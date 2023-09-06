Food Menu

APPETIZERS

Mozzarella Stix

$8.99

5 pieces classic breaded stix with mozzarella cheese, served with a side of marinara

Catfish Nuggets

$10.99

1/2 pound of breaded catfish

Popcorn Shrimp

$10.99

1/2 lb of breaded shrimp with a side of tartar and cocktail

Overboard Basket

$18.99

1/2 pound of shrimp & 1/2 pound of catfish

BASKET FRIES

$3.99

BASKET TOTS

$3.99

BASKET ONION RING

$4.99

SIDE RANCH

$0.95

SIDE BLUE CHEESE

$0.95

SIDE HONEY MUSTARD

$0.95

SIDE SALSA

$0.95

SIDE SOUR CREME

$0.95

SIDE MARINARA

$0.95

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.99

SIDE QUESO

$3.99

BBQ CHIPS

$1.49

REGULAR CHIPS

$1.49

QUESADILLAS/NACHOS

QUESO BOWL

$9.99

Quesadillas

$11.99

Grilled flour tortilla with choice of chicken, steak, or ground beef & stuffed with cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream

Nachos

$8.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese on top of hot & crisp tortillas chips served with salsa & sour cream

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Salads

Chef Salad

$12.99

Green leaf lettuce, onion, cheese, tomatoes, ham and turkey

Salad

$6.99

Green leaf lettuce, onion, cheese and tomatoes

Tenders

6 Tenders

$10.99

5 Tenders

$9.99

4 Tenders

$8.99

Wings

6 Wings

$8.99

Mild, medium, hot, chipotle BBQ, cajun, honey, garlic, lemon-pepper, jerk , hot Thai, honey mustard, and teriyaki

10 Wings

$12.99

Mild, medium, hot, chipotle BBQ, cajun, honey, garlic, lemon-pepper, jerk , hot Thai, honey mustard, and teriyaki

20 Wings

$20.99

Mild, medium, hot, chipotle BBQ, cajun, honey, garlic, lemon-pepper, jerk , hot Thai, honey mustard, and teriyaki

50 Wings

$49.99

Mild, medium, hot, chipotle BBQ, cajun, honey, garlic, lemon-pepper, jerk , hot Thai, honey mustard, and teriyaki

Sandwiches

Burgers

$11.49

1/2 pound burger hand-made patty lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickle, onion, mayo, ketchup, and mustard

Joe Burger

$12.49

1/2 pound burger hand-made patty with grilled onions, mushrooms and Swiss cheese

Steak Philly

$11.99

Grilled onion, mushrooms and green peppers with Swiss cheese

Chicken Philly

$11.99

Grilled onion, mushrooms and green peppers with Swiss cheese

Triple Club

$11.49

Sliced ham, turkey, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, American cheese on (3) slices of white or wheat toast

Patty Melt

$11.49

1/2 pound burger hand-made patty with grilled onions & choice of cheese white or wheat toast

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

The Big Fella

$12.49

1/2 pound hand-made patty with grilled onions, Pepper Jack with house BBQ sauce

Double BURGER

$16.99

Twice the meat all the toppings

KADEEMS CHOP CHEESE

$13.99

BLT

$9.99

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

28 BLACK

$4.00

SWEET TEA

$2.00

UNSWEET TEA

$2.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

Cranberry

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Pitcher of Coke

$8.00

Pitcher of Juice

$12.00

1/2 Pitcher Coke

$4.00

1/2 Pitcher Juice

$6.00

Bar Menu

Beer

Bud

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Mic Ultra

$4.50

Miller Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Sweetwater

$6.00

Bud Platinum

$5.00

MGD

$4.00

Bud Light Lime

$5.00

Bud Ice

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

ANGRY ORCHARD

$5.00

LANDSHARK

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Red Stripe

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00

Amstel Light

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

DOS XIOS LAGER

$5.00

PINT Bud Light

$4.00

1/2 PIT Bud Light

$8.00

PITCHER Bud Light

$12.00

PINT Coors Light

$4.00

1/2 PIT Coors Light

$8.00

PITCHER Coors Light

$12.00

Pint Mic Ultra

$5.00

1/2 Pitcher Mic Ultra

$8.00

PINT Dos Xios Amber

$6.00

Pitcher Mic Ultra

$14.00

1/2 PIT Dos Xios Amber

$9.00

PITCHER Dos Xios Amber

$15.00

PINT Dos Xios Lager

$6.00

1/2 PIT Dos Xios Lager

$9.00

PITCHER Dos Xios Lager

$15.00

Bud Light Bucket

$24.00

Bud Bucket

$24.00

Miller Light Bucket

$24.00

MGD Bucket

$24.00

High Life Bucket

$24.00

Bud Light Platinum Bucket

$30.00

Michelob Ultra Bucket

$27.00

Coors Light Bucket

$24.00

Yuengling Bucket

$30.00

Bud Ice Bucket

$30.00

Corona Bucket

$30.00

Modelo Bucket

$30.00

Heineken Bucket

$30.00

Amstel Light Bucket

$30.00

Red Stripe Bucket

$30.00

Guinness Bucket

$30.00

420 Bucket

$36.00

Dos Xios Lager Bucket

$30.00

Blue Moon

$30.00

Stella Artois

$30.00

BUCKET ANGRY ORCHARD

$30.00

BUCKET LANDSHARK

$30.00

DOS XIOS LAGER BUCKET

$30.00

BUD LIGHT LIME BUCKET

$30.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$10.00

Double

Stoli

$11.00

Smirnoff

$10.00

Ciroc

$11.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$11.00

Ciroc Mango

$11.00

Ciroc Peach

$11.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$11.00

Ciroc Apple

$11.00

CIROC MELON

$11.00

CIROC PASSION

$11.00

CIROC PUNCH

$15.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Tito's

$10.00

STOLI CUCUMBER

$11.00

ABSOLUTE LIME

$10.00

MARTINI

$10.00

MOSCOW MULE

$4.00

Gin

Well Gin

$6.00

Seagram's

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

MARTINI

$10.00

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$10.00

151

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Wray & Nephew (Copy)

