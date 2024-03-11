Quad Coffee Lab
Specialty Coffee, Tea, and Chocolate
Espresso and Filter Coffee
- Espresso (to Stay)$3.50
2 Ounces - Double Shot of Espresso
- Espresso (to Go)$3.50
2 Ounces - Double Shot of Espresso
- Single-Origin Espresso (to Stay)$4.50
2 Ounces - Double Shot of Single-Origin Espresso
- Single-Origin Espresso (to Go)$4.50
2 Ounces - Double Shot of Single-Origin Espresso
- Americano (to Stay)$4.00
8 Ounces - Double Shot of Espresso + 202 Degree Water
- Americano (to Go)$4.00
8 Ounces - Double Shot of Espresso + 202 Degree Water
- Espresso Macchiato (to Stay)$4.00
2 Ounces - Espresso Marked with Foam
- Espresso Macchiato (to Go)$4.00
2 Ounces - Espresso Marked with Foam
- Cortado (to Stay)$4.00
4 Ounces - Double Shot of Espresso + Microfoamed Milk
- Cortado (to Go)$4.00
4 Ounces - Double Shot of Espresso + Microfoamed Milk
- Cappuccino (to Stay)$4.50
6.5 Ounces - Double Shot of Espresso + Microfoamed Milk
- Cappuccino (to Go)$4.50
8 Ounces - Double Shot of Espresso + Microfoamed Milk
- Latte (to Stay)$5.00
8.5 Ounces - Double Shot of Espresso + Microfoamed Milk
- Latte (to Go)$5.50
Double Shot of Espresso + Microfoamed Milk
- Mocha (to Stay)$6.00
8.5 Ounces - Double Shot of Espresso + Microfoamed Milk + Ghirardelli Dark or White Chocolate
- Mocha (to Go)$6.00
Double Shot of Espresso + Microfoamed Milk + Ghirardelli Dark or White Chocolate
- Shaken Espresso + Tonic (to Stay)$6.50
12 Ounces - Double Shot of Espresso + Tonic Water
- Shaken Espresso + Tonic (to Go)$6.50
12 Ounces - Double Shot of Espresso + Tonic Water
- Pour Over (to Stay)$5.00
10 Ounces - Pitcher of Pourover Coffee
- Pour Over (to Go)$5.00
10 Ounces - Pourover Coffee
Quick-Serve Coffee
Tea, Chocolate, and More
- Hot Tea (to Stay)$4.00
One Teapot and One Temple of Teapigs Tea
- Hot Tea (to Go)$4.00
12 Ounces - One Temple of Teapigs Tea
- Iced Tea (to Stay)$4.00
17 Ounces - Iced Teapigs Tea
- Iced Tea (to Go)$4.00
16 Ounces - Iced Teapigs Tea
- Chai Latte (to Stay)$5.00
8 Ounces - Chai + Microfoamed Milk
- Chai Latte (to Go)$5.00+
8 Ounces - Chai + Microfoamed Milk
- Matcha Latte (to Stay)$5.00
8 Ounces - Matcha + Microfoamed Milk
- Matcha Latte (to Go)$5.00+
12 Ounces - Matcha + Microfoamed Milk
- Silky Chocolate (to Stay)$5.00
8 Ounces - Microfoamed Milk + Ghirardelli Dark or White Chocolate
- Silky Chocolate (to Go)$5.00+
12 Ounces - Microfoamed Milk + Ghirardelli Dark or White Chocolate
- Sweetness (to Stay)$3.00
8 Ounces - Microfoamed Milk + Syrup or Sweetener
- Sweetness (to Go)$3.00+
8 Ounces - Microfoamed Milk + Syrup or Sweetener
House-Made Breakfast and Lunch
Test Kitchen - March 11 - 15
Specialty Toasts
Paninis
Artisan Baked Goods
Artisan Baked Goods from Chips & Doodles
- Scone - Lemon Blueberry, Orange Cranberry, or Chocolate Chip$5.00Out of stock
- Muffin - Blueberry, Cinnamon, or Chocolate Chip$4.00Out of stock
- Jumbo Cookie - Chocolate Chip, S'more, Snicker Doodle, Brookie, Sugar with Sprinkles$3.00Out of stock
- Cookie - Chocolate Chip, S'more, Snicker Doodle, Brookie, Sugar with Sprinkles$2.00Out of stock
- Brownie$3.00Out of stock