Que Rico Quirico’s 20 Front St
Menu
Medium Combo
$11.00
Rice & Meat
Large Combo
$16.00
Rice , Meat , Side & Drink
Meat Pies/Pastelillos
$2.50
Soda
$2.00
Water
$1.00
Passion Fruit Juice
$3.00+
Macaroni Salad
$3.00
Sweet plantains
$3.00
Tostones
$3.00
extra meat
$2.00
mayo ketchup cup
$0.35
Que Rico Quirico’s 20 Front St Location and Ordering Hours
(508) 762-6815
15 Mechanic Street, Worcester, MA 01608
Closed
• Opens Friday at 11AM
All hours
