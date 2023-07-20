Lunch

MONDAY - Crab Cake Sandwich, Baked Sweet Potatoes and a Pea Salad

$6.00

TUESDAY - Poke Bowl; Marinated Tuna or Shrimp Ceviche over Rice or Lettuce and Choice of toppings

$6.00

WEDNESDAY - Steamed Dumplings with Dipping Sauce, Lo Mein Noodles and Stir Fry Vegetables

$6.00

THURSDAY - Italian Beef Sandwich, Fries and Watermelon

$6.00

Crust

Cuban Sandwich

$6.00

Bread & Bowl

Chicago Style Hotdog

$3.00

Panini Sandwich

Hotdog

$3.00

Burger

$6.00

BLT on Wheat with Avocado and Pesto Mayo

$6.00