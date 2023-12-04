We will be closed for Thanksgiving.
Quiero Café Portland, ME
Food
Empanadas
- Arequipe Empanada
Colombian caramel & cheese$3.75
- Carne Empanada
Beef & sofrito rice$3.75
- Champiñon Empanada
Mushrooms, spinach, cheese & oregano$3.75
- Chorizo Empanada
Spicy ground pork, potatoes, & red peppers$3.75
- Dulce Empanada
Guava paste & cheese$3.75
- Frijol Empanada
Black beans & sofrito rice$3.75
- Piña Empanada
Pineapple, ham, & cheese$3.75
- Pollo Empanada
Chicken Tinga$3.75
- Puerco Empanada
BBQ pulled pork & sweet plantains$3.75
- Queso Empanada
Cheese$3.75
- Tomate Empanada
Tomato, spinach, cheese, corn, & basil$3.75
- Vegetables Empanada
Zucchini, summer squash, red peppers, yellow peppers, and red onion$3.75
- 3 Fried Empanadas
Fried corn dough empanadas filled with your choice of: customers choose 3 out of the 5 flavors. They can mix and match. No modifications$11.00
- 2 Fried Shrimp Empanada
Fried corn dough empanadas filled with shrimp, cheese, scallions, carrots, & celery. No modifications$11.00
Tamales
Small Plates
- Chips & Guac$8.50
- Chips & Salsa$5.50
- Queso Frito with Pineapple Sauce$6.50
- Sweet Plantains
Topped with cheese & sour cream on the side$7.50
- Sweet Corn Arepa
Grilled & topped with butter & cheese$6.00
- Tostones
Smashed fried plantain chips with sauces on the side (salsa de ajo, salsa, cheese & guacamole)$10.00
- Yuca Fries$8.50
Big Plates
- Lomo Saltado
Peruvian sirloin stir-fry with red onions, peppers, tomatoes, and scallions. Side rice & fries$15.00
- Milanesa
Fried breaded pork. Pickled veggies & rice$15.00
- Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with choice of protein, rice, black beans, guacamole, cheese, sour cream, and salsa$14.50
- Patacon
Smashed fried plantain topped with a choice of protein, garlic aioli, lettuce, queso fresco, pink sauce & guacamole. Side rice & beans$16.00
- Lunch Plate
Choice of protein with rice, black beans, sweet plantains, lettuce, queso fresco, salsa, & guacamole$14.00
Sandwiches
- Argentinian Choripan
Chorizo with chimichurri & pickled red onion$10.00
- Chilean Hot Dog
Chopped tomato, sauerkraut, mashed avocado, & mayo$11.50
- Colombiano Hot Dog
Melted mozzarella, sweet pineapple salsa, raw onion, queso fresco, ketchup, pink sauce, potato chips crumbs, & hard-boiled quail eggs$13.00
- Cuban Sandwich
BBQ pulled pork, honey ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, garlic aioli, & yellow mustard$11.00
- Patacon Cubano
BBQ pulled pork, honey ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, garlic aioli, & yellow mustard on a plantain$14.00
- Plain Hot Dog$6.50
Quesadillas
Sauces on the Side
- 2 Oz Guacamole$2.95
- 4 Oz Guacamole$5.00
- 16 Oz Guacamole$15.00
- 2 Oz Pico De Gallo$1.50
- 4 Oz Pico De Gallo$3.00
- 16 Oz Pico De Gallo$12.50
- 2 Oz Chipotle Mayo$1.50
- 4 Oz Chipotle Mayo$3.00
- 2 Oz Garlic Aioli$1.50
- 4 Oz Garlic Aioli$3.00
- 2 Oz Pineapple Sauce$1.50
- 4 Oz Pineapple Sauce$3.00
- 2 Oz Pink Sauce$1.00
- 4 Oz Pink Sauce$2.00
- 2 Oz Salsa Verde$2.00
- 4 Oz Salsa Verde$4.00
- 2 Oz Salsa Roja$2.00
- 4 Oz Salsa Roja$4.00
- 2 Oz Sour Cream$1.00
- 4 Oz Sour Cream$2.00
Sides
Drinks
Beverages
Coffee
- Cold Brew$3.25
- Regular Coffee$2.25
- Americano$2.75
- Espresso Double$2.50
- Latte$3.75
- Cappuccino$4.25
- Breve$3.50
- Campesino$3.75
- Arequipe* Coffee$4.50
- Del Campo$3.25
- Cafe Con Leche$3.25
- Coffee Bag Colombian
5 lbs not to be display in to go menu$50.00
- Coffee Bag Espresso
5 lbs not to be display in to go menu$60.00
- Coffee Bag
12 oz not to be display in to go menu$14.00
Limeades
Smoothies
- Yellow Amarillo Smoothie
Apple, banana, mango, & pineapple. With almond milk$7.50
- White Blanco Smoothie
Banana, oats, chia seeds, honey, cinnamon, & vanilla extract. With almond milk$7.50
- Brown Cafe Smoothie
Banana, oats, walnuts, cacao powder, & flax seeds. With cold brew$7.50
- Purple Morado Smoothie
Berry mix, banana, oats & almonds. With almond milk$7.50
- Orange Naranjo Smoothie
Mango, apple, carrots, kale, oj, & carrot juice. With apple cider$7.50
- Red Rojo Smoothie
Berry mix, beets, kale, chia seeds & honey. With apple cider$7.50
- Pink Rosado Smoothie
Banana, strawberries, oats, & honey. With coconut milk$7.50
- Green Verde Smoothie
Pineapple, apple, cucumber, celery, kale, ginger, & lime. With apple cider$7.50