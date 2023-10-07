PZZA
Food Menu
PZZA - 12"
CHZ (Cheese)
50+ hour cold proofed dough, organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, Pecorino Romano, Grande mozzarella, finished with freshly grated 24 month aged Parmigiano Reggiano.
LUX CHZ
Classic CHZ but add Mozzarita Fior Di Latte and finished with Stracci (stracciatella), fresh basil, and Corto EVOO.
MRGHRTA (Margherita)
50+ hour cold proofed dough, organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, grated Pecorino Romano, freshly sliced Fior Di Latte from Mozzarita and housemade basil oil drizzle.
VEG (Veggie)
50+ hour cold proofed dough, organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, Pecorino Romano, Grande mozzarella, topped with Crimini mushroom, green pepper, red onion and finished with freshly grated 24 month aged Parmigiano Reggiano.
PEP (Pepperoni)
50+ hour cold proofed dough, organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, Pecorino Romano, Grande mozzarella, topped with Ezzo Pepperoni cups and finished with freshly grated 24 month aged Parmigiano Reggiano.
SAUSG (Sausage)
50+ hour cold proofed dough, organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, Pecorino Romano, Grande mozzarella, topped with Ezzo Sausage and finished with freshly grated 24 month aged Parmigiano Reggiano.
SUPREMÉ
50+ hour cold proofed dough, organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, Pecorino Romano, Grande mozzarella, topped with Crimini Mushroom, green pepper, red onion, Ezzo Pepperoni cups and finished with freshly grated 24 month aged Parmigiano Reggiano.
BUFF CHICK (Buffalo Chicken)
50+ hour cold proofed dough, organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, Pecorino Romano, Grande mozzarella, topped with fresh chicken cutlet tossed in buffalo sauce and finished with crumbled blue cheese.
BYO
Specialé of the Week
50+ hour cold proofed dough, organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, grated Pecorino Romano, freshly sliced Fior Di Latte from Mozzarita and homemade basil oil drizzle.
SALDS
CZR (Caesar)
Fresh and crisp chopped Romaine and Crutons tossed in a tableside CZR dressing and finished with freshly grated 24 month aged Parmigiano Reggiano.
PZZA WDGE (Wedge)
Fresh and crisp chopped Romaine lettuce, sliced red onion and grape tomatoes tossed in our homemade ranch and then garnished with chives, crushed pepperoni chips and blue cheese crumbles.
PZZA Buff Chick WDGE
Fresh and crisp chopped Romaine lettuce, sliced red onion and grape tomatoes tossed in our homemade ranch and then garnished with chives, crushed pepperoni chips and blue cheese crumbles. Finished with Chicken cutlet tossed in buffalo sauce.
XTRAS
KNOTZ
PZZA Dough Knots with Garlic Confit and Parsely Parm Butter Sauce.
Blue Ranch
Ranch
STRACCI (Stracciatella Burrata)
Stracciatella is the insides of the Burrata and this special product is made locally by Mozzarita in Pompano Beach. This stuff is liquid white gold.
Mikes Hot Honey
Hot Peps (Giardiniera)
Fresh Grated Parm
24 Month aged Parmigiano Reggiano