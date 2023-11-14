Que Pasa - Carrollton
Lunch Menu
Lunch
- #1$8.99
Deep fried tortilla filled with your choice of beef tip or shredded chicken. Topped with cheese dip and ranchero sauce. Served with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato
- #2$8.99
One ground beef or shredded chicken burrito topped with burrito sauce and shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and rice
- #3$8.99
Scrambled eggs with chorizo (mexican style sausage) served with rice, beans and 3 flour tortillas
- #4$8.99
two sunny side up eggs topped with ranchera sauce. Served with rice, beans and 3 flour tortillas
- #5$8.99
One ground beef hard taco (with lettuce and cheese) and one ground beef enchilada served with rice and beans.
- #6$8.99
One ground beef burrito covered with burrito sauce and shredded cheese. Serve with rice and beans.
- #7$8.99
Crispy flour tortilla bowl with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and shredded cheese
- #8$8.99
Burrito with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or refried beans covered with enchilada sauce and cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
- #9$8.99
two crispy corn tortillas rolled up, one beef tips, one shredded chicken. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
- #10$8.99
One ground beef burrito covered with burrito sauce and one ground beef enchilada topped with shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
- #11$8.99
Burrito filed with shredded pork, sauteed onions and chiple sauce. covered with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
- #12$9.99
Choice of meat or vegis, cooked with onion, bell pepper, and tomatoes. served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and 3 flour tortillas
- #13$9.75
Burrito stuffed with rice, beans and your choice of chicken or steak covered with cheese sauce. served with lettuce , sour cream and guacamole.
- #14$9.75
Burrito filled with onion, bell pepper,tomato and your choice of chicken or steak. Covered with cheese sauce. Served with your choice of spanish rice or refried beans.
- #15$8.99
Chimichanga filled with shredded chicken and beef tips covered with cheese sauce and ranchero sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato and guacamole.
- #16$8.99
One poblano pepper filled with cheese, wrapped in fried egg and covered with ranchero sauce. Served with rice and one hard taco with choice of ground beef or chicken (with lettuce and shredded cheese)
- #17$9.75
Quesadilla filled with your choice of chicken or steak cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomato. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato and guacamole
- #18$8.99
flat deep fried tortilla covered with beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with rice and one hard taco.
- #19$9.75
Bed of rice topped with grilled chicken or steak covered with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomato.
- #20$10.99
Bed of rice topped with grilled shrimp covered with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomato.
Food
Appetizers
- Nachos$5.99
- Nachos Fajita$11.50
- Seafood Nachos$15.99
- Queso Fundido$9.99
Melted cheese and chorizo (mexican sausage) with 3 soft flour tortillas.
- Jalapeno Poppers$7.99
Served on a bed of lettuce, sour cream and tomato.
- Cheese Sticks$6.50
served with burrito sauce.
- Cheese Dip
- Guacamole Dip
- Bean Dip$6.99
- Spinach Dip$9.99
- Sample Platter$13.25
Side of cheese dip, guacamole, cheese quesadilla, and four jalapeno poppers.
- Chile Con Queso$8.99
two whole deep fried tortillas topped with melted cheese and ground beef.
- Taquitos Mexicanos$9.99
four deep fried tortillas rolled up (2 shredded chicken and 2 beef tips) served with lettuce, sour cream and tomato.
- Texas Fries$12.25
Soups & Salads
Sides & Add Ons
Quesadillas
A LA Carte Orders
21-39
- #21$19.99
A little bit of everything. One beef tostada with lettuce, sour cream and tomato. One chile relleno, One beef hard taco, One enchilada, One tamale, One chicken burrito. Served with rice and refried beans.
- #22$11.75
Burrito filled with ground beef, shredded chicken and refried beans topped with cheese sauce and enchilada sauce. Served with a side rice
- #23$11.75
Three cheese enchiladas topped with shredded pork and enchilada sauce. Served rice and beans.
- enchiladas mexico$11.75
One cheese enchilada, One shredded chicken enchilada, and one pork enchilada. topped with red sauce, green sauce and cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.
- #24$11.75
Two burritos, one shredded chicken and one beef tips. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with beans and guacamole salad (lettuce, guacamole and tomato)
- #25$11.75
One beef tip burrito and one shredded chicken burrito. covered with cheese sauce and ranchera sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.
- #26$11.75
One pork tamale, two taquitos mexicanos(one shredded chicken & one beef tips) served with nachos covered with shredded chicken, ground beef, cheese sauce, beans and rice. Topped with lettuce. soir cream, guacamoleand tomato.
- #27$11.75
Four deep fried corn taquitos(two beef tips & two shredded chicken) served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato.
- #28$11.75
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese and your choice of beef tips or shredded chicken.Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomato.
