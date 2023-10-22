Alcohol

N/A Beverages

Pepsi
$2.85
Diet Pepsi
$2.85
Fountain Water
Lemonade
$2.85
Sierra Mist
$2.85
Arnold Palmer
$2.85
Mountain Dew
$2.85
San Pellegrino
$3.35
Bottled Water
$3.35
Sweet Tea
$2.85
Unsweet Tea
$2.85
Water
Orange Juice
$2.49
Apple Juice
$2.49
Coffee
$3.00
capri sun
$1.95
Soft Drinks
$2.95

Pizza

Personal Pizza

Personal Pan Pizza
$8.55
Personal Pizza Special til 5pm ONLY
$7.15

Small Cheese Pizza

Small Cheese
$13.75

Good enough to stand alone, along with the tastiest crust and sauce

Cauliflower Pizza
$18.25

12"

Gluten-Free Pizza
$15.50

12"

Medium Cheese Pizza

Medium Cheese Pizza
$19.75

Good enough to stand alone, along with the tastiest crust and sauce

Large Cheese Pizza

Large Cheese
$23.50

Good enough to stand alone, along with the tastiest crust and sauce

Gluten Free Pizzas

Cauliflower Pizza
$18.25
Gluten Free
$13.50

Small Gourmet Pizza

Small John Hancock
$23.25

6 whopping toppings! Signature sausage, pepperoni, red/green peppers, mushrooms, onion, and black olives

Small JP's Sauceless Spinach and Mushroom
$17.50

No red sauce. Garlic cream base, blended cheese, spinach and sliced mushrooms. *Adding sausage makes this pizza amazing! (Extra topping charge)

Small Magnificent Meat
$21.35

Our all meat special! Signature sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, and ham

Small Chicago Fire.
$21.35

This is for the people who love hot and spicy. Meatballs, thin sliced Italian roast beef, hot giardiniera and a sport pepper garnish

Small BBQ Chicken
$18.80

BBQ sauce base with a small blend of pizza sauce, topped with moist chicken strips and red onion. Add any topping for more flavor

Small Hawaiian
$17.25

Generously layered with sliced ham and dole pineapple tidbits

Small Very Veggie
$21.35

Everything fresh and only the best! We start with fresh leaf spinach, mushrooms, green bell peppers, sliced red tomatoes, chopped onions, and garlic

Small Alfredo
$15.65

Best with chicken! But your favorite topping will also taste awesome. (Extra topping charge)

Small 1/2 Gourmet
$13.75

Medium Gourmet Pizza

Medium John Hancock
$31.85

6 whopping toppings! Signature sausage, pepperoni, red/green peppers, mushrooms, onion, and black olives

Medium Very Veggie
$29.45

Everything fresh and only the best! We start with fresh leaf spinach, mushrooms, green bell peppers, sliced red tomatoes, chopped onions, and garlic

Medium Chicago Fire
$29.45

This is for the people who love hot and spicy. Meatballs, thin sliced Italian roast beef, hot giardiniera and a sport pepper garnish

Medium JP's Sauceless Spinach and Mushroom
$24.60

No red sauce. Garlic cream base, blended cheese, spinach and sliced mushrooms. *Adding sausage makes this pizza amazing! (Extra topping charge)

Medium Magnificent Meat
$29.45

Our all meat special! Signature sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, and ham

Medium BBQ Chicken
$25.90

BBQ sauce base with a small blend of pizza sauce, topped with moist chicken strips and red onion. Add any topping for more flavor

Medium Hawaiian
$24.60

Generously layered with sliced ham and dole pineapple tidbits

Medium Alfredo
$22.20

Best with chicken! But your favorite topping will also taste awesome. (Extra topping charge)

Medium 1/2 Gourmet
$17.20

Large Gourmet Pizza

Large John Hancock
$37.90

6 whopping toppings! Signature sausage, pepperoni, red/green peppers, mushrooms, onion, and black olives

Large BBQ Chicken
$30.50

BBQ sauce base with a small blend of pizza sauce, topped with moist chicken strips and red onion. Add any topping for more flavor

Large Alfredo
$26.30

Best with chicken! But your favorite topping will also taste awesome. (Extra topping charge)

Large Magnificent Meat
$35.00

Our all meat special! Signature sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, and ham

Large Chicago Fire.
$35.00

This is for the people who love hot and spicy. Meatballs, thin sliced Italian roast beef, hot giardiniera and a sport pepper garnish

Large Hawaiian
$29.25

Generously layered with sliced ham and dole pineapple tidbits

Large JP's Sauceless Spinach and Mushroom
$29.25

No red sauce. Garlic cream base, blended cheese, spinach and sliced mushrooms. *Adding sausage makes this pizza amazing! (Extra topping charge)

Large Very Veggie
$35.00

Everything fresh and only the best! We start with fresh leaf spinach, mushrooms, green bell peppers, sliced red tomatoes, chopped onions, and garlic

