Que Tal Pollo - 23rd
Food
Starters
Soups
Baked Potatoes
- Papa Taco$12.99
All potatoes are smothered in butter, with cheddar cheese, home made sour cream, bacon and chives.
- Pastor papa$12.99
Topped with Asada (steak) meat, and white cheese.
- Veggie papa$12.99
Topped with broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, house sauce and cheddar cheese.
- Who ́s your papa$14.99
Topped with Charbroiled Chicken, Asada (steak) and pastor (red marinated pork) meat, topped with white cheese.
- A huevo papa$12.99
Topped with huevos estrellados (2 over easy eggs) and bathed in our Ranchera Salsa.
- Chori Papa$12.99
opped with white cheese and chorizo with cooked onions, red and green bell pepper and tomato.
- Birria Papa$13.99
Topped with birria meat, bathed in consomé, with onion and cilantro.
- Tlaque papa$12.99
Topped with barbacoa meat, bathed in our Tlaquepaque salsa with onions and cilantro.
- Que tal papa$12.99
opped with our famous charbroiled chicken and white cheese.
Pollo
- Whole Chicken Combo$22.95
Our Famous Whole Chicken made with our original 3rd generation recipe Estilo Nuevo Leon - comes with delicious Spanish rice, Charro beans (yes they have pork) and our special variety of hot salsas and piping hot tortillas.
- Half Chicken Combo$16.99
1/2 Chicken combo with all same sides as the whole chicken combo.
- Chicken Lunch Special$13.99
2 Piece, Charro beans, Spanish Rice, Salsas & Tortillas
- Whole Chicken$17.99
- Half Chicken$11.99
- Pollo Asado Familiar$55.95
Hamburgers
- The Regular$12.99
1/2 Pound Beef Pattie, with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, House sauce, Ketchup, Mustard, Side of Fries and Fried Jalapeño.
- Campechana Burger$14.99
- Que tal Burguer$14.99
1/2 Pound Beef Pattie, with Cheddar Cheese, Mexican Charbroiled Sausage W/ White Cheese Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, House sauce, Ketchup, Mustard, side of fries and fried jalapeño.
- Norteña Burger$18.99
1/2 Pound Beef Pattie, with Cheddar Cheese, Mexican Charbroiled Sausage w/ white Cheese, Pastor Meat w/ White Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, House sauce, Ketchup, Mustard, Side of Fries and Fried Jalapeño.
- Cerro De La Silla$21.99
Tortas Monterrey
Fajita Platters
- Chicken Fajita$16.99
All platters served with onions, bell peppers, and tomato. Comes with a side of rice, charro beans, salad, sour cream and cheese, choice of corn or flour tortilla
- Beef Fajita$18.99
All platters served with onions, bell peppers, and tomato. Comes with a side of rice, charro beans, salad, sour cream and cheese, choice of corn or flour tortilla
- Shrimp Fajita$17.99
All platters served with onions, bell peppers, and tomato. Comes with a side of rice, charro beans, salad, sour cream and cheese, choice of corn or flour tortilla
- Mixed Fajita$19.99
All platters served with onions, bell peppers, and tomato. Comes with a side of rice, charro beans, salad, sour cream and cheese, choice of corn or flour tortilla
Tacos
- 4 Street Taco Combo$11.99
Double soft corn tortilla tacos filled with your choice of meat topped with onion and cilantro. Includes: side of charro beans, salsa and caramelized onions.
- 6 Street Taco Combo$14.99
Double soft corn tortilla tacos filled with your choice of meat topped with onion and cilantro. Includes: side of charro beans, salsa and caramelized onions.
- A La Carta Street Taco$2.75
- Barbacoa Estilo Tlaquepaque (5)$11.99
5 corn tortilla barbacoa tacos smothered in a special, delicious and spicy salsa.
- Quesabirria con Consome$11.99+
5 corn tortilla tacos with chuck roast beef slow stewed with chiles and spices mixed with a blend of cheese topped with onion and cilantro. Served with a small cup of consome beed broth.
- Fish Tacos (4)$14.99
4 corn tortilla tacos served with beans, rice and coleslaw salad.
- Shrimp Tacos (4)$14.99
4 corn tortilla tacos served with beans, rice and coleslaw salad.
- A LA CARTA QUESABIRRIA (1)$3.75
- A LA Carta Fish tacos$3.75
- A La Carta Shrimp Tacos$3.75
- Quesabirrias Familly Size$55.95
- 5 Crunchy Taco Combo$10.99+
House made crunchy shell tacos filled with your choice of chicken or ground beef lettuce, cheese and sour cream.
- A LA CARTA CRUNCHY TACO (1)$2.50
Classics
- QTB DELUXE$12.99+
12 inch tortilla burrito filled with rice, beans, pico, sour cream, cheese, avocado and your choice of any meat.
- Mega Fries$13.99
Bed fo friese w/ cheese, beans, sour cream, avocado, pico, jalapeños and your choice of meat.
- Locos Nachos$12.99
Bed of nachos w/cheese, beans, sour cream, avocado, pico, jalapeños and your choice of meat.
- Quesadilla$12.99
Cheese on a 12 inch flour tortilla, pico, avocado, sour cream and your choice of meat.
- Tostadas$11.99
3 crunchy flat corn tortillas topped with chicken, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, avocado and house sauce.
- Flautas$11.99
4 crunchy rolled tortillas filled with chicken, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato,, onion, sour cream, avocado, w/side of beans and rice.
- Piratas$11.99
12 inch flour tortilla filled with cheese, asada meat, onion and cilantro.
- Regia$11.99
12 inch flour tortilla filled with cheese, pastor meat, onion and cilantro.
- Espadas$10.99
3 flat crunchy corn tortillas topped with cheese, asada meat, grilled onion, pico & sour cream.
- Botanon$28.99
Bed of tortilla chips topped w/ refried beans, cheese, quacamole, pico, sour cream, jalapeños, 1 pound of carne asada or pastor meat or charbroiled chicken. Available with all 3 meats. $4.00 upcharge.
- Mexican Birria Pizza$20.99
12 inch flat flour tortilla, topped with birria, white cheese and pico.
- Coctel de Camarón$13.99
Shrimp, Avocado, Onion, Cilantro, Tomato and Cucumber.
- Huevos Rancheros$10.99
- Pizzabirria Personal$10.99
Sides & Extras
- Rice$3.50
- Beans$3.50
- Rice & Beans$6.50
- Arroz 1 Lt$9.99
- Beans 1 Lt$9.99
- 4 Tortillas$0.75
- 8 Tortillas$1.50
- 12 Tortillas$2.25
- Salsa$0.75
- 8oz Salsa$4.50
- 16oz Salsa$7.50
- 4oz Guacamole$2.50
- 8oz Guacamole$4.00
- 16oz Guacamole$7.50
- 4oz Queso Dip$2.00
- 8oz Queso Dip$4.00
- 16oz Queso$6.00
- Chips Only$0.99
- Consome 8 Oz$3.00
- Consome$1.50
- Cheese$1.50
- Sour Cream$0.75
- Extra Avocado$1.50
- Fries$3.99
- 2 Salchichas$4.99
- 1 Litro Salsa$12.50
- Litro Guacamole$15.00
- 8oz Pico$2.00
- 1 Jalapeno Con Tocino$1.50