- #29$11.75
One shredded chicken enchilada, One ground beef enchilada, One cheese enchilada, and One bean enchilada. Topped with enchilada sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes. served with a side of rice.
- #30$11.99
Pork burrito covered with your choice of chile colorado or chile verde sauce. served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole.
- #31$11.75
Crispy fried flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of chicken, steak or shrimp. cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomato. Topped with shredd cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- #32$10.75
Crispy nachos covered with cheese sauce, ground beef, shredded chicken and refried beans. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomato.
- #33$11.75
One beef tip chimichanga and One shredded chicken chimichanga topped with cheese sauce and ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato.
- #34$11.75
One shredded chicken burrito and ground beef burrito with a touch of beans. covered with burrito sauce and topped with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
- #35$12.99
Fried pork tips, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and 3 flour tortillas.
- #36$13.25
One chile relleno stuffed with cheese, one shredded chicken chimichanga, one pork tamale and one shredded chicken burrito.
- #37$11.75
Two quesadillas, one shredded chicken and one beef tips with shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
- #38$12.99
Chunks of pork with delicious red or green sauce. served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and 3 flour tortillas.
- #39$12.50
grilled chicken strips with chorizo(mexican sausage) covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, luttuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and 3 flour tortillas.
40-49
- #40$13.50
Quesadilla with your choice of chicken, steak, shrimp or texana (chicken,steak and shrimp) cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomato.Covered with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- #41$15.50
Mixed fajitas with chicken and steak cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Topped with shredded cheese and served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- #42$17.99
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, and chorizo(mexican sausage) cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and 3 flour tortillas
- #43$16.99
grilled chicken, steak and shrimp cooked with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and 3 flour tortillas.
- #44$15.50
Fajita with your choice of chicken or steak cooked with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and 3 flour tortillas.
- #45$15.50
Fajitas with chiicken and steak cooked with onions, bell peppers. and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and 3 flour tortillas
- #46$18.99
Shrimp fajitas cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomato. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and 3 flour tortillas.
- #47$24.99
choice of chicken, steak or mix it up cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomato. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and six flour tortillas.
- Todo Fajita$19.99
Fajita with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo(mexican sausage) and carnitas(fried pork) cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomato. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and 3 flour tortillas.
- Fajita Del Mar$18.99
Fajita with grilled scallops and shrimp cooked with onions, bell pepper, and tomato. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and 3 flour tortillas.
- Tropical Fajia$18.99
Fajita with chicken, shrimp, and scallops topped with pineapple. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and 3 flour tortillas.
- Steak & Shrimp$21.99
12oz t-bone topped with 6 large shrimp, covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and 3 flour tortillas
- #48$18.99
12oz t-bone steak cooked with onions, jalapenos,and tomato. Served with rice, beans and 3 flour tortillas.
- #49$15.99
Nachos with chicken and steak cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomato. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
50-67
- #50$18.99
12oz T-bone cooked with our special ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans and 3 flour tortillas.
- #51$13.99
Burrito stuffed with rice and beans with your choice of chicken or steak. Covered with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
- #52$15.99
Grilled steak topped with grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and 3 flour tortillas.
- #53$12.99
Three soft corn tacos with grilled steak. Served with beans, pico de gallo and a side of our homemade hot sauce.
- #54$12.99
Three soft corn tacos with our mexican sausage cooked with pineapple. Topped with onion and cilantro and served with beans and a side of our homemade hot sauce.
- #55$13.25
Grilled steak and chorizo(mexican sausage) covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and 3 flour tortillas.
- #56$13.25
Grilled steak cooked with onions, jalapenos, and tomatoes. Covered with ranchero sauce and served with rice, beans and 3 flour tortillas.
- #57$9.99
juicy burger with your choice of beef or chicken. Topped with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayonnaise with a side of fries.
- #58$13.25
Quesadilla with grilled steak, onions, and poblano peppers. Covered with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo.
- #59$19.99
12oz steak cooked with green onion, bacon, two over easy egg, and fries.
- XXL fiesta burrito$13.99
Burrito filled with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and your choice of chicken, steak, or shrimp. Topped with cheese sauce and ranchero sauce.
- LA Especial$12.50
Grilled steak cooked with bacon, and poblano peppers. Smothered in our chipotle sauce and served with rice, beans and 3 flour tortillas.
- #60$13.25
Flour tortilla topped with grilled chicken, chorizo(mexican sausage), and pineapple covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.
- #61$12.50
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions and cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.
- #62$12.25
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with our green sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato.
- #63$12.25
Shredded chicken burrito topped with our burrito sauce and served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, and tomato.
