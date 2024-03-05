Pura Vida Bowls & Java 569 Benfield road
BYO 'Build Your Own'
- 'Build Your Own' Bowl$7.49
Create your custom bowl, built to your own liking! Choose your bowl base and size of bowl. Bowl comes with Michele’s granola. Add as many fruits & toppings as you would like!
- 'Build Your Own' Oatmeal Bowl$4.99
100% heart healthy rolled oats topped with Michele’s granola. Add a protein boost, fruits & toppings to make it your own! Full of protein and fiber!
Signature Bowls
- Costa Bowl$10.29
Acai blend with banana and almond milk. Topped with Michele's local small batch granola, sliced banana, blueberries, peanut butter, cacao nibs & honey
- Tamarindo Bowl$10.29
Acai blend with banana and apple juice. Topped with Michele's local small batch granola, sliced banana, strawberries, blueberries, coconut flakes & honey
- Nicoya Bowl$10.29
Pitaya (Dragon Fruit) and almond milk. Topped with Michele's local small batch granola, kiwi, pineapple, strawberries, hemp hearts & honey.
- Nutella Banana Bowl$10.29
Acai blend with banana and unsweetened almond milk. Topped with Michele's local small batch granola, plenty of sliced banana, strawberries, almond slices & Nutella.
Toast
- Avocado Toast$6.79
Fresh avocado, extra virgin olive oil, Himalayan salt, everything bagel seasoning, and red pepper flakes on organic sprouted wheat berry bread toasted to perfection.
- Costa Toast$6.09
Costa Bowl... on toast! Organic sprouted wheatberry bread toasted to perfection and topped with fresh banana slices, blueberries, honey drizzle, peanut butter, cacao nibs & sprinkle of Michele's granola
- Nutella Banana Toast$6.09
Nutella Banana Bowl... on toast! Organic sprouted wheatberry bread toasted to perfection and topped with fresh banana slices, strawberries, nutella drizzle, almond slices & a sprinkle of Michele's granola
Oatmeal
- Costa Oatmeal Bowl$8.49
100% heart healthy rolled oats topped with Michele’s granola, peanut butter, honey, banana slices, blueberries & cacao nibs. Full of protein and fiber!
- Brown Sugar Raisin Oatmeal Bowl$8.49
100% heart healthy rolled oats topped with Michele’s granola, brown sugar, honey drizzle, sliced banana & raisins. Full of protein and fiber!
Coffee
- Coffee$3.25
Hot or Iced! Fair trade certified, organic blend from Rise Up. Grown by farmers 100% dedicated to organic cultivation.
- Espresso$2.50
Hot or Iced! Rise Up. Regular double shot, Large triple shot.
- Americano$4.00
Hot or Iced! Robust Rise Up espresso with hot water on top.
- Cafe Latte$4.25
Hot or Iced! Enjoy steamed or over ice dairy or non-dairy milk choice poured on top of our robust Rise Up espresso.
- Cold Brew$3.99
Smooth roast, fresh and fully caffeinated.
- Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew$5.59
Smooth roast, fresh and fully caffeinated cold brew with vanilla flavor, topped with sweet cream cold foam.
- Mocha Sweet Cream Cold Brew$5.59
Smooth roast, fresh and fully caffeinated cold brew made with delicious mocha, topped with sweet cream cold foam.
- Cinnamon Bun Sweet Cream Cold Brew$5.59
Smooth roast, fresh and fully caffeinated cold brew with cinnamon bun flavor, topped with sweet cream cold foam.
- Pumpkin Spice Sweet Cream Cold Brew$5.59
Smooth roast, fresh and fully caffeinated cold brew with pumpkin spice flavor, topped with sweet cream cold foam & cinnamon spice.
- Caramel Macchiato$5.00
Hot or Iced! Perfectly steamed or over ice dairy or non-dairy milk choice with vanilla-flavored syrup, layered with robust Rise Up espresso, topped with caramel drizzle.
- Almond Joy Latte$5.00
Hot or Iced! Enjoy almond milk steamed or over ice, poured over our robust Rise-Up espresso, flavored with chocolate and coconut, topped with whipped cream.