Large 1/2 Gourmet
$23.50

Full Menu

Appetizers

Pusateri's Bread
$6.25

Gimme garlic with cheese topped with sliced tomatoes and your choice of hot or mild giardiniera

Gimme Garlic Bread
$4.35

8 pieces. You asked for it, you got it! Crispy and buttery garlic on the most awesome bread

Gimme Garlic with Cheese
$5.50
Fried Cheese Raviolis
$10.00
Onion Rings
$8.75
Golden Battered Mushrooms
$10.00
Battered Zucchini Sticks
$8.75
Mozzarella Sticks
$10.00
French Fries
$3.75
Garlic Parmesan French Fries
$5.50
State Street Combo Basket
$12.50
Wings
$12.50

Chicago Hot Dogs

Chicago-Style Dog
$5.00

Comes with any or all of the following choices piled on a steamed poppy seed bun: yellow mustard, the famous "Bright green relish", fresh chopped onion, two tomato wedges, a dill pickle spear, two sport peppers, and a dash of celery salt

Plain Vienna® Dog
$4.50

The bare dog and bun

"The Windy City" Combo
$8.50

Chicago-style hot dog, soft drink or bottled water, and a bag of chips

Hot Sandwiches

Italian Beef Sandwich
$10.00

Hot Italian roast beef thinly sliced and served on bread soaked in seasoned au jus

Signature Sausage Sandwich
$9.50

Only at Pusateri's will you find this one!

Classic Meatball
$9.50

Three meatballs seasoned with a special recipe then topped with our marinara sauce

Chi-Town Combo
$12.50

The best of both worlds. Our famous sausage flat-style, with hot Italian roast beef piled on top. Comes one way, with just a dash of red sauce and au jus drippings from the seasoned beef. This one satisfies the biggest appetite!

wings and fries
$14.50

Salads

House Salad
$6.25+

Iceberg/romaine mix, tomato, cucumber, carrot sticks, cheese, and red onion

Classic Caesar
$6.25+

Romaine lettuce, croûtons, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing

Antipasto
$12.50

Iceberg/romaine mix, pepperoni, ham, salami, provolone cheese, tomato, cucumber, carrot sticks, black olives, and pepperoncinis

Pasta Dinners

Build Your Own Dinner
$17.25

Baked Dinners

Baked Ziti
$18.25

Penne topped with ricotta cheese and marinara and baked with mozzarella cheese

Baked Spaghetti
$18.25

Spaghetti tossed in marinara and baked with mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parmigiana
$20.75

Crispy eggplant on top of bed of spaghetti with ricotta and marinara sauce baked with mozzarella cheese and topped with Parmesan and basil

Chicken Parmigiana
$20.75

Crispy chicken on top of spaghetti, baked to perfection with mozzarella cheese

Kids Menu

Personal Pan Pizza
$8.55
Kids Spaghetti with Garlic Bread
$8.55
Hot Dog and French Fries
$8.55
Chicken Tenders and French Fries
$8.55

Desserts

Cannoli
$5.00
Tiramisu
$6.80
Cheesecake
$5.10
Peanut Butter Pie
$5.70
6 Chocolate Cookies
$5.00
Seasonal Pie
$6.00

Extras

Chicago Hot Giardiniera
$1.25
Chicago Mild Giardiniera
$1.25
Homemade Cooked Sweet Green Peppers
$1.25
Sautéed Mushrooms
$1.25
Sautéed Onions
$1.25
Provolone Cheese
$1.25
Au Jus
$1.10
Marinara
$1.10
Bag of Chips
$1.25
Extra Beef
$3.50
Extra Sausage
$3.50
Meatball Side with Sauce
$4.95

3 meatballs

Extra dressing
$0.95+
Extra dressing-small
$0.95
Mozzarella Cheese
$1.25
Ricotta Cheese
$1.25
Pepporcini Peppers
$1.25
Extra side Marinara
$2.00
Black olives
$1.90
Mushrooms
$1.90

Bottle of Giardiniera

Bottle of Hot Giardiniera
$7.50
Bottle of Mild Giardiniera
$7.50
Green Relish
$8.50

Catering Menu

Catering

sausage per pound
$11.50
sliced italian beef per pound
$17.23
Hoagie rolls 6 count
$11.50
vienna hot dogs 10 count
$22.98
vienna hot dog buns 10 count
$11.50
house salad 1/2 pan (feeds 10)
$34.50
house salad full pan (feeds 20)
$69.00
caesar 1/2 pan (feeds 10)
$34.00
caesar full pan (feeds 20)
$69.00
anitpasto 1/2 (feeds 10)
$46.00
antipasto full pan (feeds 20)
$92.00
spaghetti w/marinara 1/2 pan
$69.00
spaghetti w/marinara full pan
$138.00
baked ziti 1/2 pan
$69.00
baked ziti full pan
$138.00