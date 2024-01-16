The Dialog Cafe 13700 Oakland Street
Breakfast
- Bagel with Butter, Cream Cheese$2.50
- Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast w/ Eggs and Hashbrowns$6.00
- Biscuits and Gravy only$4.50
- Bowl of Cereal, Milk, Piece of Fruit$2.00
- Breakfast Burrito$5.00
- Breakfast Sandwich$3.50
- Breakfast Sandwich with Meat$4.50
- Corned Beef Hash w/ Eggs$6.00
- Eggs and Bacon (only)$3.00
- French Toast (only)$4.00
- French Toast Breakfast$6.00
- Omelete$8.00
- Omelete with Meat$8.00
- Traditional Breakfast (Eggs, Bacon, Potatoes, Toast)$5.00
- Yogurt Parfait$3.50
Pastries and Table Items