- Pumpkin Spice Latte$5.00
Hot or Iced! Rise-Up espresso with your choice of milk, flavored with pumpkin spice and topped with whipped cream and cinnamon, steamed or over ice!
- Mocha Latte$5.00
Hot or Iced! Enjoy dairy or non-dairy milk choice poured over our robust Rise-Up espresso, flavored with chocolate and topped with whipped cream, steamed or over ice!
Smoothies
- Mango Smoothie$6.49
Fresh mango, coconut milk, and natural puree. No high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors or preservatives! Dairy free.
- Strawberry Smoothie$6.49
Fresh strawberry, coconut milk, and natural puree. No high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors or preservatives! Dairy free.
- Berry Smoothie$6.49
Fresh strawberry, blueberry, acai, coconut milk, and natural puree. No high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors or preservatives! Dairy free.
- Straw-Nana Smoothie$6.49
Blend of fresh strawberry, banana and coconut milk. No high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors or preservatives! Dairy free.
- Let's Get Tropical Smoothie$6.49
Blend of fresh mango, pineapple, banana and coconut milk. No high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors or preservatives! Dairy free
- Mangoberry Smoothie$6.49
Mango, blueberry, & coconut milk. Contains two full servings of fruit blended with coconut milk. No high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors, or preservatives!
- Coffee Smoothie$5.79
Rise-Up espresso roast blended to creamy deliciousness!
- PB Banana Cold Brew Protien Smoothie$6.99
Peanut butter, banana, vanilla protein powder, cold brew, and almond milk blended to perfection!
- Frozen Hot Chocolate$5.29
Blended creamy mocha goodness!
Frozen Lemonade
- Frozen Lemonade$5.99
Made with real lemons and pure cane sugar, blended to summertime perfection!
- Frozen Mango Lemonade$6.49
Made with real lemons, fresh mango and pure cane sugar. Blended to summertime perfection!
- Frozen Strawberry Lemonade$6.49
Made with real lemons, fresh strawberry and pure cane sugar. Blended to summertime perfection!
- Frozen Berry Lemonade$6.49
Made with real lemons, fresh strawberry, blueberry and pure cane sugar. Blended to summertime perfection!
- Frozen Tropical Lemonade$6.49
Made with real lemons, mango, pineapple, banana and pure cane sugar. Blended to summertime perfection!
- Frozen Straw-Nana Lemonade$6.49
Made with real lemons, fresh strawberry, banana and pure cane sugar. Blended to summertime perfection!
- Frozen Mango Berry Lemonade$6.49
Made with real lemons, fresh mango, blueberry and pure cane sugar. Blended to summertime perfection!
Tea
- Chai Tea Latte$3.25
Hot or Iced! A robust blend of black tea, cinnamon, cardamom, black pepper & spices mixed with dairy or non-dairy milk choice, steamed or over ice!
- Green Tea Matcha Latte$3.25
Hot or Iced! Soothing blend of traditional green tea and matcha with notes of honeydew melon & tropical fruit flavor mixed with dairy or non-dairy milk choice, steamed or over ice!
- Iced Passion Tea$3.25
Refreshing blend of hibiscus, orange peel, rose hips, & passion fruit flavors!
- Hot Tea$2.50
Organic English Breakfast Tea
Misc.
- Bottle Water$1.79
- Celsius$3.99
Like all CELSIUS drinks, Tropical Vibe provides essential energy, has zero sugar, no preservatives, no artificial colors or flavors, and has 7 essential vitamins! *Assorted Flavors*
- Hot Cocao$2.50
A special blend of chocolates and dairy to create a true "Dutch hot chocolate", plus it's gluten free.
- Chocolate Milk$2.50
16 oz cup of rich chocolate milk!
- PV Granola Container (Net Wt. 12 oz)$8.49
Catering
- Bowl Catering Kit$120.00
Bowl Catering Kit includes your choice of acai or smoothie bowl bases, granola, honey, two fruit choices, and one topping for TEN bowls! Extra fruit and toppings can be selected at an additional cost.
- Take Home Kit$30.00
Four bowl bases and one container of granola to take home and enjoy with your own fruit and toppings!