2x points for loyalty members
QED Coffee West Seattle
Coffee
Espresso w/ steamed milk. 8/12oz come with 2 shots, 16oz come with 4 shots.
Espresso w/ water. 8/12oz come with 2 shots, 16oz come with 4 shots.
2oz of espresso with 4oz frothy milk
Cold brew coffee served over ice
2oz espresso with 2oz steamed milk
Rotating Single origin coffee. Medium/Light roast
Double espresso, Medium roast
2oz espresso with 1oz steamed milk
Espresso with Omanhene dark chocolate and steamed milk. 8/12oz come with 2 shots, 16oz come with 4 shots.
Espresso with spiced milk chocolate and steamed milk. 8/12oz come with 2 shots, 16oz come with 4 shots.
Drip coffee refill
Tea & Others
Omanhene dark chocolate with steamed milk
Spicy chai tea with steamed milk.
Organic Tea from Flying Bird Botanicals
Lavender Orange Grey tea, Vanilla, Steamed milk. 16oz.
Sparkling water with syrup
Iced green tea with Moroccan spices
Irish Breakfast or Old Town Berry Herbal
Bottled Drinks
VitaCoco, 16.9oz
Essentia, 20oz
Assorted Flavors, 12oz can
Humm, 14oz
Tropicana, 12oz
Liquid Death, 16oz can
Ginger, Turmeric, Cayenne, Black pepper, in Pineapple juice. 2oz
Organic juice box. assorted. 6.75oz
Protein Chocolate Milk. 12oz
Grab and Go & Fresh Made
Grab and Go
Macrina & Patricks
Macrina
GF, Raspberry Lemon
Salted CC, or GF Double Chocolate
Blueberry Muffin
Morning Glory Muffin
Vegan Banana Ginger Muffin