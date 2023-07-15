Que Tal Pollo - Noland Rd. 1509 South Noland Road
Starters
Soups
Baked Potatoes
Papa Taco
All potatoes are smothered in butter, with cheddar cheese, home made sour cream, bacon and chives.
Pastor papa
Topped with Asada (steak) meat, and white cheese.
Veggie papa
Topped with broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, house sauce and cheddar cheese.
Who ́s your papa
Topped with Charbroiled Chicken, Asada (steak) and pastor (red marinated pork) meat, topped with white cheese.
A huevo papa
Topped with huevos estrellados (2 over easy eggs) and bathed in our Ranchera Salsa.
Chori Papa
opped with white cheese and chorizo with cooked onions, red and green bell pepper and tomato.
Birria Papa
Topped with birria meat, bathed in consomé, with onion and cilantro.
Tlaque papa
Topped with barbacoa meat, bathed in our Tlaquepaque salsa with onions and cilantro.
Que tal papa
opped with our famous charbroiled chicken and white cheese.
Pollo
Whole Chicken Combo
Our Famous Whole Chicken made with our original 3rd generation recipe Estilo Nuevo Leon - comes with delicious Spanish rice, Charro beans (yes they have pork) and our special variety of hot salsas and piping hot tortillas.
Half Chicken Combo
1/2 Chicken combo with all same sides as the whole chicken combo.
Chicken Lunch Special
2 Piece, Charro beans, Spanish Rice, Salsas & Tortillas
Whole Chicken
Half Chicken
Pollo Asado Familiar
Hamburgers
The Regular
1/2 Pound Beef Pattie, with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, House sauce, Ketchup, Mustard, Side of Fries and Fried Jalapeño.
Campechana Burger
Que tal Burguer
1/2 Pound Beef Pattie, with Cheddar Cheese, Mexican Charbroiled Sausage W/ White Cheese Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, House sauce, Ketchup, Mustard, side of fries and fried jalapeño.
Norteña Burger
1/2 Pound Beef Pattie, with Cheddar Cheese, Mexican Charbroiled Sausage w/ white Cheese, Pastor Meat w/ White Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, House sauce, Ketchup, Mustard, Side of Fries and Fried Jalapeño.
Cerro De La Silla
Tortas Monterrey
Fajita Platters
Chicken Fajita
All platters served with onions, bell peppers, and tomato. Comes with a side of rice, charro beans, salad, sour cream and cheese, choice of corn or flour tortilla
Beef Fajita
Shrimp Fajita
Mixed Fajita
Tacos
4 Street Taco Combo
Double soft corn tortilla tacos filled with your choice of meat topped with onion and cilantro. Includes: side of charro beans, salsa and caramelized onions.
6 Street Taco Combo
A La Carta Street Taco
Barbacoa Estilo Tlaquepaque (5)
5 corn tortilla barbacoa tacos smothered in a special, delicious and spicy salsa.
Quesabirria con Consome
5 corn tortilla tacos with chuck roast beef slow stewed with chiles and spices mixed with a blend of cheese topped with onion and cilantro. Served with a small cup of consome beed broth.
Fish Tacos (4)
4 corn tortilla tacos served with beans, rice and coleslaw salad.
Shrimp Tacos (4)
4 corn tortilla tacos served with beans, rice and coleslaw salad.
A LA CARTA QUESABIRRIA (1)
A LA Carta Fish tacos
A La Carta Shrimp Tacos
Quesabirrias Familly Size
5 Crunchy Taco Combo
House made crunchy shell tacos filled with your choice of chicken or ground beef lettuce, cheese and sour cream.
A LA CARTA CRUNCHY TACO (1)
Classics
QTB DELUXE
12 inch tortilla burrito filled with rice, beans, pico, sour cream, cheese, avocado and your choice of any meat.
Mega Fries
Bed fo friese w/ cheese, beans, sour cream, avocado, pico, jalapeños and your choice of meat.
Locos Nachos
Bed of nachos w/cheese, beans, sour cream, avocado, pico, jalapeños and your choice of meat.
Quesadilla
Cheese on a 12 inch flour tortilla, pico, avocado, sour cream and your choice of meat.
Tostadas
3 crunchy flat corn tortillas topped with chicken, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, avocado and house sauce.
Flautas
4 crunchy rolled tortillas filled with chicken, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato,, onion, sour cream, avocado, w/side of beans and rice.
Piratas
12 inch flour tortilla filled with cheese, asada meat, onion and cilantro.
Regia
12 inch flour tortilla filled with cheese, pastor meat, onion and cilantro.
Espadas
3 flat crunchy corn tortillas topped with cheese, asada meat, grilled onion, pico & sour cream.
Botanon
Bed of tortilla chips topped w/ refried beans, cheese, quacamole, pico, sour cream, jalapeños, 1 pound of carne asada or pastor meat or charbroiled chicken. Available with all 3 meats. $4.00 upcharge.
Mexican Birria Pizza
12 inch flat flour tortilla, topped with birria, white cheese and pico.
Coctel de Camarón
Shrimp, Avocado, Onion, Cilantro, Tomato and Cucumber.