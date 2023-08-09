Main

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Oxtail Egg Rolls

$8.50

Wings & Tenders

5 Wings & Fries

$9.99

10 Wings & Fries

$15.99

3 Tenders & Fries

$7.99

5 Tenders & Fries

$9.99

Wings

10 Wing Only

$14.50

15 Wing Only

$19.99

20 Wing Only

$26.50

Salads

Chef Salad

$12.00

Cheese,Bacon,Onions,Tomato,Egg,Ham,Turkey

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.99

Grilled Chilled,Croutons,Parmesean Cheese

Seafood

Shrimp Boil

$22.99

Shrimp,Sausage,Corn,Potatoes,Boiled Eggs, Rice

Fish Plate

$14.99

Fish,Hushpuppies,Fries

Shrimp Plate

$15.99

Shrimp,Hushpuppies,Fries

Salmon Bites

$15.99

Salmon Bites,Hushpuppies,Fries

Fish & Shrimp Plate

$17.99

Fish,Shrimp,Hushpuppies,Fries

Caribbean

Oxtails

$24.99

Oxtails,Sweet Potatoes,Cabbage Cornbread

Jerk Chicken

$14.99

Jerk Chicken,Sweet Potatoes,Cabbage, Cornbread

Jerk Shrimp

$13.99

Jerk Shrimp,Sweet Potatoes,Cabbage,Cornbread

Curry Chicken

$10.99

Curry Chicken,Rice

Curry Shrimp

$12.99

Curry Shrimp,Rice

Sandwiches

Fish Sandwich & Fries

$8.99

Fish,Fries

Shrimp Po Boy

$12.99

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$10.99

Pyramid Burger

$12.99

Pork Chop Sandwich

$9.99

Specialty Items

Loaded Baked Potato

$14.99

Chicken & Waffle

$12.99

Shrimp & Grits

$14.99

Grilled Shrimp

Fish & Grits

$13.99

Fried Fish

Pineapple Bowl

$16.99

Meat,Pepper,Mushrooms,Onions

Specials

Loaded Baked Potato & 5 Wings

$13.99

Sides

Fries

$3.99

Fried Okra

$3.99

Hushpuppies

$3.99

Drinks

NA Beverages

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Caribbean Tea

$1.99

Caribbean Punch

$2.99

Liquor

Absolute

$5.00

Bomb Pop

$5.00

Crown

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Jack Daniel's

$10.00

Jose Cuervo'

$5.00

King Tut

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Nefertiti

$10.00

Patron Margarita

$12.00

Paul Masson

$5.00

Pyramid

$10.00

Red Rocket

$5.00

The Nile

$10.00

Vodka

$8.00

Luna Mixed

$10.00

Henny Mixed

$10.00

Crown Mixed

$10.00

Midori Sour

$5.00

Classic Margarita

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Gin & Tonic

$5.00

Thug Passion

$5.00

Salty

$5.00

Champagne

Mimosa

$8.00

Bel- Air Rose'

$8.00

Bel- Air Blue

$8.00

Moet

$10.00

Wine

Chardonnay

$5.00

Cabernet

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

White Zifandel

$5.00

Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Corona

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Coors Light

$4.00