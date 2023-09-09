Que Ricos Fresh Mexican Kitchen- East Hollywood 712 North Vermont Avenue
Originals
Burrito
Choice of Protein, Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro & Salsa.
Torta
Choice of Protein, Beans, Sour Cream, Mayo, Tomato, Onions, Cheese, Jalapeño, Lettuce & Avocado.
Taco
Choice of Protein, Onions, Cilantro & Salsa.
Burrito Bowl
Choice of Protein, Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Salsa,Lettuce & Tomatoes.
House Specialties
Nachos
Choice of Protein, Beans, Cheese, Traditional Guacamole, Sour Cream & Tomatoes.
Quesadilla
Choice of Protein, Cheese
Hard Shell Taco
Shredded Beef or Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole Sauce, Sour Cream & Salsa.
Wet Burrito
Original Burrito Topped with Cheese, Sour Cream, Green or Red Salsa, & Salad
California Burrito
Carne Asada, French Fries, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole Sauce, Onions, Cilantro, Tomatoes & Salsa
Papa Nachos (Fries)
Choice of Protein, Beans, Cheese, Traditional Guacamole, Sour Cream & Tomatoes.
Three Taquitos Combo
Shredded Beef or Chicken w/Guacamole Sauce, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Cheese. Served with Rice & Beans.
Fiesta Platter
Includes 2 tacos, 1 Super Quesadilla, 3 Taquitos & Chips.
Tostada
Choice of Meat, Beans, Sour Cream, Mayo, Tomato, Onions, Jalapeño, Lettuce & Avocado
Sope
Huarache
Enchiladas
Ceviche Tostada
Combo Plate
Choice of Protein. Served with Tortillas (Flour or Corn). Served with Rice & Beans.
Three Tacos Combo
Choice of Protein, Onions, Cilantro & Salsa. Served with Rice & Beans.
Veggie & Vegan
Breakfast
Breakfast Burrito
Eggs with Chorizo, Ham, Bacon, Machaca or a la Mexicana. Served with Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro & Salsa.
Breakfast Torta
Eggs with Chorizo, Ham, Bacon, Machaca or a la Mexicana. Served with Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Tomato, Avocado, Cheese, Mayo, Sour Cream & Jalapeño.
Chilaquiles with Eggs
Green or Red Salsa. Topped with Cheese & Sour Cream. Served with Rice & Beans.
Breakfast Plate
Two Eggs with Chorizo, Ham, Bacon, Machaca or a la Mexi- cana. Served with Rice, Beans & Tortillas (Flour or Corn).
Huevos Rancheros
Salsa Ranchera on Fried Tortilla, Include Rice & Benas
Sides
Drinks
Fountain Drinks
Fresh Pressed Juice
Aquafina
Pure Leaf Iced Tea (Bottled)
Gatorade
