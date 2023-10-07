Save 15% on 1 STRACCI (Stracciatella)
STRACCI
Save 15% on 1 STRACCI (Stracciatella)
STRACCI
Food Menu

PZZA - 12"

CHZ (Cheese)

CHZ (Cheese)

$15.00

50+ hour cold proofed dough, organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, Pecorino Romano, Grande mozzarella, finished with freshly grated 24 month aged Parmigiano Reggiano.

LUX CHZ

LUX CHZ

$20.00Out of stock

Classic CHZ but add Mozzarita Fior Di Latte and finished with Stracci (stracciatella), fresh basil, and Corto EVOO.

MRGHRTA (Margherita)

MRGHRTA (Margherita)

$17.00

50+ hour cold proofed dough, organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, grated Pecorino Romano, freshly sliced Fior Di Latte from Mozzarita and housemade basil oil drizzle.

VEG (Veggie)

VEG (Veggie)

$17.50

50+ hour cold proofed dough, organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, Pecorino Romano, Grande mozzarella, topped with Crimini mushroom, green pepper, red onion and finished with freshly grated 24 month aged Parmigiano Reggiano.

PEP (Pepperoni)

PEP (Pepperoni)

$18.00

50+ hour cold proofed dough, organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, Pecorino Romano, Grande mozzarella, topped with Ezzo Pepperoni cups and finished with freshly grated 24 month aged Parmigiano Reggiano.

SAUSG (Sausage)

SAUSG (Sausage)

$18.00

50+ hour cold proofed dough, organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, Pecorino Romano, Grande mozzarella, topped with Ezzo Sausage and finished with freshly grated 24 month aged Parmigiano Reggiano.

SUPREMÉ

SUPREMÉ

$19.00

50+ hour cold proofed dough, organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, Pecorino Romano, Grande mozzarella, topped with Crimini Mushroom, green pepper, red onion, Ezzo Pepperoni cups and finished with freshly grated 24 month aged Parmigiano Reggiano.

BUFF CHICK (Buffalo Chicken)

BUFF CHICK (Buffalo Chicken)

$19.00

50+ hour cold proofed dough, organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, Pecorino Romano, Grande mozzarella, topped with fresh chicken cutlet tossed in buffalo sauce and finished with crumbled blue cheese.

BYO

BYO

$13.00
Specialé of the Week

Specialé of the Week

$18.00Out of stock

50+ hour cold proofed dough, organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, grated Pecorino Romano, freshly sliced Fior Di Latte from Mozzarita and homemade basil oil drizzle.

SALDS

CZR (Caesar)

CZR (Caesar)

$5.00+

Fresh and crisp chopped Romaine and Crutons tossed in a tableside CZR dressing and finished with freshly grated 24 month aged Parmigiano Reggiano.

PZZA WDGE (Wedge)

PZZA WDGE (Wedge)

$6.00+

Fresh and crisp chopped Romaine lettuce, sliced red onion and grape tomatoes tossed in our homemade ranch and then garnished with chives, crushed pepperoni chips and blue cheese crumbles.

PZZA Buff Chick WDGE

$8.25+

Fresh and crisp chopped Romaine lettuce, sliced red onion and grape tomatoes tossed in our homemade ranch and then garnished with chives, crushed pepperoni chips and blue cheese crumbles. Finished with Chicken cutlet tossed in buffalo sauce.

XTRAS

KNOTZ

KNOTZ

$1.00+

PZZA Dough Knots with Garlic Confit and Parsely Parm Butter Sauce.

Blue Ranch

Blue Ranch

$2.50
Ranch

Ranch

$2.00
STRACCI (Stracciatella Burrata)

STRACCI (Stracciatella Burrata)

$4.00Out of stock

Stracciatella is the insides of the Burrata and this special product is made locally by Mozzarita in Pompano Beach. This stuff is liquid white gold.

Mikes Hot Honey

Mikes Hot Honey

$2.00
Hot Peps (Giardiniera)

Hot Peps (Giardiniera)

$2.50
Fresh Grated Parm

Fresh Grated Parm

$1.50

24 Month aged Parmigiano Reggiano

Lactaid Tab

Lactaid Tab

$0.75

DZRT

Fried Oreos

Fried Oreos

$4.00+

Oreos deep fried and dusted with powdered sugar

Drink Menu

Beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$4.00
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$4.00

San Pellegrino

Mexican Soda

Mexican Soda

$4.25

Coca Cola, Fanta and Sprite

Soda Can

Soda Can

$2.50

Coca Cola, Diet Coke, and Sprite

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00

Local Freshly Squeezed Lemonade from Kennesaw Juice

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.00

Locally Brewed Organic Iced Tea from Saint James Tea

Merch

PZZA Trucker Hat

PZZA Trucker Hat

$35.00

Adjustable snapback trucker hat

PZZA T-Shirt

PZZA T-Shirt

$30.00

Small, Medium, Large and Xtra Large