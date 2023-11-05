Queen City Grounds- 4th Ward (The Landing) 644 N Church St
Popular Items
- Burrito You Want$11.00
Egg, Bacon, pico de gallo, avocado, corn chips & spicy queen sauce served on a spinach wrap
- Maple, Sausage, Egg & Cheese$10.00
Smoked gouda served on an everything bagel
- Alexis on Fire$11.00
Egg, sausage, red peppers, green peppers, banana peppers, jalapeno peppers, smoked gouda & spicy queen sauce served on a spinach wrap
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Espresso
Drip Coffee
Cold Drinks
Tea & More
Seasonal
Brunch Menu
Small Plates
- Avocado Toast$8.00
Avocado slices dusted with salt & pepper, black sesame seeds, & finished with organic olive oil on sourdough toast. Add hummus +$1
- Grits$5.00
12oz serving of yellow & white stone ground grits, made in-house with coconut milk & vegan butter. Turn any item into a grit bowl +$1
- Toasted Bagel$4.00+
Choice of plain or everything bagel with vegan butter. Jam, honey, peanut butter or cream cheese (v/o)
Handhelds & Wraps
- The Legend of Zelda$9.00
Just egg, impossible sausage, vegan cheddar & spicy brown mustard served on a potato bun
- BLT Wrap$11.00
Bacon, pickles, avocado, red onion, bibb lettuce, tomato, pepper jack, mayo & spicy queen sauce on a spinach wrap. Served Cold.
- Vegan BLT Wrap$11.00
- Grilled Cheese$7.00
Smoked gouda & cheddar cheese on sourdough. Make it deluxe (bacon, tomato, red onion) +2, add a beef +$3 or impossible patty +$4
- Vegan Grilled Cheese$7.00
- Turkey & Bacon Wrap$12.00
Cajun turkey, smoked bacon, red onion, avocado, banana peppers, spinach & agave mustard on a spinach wrap. Served Hot.
- Veggie Wrap$11.00
Hummus, carrots, cabbage, avocado, tomato, green peppers, banana peppers, spicy queen sauce on a spinach herb wrap.
- Vegan Alexis onFire$11.00
- Vegan Burrito You Want$11.00
- Peach Compote Waffle$8.00
- Berry Compote Waffle$8.00
2 Belgium waffles topped in our premium berry compote, candied walnut and powdered sugar
- Chicken & Waffles$11.00+
2 Belgium waffles, topped with 4 breaded chicken tenders and maple syrup, add berry compote +$2
- New Vegan-ings$9.00
Just egg, vegan chorizo & vegan smoked gouda served on a potato bun
- Monte Cristo$11.00
Rosemary ham, smoked gouda, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions & berry compote served on multigrain bread
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese$9.00
Vermont cheddar served on an everything bagel
- Vegan Bacon, Egg & Cheese$9.00
- Vegan Maple, Sausage, Egg & Cheese$10.00
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese$9.00
Pepper jack cheese, served on sourdough bread
- Vegan Sausage, Egg & Cheese$9.00
- Bacon, Sausage, Egg & Cheese$11.00
Red onion, pepper jack cheese & spicy queen sauce served on sourdough bread
- Vegan Bacon, Sausage, Egg & Cheese$11.00
- Ham & Swiss$10.00
Salads
Build Your Own Breakfast
Build Your Own Burger
Retail
Sodas
Juices
Yerba Mate
- Sparkling Gold$4.00
- Sparkling Grapefruit Ginger$4.00
- Sparkling Cranberry Pomegranate$4.00
- Sparkling Lime$4.00
- Enlightenment$4.50
- Bluephoria$4.50
- Orange Exuberance$4.50
- Peach Exuberance$4.50
- Lemon Elation$4.50
- Revel Berry$4.50
- Tropical Uprising$4.50
- Tradition Bottle$4.75
- Passion Bottle$4.75
- Raspberry Bottle$4.75
- Enlightenment Bottle$4.75