
- Toscana Vino Nobile Di Monepulciano, Silineo$44.00
- Toscana Super Tuscan, Poggio D' Elsa$32.00
- Veneto Valpolicella Ripasso, Nicolis$41.00
- Romagna Lambrusco, San Antonio$32.00
Non Italian Reds
Birre
Draft Beers
- Peroni$8.00
Italian lager 5.1% A.B.V
- Coors Light$8.00
American lager 4.2% A.B.V
- The Looker$8.00
Blonde ale 5.0% A.B.V
- 394 Alesmith$8.00
Pale ale 4.2% A.B.V
- Red Trolley$7.00
Irish red ale 8.5% A.B.V
- Blood Orange Wit$7.00
Wheat ale 5.0% A.B.V
- Blue Moon$9.00
Wheat ale 5.2% A.B.V
- Sculpin$9.00
India pale ale 7.0% A.B.V
- Delicious-Stone$9.00
India pale ale 7.7% A.B.V
- Boat Shoes$9.00
Hazy IPA ale 7.2% A.B.V
- Pizza Port$7.00
American amber 4.9% A.B.V