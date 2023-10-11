Que Ricos 1000 North Soto Street
Originals
Taco
Choice of Protein, Onions, Cilantro & Salsa.
Torta
Choice of Protein, Beans, Sour Cream, Mayo, Tomato, Onions, Cheese, Jalapeño, Lettuce & Avocado.
Burrito
Choice of Protein, Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro & Salsa.
Burrito Bowl
Choice of Protein, Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro & Salsa, lettuce, tomatoes.
House Specialties
Nachos
Choice of Protein, Beans, Cheese, Traditional Guacamole, Sour Cream & Tomatoes.
Quesadilla
Choice of Protein, Cheese
Hard Shell Taco
Shredded Beef or Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole Sauce, Sour Cream & Salsa.
Wet Burrito
Original Burrito Topped with Cheese, Sour Cream, Green or Red Salsa, & Salad
California Burrito
Carne Asada, French Fries, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole Sauce, Onions, Cilantro, Tomatoes & Salsa
Papa Nachos (Fries)
Choice of Protein, Beans, Cheese, Traditional Guacamole, Sour Cream & Tomatoes.
Fiesta Platter
Includes 2 tacos, 1 Super Quesadilla, 3 Taquitos & Chips.
Three Taquitos Combo
Shredded Beef or Chicken w/Guacamole Sauce, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Cheese. Served with Rice & Beans.
Three Tacos Combo
Choice of Protein, Onions, Cilantro & Salsa. Served with Rice & Beans.
Sopes
Steak in Salsa de Molcajete
Pork in Chile Verde
Chicken Mole
Fajitas
Huarache
Combo Plate
Choice of Protein, Rice, Beans, and Choice of Tortillas
Enchiladas
3 Enchiladas, Choice of Chicken or Cheese, Topped with Sour Cream, Served with Rice, Beans, and Lettuce
Breakfast
Breakfast Burrito
Eggs with Chorizo, Ham, Bacon, Machaca or a la Mexicana. Served with Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro & Salsa.
Breakfast Torta
Eggs with Chorizo, Ham, Bacon, Machaca or a la Mexicana. Served with Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Tomato, Avocado, Cheese, Mayo, Sour Cream & Jalapeño.
Chilaquiles with Eggs
Green or Red Salsa. Topped with Cheese & Sour Cream. Served with Rice & Beans.
Breakfast Plate
Two Eggs with Chorizo, Ham, Bacon, Machaca or a la Mexi- cana. Served with Rice, Beans & Tortillas (Flour or Corn).
Huevos Rancheros
Soup
Sides
Drinks
Fountain Drinks
Looking for a refreshing drink to pair with your meal? Select a drink below from our wide variety of Pepsi products.
Aquafina
Pure refreshing water for a perfect taste, add a refreshing water to your meal.
Pure Leaf Iced Tea (Bottled)
Real brewed Iced Teas from freshly picked tea leaves that are expertly blended. Click to select your Pure Leaf tea.
Gatorade
Cool and satisfying taste to quench thirst and energize without caffeine, click to select your Gatorade flavor.