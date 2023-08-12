Pure Cupcakes 3545 Del Mar Heights Rd, Suite C7
Cupcakes
Vanilla Bean *Everyday*
Vanilla bean cupcake topped with vanilla buttercream and white chocolate crispy pearls
Chocolate Ganache *Everyday*
Chocolate cupcake topped with chocolate ganache
Red Velvet *Everyday*
Red velvet cupcake topped with cream cheese frosting
Purefetti *Everyday*
Confetti cupcake topped with vanilla buttercream
Salted Caramel *Everyday*
Chocolate cupcake with caramel buttercream, caramel drizzle and fleur de sel salt
Rol-e-ol-e-o *Everyday*
Chocolate cupcake with caramel buttercream, filled with caramel and dipped in chocolate
Cookies & Cream *Everyday*
Vanilla bean and oreo cupcake filled with chocolate ganache, topped with vanilla buttercream and dipped in cookie crumbles
Buñuelos *Monday-Thursday ONLY*
Cinnamon cupcake filled with cajete caramel and topped with cinnamon buttercream
PB Bliss *Monday-Thursday ONLY*
Chocolate cupcake topped with peanut butter frosting and dipped in chocolate (CONTAINS NUTS)
Lemon Curd *Friday, Saturday, Sunday ONLY*
Vanilla bean cupcake filled with lemon curd and topped with lemon buttercream
Vietnamese Coffee *Monday-Thursday ONLY*
Delicious vanilla cake, soaked with espresso and topped with a Vietnamese coffee frosting
Lime in the Coconut *Monday-Thursday ONLY*
Toasted coconut cake, filled with lime curd, topped with lime buttercream, and rolled in toasted coconut
Nanerfluff *Friday, Saturday, Sunday ONLY*
Banana cupcake filled with Reese's peanut butter sauce and topped with marshmallow buttercream (CONTAINS NUTS)
Irishman *Friday, Saturday, Sunday ONLY*
Chocolate cupcake soaked in Guinness, filled with Jameson ganache and topped with Bailey's mascarpone frosting
Strawberries Galore *Friday, Saturday, Sunday ONLY*
Strawbery cupcake topped with strawberry cream cheese frosting
VGF Toasted Coconut *Everyday*
VGF Toasted coconut cake topped with vegan vanilla frosting and rolled in toasted coconut
VGF Black & White *Friday, Saturday, Sunday ONLY*
VGF Chocolate cake topped with vegan vanilla frosting
VGF Vanilla *Everyday*
VGF Vanilla cake topped with vegan vanilla frosting
VGF Chocolate *Everyday*
VGF Chocolate cake topped with vegan chocolate frosting
VGF Red Velvet *Everyday*
VGF Red velvet cake topped with vegan vanilla frosting
VGF Lemon *Friday, Saturday, Sunday ONLY*
VGF Vanilla cake filled with vegan lemon filling and topped with vegan vanilla frosting
Mini Cupcakes (by the dozen ONLY)
Cakes
Chocolate Cake
*48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED* Chocolate cake with rich chocolate ganache
Red velvet Cake
*48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED* Red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting
Purefetti Cake
*48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED* Vanilla confetti cake with vanilla buttercream
Cookies & Cream Cake
*48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED* Vanilla cake with crush Oreo cookies, chocolate ganache filling and vanilla buttercream exterior
GF White & Black Cake
*48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED* Gluten free vanilla cake with traditional chocolate ganache
VGF Chocolate Cake
*48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED* Vegan/Gluten free chocolate cake with vegan chocolate frosting
VGF Black & White Cake
*48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED* Vegan/Gluten free chocolate cake with vegan vanilla frosting
VGF White & Black Cake
*48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED* Vegan/Gluten free vanilla cake with vegan chocolate frosting
Strawberries Galore Cake
*48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED* Strawberry cake with strawberry cream cheese frosting