Pupatella Dupont Circle
Food
Appetizers
Arancini 1/2
(Two fried risotto balls) One arancini with eggplant (filled with smoked mozzarella and eggplant) and one arancini with sausage (filled with fresh mozzarella, peas and sausage)
Arancini with Eggplant
(Two fried risotto balls) Filled with smoked mozzarella and eggplant
Arancini with Sausage
(Two fried risotto balls) Filled with fresh mozzarella, peas and sausage)
Bruschetta
Homemade bread, cherry tomatoes, basil and garlic
Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts with green apples and balsamic dressing
Burrata Platter
Creamy burrata cheese, prosciutto di Parma, arugula, balsamic dressing, cherry tomatoes and homemade bread. Enough for two-to-three people to share
Crostini
Homemade bread with roasted red peppers and white anchovy marinated in white wine
Fried Fresh Mozzarella Balls
Served with marinara sauce
Frittura Sampler
One of each: sausage arancino, eggplant arancino, panzarotto and fried mozzarella balls with marinara sauce
Garlic & Melted Mozzarella Bread
Two slices of homemade bread with garlic and mozzarella cheese
Nonna's Meatballs
Beef meatballs topped with marinara sauce and shaved Parmesan cheese served with homemade bread. Meatballs contains cheese and eggs.
Olives Plate
A mix of green and black Mediterranean olives seasoned with sunflower oil and spices.
Panzarotti
Fried potato croquettes stuffed with prosciutto cotto (ham) and fresh mozzarella
Prosciutto e Melone
Prosciutto di Parma with fresh cantaloupe and basil drizzled with balsamic glaze.
Side of Marinara Sauce
Tagliere Charcuterie
Perfect for sharing. Our charcuterie board with prosciutto di Parma, salami, mortadella, Brie, fresh mozzarella, Gruyere, basil, fig jam, pistachios, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers and balsamic glaze served on our homemade pizza dough.
Zucchini Fries
Fresh fried zucchini strips, served with marinara sauce. Eight strips per order.
Salads
Caprese Salad
Buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, balsamic dressing and olive oil; served with homemade bread.
Napoli Salad
Baby arugula, prosciutto di Parma (cured ham), shaved Parmesan and balsamic dressing
Formia Salad
Spinach, garlic-roasted tomatoes, red onion, marinated white anchovies with lemon dressing
Amalfi Salad
Baby arugula, tarragon, grapefruit, green apple and shaved Parmesan with mustard-citrus dressing
Side Salad
Baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives and balsamic dressing
Fig Salad
Arugula, fresh figs, red onions, Parmesan cheese, caramelized walnuts served with balsamic dressing
Pizza
Bimbi Pizza
Fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce. The same size as adult pizzas for two small kids to share.
Buffala Bianca
Neapolitan buffalo mozzarella, basil, prosciutto di Parma (cured ham) with Italian cream sauce
Build Your Own Pizza
Base price. Price varies depending on cheese and toppings.
Burrata Pizza
Burrata (extra creamy mozzarella), cherry tomatoes, pine nuts, basil. No sauce.
Caivano
Sausage, beef pepperoni, bacon, smoked mozzarella with tomato sauce
Calabrese
Anchovies, Kalamata olives, basil, fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce
Capricciosa
Sautéed mushrooms, marinated artichokes, prosciutto cotto (ham), fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce
Chorizo
Spicy Spanish chorizo sausage, red onions, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce
Classica DOC
Fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil with tomato sauce
Diavola
Spicy salami, fresh mozzarella, basil with tomato sauce
Eggplant & Red Pepper
Eggplant, roasted red peppers, Provola (fresh smoked mozzarella) with tomato sauce
Filetti DOC
Cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, basil, olive oil, garlic. No sauce.
