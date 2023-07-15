Food

Starters

Chips & Queso dip

$4.99

Chips & Guacamole

$4.99

Homemade guacamole made on the spot.

3 Fried Jalapeños

$2.50

4 Stuffed Jalapeños

$5.99

W. cheese; wrapped in bacon

Queso Flameado

$12.99

Melted string cheese topped with chorizo, onion, tomato, bell pepper and 4 tortillas.

Chips And Salsa

$1.99

Soups

Fideo

$4.99

Mexican noodle soup made of chicken and tomato broth.

Loaded Fideo

$5.99

Fideo soup loaded with beans and ground beef

Consome de Birria with Beef

$5.99

Birria beef consome soup with chunks of chuck roast.

POZOLE

$10.99+

Caldo de res

$10.99+

Caldo de pollo

$7.99+

Birria Noodles

$7.99

Baked Potatoes

Papa Taco

$12.99

All potatoes are smothered in butter, with cheddar cheese, home made sour cream, bacon and chives.

Pastor papa

$12.99

Topped with Asada (steak) meat, and white cheese.

Veggie papa

$12.99

Topped with broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, house sauce and cheddar cheese.

Who ́s your papa

$14.99

Topped with Charbroiled Chicken, Asada (steak) and pastor (red marinated pork) meat, topped with white cheese.

A huevo papa

$12.99

Topped with huevos estrellados (2 over easy eggs) and bathed in our Ranchera Salsa.

Chori Papa

$12.99

opped with white cheese and chorizo with cooked onions, red and green bell pepper and tomato.

Birria Papa

$13.99

Topped with birria meat, bathed in consomé, with onion and cilantro.

Tlaque papa

$12.99

Topped with barbacoa meat, bathed in our Tlaquepaque salsa with onions and cilantro.

Que tal papa

$12.99

opped with our famous charbroiled chicken and white cheese.

Pollo

Whole Chicken Combo

$22.95

Our Famous Whole Chicken made with our original 3rd generation recipe Estilo Nuevo Leon - comes with delicious Spanish rice, Charro beans (yes they have pork) and our special variety of hot salsas and piping hot tortillas.

Half Chicken Combo

$16.99

1/2 Chicken combo with all same sides as the whole chicken combo.

Chicken Lunch Special

$13.99

2 Piece, Charro beans, Spanish Rice, Salsas & Tortillas

Whole Chicken

$17.99

Half Chicken

$11.99

Pollo Asado Familiar

$55.95

Hamburgers

The Regular

$12.99

1/2 Pound Beef Pattie, with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, House sauce, Ketchup, Mustard, Side of Fries and Fried Jalapeño.

Campechana Burger

$14.99

Que tal Burguer

$14.99

1/2 Pound Beef Pattie, with Cheddar Cheese, Mexican Charbroiled Sausage W/ White Cheese Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, House sauce, Ketchup, Mustard, side of fries and fried jalapeño.

Norteña Burger

$16.99

1/2 Pound Beef Pattie, with Cheddar Cheese, Mexican Charbroiled Sausage w/ white Cheese, Pastor Meat w/ White Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, House sauce, Ketchup, Mustard, Side of Fries and Fried Jalapeño.

Cerro De La Silla

$21.99

Tortas Monterrey

Tortas Monterrey

$13.99

Mexican Sandwich Made with Telera / Bolillo Bread With Refried Beans Your Choice of Meat , Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, House Sauce and Fried Jalapeño.

Birria Torta

$13.99

Fajita Platters

Chicken Fajita

$16.99

All platters served with onions, bell peppers, and tomato. Comes with a side of rice, charro beans, salad, sour cream and cheese, choice of corn or flour tortilla

Beef Fajita

$18.99

All platters served with onions, bell peppers, and tomato. Comes with a side of rice, charro beans, salad, sour cream and cheese, choice of corn or flour tortilla

Shrimp Fajita

$17.99

All platters served with onions, bell peppers, and tomato. Comes with a side of rice, charro beans, salad, sour cream and cheese, choice of corn or flour tortilla

Mixed Fajita

$19.99

All platters served with onions, bell peppers, and tomato. Comes with a side of rice, charro beans, salad, sour cream and cheese, choice of corn or flour tortilla

Tacos

4 Street Taco Combo

$11.99

Double soft corn tortilla tacos filled with your choice of meat topped with onion and cilantro. Includes: side of charro beans, salsa and caramelized onions.

6 Street Taco Combo

$14.99

Double soft corn tortilla tacos filled with your choice of meat topped with onion and cilantro. Includes: side of charro beans, salsa and caramelized onions.

A La Carta Street Taco

$2.75

Barbacoa Estilo Tlaquepaque (5)

$11.99

5 corn tortilla barbacoa tacos smothered in a special, delicious and spicy salsa.

Quesabirria con Consome

$11.99+

5 corn tortilla tacos with chuck roast beef slow stewed with chiles and spices mixed with a blend of cheese topped with onion and cilantro. Served with a small cup of consome beed broth.

