Q's Deli
Reuben
Thinly sliced pastrami with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese topped with Russian dressing on marble rye
Club
Roast beef & smoked turkey on a triple stack of honey wheat berry bread. Topped with American &Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & beef bacon
Cali Club
Grilled chicken breast & smoked turkey on a triple stack of honey wheat berry bread. Topped with American & Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, guacamole & beef bacon
Q's Best
A homage to Baba Q. Turkey, Roast Beef, Beef Salami and crispy beef bacon. Provolone, tomatoes, lettuce, onion, pickle, oil & vinegar with mayo
Italian Beef
Thinly sliced roast beef, hot ghar, mayo, on a white sub, served with au jus
French Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef on toasted ciabbta, melted provolone with horse radish, served with au jus
1/2 Muffaletta
Smoked turkey with beef salami, provolone, mayo and our homemade olive mix
Whole Muffaletta
Smoked turkey with beef salami, provolone, mayo and our homemade olive mix
Gyro
Your choice of beef/lamb mix or grilled chicken, tzatziki sauce with lettuce, tomatoes, onions on a flat bread pita
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomatos, mayo
Falafel
Falafel, tahini sauce with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumber on a flat bread pita
The Grill
Chopped Brisket Sandwich
Chopped brisket, pickles & onions. Smothered in BBQ sauce on our jalapeno cheddar bun
The "Q" Stack
Our signature, two beef patties, bacon, American cheese, Q sauce, grilled onion and jalapenos served on our jalapeno cheddar bun
Cheeseburger
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, topped with mayo
Double Cheeseburger
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, topped with mayo
Philly Cheesesteak
Rib eye, provolone, sauteed mushrooms, bell peppers & onions topped with mayo on a hoagie
Chopped Cheese
Seasoned ground beef, American cheese, sauteed onions, lettuce, tomatoes with mayo on a hero
Chicken Tender Sandwich
Seasoned chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, onion with mayo
Chicken Tender Basket
3 seasoned tenders served order of fries. Your choice of dressing.
Loaded Fries
Fries, cheese, onions, Q sauce with your choice of chicken tenders, philly or gyro
Hot Off The Press
Salad-Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo on our toasted honey wheat berry. Upgrade to a croissant for $1.00
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo on our toasted honey wheat berry. Upgrade to a croissant for $1.00
Egg Salad Sandwich
Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo on our toasted honey wheat berry. Upgrade to a croissant for $1.00