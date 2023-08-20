Queens Provisions 421 Garland
Drinks
Sparkling Wine by the Bottle
White Wine by the Bottle
Moscato - Pelee Island
750 mL bottle
Sauvignon Blanc - Osmosis Low-Cal
750mL Bottle
Gerwurtztraminer - Robertson
750mL Bottle
Moscato - Salt of the Earth
750mL Bottle
Gewuertzttraminer - Pelee Island
750 mL bottle
Late Harvest Riesling - Pelee Island
750 mL bottle
White Blend - Douloufakis Vidaino white
750mL Bottle
White Blend - Pol Clement Brut Blanc De Blanc
750mL Bottle
Chardonnay - Bowers Harbor Unoaked
750mL Bottle
Sauvignon Blanc - Grove Mill
750mL Bottle
Chardonnay - Wente
750mL Bottle
White Blend - Picpoul De Pinet
750 mL bottle
Sauvignon Blanc - Bread and Butter
750mL Bottle
White Blend - Burgdorf's Cayuga 2020
750mL Bottle
Chardonnay - House of Brown Unoaked
750mL Bottle
Muscadet - Domaine Les Trois toits
750mL Bottle
Vidal Blanc - Burgdorf's 2020
750mL Bottle
Chardonnay - Burgdorf's Un-Oaked
750mL Bottle
Riesling - 45 North "select harvest Riesling"
750mL Bottle
Rose Wine by the Bottle
Fruit Wines by the Bottle
Red Wine by the Bottle
Cabernet Sauvignon - Salmon Creek
750mL Bottle
Red Blend - Osmosis Low-Cal
750mL Bottle
Malbec - Altos
750mL Bottle
Red Moscato - Salt of the Earth Rubino
750mL Bottle
Cabernet Franc - Pelee Island
750 mL bottle
Semi-Sweet Merlot - Pelee Island
750 mL bottle
Bordeaux - Cap Royal French
750mL Bottle
Montepulciano - Fantini
750mL Bottle
Shiraz - woop woop
750mL Bottle
Sangiovese - Fantini
750 mL bottle
Cabernet Sauvignon - Bread and Butter
750mL Bottle
Merlot - Bread and Butter
750mL Bottle
Red Blend - Bonny Doon Rouge
750 mL bottle
Red Blend - Burgdorf's Hanky Panky-2019
750mL Bottle
Cabernet Sauvignon - Gran Reserva
750mL Bottle
Red Blend - Alexakis Syrah Red Blend
750mL Bottle
Red Blend - Bourgoge Rouge (Domaine Dupre)
750mL Bottle
Red Blend - Rayen Spanish
750mL Bottle
Pinot Noir - Devil's Corner
750mL Bottle
Chianti - Coltibuono Estate
750mL Bottle
Cabernet Franc - Burgdorf's FAYE-2021
750mL Bottle
Red Blend - Hook+Ladder "Tillerman Red"
750mL Bottle
Zinfandel - Brown
750mL Bottle
Apertifs and Digestifs by the Bottle
Beer (Pack)
Big Lake Blackberry Haze
4 pack 16 oz. cans
Big Lake Blood Orange Haze
4 pack 16 oz. cans
Big Lake Mango Habenero Haze
4 pack 16 oz. cans
Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald
6 pack 12 oz. bottles
Great Lakes Elliot Ness
6 pack 12 oz. bottles
Old Nation Boss Tweed
4 pack 16 oz. cans
Old Nation M43
4 pack 16 oz. cans
Old Nation Whirled Tart Strawberry
4 pack 16 oz. cans
Ommegang Neon Rainbows
4 pack 16 oz. cans
Ommegang Rare Vos
6 pack 12 oz. bottles
Ore Dock Flying Machine
6 pack 12 oz. cans
Ore Dock Porter
6 pack 12 oz. cans
Pigeon Hill Donut Stop Believing
6 pack 12 oz. cans
Rogue Basquatch
6 pack 12 oz. cans
Rogue Dead Guy IPA
6 pack 12 oz. cans
Short's Bellaire Brown
6 pack 12 oz. cans
Short's Huma Lupa Licious
6 pack 12 oz. cans
