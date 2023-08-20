Drinks

Sparkling Wine by the Bottle

Brut Rose - Pol Clement

$11.00

750mL Bottle

Sparkling Sweet Moscato - Sweet Bitch

$14.00

750 mL bottle

Prosecco - Bread and Butter

$16.00

750mL Bottle

Sparkling Rose - Domaine De Jarras Pink Flamingo

$22.00

750mL Bottle

White Wine by the Bottle

Moscato - Pelee Island

$13.00

750 mL bottle

Sauvignon Blanc - Osmosis Low-Cal

$13.00

750mL Bottle

Gerwurtztraminer - Robertson

$13.00

750mL Bottle

Moscato - Salt of the Earth

$13.00

750mL Bottle

Gewuertzttraminer - Pelee Island

$13.00

750 mL bottle

Late Harvest Riesling - Pelee Island

$13.00

750 mL bottle

White Blend - Douloufakis Vidaino white

$14.00

750mL Bottle

White Blend - Pol Clement Brut Blanc De Blanc

$14.00Out of stock

750mL Bottle

Chardonnay - Bowers Harbor Unoaked

$15.00

750mL Bottle

Sauvignon Blanc - Grove Mill

$15.00

750mL Bottle

Chardonnay - Wente

$15.00

750mL Bottle

White Blend - Picpoul De Pinet

$15.00

750 mL bottle

Sauvignon Blanc - Bread and Butter

$16.00

750mL Bottle

White Blend - Burgdorf's Cayuga 2020

$17.00

750mL Bottle

Chardonnay - House of Brown Unoaked

$20.00

750mL Bottle

Muscadet - Domaine Les Trois toits

$20.00

750mL Bottle

Vidal Blanc - Burgdorf's 2020

$20.00

750mL Bottle

Chardonnay - Burgdorf's Un-Oaked

$21.00

750mL Bottle

Riesling - 45 North "select harvest Riesling"

$27.00Out of stock

750mL Bottle

Rose Wine by the Bottle

Claude Val rose

$10.00

750mL Bottle

Innocent Bystander Pink Moscato

$14.00

750mL Bottle

Burgdorf's Rendevous Rose 2019

$19.00

750mL Bottle

Burgdorf's Pinot Noir Rose 2021

$21.00

750mL Bottle

House of Brown Rose

$24.00Out of stock

750mL Bottle

Fruit Wines by the Bottle

Dragon Fire Strawberry Moscato

$15.00

750 mL bottle

Burgdorf's Strawberry Rhubarb

$20.00

750mL Bottle

Burgdorf's Purrrr-fection

$21.00

375mL Bottle

Mango Bellini

$14.00

750 mL bottle

Peach Bellini

$14.00

750 mL bottle

Strawberry Bellini

$14.00

750 mL bottle

Red Wine by the Bottle

Cabernet Sauvignon - Salmon Creek

$9.00

750mL Bottle

Red Blend - Osmosis Low-Cal

$13.00

750mL Bottle

Malbec - Altos

$13.00

750mL Bottle

Red Moscato - Salt of the Earth Rubino

$13.00

750mL Bottle

Cabernet Franc - Pelee Island

$13.00

750 mL bottle

Semi-Sweet Merlot - Pelee Island

$13.00

750 mL bottle

Bordeaux - Cap Royal French

$14.00

750mL Bottle

Montepulciano - Fantini

$14.00

750mL Bottle

Shiraz - woop woop

$14.00

750mL Bottle

Sangiovese - Fantini

$14.00

750 mL bottle

Cabernet Sauvignon - Bread and Butter

$16.00

750mL Bottle

Merlot - Bread and Butter

$16.00

750mL Bottle

Red Blend - Bonny Doon Rouge

$16.00

750 mL bottle

Red Blend - Burgdorf's Hanky Panky-2019

$17.00

750mL Bottle

Cabernet Sauvignon - Gran Reserva

$17.00

750mL Bottle

Red Blend - Alexakis Syrah Red Blend

$18.00

750mL Bottle

Red Blend - Bourgoge Rouge (Domaine Dupre)

