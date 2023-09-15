Popular Items

Classica DOC

$14.75

Fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil with tomato sauce

Margherita DOC

$16.75

Neapolitan buffalo mozzarella, basil, olive oil with tomato sauce

Eggplant & Red Pepper

$16.50

Eggplant, roasted red peppers, Provola (fresh smoked mozzarella) with tomato sauce

Food

Appetizers

Arancini 1/2

$8.50

(Two fried risotto balls) One arancini with eggplant (filled with smoked mozzarella and eggplant) and one arancini with sausage (filled with fresh mozzarella, peas and sausage)

Arancini with Eggplant

$8.50

(Two fried risotto balls) Filled with smoked mozzarella and eggplant

Arancini with Sausage

$8.50

(Two fried risotto balls) Filled with fresh mozzarella, peas and sausage)

Bruschetta

$8.25

Homemade bread, cherry tomatoes, basil and garlic

Brussels Sprouts

$11.50

Brussels sprouts with green apples and balsamic dressing

Burrata Platter

$23.00

Creamy burrata cheese, prosciutto di Parma, arugula, balsamic dressing, cherry tomatoes and homemade bread. Enough for two-to-three people to share

Crostini

$7.50

Homemade bread with roasted red peppers and white anchovy marinated in white wine

Fried Fresh Mozzarella Balls

$7.75

Served with marinara sauce

Frittura Sampler

$14.00

One of each: sausage arancino, eggplant arancino, panzarotto and fried mozzarella balls with marinara sauce

Garlic & Melted Mozzarella Bread

$8.00

Two slices of homemade bread with garlic and mozzarella cheese

Nonna's Meatballs

$12.75

Beef meatballs topped with marinara sauce and shaved Parmesan cheese served with homemade bread. Meatballs contains cheese and eggs.

Olives Plate

$6.50

A mix of green and black Mediterranean olives seasoned with sunflower oil and spices.

Panzarotti

$8.50

Fried potato croquettes stuffed with prosciutto cotto (ham) and fresh mozzarella

Prosciutto e Melone

$8.00

Prosciutto di Parma with fresh cantaloupe and basil drizzled with balsamic glaze.

Side of Marinara Sauce

$1.25
Tagliere Charcuterie

$18.00

Perfect for sharing. Our charcuterie board with prosciutto di Parma, salami, mortadella, Brie, fresh mozzarella, Gruyere, basil, fig jam, pistachios, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers and balsamic glaze served on our homemade pizza dough.

Zucchini Fries

$7.75

Fresh fried zucchini strips, served with marinara sauce. Eight strips per order.

Salads

Caprese Salad

$16.00

Buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, balsamic dressing and olive oil; served with homemade bread.

Napoli Salad

$13.75

Baby arugula, prosciutto di Parma (cured ham), shaved Parmesan and balsamic dressing

Formia Salad

$13.75

Spinach, garlic-roasted tomatoes, red onion, marinated white anchovies with lemon dressing

Amalfi Salad

$13.75

Baby arugula, tarragon, grapefruit, green apple and shaved Parmesan with mustard-citrus dressing

Side Salad

$8.75

Baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives and balsamic dressing

Fig Salad

$9.50

Arugula, fresh figs, red onions, Parmesan cheese, caramelized walnuts served with balsamic dressing

Pizza

Bimbi Pizza

$13.25

Fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce. The same size as adult pizzas for two small kids to share.

Buffala Bianca

$18.75

Neapolitan buffalo mozzarella, basil, prosciutto di Parma (cured ham) with Italian cream sauce

Build Your Own Pizza

$8.50

Base price. Price varies depending on cheese and toppings.

Burrata Pizza

$20.25

Burrata (extra creamy mozzarella), cherry tomatoes, pine nuts, basil. No sauce.

Caivano

$19.75

Sausage, beef pepperoni, bacon, smoked mozzarella with tomato sauce

Calabrese

$18.25

Anchovies, Kalamata olives, basil, fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce

Capricciosa

$17.75

Sautéed mushrooms, marinated artichokes, prosciutto cotto (ham), fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce

Chorizo

$18.75

Spicy Spanish chorizo sausage, red onions, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce

Classica DOC

$14.75

Fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil with tomato sauce

Diavola

$17.75

Spicy salami, fresh mozzarella, basil with tomato sauce

Eggplant & Red Pepper

$16.50

Eggplant, roasted red peppers, Provola (fresh smoked mozzarella) with tomato sauce

Filetti DOC

$19.25

Cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, basil, olive oil, garlic. No sauce.

