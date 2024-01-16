Put Ya To Sleep Cafe
Entrees
All turkey hotdog covered with our sweet savory homemade turkey chili topped with mustard onions and triple cheddar cheese blend. Served on a warm potato bun.
- Cheese Coney$3.00+
All turkey hotdog covered with our sweet savory homemade turkey chili topped with mustard onions and triple cheddar cheese blend. Served on a warm potato bun.
- Chili Cheese Fries$9.00
Crispy crinkle cut fries topped with our hearty homemade turkey chili, triple cheddar cheese, sour cream and a variety of other toppings like green onions and jalapeños.
- Fries$2.00
Crispy on the outside tender in the middle. Crinkle fries come seasoned or plain.
- Funnel Cake$4.00
Funnel Cake with powdered sugar.
- 5 pc Chicken Wing$6.00
- 10 pc Chicken Wing$12.00
- Bottled Water$1.00
Put Ya To Sleep Cafe Location and Ordering Hours
(615) 943-2464
Open now • Closes at 3:45AM