- #64$12.50
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions, jalapenos, and tomato. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomato and 3 flour tortillas.
- #65$11.75
One shredded chicken burrito and One shredded chicken enchilada topped with shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. Served with a side of rice.
- #66$12.25
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with enchilada sauce and shredded cheese. Served with a side of rice and beans.
- #67$12.50
grilled chicken with grilled poblano peppers, mushrooms and smothered in our special creamy sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and 3 flour tortillas.
68-78
- #68$12.50
Grilled chicken with grilled poblano peppers and mushrooms topped with our ranchera sauce and served with rice, beans and 3 flour tortillas.
- #69$12.50
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese sauce and grilled mushrooms. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, tomato and 3 flour tortillas.
- Espinoza special$13.25
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo(mexican sausage), grilled pineapple, and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and 3 flour tortillas.
- Tropical Chicken$12.25
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled pineapple and cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato.
- Parrillada$20.99
One grilled chicken breast, grilled steak, shrimp, chorizo(mexican sausage) and green onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and 3 flour tortillas.
- Chicken Popeye$13.25
Grilled chicken breast cooked with spinach and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomato and 3 flour tortillas.
- Kevins Special$16.99
Grilled shrimp, pineapple chunks and onions cooked in our delicious creamy tequila sauce. Served with spanish rice, steamed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, carrots, and 3 flour tortillas.
- #70$14.99
Three bean enchiladas topped with grilled shrimp and cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.
- #71$15.99
Three cheese or Three bean enchiladas topped with grilled shrimp, scallops, and imitation crab. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato.
- #72$15.50
Grilled tilapia served with rice, steamed broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, and carrots.
- #73$15.50
Three soft tacos with grilled tilapia topped with lettuce and shredded cheese. Served with rice and pico de gallo.
- #74$18.50
Grilled steak and shrimp cooked with onion, poblano peppers, and mushrooms. topped with cheese sauce and ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and 3 flour tortillas.
- #75$17.99
Classic Mexican Shrimp Cocktail. Served with avocado, pico de gallo, lime, and saltine crackers.
- #76$16.25
grilled shrimp cooked with onions, poblano peppers, zucchini, and our special red sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and 3 flour tortillas.
- #77$16.25
Grilled shrimp, onions, jalapeno, and tomato topped with our ranchero sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and 3 flour tortillas.
- #78$16.25
Grilled shrimp cooked in our homemade diablo sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomato and 3 flour tortillas.
- plato del mar$15.99
Bed of rice topped with grilled shrimp and sallops covered with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and tomato.
Vegi combos
- Vegi A$10.99
Cheese burrito and cheese enchilada served with rice and beans.
- Vegi B$11.99
Vegetable quesadilla and one bean chalupa served with a side of rice
- Vegi C$10.99
One bean tostada and one cheese enchilada served with rice and beans.
- Vegi D$11.99
One poblano chile relleno and one bean burrito served with rice and beans.
- Vegi E$13.99
Vegi fajita with grilled zucchini, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower, squash, and carrots. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and 3 flour tortillas.
- Vegi F$11.99
Two chile rellenos served with rice and beans.
- Vegi G$11.99
Flour tortilla filled with grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, and tomatoes. covered with cheese sauce and enchilada sauce served with a side of rice.
- Vegi H$10.99
Two cheese burritos served with a side of rice.
- Vegi I$11.99
Three cheese or Three bean enchiladas topped with grilled onions, bell peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, cheese sauce, and served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato.
- Vegi J$11.99
Three cheese or three bean enchiladas topped with spinach and cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.
- Vegi K$12.99
Grilled onions, bell peppers, tomato, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, squash, carrots, and mushrooms topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Combos
Desserts
- Churros$4.99
Cinnamon-sugar coated pastry filled with raspberry jam or oreo filling. Served with vanilla ice cream and a touch of carame and chocolate syrup.
- Xango$5.99
Burrito filled with a creamy cheesecake filling, deep fried and coated with cinnamon sugar. Served with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and topped with caramel and chocolate syrup.
- Sopapilla$5.50
Crispy fried flour tortilla coated in cinnamon sugar. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and caramel syrup.
- Flan$5.50
Traditional Mexican dessert made homemade egg custard with caramel syrup and whipped cream.
- Fried Ice Cream$5.50
vanilla ice cream coated in crushed corn flakes and deep fried. Served in a flour tortilla bowl topped with whipped cream, caramel syrup, chocolate syrup and a cherry on top
- Apple Chimichanga$5.99
Homemade Mexican apple dumpling made with local apples and coated in cinnamon sugar. Served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with caramel syrup.
- Chocolate Cake$5.99
warm chocolate cake served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and topped with whipped cream and chocolate syrup.