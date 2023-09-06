QC's Bar & Grill - Conyers GA 2200 Old Covington Hwy. SW
Food Menu
APPETIZERS
Mozzarella Stix
5 pieces classic breaded stix with mozzarella cheese, served with a side of marinara
Catfish Nuggets
1/2 pound of breaded catfish
Popcorn Shrimp
1/2 lb of breaded shrimp with a side of tartar and cocktail
Overboard Basket
1/2 pound of shrimp & 1/2 pound of catfish
BASKET FRIES
BASKET TOTS
BASKET ONION RING
SIDE RANCH
SIDE BLUE CHEESE
SIDE HONEY MUSTARD
SIDE SALSA
SIDE SOUR CREME
SIDE MARINARA
GRILLED CHEESE
SIDE QUESO
BBQ CHIPS
REGULAR CHIPS
QUESADILLAS/NACHOS
Salads
Wings
6 Wings
Mild, medium, hot, chipotle BBQ, cajun, honey, garlic, lemon-pepper, jerk , hot Thai, honey mustard, and teriyaki
10 Wings
Mild, medium, hot, chipotle BBQ, cajun, honey, garlic, lemon-pepper, jerk , hot Thai, honey mustard, and teriyaki
20 Wings
Mild, medium, hot, chipotle BBQ, cajun, honey, garlic, lemon-pepper, jerk , hot Thai, honey mustard, and teriyaki
50 Wings
Mild, medium, hot, chipotle BBQ, cajun, honey, garlic, lemon-pepper, jerk , hot Thai, honey mustard, and teriyaki
Sandwiches
Burgers
1/2 pound burger hand-made patty lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickle, onion, mayo, ketchup, and mustard
Joe Burger
1/2 pound burger hand-made patty with grilled onions, mushrooms and Swiss cheese
Steak Philly
Grilled onion, mushrooms and green peppers with Swiss cheese
Chicken Philly
Grilled onion, mushrooms and green peppers with Swiss cheese
Triple Club
Sliced ham, turkey, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, American cheese on (3) slices of white or wheat toast
Patty Melt
1/2 pound burger hand-made patty with grilled onions & choice of cheese white or wheat toast
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
The Big Fella
1/2 pound hand-made patty with grilled onions, Pepper Jack with house BBQ sauce
Double BURGER
Twice the meat all the toppings
KADEEMS CHOP CHEESE
BLT
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Bar Menu
Beer
Bud
Bud Light
Mic Ultra
Miller Light
Coors Light
Yuengling
Sweetwater
Bud Platinum
MGD
Bud Light Lime
Bud Ice
Blue Moon
ANGRY ORCHARD
LANDSHARK
Corona
Heineken
Modelo
Red Stripe
Guinness
Amstel Light
Stella Artois
DOS XIOS LAGER
PINT Bud Light
1/2 PIT Bud Light
PITCHER Bud Light
PINT Coors Light
1/2 PIT Coors Light
PITCHER Coors Light
Pint Mic Ultra
1/2 Pitcher Mic Ultra
PINT Dos Xios Amber
Pitcher Mic Ultra
1/2 PIT Dos Xios Amber
PITCHER Dos Xios Amber
PINT Dos Xios Lager
1/2 PIT Dos Xios Lager
PITCHER Dos Xios Lager
Bud Light Bucket
Bud Bucket
Miller Light Bucket
MGD Bucket
High Life Bucket
Bud Light Platinum Bucket
Michelob Ultra Bucket
Coors Light Bucket
Yuengling Bucket
Bud Ice Bucket
Corona Bucket
Modelo Bucket
Heineken Bucket
Amstel Light Bucket
Red Stripe Bucket
Guinness Bucket
420 Bucket
Dos Xios Lager Bucket
Blue Moon
Stella Artois
BUCKET ANGRY ORCHARD
BUCKET LANDSHARK
DOS XIOS LAGER BUCKET
BUD LIGHT LIME BUCKET
Vodka
Well Vodka
Absolut
Double