Short's Soft Parade
6 pack 12 oz. cans
Short's Soft Parade Shandy
6 pack 12 oz. cans
Bell's Two Hearted
4 pack 16 oz. cans
Founders All Day IPA
6 pack 12 oz. cans
Founders Breakfast Stout
4 pack 12 oz. bottles
Guinness Draught Stout
8 pack 14 oz. cans
Right Brain CEO Stout
6 pack 12 oz. cans
Busch Light
6 pack 12 oz. bottle
Stella Artois
6 pack 11.2 oz. bottles
Cider (Pack)
1911 Blueberry Hard Cider
4 pack 12 oz. cans
1911 Strawberry Hard Cider
4 pack 12 oz. cans
JK Scrumpy Organic
4 pack 12 oz. bottles
Vander Mill Honeycrisp
6 pack 12 oz. cans
Vander Mill Totally Roasted
6 pack 12 oz. cans
Blake's Vacation Mode
12 pack 12 oz. cans (mixed variety)
Stella Cider
6 pack 11.2 oz. bottles
Cider (Single)
Other Alcoholic Beverages (Pack)
High Five The Mulligan
Hard Iced Tea & Lemonade 4 Pack 12 oz. cans
High Five Peach The Mulligan
Hard Peach Iced Tea & Lemonade 4 Pack 12 oz. cans
High Five Raspberry The Mulligan
Hard Raspberry Iced Tea & Lemonade 4 Pack 12 oz. cans
Odd Side Oddtails Gin & Tonic
4 pack 12 oz. cans
Odd Side Oddtails Margarita
4 pack 12 oz. cans
Odd Side Oddtails Paloma
4 pack 12 oz. cans
Odd Side Oddtails Razz Daily
4 pack 12 oz. cans
Odd Side Oddtails Seabreeze
4 pack 12 oz. cans
Cutwater Lime Margarita
4 pack 12 oz. cans
Cutwater Mango Margarita
4 pack 12 oz. cans
NUTRL Classic Cranberry
4 pack 12 oz. cans
NUTRL Variety Pack
8 pack 12 oz. cans
Bloody Mary - Dry Fly on the Fly
4 pack 12 oz. cans
Other Alcoholic Beverages (Single)
Non-Alcoholic (Pack)
Abita Root beer
6 pack 12oz Bottles
Barritts Ginger beer
6 pack 12 oz cans
Barritts Sugar Free Ginger beer
6 pack 12 oz cans
Northwoods Black Cherry soda
4 pack 12 oz bottle
Northwoods Orange Cream soda
4 pack 12 oz. bottles
Short's Thirst Mutilator
6 pack 12 oz. cans
Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher
6 pack 12 oz. cans
Non-Alcoholic (Single)
Purpose Simply Purple Unsweetened Tea
16 oz. bottle
Miss Mary's Paloma Mix
32 oz. Bottle
Roast Umber Nitro Cold Brew
11.5 oz. can
Brewt's Bloody Mary Original - Mix
32 oz. Bottle
Sprecher Cream Soda
12 oz. can
Sprecher Orange Dream
12 oz. cans
Unity Vibration Pineapple Kombucha
16 oz. cans
Great Lakes Coffee Nitro Brew
12 oz. can
Barritts Ginger Beer
12 oz. can
Barritts Sugar Free Ginger Beer
12 oz. can
Langers Apple Juice
15.2 oz. bottle
Langers Blue Raspberry Fruit Punch
15.2 oz. bottle
Langers Fruit Punch
15.2 oz. bottle
Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher
Food
Brunch
Cheese
Soft Opening Charcuterie extras (Copy)
Retail Food
Popcorners White cheddar Cheese
1 oz. bag
Popcorners Sweet and Salty
1 oz. bag
White Cheddar Cheese Popcorn
1.75 oz. bag
Multigrain Sea Salt Tortilla Chips
1.5 oz. bags
Whole Roasted Sea Salt Almonds
2.25 oz. bags
Twisted Thin Salted Pretzels
3 oz. bags
Milton's Gluten Free Crackers
4.5 oz. bag
Blue Cheese Stuffed Olives
5 oz. jar
Pistachios
12 oz. bag
Woodstock Organic Cashews
7 oz. bag
Roland Country Mix Olives
5.99 oz. jar
Honey Roasted Peanuts
12 oz. can