$19.00

750mL Bottle

Red Blend - Rayen Spanish

$19.00Out of stock

750mL Bottle

Pinot Noir - Devil's Corner

$20.00

750mL Bottle

Chianti - Coltibuono Estate

$23.00

750mL Bottle

Cabernet Franc - Burgdorf's FAYE-2021

$23.00

750mL Bottle

Red Blend - Hook+Ladder "Tillerman Red"

$23.00

750mL Bottle

Zinfandel - Brown

$49.00

750mL Bottle

Apertifs and Digestifs by the Bottle

Cognac Blend - Pineau De Charente

$37.00

750 mL bottle

Beer (Pack)

Big Lake Blackberry Haze

$15.00

4 pack 16 oz. cans

Big Lake Blood Orange Haze

$15.00

4 pack 16 oz. cans

Big Lake Mango Habenero Haze

$15.00

4 pack 16 oz. cans

Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald

$12.00

6 pack 12 oz. bottles

Great Lakes Elliot Ness

$12.00

6 pack 12 oz. bottles

Old Nation Boss Tweed

$20.00

4 pack 16 oz. cans

Old Nation M43

$17.00

4 pack 16 oz. cans

Old Nation Whirled Tart Strawberry

$12.00

4 pack 16 oz. cans

Ommegang Neon Rainbows

$15.00

4 pack 16 oz. cans

Ommegang Rare Vos

$16.00

6 pack 12 oz. bottles

Ore Dock Flying Machine

$12.00

6 pack 12 oz. cans

Ore Dock Porter

$12.00

6 pack 12 oz. cans

Pigeon Hill Donut Stop Believing

$13.00

6 pack 12 oz. cans

Rogue Basquatch

$14.00

6 pack 12 oz. cans

Rogue Dead Guy IPA

$14.00

6 pack 12 oz. cans

Short's Bellaire Brown

$12.00

6 pack 12 oz. cans

Short's Huma Lupa Licious

$13.00

6 pack 12 oz. cans

Short's Soft Parade

$13.00

6 pack 12 oz. cans

Short's Soft Parade Shandy

$12.00

6 pack 12 oz. cans

Bell's Two Hearted

$12.00

4 pack 16 oz. cans

Founders All Day IPA

$12.00

6 pack 12 oz. cans

Founders Breakfast Stout

$12.00

4 pack 12 oz. bottles

Guinness Draught Stout

$18.00

8 pack 14 oz. cans

Right Brain CEO Stout

$14.00

6 pack 12 oz. cans

Busch Light

$9.00

6 pack 12 oz. bottle

Stella Artois

$11.00

6 pack 11.2 oz. bottles

Beer (Single)

Shorts Local's Light

$2.00

12 oz. can

M-43

$5.00

16 oz. can

Busch Light Peach

$2.00

12 oz. can

Cider (Pack)

1911 Blueberry Hard Cider

$14.00

4 pack 12 oz. cans

1911 Strawberry Hard Cider

$14.00Out of stock

4 pack 12 oz. cans

JK Scrumpy Organic

$12.00

4 pack 12 oz. bottles

Vander Mill Honeycrisp

$15.00

6 pack 12 oz. cans

Vander Mill Totally Roasted

$15.00

6 pack 12 oz. cans

Blake's Vacation Mode

$23.00

12 pack 12 oz. cans (mixed variety)

Stella Cider

$11.00

6 pack 11.2 oz. bottles

Cider (Single)

J.K.'s Scrumpy Hard Cider

$4.00

12 oz. bottle

Other Alcoholic Beverages (Pack)

High Five The Mulligan

$13.00

Hard Iced Tea & Lemonade 4 Pack 12 oz. cans

High Five Peach The Mulligan

$13.00

Hard Peach Iced Tea & Lemonade 4 Pack 12 oz. cans

High Five Raspberry The Mulligan

$13.00

Hard Raspberry Iced Tea & Lemonade 4 Pack 12 oz. cans

Odd Side Oddtails Gin & Tonic

$14.00

4 pack 12 oz. cans

Odd Side Oddtails Margarita

$14.00

4 pack 12 oz. cans

Odd Side Oddtails Paloma

$14.00

4 pack 12 oz. cans

Odd Side Oddtails Razz Daily

$14.00

4 pack 12 oz. cans

Odd Side Oddtails Seabreeze

$14.00

4 pack 12 oz. cans

Cutwater Lime Margarita

$15.00

4 pack 12 oz. cans

Cutwater Mango Margarita

$15.00

4 pack 12 oz. cans

NUTRL Classic Cranberry

$10.00

4 pack 12 oz. cans

NUTRL Variety Pack

$17.00

8 pack 12 oz. cans

Bloody Mary - Dry Fly on the Fly

$14.00

4 pack 12 oz. cans

Other Alcoholic Beverages (Single)

