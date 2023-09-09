Originals

Burrito

Burrito

$10.99

Choice of Protein, Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro & Salsa.

Torta

Torta

$11.99

Choice of Protein, Beans, Sour Cream, Mayo, Tomato, Onions, Cheese, Jalapeño, Lettuce & Avocado.

Taco

Taco

$2.99

Choice of Protein, Onions, Cilantro & Salsa.

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$12.09

Choice of Protein, Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Salsa,Lettuce & Tomatoes.

House Specialties

Nachos

Nachos

$12.99

Choice of Protein, Beans, Cheese, Traditional Guacamole, Sour Cream & Tomatoes.

Quesadilla

$11.99

Choice of Protein, Cheese

Hard Shell Taco

Hard Shell Taco

$4.99

Shredded Beef or Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole Sauce, Sour Cream & Salsa.

Wet Burrito

Wet Burrito

$12.99

Original Burrito Topped with Cheese, Sour Cream, Green or Red Salsa, & Salad

California Burrito

California Burrito

$11.99

Carne Asada, French Fries, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole Sauce, Onions, Cilantro, Tomatoes & Salsa

Papa Nachos (Fries)

Papa Nachos (Fries)

$13.99

Choice of Protein, Beans, Cheese, Traditional Guacamole, Sour Cream & Tomatoes.

Three Taquitos Combo

Three Taquitos Combo

$11.99

Shredded Beef or Chicken w/Guacamole Sauce, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Cheese. Served with Rice & Beans.

Fiesta Platter

Fiesta Platter

$22.99

Includes 2 tacos, 1 Super Quesadilla, 3 Taquitos & Chips.

Tostada

$8.99

Choice of Meat, Beans, Sour Cream, Mayo, Tomato, Onions, Jalapeño, Lettuce & Avocado

Sope

$8.99

Huarache

$13.99

Enchiladas

$12.55

Ceviche Tostada

$8.99
Combo Plate

Combo Plate

$11.99

Choice of Protein. Served with Tortillas (Flour or Corn). Served with Rice & Beans.

Three Tacos Combo

Three Tacos Combo

$11.99

Choice of Protein, Onions, Cilantro & Salsa. Served with Rice & Beans.

Veggie & Vegan

Veggie Quesadilla (Bell Pepper & Onion)

$9.55

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Eggs with Chorizo, Ham, Bacon, Machaca or a la Mexicana. Served with Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro & Salsa.

Breakfast Torta

Breakfast Torta

$11.99

Eggs with Chorizo, Ham, Bacon, Machaca or a la Mexicana. Served with Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Tomato, Avocado, Cheese, Mayo, Sour Cream & Jalapeño.

Chilaquiles with Eggs

Chilaquiles with Eggs

$10.99

Green or Red Salsa. Topped with Cheese & Sour Cream. Served with Rice & Beans.

Breakfast Plate

Breakfast Plate

$10.99

Two Eggs with Chorizo, Ham, Bacon, Machaca or a la Mexi- cana. Served with Rice, Beans & Tortillas (Flour or Corn).

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Salsa Ranchera on Fried Tortilla, Include Rice & Benas

Soup

Menudo

Menudo

$14.99

Served with Tortillas, Flour or Corn.

Pozole

Pozole

$14.99

Served with Chips.

Birria

Birria

$15.99

Sweets

2 Churros

2 Churros

$4.99
Churro Cheesecake Bites

Churro Cheesecake Bites

$5.99
Arroz con Leche

Arroz con Leche

$3.99

Flan

$3.25

Tres Leches

$6.99

Sides

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$5.99
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Extra Egg

$1.25

French Fries

$4.99

Side Avocado

$2.99

Side Beans

$3.25

Side Cheese

$1.99

Side Rice

$3.25

Tortillas

$1.50

Nopales

$1.75

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.99

Looking for a refreshing drink to pair with your meal? Select a drink below from our wide variety of Pepsi products.

Fresh Pressed Juice

$6.99
Aquafina

Aquafina

$1.99

Pure refreshing water for a perfect taste, add a refreshing water to your meal.

Pure Leaf Iced Tea (Bottled)

Pure Leaf Iced Tea (Bottled)

$2.99

Real brewed Iced Teas from freshly picked tea leaves that are expertly blended. Click to select your Pure Leaf tea.

Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.99

Cool and satisfying taste to quench thirst and energize without caffeine, click to select your Gatorade flavor.

Celsius

Celsius

$2.99

Coffee

$1.99
Iced Horchata Coffee

Iced Horchata Coffee

$4.99

Refill

$0.99

Mexican Coke

$3.99

Jarritos

$2.99

Pepsi - 20 oz Bottled

$3.99

Pepsi Zero - 20 oz Bottled

$3.99

Monster

$3.99

Salsas

We do not include salsas in orders. Please make sure to select on menu if you want salsas.

Red Salsa (2 oz)

$0.99

Red Salsa (4 oz)

$1.49

Green Salsa (2 oz)

$0.99

Greed Salsa (4 oz)

$1.49

Utensils

In an effort to be green, we will only provide utensils when requested.

Add Utensils

Add Napkins