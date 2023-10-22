Pusateri's Thin crust Chicago pizza 221 SE Ocean Blvd
Pizza
Small Cheese Pizza
Medium Cheese Pizza
Large Cheese Pizza
Gluten Free Pizzas
Small Gourmet Pizza
6 whopping toppings! Signature sausage, pepperoni, red/green peppers, mushrooms, onion, and black olives
No red sauce. Garlic cream base, blended cheese, spinach and sliced mushrooms. *Adding sausage makes this pizza amazing! (Extra topping charge)
Our all meat special! Signature sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, and ham
This is for the people who love hot and spicy. Meatballs, thin sliced Italian roast beef, hot giardiniera and a sport pepper garnish
BBQ sauce base with a small blend of pizza sauce, topped with moist chicken strips and red onion. Add any topping for more flavor
Generously layered with sliced ham and dole pineapple tidbits
Everything fresh and only the best! We start with fresh leaf spinach, mushrooms, green bell peppers, sliced red tomatoes, chopped onions, and garlic
Best with chicken! But your favorite topping will also taste awesome. (Extra topping charge)
Medium Gourmet Pizza
6 whopping toppings! Signature sausage, pepperoni, red/green peppers, mushrooms, onion, and black olives
Everything fresh and only the best! We start with fresh leaf spinach, mushrooms, green bell peppers, sliced red tomatoes, chopped onions, and garlic
This is for the people who love hot and spicy. Meatballs, thin sliced Italian roast beef, hot giardiniera and a sport pepper garnish
No red sauce. Garlic cream base, blended cheese, spinach and sliced mushrooms. *Adding sausage makes this pizza amazing! (Extra topping charge)
Our all meat special! Signature sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, and ham
BBQ sauce base with a small blend of pizza sauce, topped with moist chicken strips and red onion. Add any topping for more flavor
Generously layered with sliced ham and dole pineapple tidbits
Best with chicken! But your favorite topping will also taste awesome. (Extra topping charge)
Large Gourmet Pizza
6 whopping toppings! Signature sausage, pepperoni, red/green peppers, mushrooms, onion, and black olives
BBQ sauce base with a small blend of pizza sauce, topped with moist chicken strips and red onion. Add any topping for more flavor
Best with chicken! But your favorite topping will also taste awesome. (Extra topping charge)
Our all meat special! Signature sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, and ham
This is for the people who love hot and spicy. Meatballs, thin sliced Italian roast beef, hot giardiniera and a sport pepper garnish
Generously layered with sliced ham and dole pineapple tidbits
No red sauce. Garlic cream base, blended cheese, spinach and sliced mushrooms. *Adding sausage makes this pizza amazing! (Extra topping charge)
Everything fresh and only the best! We start with fresh leaf spinach, mushrooms, green bell peppers, sliced red tomatoes, chopped onions, and garlic
Full Menu
Appetizers
Gimme garlic with cheese topped with sliced tomatoes and your choice of hot or mild giardiniera
8 pieces. You asked for it, you got it! Crispy and buttery garlic on the most awesome bread
Chicago Hot Dogs
Comes with any or all of the following choices piled on a steamed poppy seed bun: yellow mustard, the famous "Bright green relish", fresh chopped onion, two tomato wedges, a dill pickle spear, two sport peppers, and a dash of celery salt
The bare dog and bun
Chicago-style hot dog, soft drink or bottled water, and a bag of chips
Hot Sandwiches
Hot Italian roast beef thinly sliced and served on bread soaked in seasoned au jus
Only at Pusateri's will you find this one!
Three meatballs seasoned with a special recipe then topped with our marinara sauce
The best of both worlds. Our famous sausage flat-style, with hot Italian roast beef piled on top. Comes one way, with just a dash of red sauce and au jus drippings from the seasoned beef. This one satisfies the biggest appetite!
Salads
Iceberg/romaine mix, tomato, cucumber, carrot sticks, cheese, and red onion
Romaine lettuce, croûtons, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
Iceberg/romaine mix, pepperoni, ham, salami, provolone cheese, tomato, cucumber, carrot sticks, black olives, and pepperoncinis
Pasta Dinners
Baked Dinners
Penne topped with ricotta cheese and marinara and baked with mozzarella cheese
Spaghetti tossed in marinara and baked with mozzarella cheese
Crispy eggplant on top of bed of spaghetti with ricotta and marinara sauce baked with mozzarella cheese and topped with Parmesan and basil
Crispy chicken on top of spaghetti, baked to perfection with mozzarella cheese
Kids Menu
Desserts
Extras
3 meatballs