Ham & Mushroom
Prosciutto cotto (ham), sautéed mushrooms, fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce
Margherita DOC
Neapolitan buffalo mozzarella, basil, olive oil with tomato sauce
Meatball Pizza
Nonna's meatballs, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, basil, garlic with tomato sauce
Melanzana
Eggplant, chorizo, Provola (fresh smoked mozzarella) with Italian cream sauce
Mimosa
Roasted corn, prosciutto cotto (ham), fresh mozzarella with Italian cream sauce.
Mortadella al Pistachio
Mortadella, pistachios, burrata, basil, and red onions. No sauce.
Mushroom
Sautéed mushrooms, garlic, brie cheese, truffle oil with Italian cream sauce
Onion Tart
Bacon, caramelized onions, Gruyère with Italian cream sauce
Pepperoni Pizza
Beef pepperoni, fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce
Pesto Pizza
House-made nut-free pesto, walnuts, fresh & smoked mozzarella
Prosciutto Arugula
Prosciutto di Parma (cured ham), baby arugula, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan with tomato sauce
Sausage & Onion
Grilled sausage, sautéed onions, Provola (fresh smoked mozzarella) with tomato sauce
Spinach
Spinach, roasted red peppers, pine nuts, feta cheese with Italian cream sauce
Tomato Artichoke
Garlic-roasted tomatoes, marinated artichokes, fresh mozzarella with tomato sauce
Fig and Pig Pizza
Fresh figs, brie cheese, prosciutto di Parma, balsamic glaze with Italian cream sauce.
Desserts
Nutella Pizza
Nutella, powdered sugar and green apples
Angioletti Fritti
Fritters topped with powdered sugar and Nutella
Tiramisu
Ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with whipped mascarpone and topped with a light dusting of cocoa powder and chocolate chips. Alcohol-free. Contains eggs.
Panna Cotta
Italian custard topped with homemade strawberry sauce.
Cannoli
Two fried pastry rolls filled with cream and lemon zest drizzled with pistachios.
Paninos
Meatball Panino
Nonna's meatballs, fresh mozzarella
PMT Panino
Prosciutto di Parma (cured ham), fresh mozzarella, basil, cherry tomatoes
Veggie Panino
Roasted red peppers, sautéed mushrooms, spinach, smoked mozzarella
Salami Panino
Italian salami, roasted tomatoes, arugula, Brie cheese
Build Your Own Panino
Base price. Price varies depending on cheese and toppings.
Pasta
Buttered Pasta - Kids Size
Ziti pasta with butter and grated Parmesan cheese
Pasta with Marinara Sauce - Kids Size
Ziti pasta with our homemade marinara sauce, Parmesan cheese and basil.
Pasta with Meatball - Kids Size
Ziti pasta with our homemade marinara sauce, one Nonna’s meatball, Parmesan cheese and basil.
Pasta with Marinara Sauce - Adult Size
Ziti pasta with our homemade marinara sauce, Parmesan cheese and basil
Pasta with Meatballs - Adult Size
Ziti pasta with our homemade marinara sauce, two Nonna’s meatballs, Parmesan cheese and basil.
Bar DC
Beverages
Coke Fountain Drink
Coca-Cola fountain drink. 16 oz.
Diet Coke Fountain Drink
Diet Coke fountain drink. 16 oz.
Sprite Fountain Drink
Sprite fountain drink. 16 oz.
Ginger Ale Fountain Drink
Ginger Ale fountain drink. 16 oz.
Cranberry Fountain Drink
Cranberry fountain drink. 16 oz.
Fresh Lemonade
Freshly squeezed lemonade, made in-house. 16 oz.
Water - Bottle
Bottled water.
Honest Kids® Fruit Punch
Honest Kids Super Fruit Punch
Honest Kids® Apple
Honest Kids Organic Applely Ever After.
Arizona® Sweet Tea
Arizona Sweet Tea bottle.
San Pellegrino® Limonata
Italian sparkling lemon beverage.
San Pellegrino® Sparkling Water
San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water
San Pellegrino® Aranciata Rossa
Italian sparkling blood orange beverage.
