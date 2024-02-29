Pure Food Juice
Food Menu
Smoothie Bowls
Avocado Toast
Eggs
- Breakfast Enchiladas$13.00
scrambled eggs, mexican rice, corn tortilla, avocado, pico de gallo, sour dream
- Breakfast Tacos$14.00
scrambled eggs, queso, lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, sour dream, corn tortillas
- Eggs + Toast$12.00
eggs prepared your way with gluten free toast + jely
- Veggie Omelette + Toast$12.00
eggs, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, spinach, tomato, jalapeno (optional), gluten free toast
Appetizers
- Layered Nachos$18.00
blue + yellow tortilla chips, pinto + black beans, queso, guacamole, pico de gallo, simple salad, topped with sour dream
- Loaded Queso and Tortilla Chips$14.00
homemade queso, chopped veggie saussage, guacamole, pico de gallo, cilantro, sour dream
- Green Dragon Sushi Roll$18.00
avocado, spinach, red pepper, carrot, zucchini, purple cabbage, crunchy chili cashews, rolled in english cucumber, almond chili sauce
- Lotus Spring Rolls$17.00
avocado, spinach, red pepper, carrot, zucchini, purple cabbage, crunchy chili cashews, rolled in rice paper wrap, almond chili sauce
Street Tacos
- Original Plant Based Tacos$16.00
black + pinto beans, queso, simple salad, avocado, pico de gallo, sour dream, corn tortilla
- Chicken or Beef Tacos$16.00
choose chicken or beef, queso, simple salad, avocado, pico de gallo, sour dream, corn tortilla
- Pure Tacos$16.00
house style beans, simple salad, avocado, queso, sour dream, in-hous-made tortilla
Soup + Salad
- Creamy Mushroom Soup$14.00
rosemary, cashew, aged balsamic, garlic
- Tantra Thai Soup$13.00
green curry, coconut milk, carrot, served chilled
- Taco Soup$13.00
veggie taco meat, black + pinto beans, poblano, tomato, cilantro, mexican spices, topped with sour dream, tortilla chips
- Soup of the Day$12.00
- Vegetable Ramen$13.50
thin cut zucchini, carrots, + red bell pepper noodles, ginger + garlic broth, sesame oil, toasted sesame seeds
- Farmers Vegetable Salad$16.00
chopped simple salad, spinach, red bell pepper, carrot, zucchini, purple cabbage, cherry tomato tossed in house made dressing, house-made parmesean
- Simple Salad$13.00
chopped romaine hearts, avocado, tossed in house made dressing, house made parmesean
Buddha Bowls
- Mediterranean Buddha Bowl$19.00
simple salad base, jasmine rice, garbanzo beans, cherry tomato, kalamata olive, spinach, cucumber, purple cabbage, hummus, quinoa tabouli, babaganoush, pickled onion, lemon, creamy mediterranean herb dressing
- Mexican Buddha Bowl$18.00
simple salad base, spanish rice, pinto + black beans, spinach, avocado, purple cabbage, corn, red bell pepper, pico de gallo, pickled onion, lime, queso
- Thai Buddha Bowl$18.00
simple salad base, coconut jasmine rice, garbanzo beans, spinach, crunchy chili cashews, purple cabbage, red bell pepper, avocado, cucumber, carrot, pickled onion, sesame seed, almond chili sauce
Burgers
- The Original Burger$18.00
beyond burger, romaine hearts, tomato, avocado, red onion, house mustard, pickle
- Chili Cheeseburger$18.00
beyond burger, romaine hearts, tomato, red onion, chili, queso, house mustard, pickles
- Thai Burger$18.00
beyond burger, romaine hearts, tomato, red onion, guacamole, purple cabbage, pickled onion, almond chili sauce