Cutwater Lime Margarita

$5.00

12 oz. can

Cutwater Mango Margarita

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic (Pack)

Abita Root beer

$9.00

6 pack 12oz Bottles

Barritts Ginger beer

$9.00

6 pack 12 oz cans

Barritts Sugar Free Ginger beer

$9.00

6 pack 12 oz cans

Northwoods Black Cherry soda

$8.00

4 pack 12 oz bottle

Northwoods Orange Cream soda

$8.00

4 pack 12 oz. bottles

Short's Thirst Mutilator

$12.00

6 pack 12 oz. cans

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher

$10.00

6 pack 12 oz. cans

Non-Alcoholic (Single)

Purpose Simply Purple Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

16 oz. bottle

Miss Mary's Paloma Mix

$8.00

32 oz. Bottle

Roast Umber Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

11.5 oz. can

Brewt's Bloody Mary Original - Mix

$11.00

32 oz. Bottle

Sprecher Cream Soda

$2.00

12 oz. can

Sprecher Orange Dream

$2.00

12 oz. cans

Unity Vibration Pineapple Kombucha

$5.00

16 oz. cans

Great Lakes Coffee Nitro Brew

$4.00

12 oz. can

Barritts Ginger Beer

$2.00

12 oz. can

Barritts Sugar Free Ginger Beer

$2.00Out of stock

12 oz. can

Langers Apple Juice

$2.00

15.2 oz. bottle

Langers Blue Raspberry Fruit Punch

$2.00

15.2 oz. bottle

Langers Fruit Punch

$2.00

15.2 oz. bottle

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher

$4.00

Food

Brunch

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.50

Plain Bagel

$6.00

Everything Bagel

$6.00

Onion Bagel

$6.00Out of stock

Asiago Bagel

$6.00

Donut

$3.00

Coffee (French Press)

$6.00

Tea (French Press)

$6.00

Cheese

Spanish Manchego (12 mo.)

$4.00

Smoked Gouda

$3.00

Goat Cheese

$3.50

Dill Havarti

$3.00

Cranberry White Cheddar

$3.00

Tomato Basil Roasted Garlic

$3.00

Soft Opening Charcuterie extras (Copy)

Crackers

$1.50

Honey Roasted Peanuts

$1.00

Whole Cashews

$2.00

Pistachios

$2.00

Country Mix Olives

$2.50

Blue Cheese Olives

$3.00

Fig Spread

$1.00

Tangerine Spread

$1.00

Pickles

$1.50

Caramelized Onion Mustard

$1.50

Spicy Brown Mustard

$1.50

Hot German Mustard

$1.50

Retail Food

Popcorners White cheddar Cheese

$2.00

1 oz. bag

Popcorners Sweet and Salty

$2.00

1 oz. bag

White Cheddar Cheese Popcorn

$2.00

1.75 oz. bag

Multigrain Sea Salt Tortilla Chips

$2.00

1.5 oz. bags

Whole Roasted Sea Salt Almonds

$3.00

2.25 oz. bags

Twisted Thin Salted Pretzels

$2.00

3 oz. bags

Milton's Gluten Free Crackers

$7.00

4.5 oz. bag

Blue Cheese Stuffed Olives

$9.00

5 oz. jar

Pistachios

$16.00

12 oz. bag

Woodstock Organic Cashews

$13.00

7 oz. bag

Roland Country Mix Olives

$8.00

5.99 oz. jar

Honey Roasted Peanuts

$6.00

12 oz. can

Apparel and Other

Novelties

Grandma's Wine Towels

$10.00

Wine Items

Wine Stopper

$3.00