$12.00Out of stock

Appleton (Copy)

$12.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.00

1800 Silver

$12.00

1800 Coconut

$12.00

1800 Reposado

$12.00

1800 Jalepeno

$12.00

Jose Gold

$10.00

Jose Silver

$10.00

Patrón

$12.00

Casamigos

$14.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Crown

$10.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Vanilla

$10.00

Crown Black

$10.00

Jack

$10.00

Jack Honey

$10.00

Jack Apple

$10.00

Jack Fire

$10.00

Gentleman Jack

$12.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson Orange

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$10.00

VO

$12.00

JIM Beam

$10.00

JIM Beam Vanilla

$10.00

JIM Beam Fire

$10.00

JIM Beam Honey

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

FIREBALL

$10.00Out of stock

WOODRUFF RESERVE

$14.00

CROWN PEACH

$10.00

BEAM ORANGE

$10.00

JAMESON ORANGE

$10.00

WILD TURKEY HONEY

$10.00

WILD TURKEY

$10.00

FORTY CREEK

$10.00

FOUR HORSEMEN

$15.00

JACKSON 5

$15.00

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$10.00

Scotch / Bourbon/Brandy

Well Scotch

$6.00

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Dewar's

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00Out of stock

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Paul mason

$10.00

E&J

$10.00

CONGAC/YAGER

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Jägermeister

$10.00

YAGER BOMB

$13.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Rémy

$12.00

Rémy 1738

$15.00

Courvoisier

$12.00

Hypnotic

$12.00

Martel

$12.00

DUSSE

$14.00

INCREDIBLE HULK

$16.00

FRENCH CONNECTION

$15.00

Cocktails

WELL Blue MF

$10.00

Bob Marley

$15.00

Washington Apple

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Top Shelf Lit

$15.00

WELL Long Island

$10.00

P.O.A

$10.00

WELL SEX on the Beach

$10.00

Irish Car Bomb

$15.00

Rumplemintz

$10.00

Hennessy Margarita

$15.00

Yager

$10.00

Yager Bomb

$13.00

WELL Texas Margarita

$15.00

QC Cutie

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

White Russian

$12.00

Well Martini

$10.00

Top Shelf Martini

$13.00

Top shelf bloody mary

$13.00

PITCHER BMF

$30.00

1/2 PITCHER BMF

$15.00

PITCHER MARGARITA

$30.00

1/2 MARGARITA

$15.00

PITCHER SEX ON THE BEACH

$30.00

1/2 SEX ON THE BEACH

$15.00

PITCHER LONG ISLAND

$30.00

1/2 PITCHER LONG ISLAND

$15.00

FLAMING DR PEPPER

$15.00

BURPEE

$12.00

TROUBLE SPECIAL

$14.00

MARGARITA

$10.00

AMERRETTO SOUR

$10.00

OLD FASHION

$12.00

RED SNAPPER

$12.00

BUTTERY NIPPLE

$12.00

JOLLY RANCHER

$12.00

GRATEFUL DEAD

$12.00

VEGAS BOMB

$13.00

RUM PUNCH

$13.00

BAILEY'S

$12.00

ANGRY BALLS

$11.00

VEGAS BOMB

$12.00

LONG BEACH

$12.00

GREEN MF

$12.00

French connection

$15.00

Incredible hulk

$16.00

LIQUID MARIJUANA

$12.00

MARGARONA

$15.00

Wines

Merlot

$9.00

Glass

Chardonnay

$9.00

Glass

Moscato

$9.00

Glass

White Zin

$9.00

Glass

Stella Red

$9.00

Glass

Stella Black

$9.00

Glass

SUTTER HOME CHARDONAY

$7.00

Bellaire

$125.00

Bottle

BOTTLES

BOTTLE HENNESSEY

$275.00

BOTTLE DUSSE

$275.00

BOTTLE DON JULIO

$200.00

BOTTLE 1800 SILVER

$200.00

BOTTLE 1800 COCUNUT

$200.00

BOTTLE 1800 RESPADO

$200.00

BOTTLE TITOS

$180.00

BOTTLE ABSOLUTE

$180.00

BOTTLE JOSE GOLD

$180.00

BOTTLE JOSE WHITE

$180.00

BOTTLE CROWN

$200.00

BOTTLE CROWN APPLE

$200.00

BOTTLE CROWN VANILLA

$200.00

BOTTLE CROWN PEACH

$200.00

BOTTLE JACK

$180.00

BOTTLE CIROC

$200.00

BOTTLE CIROC MANGO

$200.00

BOTTLE CIROC PEACH

$200.00

BOTTLE CIROC PINEAPPLE

$200.00

BOTTLE CIROC RED

$200.00

BOTTLE CIROC APPLE

$200.00

BOTTLE CIROC PASSION

$200.00

BOTTLE GREY GOOSE

$200.00

BOTTLE KETAL ONE

$200.00

BOTTLE BEL AIR

$125.00

SIDE PINEAPPLE

SIDE ORANGE JUICE

SIDE CRANBERRY

SIDE COKE

SIDE SPRITE

SIDE GINGERALE

POOL

POOL TIME

1 HR Pool Time

$12.00

1/2 HR Pool Time

$6.00