Acqua Panna® Natural Spring Water
Natural Spring Water. Slowly filters drop by drop through the hills of Tuscany, Acqua Panna® Natural Spring Water is a gift of nature, with a heritage dating back to 1564. Naturally crafted by the Tuscan landscape and bottled at the sauce, it has a balanced mineral composition which gives it a unique taste.
Maine Root® Root Beer
Maine Root® Root Beer bottle.
Beer
City State Feather Duster Glass
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
DC Brau Pilsner Glass
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Hoop Tea Spiked Iced Tea Glass
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Peroni Glass
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old. Light Italian Lager. ABV: 5.1% IBU: 12.
Pupatella IPA Glass
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Pupatella Lager Glass
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old. House Pilsener, Aromatic, crisp, and refreshing. ABV: 5% IBU: 12.
Capit-ale IPA Glass
Official beer of The Washington Capitals IPA
Peroni Pitcher
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old. When ordered for carryout, the beer will be packaged in 4 to-go plastic pint glasses in a cardboard carrier.
Pupatella Lager Pitcher
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old. When ordered for carryout, the beer will be packaged in 4 to-go plastic pint glasses in a cardboard carrier.
Pupatella House IPA Pitcher
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old. When ordered for carryout, the beer will be packaged in 4 to-go plastic pint glasses in a cardboard carrier.
Hoop Tea Spiked Iced Tea Pitcher
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
City State Feather Duster Pitcher
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
DC Brau Pilsner Pitcher
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Capit-ale IPA Pitcher
Official beer of The Washington Capitals IPA
Red Bear 51st State New England Style IPA
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
District Commons by Atlas
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Atlas Blood Orange
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Senate by Heurich
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Surfside Vodka Lemonade
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Orange Passionfruit Hard Seltzer
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Wine
Chianti Bottle
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Collevento Cabernet Bottle
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Collevento Sauvignon Bottle
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Gragnano Bottle
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Sandpiper Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Pinot Noir Bottle
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Pupatella Montepulciano Bottle
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Pupatella Pinot Grigio Bottle
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Pupatella Rose Bottle
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Pupatella Sangiovese Bottle
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Labbra Rosse Bottle
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Ischia Bottle
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Poggio Le Volpi Frascati People Bottle
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Abbazia Bottle
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Villa Marcello Prosecco Bottle
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Medici Lambrusco Secco Bottle
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Origo Super Tuscan
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Sangria - Red Carafe
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Sangria - White Carafe
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Pupatella Sangiovese Glass
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Pupatella Montepulciano Glass
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Pupatella Rose Glass
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Cantine Federiciane Gragnano Glass
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Pinot Grigio - Pupatella White Glass
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Tenuta Prosecco
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Rigoletto Chianti - Glass
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Sangria - Red Glass
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Sangria - White Glass
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Cocktails
Basil Smash
Gin, muddled basil, and lime juice topped with Club Soda. Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Limoncello Spritz
Whiskey, House Pupacello, Midori, Lemon, Cherries, and Angostura Bitters. Adding this product to your order confirms that you are 21 or older.
Italian Fashioned
A shot of in house made vanilla milk-washed and clarified Limoncello, with orange and cinnamon. Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Spiked Limonata
House made Amaretto with Fresh Lemonade. Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Spicy Paloma
Jose Cuervo Reposado Tequila, Grapefruit and Lime Juice, Jalapeno and Simple Syrup. Adding this product to your order confirms that you are 21 or older
Pupatella Spritz
Luxardo Aperitivo, Gambino Prosecco, Splash of Soda water, Orange Slice. Adding this product to your order confirms that you are 21 or older
Pupa-Tini
House Pupacello, Vodka, Muddled Basil, Splash of Lemon Juice. Adding this product to your order confirms that you are 21 or older
Cherry Mint Bourbon Smash
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Fig and Black Pepper Old Fashioned
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Negroni
Sbagliato
G & T Amalfi
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Hand of God
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.
Boulevardier
Adding this item to your cart confirms that you are over 21 years old.