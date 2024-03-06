PUREformance Pit Stop 740 MD-3 S
Acai Bowls
- The kat$10.95+
Almond milk Acai base topped with chocolate chunk granola, Fresh sliced bananas, and strawberries. Finished with a peanut butter drizzle.
- Academy Bowl$11.95+
Almond milk Acai base topped with fresh cut Strawberries, almond flakes, coconut flakes, and finished with a drizzle of almond butter.
- API Bowl$11.95+
Red(Strawberry), White(Banana), and Blue(Blueberry) are the colors that represent us at API. This bowl has a Almond milk acai base topped with Strawberries, Banana, and Blueberries finished with a honey drizzle.
Smoothies
- Chocolate Covered Strawberry$8.95+
Nothing Screams Spring Like Chocolate covered strawberry's. In this Smoothie you get that nostalgic taste with great health benefits that's packed with Protein.
- Peanut Butter Banana$7.95+
A rich smoothie with banana, peanut butter, and Greek yogurt for a protein boost finished with a dusting of cinnamon.
- Strawberry Banana$7.95+
Classic Strawberry and bananas, Greek yogurt and almond milk.