Fish Tacos (4)

$14.99

4 corn tortilla tacos served with beans, rice and coleslaw salad.

Shrimp Tacos (4)

$14.99

4 corn tortilla tacos served with beans, rice and coleslaw salad.

A LA CARTA QUESABIRRIA (1)

$3.75

A LA Carta Fish tacos

$3.75

A La Carta Shrimp Tacos

$3.75

Quesabirrias Familly Size

$55.95

5 Crunchy Taco Combo

$9.99+

House made crunchy shell tacos filled with your choice of chicken or ground beef lettuce, cheese and sour cream.

A LA CARTA CRUNCHY TACO (1)

$2.50

Classics

QTB DELUXE

$11.99+

12 inch tortilla burrito filled with rice, beans, pico, sour cream, cheese, avocado and your choice of any meat.

Mega Fries

$13.99

Bed fo friese w/ cheese, beans, sour cream, avocado, pico, jalapeños and your choice of meat.

Locos Nachos

$12.99

Bed of nachos w/cheese, beans, sour cream, avocado, pico, jalapeños and your choice of meat.

Quesadilla

$12.99

Cheese on a 12 inch flour tortilla, pico, avocado, sour cream and your choice of meat.

Tostadas

$11.99

3 crunchy flat corn tortillas topped with chicken, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, avocado and house sauce.

Flautas

$11.99

4 crunchy rolled tortillas filled with chicken, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato,, onion, sour cream, avocado, w/side of beans and rice.

Piratas

$11.49

12 inch flour tortilla filled with cheese, asada meat, onion and cilantro.

Regia

$11.49

12 inch flour tortilla filled with cheese, pastor meat, onion and cilantro.

Espadas

$10.99

3 flat crunchy corn tortillas topped with cheese, asada meat, grilled onion, pico & sour cream.

Botanon

$28.99

Bed of tortilla chips topped w/ refried beans, cheese, quacamole, pico, sour cream, jalapeños, 1 pound of carne asada or pastor meat or charbroiled chicken. Available with all 3 meats. $4.00 upcharge.

Mexican Birria Pizza

$20.99

12 inch flat flour tortilla, topped with birria, white cheese and pico.

Coctel de Camarón

$13.99

Shrimp, Avocado, Onion, Cilantro, Tomato and Cucumber.

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Pizzabirria Personal

$10.99

Kids Menu

3 Chicken Tenders and Fries

$7.99

12'' Cheese Quesadilla w. Fries

$7.99

2 crunchy kids

$8.99

Sides & Extras

Rice

$3.50

Beans

$3.50

Rice & Beans

$6.50

Arroz 1 Lt

$9.99

Beans 1 Lt

$9.99

4 Tortillas

$0.75

8 Tortillas

$1.50

12 Tortillas

$2.25

Salsa

$0.75

8oz Salsa

$4.50

16oz Salsa

$7.50

4oz Guacamole

$2.50

8oz Guacamole

$4.00

16oz Guacamole

$7.50

4oz Queso Dip

$2.00

8oz Queso Dip

$4.00

16oz Queso

$6.00

Chips Only

$0.99

Consome 8 Oz

$3.00

Consome

$1.50

Cheese

$1.50

Sour Cream

$0.75

Extra Avocado

$1.50

Fries

$3.99

2 Salchichas

$4.99

1 Litro Salsa

$12.50

Litro Guacamole

$15.00

8oz Pico

$2.00

1 Jalapeno Con Tocino

$1.50

Desserts

Arroz con leche/Rice pudding

$4.99

Flan

$4.99

Chocolate Cake Slice

$4.99

Cheesecake Slice

$4.99

Sopapias

$8.99

3 Leches

$4.99

Mango Moose

$4.99

Drink

Pepsi Product Fountain Drink

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Mexican Coke Bottle

$2.99

Aguas Frescas

$2.99+

Jarritos

$2.99

Champurado

Out of stock

Agua Mineral

$2.99

Large Soft Drink

$4.50

Jugo De Naranja

$1.99

Red Bull ED

$2.99

Saturdays & Sundays

Barbacoa x Libra

$20.99

Pound of barbacoa meat with tortillas and salsas.

Carnitas x Libra

$18.99

Pound of pork meat with tortillas and salsas.

Birria x Libra

$21.99

Pound of birria beef with tortillas and salsas.

Menudo

$9.99+

Breakfast

Huevos all gusto

Breakfast taco

$7.95

Breakfast burrito

$7.95

Breakfast plato

$7.95

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles verdes

$12.99

Chilaquiles rojos

$12.99

Omelets

Omelet

$8.99

Huevos rancheros

Huevos rancheros

$10.99

Not so Mexican breakfast

Not so Mexican breakfast

$12.99

B. Cheese quesadillas

B. Cheese quesadillas

$7.99

Kids breakfast

Kids breakfast

$4.99