- Jalapeno Mushroom Onion Burger$18.00
beyond burger, romaine hearts, tomato, red onion, sauteed jalapeno, mushroom, onion, choice of queso or house mustard, pickles
Entrées
- Lasagna$22.00
ten layer stack with heirloom tomato sauce, house pesto, garlic lemon ricotta, spinach, red bell pepper, carmelized mushroom, zucchini noodle
- Enchiladas Green Chile$16.00
black + pinto beans rolled in corn tortilla with mexican rice, topped with green chile sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole
- Enchiladas Queso$16.00
black + pinto beans rolled in corn tortilla with mexican rice, topped with queso, pico de gallo, guacamole
- Augi's Quesadillas$16.00
veggies + mushrooms sauteed with mexican spices in griddled corn tortilla, topped with three sauces: green chile, romesco, queso, pico de gallo, guacamole
- Pasta! Pasta! Pasta!$15.00
sauteed zucchini noodles, choice of sauce, alfredo, marinara, or pesto, topped with house made parmesean, fresh basil
- Spaghetti Bolognese$16.50
sauteed zucchini noodles, vegan bolognese sauce, topped with house made parmesean, fresh basil
- Pad Thai$18.00
zucchini noodles tossed with crunchy chili cashwes, green onion, papaya, jicama, purple cabbage, radish, black + white sesame seeds, fresh cilantro, almond chili sauce - served chilled
Desserts
- Coconut Dream$13.00
creamy coconut dessert handcrafted with fresh coconut
- Chocolate Ganache + Raspberry$12.00
chocolate ice cream pie, raspberry coulis
- Melt in Your Mouth Brownie$12.00
warm brownie, chocolate frosting, raspberry + chocolate drizzle
- Pumpkin Ice Cream Pie$13.00
pumpkin, cashew, coconut butter, pumpkin spices, carrot juice, ginger
- Rose Rock Micro Creamery Ice Cream$12.00
ask for flavors of the day, topped with chocolate or dragon fruit drizzle
Superfood Lattes
- Single Shot Espresso$3.50
- Double Shot Espresso$5.00
- Coconut Latte$6.50
espresso with house-made coconut cashew milk
- Cinnamon Latte$6.50
espresso with house-made cinnamon nut milk
- Lavender Latte$6.50
espresso with lavender syrup, house made coconut cashew milk
- Jeremy's Signature Latte$7.00
espresso with house made coconut + cinnamon cashew milk
- Mud Wtr Latte$7.00
cocoa, marsala chai, tumeric, cinnamon, lions mane, reishi changa, cordyceps, house made cinnamon milk
- Matcha Cloud$7.50
matcha, coconut crea, ashwaganda, reishi, lions mane, probiotics
Pure Favorites
Wellness Plans
Sides
Drinks Menu
Cocktails
- Cucumber Basil Smash$12.00
green greens juice, fresh cucumber, basil, organic vodka or gin
- Dragonslayer Cocktail$12.00
whiskey, lemon, ginger, agave, tumeric, cayenne
- Grapefruit Champagne Cocktail$13.00
grapefruit, rosemary, gin, champagne
- French 75$12.00
limoncello, champagne
- Old Fashioned$13.00
double shot aged bullet whiskey, bitters, orange, cherry
- Stonehorse Martini$12.00
botanical gin, st, germain, champagne
- Pear Winter Martini$12.00
pear infused vodka, st. germain, champagne
- Dragonfruit Margarita$12.00
hot pink dragonfruit, fresh lime, grand marnier, blanco tequila, agave
- Winter Hot Toddy$12.00
hot tea of choice, nut milk, tumeric, whiskey or botanical gin
- Whiskey Cinnamon Coffee$12.00
bullet whiskey, homemade cinnamon cream, ristretto espresso
- Chocolate Espresso Martini$13.00
espresso, organic vodka, cashew cream, cocoa powder
White + Sparkling
- King Estate White Glass$15.00
pinot gris, willamette valley
