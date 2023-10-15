Utensils-Please select one

Specials

Special Snack: Yum Nam Khao Tod

Special Snack: Yum Nam Khao Tod

$16.00

medium spicy, minced pork with crispy herb rice, grape tomato, shallot, recau, ginger, peanut, romaine heart, cucumber, long bean and toasted chili lime juice. contains gluten, peanut, fish sauce

Special Main: Kung Makam

Special Main: Kung Makam

$29.00

medium spicy. wok jumbo shrimp with scallion, cilantro, shallot, thai chili and tamarind chili sauce served over jasmine rice and sweet corn omelet

Special Dessert: Pumpkin Custard

Special Dessert: Pumpkin Custard

$12.00

pumpkin custard with coconut sticky rice

Special Drink: Autumn Iced Tea

Special Drink: Autumn Iced Tea

$8.00

chrysanthemum, golden wood apple, persimmon (alcohol- free)

Snacks

Crispy Tofu

Crispy Tofu

$10.00

peanut, tamarind-chili gastrique -Contains PEANUTS

Thai Papaya Salad

Thai Papaya Salad

$15.00

green papaya, dried shrimp, cherry tomato, peanut, long bean, thai chili, lime juice -Contains shellfish, PEANUTS

Mixed Appetizers

Mixed Appetizers

$17.00

2 steamed vegetable dumpling 2 root vegetable puffs 2 vegetable spring rolls -Contains PEANUTS

Chicken Satay Buns

Chicken Satay Buns

$13.00

grilled marinated chicken satay in steamed buns, cucumber relish, peanut sauce -Contains PEANUTS

Steamed Vegetable Dumpling

Steamed Vegetable Dumpling

$13.00

spinach, corn, tofu, peanut, garlic chip, and ginger soy dip -Contains PEANUTS

Fried Chicken Wings

Fried Chicken Wings

$13.00

thai's spice marinade, fresh chili sauce

Root Vegetable Puff

Root Vegetable Puff

$12.00

parsnip, onion, sweet potato, curry powder, cucumber relish.

Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls

Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls

$12.00

carrot, jicama, glass noodles, thai plum sauce

Pure Thai Noodles

Ratachaburi Pork & Crab Noodle

Ratachaburi Pork & Crab Noodle

$22.00

Not spicy. Handmade egg noodles, roasted pork, crab meat, yu choy, scallion. Recommended served as dry noodle. Please Inform us of any allergies. -Contains fish sauce

Pa-Yao Beef Noodle

Pa-Yao Beef Noodle

$22.00

Not spicy. Vermicelli, braised beef, yu choy, asian broccoli, asian celery, meat ball, bean sprout, galangal pandan broth. Please Inform us of any allergies. -Contains fish sauce, gluten

Krabi Seafood Noodle

Krabi Seafood Noodle

$21.00

Medium spicy. Flat rice noodles, shrimp, calamari, water spinach, bean curd, fish ball, fermented tofu, tomato pork broth. (Not recommended for novices-please no returns). Please Inform us of any allergies. -Contains Fish Sauce

Sukhothai Pork Noodle

Sukhothai Pork Noodle

$20.00

Medium spicy. Thin rice noodles, roasted pork, long bean, bean sprout, small tofu, peanut, dried shrimp, pork broth. Please Inform us of any allergies. -Contains fish sauce, PEANUT

Nakorn Patom Duck Noodle

Nakorn Patom Duck Noodle

$22.00

Not spicy. Thin rice noodles, braised duck meat, yu choy, asian broccoli, beansprouts, asian celery, five spice soy broth. Please Inform us of any allergies. -Contains fish sauce, gluten

Ayutthaya Boat Noodle

Ayutthaya Boat Noodle

$23.00

Medium spicy. Thin rice noodle with braised beef beef loin, meatball, basil, cilantro,water spinach, beansprout, and cow blood cinnamon beef broth Please Inform us of any allergies. -Contains fish sauce, gluten

Wok Dishes

Wok Basil

Wok Basil

$18.00

Medium spicy. Ground meat, string bean, chili-garlic puree, holy basil sauce. Please Inform us of any allergies. -Contains fish sauce, shellfish, gluten

Wok Curry Paste

Wok Curry Paste

$18.00

Spicy. String bean, green peppercorn, basil, bamboo shoot, kaffir lime curry sauce. --Cannot be made mild-- Please Inform us of any allergies. -Contains fish sauce, shellfish, gluten

Wok Roasted Chili

Wok Roasted Chili

$18.00

Mild spicy. Onion, thai basil, long hot chili, roasted chili garlic sauce. Please Inform us of any allergies. -Contains fish sauce, shellfish, gluten

Wok Ginger Curry

Wok Ginger Curry

$18.00

Not spicy. Egg, asian celery, baby bok choy, snow pea, napa cabbage, young ginger curry sauce. Please Inform us of any allergies. -Contains fish sauce, shellfish, gluten

Wok Chili Turmeric

Wok Chili Turmeric

$18.00

Spicy. Kaffir lime leaf, Thai chili, asparagus, string bean, turmeric chili puree sauce. --Cannot be made mild-- Please Inform us of any allergies. -Contains fish sauce, shellfish, gluten

Wok Vegetable Medley

Wok Vegetable Medley

$18.00

Not spicy. cabbage, broccoli, tomato, baby bok choy, cauliflower, carrot, string bean. Please Inform us of any allergies. -Vegetarian -Not Gluten Free

Green Curry

Green Curry

$18.00

Medium spicy. Homemade green curry paste in coconut milk, string beans, thai eggplant, chayote, bamboo shoots, basil, long hot chili. --Cannot be made mild-- Please Inform us of any allergies. -Contains fish sauce -Gluten free

Wok Noodles & Rice

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$18.00

Not spicy. Flat rice noodle, asian broccoli, egg, yellow bean soy sauce. Please Inform us of any allergies. -Contains oyster sauce, fish sauce, gluten

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$18.00

Not spicy. Thin rice noodles, dried shrimp, peanut, bean sprout, chive , egg, tofu, tamarind sauce. Please Inform us of any allergies. -Contains fish sauce, gluten, PEANUT

Pad Kee Mao

Pad Kee Mao

$18.00

Medium spicy. Flat rice noodles, tomato, baby bok choy, snow pea, chili puree, thai basil Please Inform us of any allergies. -Contains oyster sauce, fish sauce, gluten

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$18.00

Not spicy. Egg, asian broccoli, scallion, onion, light soy sauce. Please Inform us of any allergies. -Contains gluten, mushroom soy sauce

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$23.00

Not spicy. Crabmeat, egg, asian broccoli, scallion, onion, light soy sauce. Please Inform us of any allergies. -Contains gluten, mushroom soy sauce, shellfish

Add on

House Roasted Pork

$8.00

Egg Omelette with Shallot

$8.00

Sunny Side Up Egg

$3.50

Pork Crackling

$5.00

Soup Side

$4.00

Noodle Side

$5.00

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$8.00

Organic Mixed Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Jasmin Rice

$2.50

Peanut Sauce

$3.50

Hot Sauce

$2.00

Chili Vinegar

$3.00

Chili Powder

$2.00

Plum Sauce

$2.00

Sweet Chili Sauce

$2.00

Ginger Soy Sauce

$2.00

Cucumber Relish

$3.00

Chili Fish Sauce

$2.00

Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$8.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$8.00

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Poland Spring

$2.00

Iced Green Tea

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00