Ham & Mushroom

$16.50

Prosciutto cotto (ham), sautéed mushrooms, fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce

Margherita DOC

$16.75

Neapolitan buffalo mozzarella, basil, olive oil with tomato sauce

Meatball Pizza

$18.75

Nonna's meatballs, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, basil, garlic with tomato sauce

Melanzana

$16.25

Eggplant, chorizo, Provola (fresh smoked mozzarella) with Italian cream sauce

Mimosa

$17.75

Roasted corn, prosciutto cotto (ham), fresh mozzarella with Italian cream sauce.

Mortadella al Pistachio

$18.50

Mortadella, pistachios, burrata, basil, and red onions. No sauce.

Mushroom

$17.75

Sautéed mushrooms, garlic, brie cheese, truffle oil with Italian cream sauce

Onion Tart

$17.75

Bacon, caramelized onions, Gruyère with Italian cream sauce

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.50

Beef pepperoni, fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce

Pesto Pizza

$17.75

House-made nut-free pesto, walnuts, fresh & smoked mozzarella

Prosciutto Arugula

$18.75

Prosciutto di Parma (cured ham), baby arugula, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan with tomato sauce

Sausage & Onion

$16.75

Grilled sausage, sautéed onions, Provola (fresh smoked mozzarella) with tomato sauce

Spinach

$17.50

Spinach, roasted red peppers, pine nuts, feta cheese with Italian cream sauce

Tomato Artichoke

$17.50

Garlic-roasted tomatoes, marinated artichokes, fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce

Fig and Pig Pizza

$19.50

Fresh figs, brie cheese, prosciutto di Parma, balsamic glaze with Italian cream sauce.

Desserts

Nutella Pizza

$13.00

Nutella, powdered sugar and green apples

Angioletti Fritti

$9.50

Fritters topped with powdered sugar and Nutella

Tiramisu

$7.50

Ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with whipped mascarpone and topped with a light dusting of cocoa powder and chocolate chips. Alcohol-free. Contains eggs.

Panna Cotta

$7.50

Italian custard topped with homemade strawberry sauce.

Cannoli

$7.50

Two fried pastry rolls filled with cream and lemon zest drizzled with pistachios.

Paninos

Meatball Panino

$14.75

Nonna's meatballs, fresh mozzarella

PMT Panino

$14.75

Prosciutto di Parma (cured ham), fresh mozzarella, basil, cherry tomatoes

Veggie Panino

$14.75

Roasted red peppers, sautéed mushrooms, spinach, smoked mozzarella

Salami Panino

$14.75

Italian salami, roasted tomatoes, arugula, Brie cheese

Build Your Own Panino

$5.50

Base price. Price varies depending on cheese and toppings.

Pasta

Buttered Pasta - Kids Size

$6.00

Ziti pasta with butter and grated Parmesan cheese

Pasta with Marinara Sauce - Kids Size

$6.00

Ziti pasta with our homemade marinara sauce, Parmesan cheese and basil.

Pasta with Meatball - Kids Size

$7.00

Ziti pasta with our homemade marinara sauce, one Nonna’s meatball, Parmesan cheese and basil.

Pasta with Marinara Sauce - Adult Size

$11.00

Ziti pasta with our homemade marinara sauce, Parmesan cheese and basil

Pasta with Meatballs - Adult Size

$13.00

Ziti pasta with our homemade marinara sauce, two Nonna’s meatballs, Parmesan cheese and basil.

Bar DC

Beverages

Coke Fountain Drink

$2.50

Coca-Cola fountain drink. 16 oz.

Diet Coke Fountain Drink

$2.50

Diet Coke fountain drink. 16 oz.

Sprite Fountain Drink

$2.50

Sprite fountain drink. 16 oz.

Ginger Ale Fountain Drink

$2.50

Ginger Ale fountain drink. 16 oz.

Cranberry Fountain Drink

$2.50

Cranberry fountain drink. 16 oz.

Fresh Lemonade

$4.00

Freshly squeezed lemonade, made in-house. 16 oz.

Water - Bottle

$1.75

Bottled water.

Honest Kids® Fruit Punch

$1.65

Honest Kids Super Fruit Punch

Honest Kids® Apple

$1.65

Honest Kids Organic Applely Ever After.

Arizona® Sweet Tea

$2.85

Arizona Sweet Tea bottle.

San Pellegrino® Limonata

$2.50

Italian sparkling lemon beverage.

San Pellegrino® Sparkling Water

$4.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water

San Pellegrino® Aranciata Rossa

$2.50

Italian sparkling blood orange beverage.

