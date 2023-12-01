Pura Vida 307 Vista Village Drive
Food
Appetizers
- Classic Guacamole$14.00
Tomatoe, onions, cilantro, lime juice.
- Queso Fundido$14.00
Oaxaca, jack, chichuaha, add chorizo or shrimp.
- 6 Rocke-Perez Oyster$20.00
Bacon, spinach, cotija cheese.
- Ceviche Trio$24.00
Fish, shrimp, green shrimp, lime juice.
- 6 Oyster$18.00
Aguachile Sauce.
- Shrimp Aguachile$30.00
Marinated in lime, serrano pp, cucumber, onions.
- 3 Shrimp Empanadas$15.00
Cheese and gobernador shrimp.
- 3 Potatoe Flautas$12.00
Mashed potatoe, guacamole, lettuce.
Tacos
- Gobernador taco$7.00
Cheeseand gobernador shrimp.
- Baja Style Fish taco$7.00
Bee butter, cabbage, pico de gallo.
- Lobster Taco$8.00
Guacamole, pico de mango, cabbage.
- Grill Octopus taco$8.00
Cheese, cabbage, guacamole, bacon.
- Carnitas taco$7.00
Michoacan style pork, guacamole, pickled onions.
- Arrachera Steak taco$7.00
Arrachera, cheese, guacamole.
- 2 Quesabirrias$12.00
Beer stew, cheese, cilantro, onions.
- Jamaica taco$7.00
Hibiscus, guacamole, cilantro, onions.
- Centenario taco$100.00
Wagyu ribeye, 24k gold, mexican cheese blend, truffle salt, avocado aioli, fresh layers of truffle.
Soups and Salads
Platos Fuertes
- Mole de la Abuela$27.00
Our authentic recipe with over 35 ingredients (chiles and spices)
- Fajitas$25.00
Chicken- Beef- Shrimp or Mix, cheese, rice, beans, veggies.
- Plate Carnitas$24.00
Authentic Michoacan pork carnitas, rice, beans, guacamole.
- Puerto Nuevo Lobster$45.00
Rice, beans, garlic, butter, flour tortillas.
- Enchiladas$18.00
Green or Mole, Chicken, cheese, veggies.
- Enchiladas del Mar$20.00
Green tomatillo sauce, gobernador shrimp.
- Surf and Turf$35.00
Skirt steak, zarandeado shrimp or lobster tail, rice and beans
- Chile Relleno$24.00
Pasilla pepper, cheese blend, tomatoe sauce, rice and beans.
- Pozole$18.00
Pork soup, hominy and cabbage.
- Salmon Ceviche$24.00
Lime marinated salmon, onions, jalapeño, avocado.
- Shrimp Cocktail$22.00
Shrimp or Shrimp and Octupus, house made cocktail sauce, tomatoe, onions, cilantro, cucumber.
- Shrimp Plate$25.00
Diabla, Garlic, or Tequila Lime, rice and beans.
- Shrimp and Octopus$25.00
Sides
Desserts
Kids Meal
Brunch
- Chilaquiles$12.00
Creamy tomatillo, red or black sauce, beans, sour cream, queso fresco, avocado onions, add protein.
- Chorizo and Eggs$17.00
2 Eggs, chorizo salsa and beans.
- Nopales and Eggs$15.00
Cactus a la mexicana, scrambled eggs and beans
- Steak and Eggs$20.00
Skirt steak, beans, avocado and cheese.
- Mollete$15.00
Bolillo bread, chorizo, refried beans, cheese, salsa and pico de gallo.
- Menudo$17.00
Beef tripe, hominy soup.
- Guacamole Toast$15.00
Sourdough bread, eggs.
- Steak Ranchero$17.00
Arrachera, steak with tomatoe, onion, and green chile.
- 3 Horchata Pancakes$15.00
Condensed milk and cinnamon.
- 3 Churro Pancakes$15.00
Cajeta, cinnamon, sugar.
- 3 House Pancakes$10.00
Piloncillo syrup.