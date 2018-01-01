Queen of Sheba Ethiopian restaurant 650 10th ave
Appetizers
- Sambousa$4.00+
Choose from lentil or beef. A pair of Ethiopian-style triangular phyllo-dough pockets, packed with spicy stuffing.
- Avocado Salad$13.00
Diced avocado mixed with tomatoes, peppers, and onions. Tossed in a spicy vinaigrette.
- Timatim Fitfit$11.00
Diced vine ripened tomatoes, peppers, onions, and crumbled injera, tossed in a lemon and olive oil vinaigrette.
- Azifa$9.00
Green lentils, onions and chili peppers, coarsely mashed in an Ethiopian mustard vinaigrette.
- Kategna$12.00
Injera rendered into an amber toast with a coating of Awaze and Kibe
- Tomato Salad$9.00
Vine ripened tomatoes, jalapeños and red onions chopped and tossed in a spicy vinaigrette.
Entrees
Vegetarian
- Atakilt Wot$18.00
Fresh string beans and long-cut carrots, cooked in tomato sauce with our rich blend of seasonings.
- Gomen Wot$18.00
Finely chopped collard greens, cooked in their own stems with mild seasonings and olive oil.
- Misir Wot$19.00
Split lentils, stewed with onions, garlic, and a lend of mild Ethiopian herbs.
- Cabbage Wot$17.00
Cabbage, potato and carrot cooked with onion and garlic with a touch of turmeric.
- Ater Kik Alecha$17.00
Split peas cooked in onion, garlic and olive oil. A mild dish with a touch of turmeric and a subtle blend of herbs and spices.
- Shiro Wot$18.00
Split peas milled together with a perfect blend of Berbere, herbs, and onions, then slow-cooked in a creamy dip for your injera.
- Key Sir Wot$17.00
Red beets, potatoes, and carrots, sautéed with peppers, onions, garlic and ginger.
Lamb
- Awaze Tibs$25.00
Strips of leg of lamb, marinated in Awaze and sautéed with onions and fresh jalapeño.
- Chef's Special Tibs$25.00
Tender cubed shoulder of lamb, rubbed with Chef's blend of Ethiopian seasonings and stir-fried with onions, fresh rosemary, and garlic.
- Yebeg Alecha$23.00
A mild stew of diced on-the-bone lamb.
- Lega Tibs$23.00
Tender cubes of leg of lamb, marinated in white wine, then sautéed to perfection.
Beef
- Gomen Besiga$22.00
Marbled cuts of beef are slow-cooked in a mild onion sauce with chopped collard greens, garlic and a blend of Alecha seasonings.
- Kitfo$26.00
Extra lean cuts of prime beef are finely chopped and soaked in basil, clarified butter and Mitmita. Served with a mashed feta cheese and collard greens.
- Gored Gored$27.00
Morsel cuts of beef, marinated in hot Berbere-butter and rolled over a hot skillet.
- Zilzil Tibs$23.00
Criss-cross cuts of beef, marinated in Awaze, olive oil and red wine, then stir-fried with onions.
- Tibs Wot$22.00
Diced lean beef seared on a hot skillet, then slow cooked in a spicy Berbere stew.
- Quanta Firfir$22.00
Seasoned Ethiopian beef jerky, cooked in a hot Kibe sauce and tossed with shreds of injera.
- Bozena Shiro$20.00
Pieces of lean, marinated beef simmered in a traditional chickpea gravy.
- Menchet Abesh Wot$20.00
Lean beef, ground and cooked in mild green pepper sauce, red wine and jalapeño, seasoned with ginger and garlic.
- Geba Weta$27.00
Seafood
- Assa Goulash$26.00
Salmon simmered slowly with onion, garlic, tomato, jalapeño and a touch of Awaze sauce and white wine.
- Tuna Kitfo$25.00
Ahi Tuna finely chopped and soaked in basil, olive oil and Mitmita. Served with collard greens.
- Assa Dullet$23.00
Ground Tilapia fish mixed with diced onion, jalapeño, and seasoned with cardamom, olive oil, and Mitmita.
- Tilapia Fish$20.00
In-season whole or filet fish, prepared Ethiopian style: moist flakes inside its crispy skin.
Combination Platters
- Taste of Sheba$32.00
Tibs Wot, Menchet Abesh Wot, Bozena Shiro, Yebeg Alecha, Doro Wot, Gomen Wot, and Ater Kik Alecha
- Sheba Vegetarian$23.00
Misir Wot, Ater Kik Alecha, Shiro, Key Sir Wot, Gomen Wot, Atakilt Wot, and Cabbage Wot
Alcohol
White Wines
Ethiopian Wine
Red Wine
Rosé Wine
Liquor
- Black Label$13.00
- Macallan 12$15.00
- Glenfiddich 12$14.00
- Glenfiddich 18$20.00
- Jack Daniel's$15.00
- Jameson$15.00
- Chivas$12.00
- Makers Mark$12.00
- Gold Label 12$16.00
- Tito$14.00
- Gray Goose$15.00
- Belvedere$15.00
- Absolute$11.00
- Stolichnaya$11.00
- Hendrick's Gin$15.00
- Bulldog$15.00
- Patron$13.00
- DonJulio$13.00
- 1800$10.00
- Bacardi$10.00
- Remy 1738$15.00
- Remy VSOP$17.00
- Campari$11.00
- Aperitif$12.00
- Aperol Spritz$12.00
- Bailys$12.00
- Sambuca$13.00
- ouzo$10.00
- Tea with ouzo$10.00
- Gordon's Gin$12.00
- casamigos tequila$14.00
- Gold label 18$20.00