Acqua Panna® Natural Spring Water

$4.00

Natural Spring Water. Slowly filters drop by drop through the hills of Tuscany, Acqua Panna® Natural Spring Water is a gift of nature, with a heritage dating back to 1564. Naturally crafted by the Tuscan landscape and bottled at the sauce, it has a balanced mineral composition which gives it a unique taste.

Maine Root® Root Beer

$4.00

Maine Root® Root Beer bottle.

Beer

City State Feather Duster Glass

$9.50

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

DC Brau Pilsner Glass

$10.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Hoop Tea Spiked Iced Tea Glass

$8.00Out of stock

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Peroni Glass

$10.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old. Light Italian Lager. ABV: 5.1% IBU: 12.

Pupatella IPA Glass

$8.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Pupatella Lager Glass

$8.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old. House Pilsener, Aromatic, crisp, and refreshing. ABV: 5% IBU: 12.

Capit-ale IPA Glass

$9.00

Official beer of The Washington Capitals IPA

Peroni Pitcher

$30.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old. When ordered for carryout, the beer will be packaged in 4 to-go plastic pint glasses in a cardboard carrier.

Pupatella Lager Pitcher

$23.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old. When ordered for carryout, the beer will be packaged in 4 to-go plastic pint glasses in a cardboard carrier.

Pupatella House IPA Pitcher

$23.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old. When ordered for carryout, the beer will be packaged in 4 to-go plastic pint glasses in a cardboard carrier.

Hoop Tea Spiked Iced Tea Pitcher

$24.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

City State Feather Duster Pitcher

$28.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

DC Brau Pilsner Pitcher

$30.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Capit-ale IPA Pitcher

$28.00

Official beer of The Washington Capitals IPA

Red Bear 51st State New England Style IPA

$10.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

District Commons by Atlas

$8.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Atlas Blood Orange

$8.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Senate by Heurich

$8.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Surfside Vodka Lemonade

$8.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Orange Passionfruit Hard Seltzer

$8.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Wine

Chianti Bottle

$32.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Collevento Cabernet Bottle

$29.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Collevento Sauvignon Bottle

$29.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Gragnano Bottle

$44.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Sandpiper Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$36.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Pinot Noir Bottle

$36.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Pupatella Montepulciano Bottle

$28.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Pupatella Pinot Grigio Bottle

$28.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Pupatella Rose Bottle

$28.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Pupatella Sangiovese Bottle

$28.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Labbra Rosse Bottle

$34.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Ischia Bottle

$48.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Poggio Le Volpi Frascati People Bottle

$44.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Abbazia Bottle

$32.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Villa Marcello Prosecco Bottle

$40.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Medici Lambrusco Secco Bottle

$32.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Origo Super Tuscan

$36.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Sangria - Red Carafe

$30.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Sangria - White Carafe

$30.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Pupatella Sangiovese Glass

$8.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Pupatella Montepulciano Glass

$8.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Pupatella Rose Glass

$8.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Cantine Federiciane Gragnano Glass

$11.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Pinot Grigio - Pupatella White Glass

$8.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Tenuta Prosecco

$10.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Rigoletto Chianti - Glass

$8.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Sangria - Red Glass

$12.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Sangria - White Glass

$12.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Cocktails

Basil Smash

$9.00

Gin, muddled basil, and lime juice topped with Club Soda. Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Limoncello Spritz

$9.00

Whiskey, House Pupacello, Midori, Lemon, Cherries, and Angostura Bitters. Adding this product to your order confirms that you are 21 or older.

Italian Fashioned

$9.00

A shot of in house made vanilla milk-washed and clarified Limoncello, with orange and cinnamon. Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Spiked Limonata

$9.00

House made Amaretto with Fresh Lemonade. Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Spicy Paloma

$9.00Out of stock

Jose Cuervo Reposado Tequila, Grapefruit and Lime Juice, Jalapeno and Simple Syrup. Adding this product to your order confirms that you are 21 or older

Pupatella Spritz

$11.00

Luxardo Aperitivo, Gambino Prosecco, Splash of Soda water, Orange Slice. Adding this product to your order confirms that you are 21 or older

Pupa-Tini

$9.00Out of stock

House Pupacello, Vodka, Muddled Basil, Splash of Lemon Juice. Adding this product to your order confirms that you are 21 or older

Cherry Mint Bourbon Smash

$9.00Out of stock

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Fig and Black Pepper Old Fashioned

$10.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Negroni

$11.00

Sbagliato

$11.00

G & T Amalfi

$11.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Hand of God

$11.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Boulevardier

$11.00

Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.

Enzo

$11.00

Limoncello

Lemon

Orange

Apple

Grapefruit

Limoncello Shot Flight

$18.00

Limoncello Bottle Flight

$20.00