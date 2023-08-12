Cupcakes

Cupcakes

Vanilla Bean *Everyday*

$3.75

Vanilla bean cupcake topped with vanilla buttercream and white chocolate crispy pearls

Chocolate Ganache *Everyday*

$3.75

Chocolate cupcake topped with chocolate ganache

Red Velvet *Everyday*

$3.75

Red velvet cupcake topped with cream cheese frosting

Purefetti *Everyday*

$3.75

Confetti cupcake topped with vanilla buttercream

Salted Caramel *Everyday*

$4.25

Chocolate cupcake with caramel buttercream, caramel drizzle and fleur de sel salt

Rol-e-ol-e-o *Everyday*

$4.25

Chocolate cupcake with caramel buttercream, filled with caramel and dipped in chocolate

Cookies & Cream *Everyday*

$4.25

Vanilla bean and oreo cupcake filled with chocolate ganache, topped with vanilla buttercream and dipped in cookie crumbles

Buñuelos *Monday-Thursday ONLY*

$4.25

Cinnamon cupcake filled with cajete caramel and topped with cinnamon buttercream

PB Bliss *Monday-Thursday ONLY*

$4.25

Chocolate cupcake topped with peanut butter frosting and dipped in chocolate (CONTAINS NUTS)

Lemon Curd *Friday, Saturday, Sunday ONLY*

$4.25

Vanilla bean cupcake filled with lemon curd and topped with lemon buttercream

Vietnamese Coffee *Monday-Thursday ONLY*

$4.25

Delicious vanilla cake, soaked with espresso and topped with a Vietnamese coffee frosting

Lime in the Coconut *Monday-Thursday ONLY*

$4.25

Toasted coconut cake, filled with lime curd, topped with lime buttercream, and rolled in toasted coconut

Nanerfluff *Friday, Saturday, Sunday ONLY*

$4.75

Banana cupcake filled with Reese's peanut butter sauce and topped with marshmallow buttercream (CONTAINS NUTS)

Irishman *Friday, Saturday, Sunday ONLY*

$4.75

Chocolate cupcake soaked in Guinness, filled with Jameson ganache and topped with Bailey's mascarpone frosting

Strawberries Galore *Friday, Saturday, Sunday ONLY*

$4.75

Strawbery cupcake topped with strawberry cream cheese frosting

VGF Toasted Coconut *Everyday*

$5.25

VGF Toasted coconut cake topped with vegan vanilla frosting and rolled in toasted coconut

VGF Black & White *Friday, Saturday, Sunday ONLY*

$5.25

VGF Chocolate cake topped with vegan vanilla frosting

VGF Vanilla *Everyday*

$5.25

VGF Vanilla cake topped with vegan vanilla frosting

VGF Chocolate *Everyday*

$5.25

VGF Chocolate cake topped with vegan chocolate frosting

VGF Red Velvet *Everyday*

$5.25

VGF Red velvet cake topped with vegan vanilla frosting

VGF Lemon *Friday, Saturday, Sunday ONLY*

$5.25

VGF Vanilla cake filled with vegan lemon filling and topped with vegan vanilla frosting

Mini Cupcakes (by the dozen ONLY)

Assorted Minis

$32.00

Assorted VGF Minis

$37.00

Cake Pops

Dozen Cake pops

$34.00

1 dozen cake pops

Dozen VGF Cake pops

$39.00

1 dozen vegan/gluten free cake pops

Single Cake Pop

$3.00

Single VGF Cake Pop

$3.50

Cookies

Brown Butter Sea Salt Chocolate Chip

$3.25+

Peanut Butter

$3.25+

VGF Chai Snickerdoodle

$3.75+Out of stock

Cakes

Chocolate Cake

*48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED* Chocolate cake with rich chocolate ganache

Red velvet Cake

*48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED* Red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting

Purefetti Cake

*48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED* Vanilla confetti cake with vanilla buttercream

Cookies & Cream Cake

*48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED* Vanilla cake with crush Oreo cookies, chocolate ganache filling and vanilla buttercream exterior

GF White & Black Cake

*48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED* Gluten free vanilla cake with traditional chocolate ganache

VGF Chocolate Cake

*48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED* Vegan/Gluten free chocolate cake with vegan chocolate frosting

VGF Black & White Cake

*48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED* Vegan/Gluten free chocolate cake with vegan vanilla frosting

VGF White & Black Cake

*48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED* Vegan/Gluten free vanilla cake with vegan chocolate frosting

Strawberries Galore Cake

*48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED* Strawberry cake with strawberry cream cheese frosting

Beverages

La Colombe Coffee

$3.50

Pellegrino

$2.25

Coconut Water

$3.50

Bottled Water

$3.75