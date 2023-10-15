Pure Thai Cookhouse
Utensils-Please select one
Specials
Special Snack: Yum Nam Khao Tod
medium spicy, minced pork with crispy herb rice, grape tomato, shallot, recau, ginger, peanut, romaine heart, cucumber, long bean and toasted chili lime juice. contains gluten, peanut, fish sauce
Special Main: Kung Makam
medium spicy. wok jumbo shrimp with scallion, cilantro, shallot, thai chili and tamarind chili sauce served over jasmine rice and sweet corn omelet
Special Dessert: Pumpkin Custard
pumpkin custard with coconut sticky rice
Special Drink: Autumn Iced Tea
chrysanthemum, golden wood apple, persimmon (alcohol- free)
Snacks
Crispy Tofu
peanut, tamarind-chili gastrique -Contains PEANUTS
Thai Papaya Salad
green papaya, dried shrimp, cherry tomato, peanut, long bean, thai chili, lime juice -Contains shellfish, PEANUTS
Mixed Appetizers
2 steamed vegetable dumpling 2 root vegetable puffs 2 vegetable spring rolls -Contains PEANUTS
Chicken Satay Buns
grilled marinated chicken satay in steamed buns, cucumber relish, peanut sauce -Contains PEANUTS
Steamed Vegetable Dumpling
spinach, corn, tofu, peanut, garlic chip, and ginger soy dip -Contains PEANUTS
Fried Chicken Wings
thai's spice marinade, fresh chili sauce
Root Vegetable Puff
parsnip, onion, sweet potato, curry powder, cucumber relish.
Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls
carrot, jicama, glass noodles, thai plum sauce
Pure Thai Noodles
Ratachaburi Pork & Crab Noodle
Not spicy. Handmade egg noodles, roasted pork, crab meat, yu choy, scallion. Recommended served as dry noodle. Please Inform us of any allergies. -Contains fish sauce
Pa-Yao Beef Noodle
Not spicy. Vermicelli, braised beef, yu choy, asian broccoli, asian celery, meat ball, bean sprout, galangal pandan broth. Please Inform us of any allergies. -Contains fish sauce, gluten
Krabi Seafood Noodle
Medium spicy. Flat rice noodles, shrimp, calamari, water spinach, bean curd, fish ball, fermented tofu, tomato pork broth. (Not recommended for novices-please no returns). Please Inform us of any allergies. -Contains Fish Sauce
Sukhothai Pork Noodle
Medium spicy. Thin rice noodles, roasted pork, long bean, bean sprout, small tofu, peanut, dried shrimp, pork broth. Please Inform us of any allergies. -Contains fish sauce, PEANUT
Nakorn Patom Duck Noodle
Not spicy. Thin rice noodles, braised duck meat, yu choy, asian broccoli, beansprouts, asian celery, five spice soy broth. Please Inform us of any allergies. -Contains fish sauce, gluten
Ayutthaya Boat Noodle
Medium spicy. Thin rice noodle with braised beef beef loin, meatball, basil, cilantro,water spinach, beansprout, and cow blood cinnamon beef broth Please Inform us of any allergies. -Contains fish sauce, gluten
Wok Dishes
Wok Basil
Medium spicy. Ground meat, string bean, chili-garlic puree, holy basil sauce. Please Inform us of any allergies. -Contains fish sauce, shellfish, gluten
Wok Curry Paste
Spicy. String bean, green peppercorn, basil, bamboo shoot, kaffir lime curry sauce. --Cannot be made mild-- Please Inform us of any allergies. -Contains fish sauce, shellfish, gluten
Wok Roasted Chili
Mild spicy. Onion, thai basil, long hot chili, roasted chili garlic sauce. Please Inform us of any allergies. -Contains fish sauce, shellfish, gluten
Wok Ginger Curry
Not spicy. Egg, asian celery, baby bok choy, snow pea, napa cabbage, young ginger curry sauce. Please Inform us of any allergies. -Contains fish sauce, shellfish, gluten
Wok Chili Turmeric
Spicy. Kaffir lime leaf, Thai chili, asparagus, string bean, turmeric chili puree sauce. --Cannot be made mild-- Please Inform us of any allergies. -Contains fish sauce, shellfish, gluten
Wok Vegetable Medley
Not spicy. cabbage, broccoli, tomato, baby bok choy, cauliflower, carrot, string bean. Please Inform us of any allergies. -Vegetarian -Not Gluten Free
Green Curry
Medium spicy. Homemade green curry paste in coconut milk, string beans, thai eggplant, chayote, bamboo shoots, basil, long hot chili. --Cannot be made mild-- Please Inform us of any allergies. -Contains fish sauce -Gluten free
Wok Noodles & Rice
Pad See Ew
Not spicy. Flat rice noodle, asian broccoli, egg, yellow bean soy sauce. Please Inform us of any allergies. -Contains oyster sauce, fish sauce, gluten
Pad Thai
Not spicy. Thin rice noodles, dried shrimp, peanut, bean sprout, chive , egg, tofu, tamarind sauce. Please Inform us of any allergies. -Contains fish sauce, gluten, PEANUT
Pad Kee Mao
Medium spicy. Flat rice noodles, tomato, baby bok choy, snow pea, chili puree, thai basil Please Inform us of any allergies. -Contains oyster sauce, fish sauce, gluten
Fried Rice
Not spicy. Egg, asian broccoli, scallion, onion, light soy sauce. Please Inform us of any allergies. -Contains gluten, mushroom soy sauce
Crab Fried Rice
Not spicy. Crabmeat, egg, asian broccoli, scallion, onion, light soy sauce. Please Inform us of any allergies. -Contains gluten, mushroom soy sauce, shellfish