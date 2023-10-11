Originals

Taco

$2.99

Choice of Protein, Onions, Cilantro & Salsa.

Torta

$11.99

Choice of Protein, Beans, Sour Cream, Mayo, Tomato, Onions, Cheese, Jalapeño, Lettuce & Avocado.

Burrito

$10.99

Choice of Protein, Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro & Salsa.

Burrito Bowl

$10.99

Choice of Protein, Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro & Salsa, lettuce, tomatoes.

House Specialties

Nachos

$12.99

Choice of Protein, Beans, Cheese, Traditional Guacamole, Sour Cream & Tomatoes.

Quesadilla

$11.99

Choice of Protein, Cheese

Hard Shell Taco

$4.99

Shredded Beef or Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole Sauce, Sour Cream & Salsa.

Wet Burrito

$12.99

Original Burrito Topped with Cheese, Sour Cream, Green or Red Salsa, & Salad

California Burrito

$11.99

Carne Asada, French Fries, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole Sauce, Onions, Cilantro, Tomatoes & Salsa

Papa Nachos (Fries)

$13.99

Choice of Protein, Beans, Cheese, Traditional Guacamole, Sour Cream & Tomatoes.

Fiesta Platter

$22.99

Includes 2 tacos, 1 Super Quesadilla, 3 Taquitos & Chips.

Three Taquitos Combo

$11.99

Shredded Beef or Chicken w/Guacamole Sauce, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Cheese. Served with Rice & Beans.

Three Tacos Combo

$11.99

Choice of Protein, Onions, Cilantro & Salsa. Served with Rice & Beans.

Sopes

$4.99

Steak in Salsa de Molcajete

$11.99

Pork in Chile Verde

$11.99

Chicken Mole

$11.99

Fajitas

$12.95

Huarache

$11.99

Combo Plate

$11.99

Choice of Protein, Rice, Beans, and Choice of Tortillas

Enchiladas

$10.99

3 Enchiladas, Choice of Chicken or Cheese, Topped with Sour Cream, Served with Rice, Beans, and Lettuce

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Eggs with Chorizo, Ham, Bacon, Machaca or a la Mexicana. Served with Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro & Salsa.

Breakfast Torta

$11.99

Eggs with Chorizo, Ham, Bacon, Machaca or a la Mexicana. Served with Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Tomato, Avocado, Cheese, Mayo, Sour Cream & Jalapeño.

Chilaquiles with Eggs

$9.99

Green or Red Salsa. Topped with Cheese & Sour Cream. Served with Rice & Beans.

Breakfast Plate

$9.99

Two Eggs with Chorizo, Ham, Bacon, Machaca or a la Mexi- cana. Served with Rice, Beans & Tortillas (Flour or Corn).

Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

Soup

Menudo

$12.99

Served with Tortillas, Flour or Corn.

Pozole

$12.99

Served with Chips.

Caldo de Pollo

$11.95

Caldo de Rez

$11.95

Caldo de Camaron

$14.95

Sweets

2x Churro

$4.99

Mantecada

$1.55
Churro Cheesecake Bites

$5.99
Arroz con Leche

$4.99

Flan

$5.99

Sides

Chips & Guacamole

$5.99
Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Side Beans

$3.25

Side Rice

$3.25

French Fries

$4.99

Tortillas

$1.50

Extra Egg

$2.50

Side Avocado

$2.99

Side Cheese

$1.99

Toast (Telera)

$0.99

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.99

Looking for a refreshing drink to pair with your meal? Select a drink below from our wide variety of Pepsi products.

Aquafina

$1.99

Pure refreshing water for a perfect taste, add a refreshing water to your meal.

Pure Leaf Iced Tea (Bottled)

$2.99

Real brewed Iced Teas from freshly picked tea leaves that are expertly blended. Click to select your Pure Leaf tea.

Gatorade

$2.99

Cool and satisfying taste to quench thirst and energize without caffeine, click to select your Gatorade flavor.

Coffee

$1.99
Iced Horchata Coffee

$4.99

Refill

$0.99

Mexican Coke

$3.99

Jarritos

$3.49

Fresh Pressed Juice

$6.49

Salsas

We do not include salsas in orders. Please make sure to select on menu if you want salsas.

Red Salsa (2 oz)

$0.30

Red Salsa (4 oz)

$0.60

Green Salsa (2 oz)

$0.30

Green Salsa (4 oz)

$0.60

Utensils

In an effort to be green, we will only provide utensils when requested.

Add Utensils

Add Napkins