- King Estate White Bottle$60.00
pinot gris, willamette valley
- Acrobat Glass$11.00
pinot gris, oregon
- Acrobat Bottle$44.00
pinot gris, oregon
- Honig Glass$13.00
sauvignon blanc, napa valley
- Honig Bottle$52.00
sauvignon blanc, napa valley
- Delta Glass$12.00
sauvignon blanc, california
- Delta Bottle$44.00
sauvignon blanc, california
- Ferrari Carano Glass$15.00
chardonnay, sonoma
- Ferrari Carano Bottle$60.00
chardonnay, sonoma
- Kung Fu Girl Glass$10.00
reisling, washington
- Kung Fu Girl Bottle$36.00
reisling, washington
- Lamarca Prosecco Glass$12.00
italy
- Lamarca Prosecco Bottle$48.00
italy
- Girasole White Glass$11.00
chardonnay, organic vegan, california
- Girasole White Bottle$44.00
chardonnay, organic vegan, california
Red
- King Estate Red Glass$15.00
pinot noir, willamette valley
- King Estate Red Bottle$56.00
pinot noir, willamette valley
- Angeline Glass$11.00
pinot noir, california
- Angeline Bottle$40.00
pinot noir, california
- Pablo Claro Glass$14.00
cabernet savignon, spain biodynamic organic
- Pablo Claro Bottle$56.00
cabernet savignon, spain biodynamic organic
- Girasole Red Glass$11.00
cabernet sauvignon organic, mendocino
- Girasole Red Bottle$44.00
cabernet sauvignon organic, mendocino
- Lobetia Glass$10.00
tempranillo, spain organic
- Lobetia Bottle$36.00
tempranillo, spain organic
- Kermit Lynch Cotes du Rhone Glass$13.00
red blend of granoche sarai + mourvedre, france
- Kermit Lynch Cotes du Rhone Bottle$52.00
red blend of granoche sarai + mourvedre, france
Beer
Wellness Shots
- E3 Live 1oz$5.00
blue green algae
- E3 Live 2oz$7.00
blue green algae
- Dragon Slayer 1oz$3.00
whole lemon, ginger, tumeric, cayenne
- Dragon Slayer 2oz$5.00
whole lemon, ginger, tumeric, cayenne
- Black Magic 1oz$3.00
coconut water, fresh lemon, charcoal, cayenne
- Black Magic 2oz$5.00
coconut water, fresh lemon, charcoal, cayenne
Fresh Pressed Juice
- The Bull$9.50
orange, grapefruit, pineapple, carrot, beet, cucumber, ginger, lime
- Cherry Limeade$9.50
pear, pineapple, beet, lime, cucumber
- Green Mojito$11.00
pineapple, cucumber, green apple, spinach, lime, mint
- Green Buddha$9.50
orange, pineapple, grapefruit, cucumber, kale, celery
- Hot Pink$9.50
pear, pineapple, beet, cucumber
- Liquid Sunshine$9.50
lemon, cayenne, tumeric, agave, high vibe salt
- Sadi with Ginger$11.00
carrot, orange, lemon, mint, ginger
- Custom Juice$11.00
Smoothie Blends
- Aqua Blue$11.00
pineapple, blue spirulina, banana, blue agave, cashew cream
- Birthday Cake$11.00
coconut milk, banana, strawberry, apple, sun warrior vanilla protein peptides, cashew, blue spirulina
- Chocolate Bliss$9.50
cocoa powder, cashew cream, agave, banana
- Cinnamon Milk$9.50
cinnamon, cashew cream, agave
- Cup of Joe$11.00
espresso, cocoa powder, banana, almond butter, agave, cashew cream
- Dragonfruit$9.50
dragonfruit, strawberry, pineapple, banana, agave, cashew cream
- Garden Green$9.50
pineapple, mango, banana, pear, cucumber, celery, apple, kale, spinach, parsley, lemon
- Tropical Green$9.50
pineapple, mango, kale, banana, cashew cream
- Green Pina Colada$11.00
pineapple, mango, spinach, kale, green apple, parsley, pear, celery, cucumber, lemon, sun warrior pina colada beauty greens collagen protein peptides
- Snow Coconut$11.00
whole young coconut, agave, cashew cream
- Strawberry Love$9.50
strawberry, banana, agave, cashew cream