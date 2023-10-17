Queens Beer Factory 86-13 Northern Blvd
Beverages
Draft Beers
20. Peach Goggle
19. Strawberry Crush
18. Tropical Pineapple
17. Lagunitas
16. Pacifico
15. House Lager
14. Modelo
13. Mandatory Pumpkin
12. 12am Ferry
11. Crispy Culture
10. Stella
9. Mango Cart
8.Toasted Lager
7. Big Wave
6. Heineken
5. Hazy Beer Hug
4. Code Pink
3. Mother Pumpkin Ale
2. Softly Magic Spells
1. Guinness
Can Beers
Cocktails
Passion Punch
White Rum, malibu, pineapple, passion fruit and a splash of grenadine juice.
Aparita
Tequila, fresh lime, pineapple, triple sec and aperol.
Bittersweet symphony
Well whiskey, pineapple, simple syrup, aromatic bitters and a splash of fresh lime juice.
Eva’s sins
Well vodka, sassy apple sour mixed with orange juice.
Fairy’s tale
Muddled blueberries, butterfly pea & lavender infused gin, splash fresh lime and simple syrup.
Blue French Horn
Gin, muddled blueberry, syrup, seltzer
Mimosa
Champagne and orange juice
QBF fruity tonic
Gin & Tonic Sour mix
Spicy Jalapeno margarita
Patron, fresh jalapenos, fresh lime juice, passion fruit, Tajin.
Cucumber Martini
Bombay, fresh cucumber, Fresh lime, Rosemary
Freedom
Aperol, lime, blue curacao, coconut red bull
Coconut Red bull mojito
Rum, lime, mint, coconut red bull
Watermelon red bull Mojito
Rum, lime, mint, watermelon red bull
Margarita
Tequila, lemon and lime juice, syrup, salt
Holy Water
Vodka, rum, peach schnapps, blue Curacao, sour mix, pineapple and lemon juice
Sangria Rush
Tequila, cabernet sauvignon, triple sec. syrup, lime juice
Pain killer
Rum Coconut, Bacardi, Pineapple juice, orange juice
Aperol Spritz
Aperol, orange prosecco club soda
Maker’s Manhattan
Maker’s Mark Bourbon, sweet Vermouth cherry juice, cherries
Berry Lemonade
Tito’s, strawberry, fresh lemon and lime, Agave
Soft Drinks
Beer Tower
Beer Flight
Menu
*Salad
*Burgers
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Beer braised BBQ Berkshire pork with cabbage slaw and pickles on a Pretzel Bun.
Beyond Burger
Vegan patty, lettuce & tomatoes with chipotle aioli on a Brioche Bun.
Cheers Burger
8oz Beef patty 80/20 blend with American cheese and mayonnaise on a Brioche Bun.
TNB Burger
8oz Beef patty 80/20 blend, lettuce & tomatoes, bacon, and Monterey pepper jack cheese with chipotle aioli sauce on a Pretzel Bun.
QBF Burger
8oz Beef patty 80/20 blend, lettuce & tomatoes, jam, fried egg, cheddar cheese with mayonnaise on a Brioche Bun
Chicken Sandwich
Crispy or grilled chicken with lettuce & tomatoes, pickles and mayonnaise.
Philly Cheese Steak
Thinly slice steak, roasted peppers, onions with cheese sauce and mayonnaise.
BLT Sandwich
Apple wood smoked Bacon, Lettuce & tomatoes with Mayonnaise and French fries, on a white bread.
QBF Hot Dog
12” Hotdog on a Brioche Bun with coleslaw, mustard, ketchup & mayonnaise on the top.
*Side
*Grill
Skirt Steak
Grilled outside skirt steak served with Brussel Sprout and Fried Yuca with Chimichurri sauce on the Side.
NY Strip steak
Grilled NY Strip Steak served with Mash Potatoes and Asparagus.
BBQ Ribs
Pork Spareribs with Beer BBQ Sauce on the top and coleslaw.
Pork Chop
Grilled pork chop with salad and mashed potatoes with brown sauce on top.
Fish & Chips
Beer Butter Fish with Tartar Sauce and French Fries.
*Pasta
Fusilli Bolognese
Fusilli pasta tossed in a rich and savory meat sauce, then drizzled with a creamy basil sauce for a touch of freshness and flavor.
Penne alla Vodka
Perfectly hearty and tender penne pasta is tossed with a creamy and vibrant marinara sauce based and vodka infused sauce that’s seasoned with fresh Basil and parmesan.
Rigatoni Shrimp
Shrimp rigatoni tossed in a tomato sauce with fresh basil, garlic and a splash of white wine.
Linguine Carbonara
Silky linguine with crispy bacon in a super creamy and cheesy sauce.
Mac ‘n’ Cheese
A rich and creamy dish consisting of macaroni pasta mixed with a cheesy sauce
Chicken Parmesan
Crispy breaded chicken breast smothered with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese, oven-baked and served with mini penne pasta in a zesty marinara sauce.
*Appetizers
Fried beef ravioli
Beef ravioli dredged in seasoned breadcrumbs, deep-fried, served with house marinara sauce.
Chicken Wings
SELECT YOUR SAUCE: Sweet chili, Buffalo, Thai Sauce, BBQ, Mango habanero, Garlic Parmesan
QBF Steak Tidbits
Grilled Angus NY strip steak, over garlic bread, caramelized onion, pepper jack cheese and homemade Au Jus sauce.
QBF Nachos
White corn tortilla chips, home-made cheese sauce, black beans, radish, sour cream, pickles, red onions with Pico de Gallo.
Animal Fries
French fries, hot dog sausage, with cheese sauce and Pico de Gallo on the top.
Mini Crab Cakes
Maryland style crab cakes with mustard, Served with a drop of chipotle aioli on the top.
Calamari
Deep fried calamari Italian style. Served with house marinara sauce as dipping sauce and lemon.
Coconut Shrimp
Fresh shrimp dipped in beer batter, then rolled in an aromatic combination of coconut flakes, breadcrumbs and spices. Served with sweet chili-mango sauce.