Quiero Cafe Saco, ME
Food
Empanadas
- Arequipe Empanada$3.75
Colombian caramel & cheese
- Carne Empanada$3.75
Beef & sofrito rice
- Champiñon Empanada$3.75
Mushrooms, spinach, cheese & oregano
- Chorizo Empanada$3.75
Spicy ground pork, potatoes, & red peppers
- Dulce Empanada$3.75
Guava paste & cheese
- Frijol Empanada$3.75
Black beans & sofrito rice
- Piña Empanada$3.75
Pineapple, ham, & cheese
- Pollo Empanada$3.75
Chicken & sofrito rice
- Puerco Empanada$3.75
BBQ pulled pork & sweet plantains
- Queso Empanada$3.75
Cheese
- Tomate Empanada$3.75
Tomato, spinach, cheese, corn, & basil
- Vegetables Empanada$3.75
Zucchini, summer squash, red peppers, yellow peppers, and red onion
- 3 Fried Empanadas$11.00
Fried corn dough empanadas filled with your choice of: customers choose 3 out of the 5 flavors. They can mix and match. No modifications
- 2 Fried Shrimp Empanada$11.00
Fried corn dough empanadas filled with shrimp, cheese, scallions, carrots, & celery. No modifications
Tamales
Small Plates
- Chips & Guacamole$8.50
- Chips & Salsa$5.50
- Queso Frito with Pineapple Sauce$6.50
- Sweet Plantains$7.50
Topped with cheese & sour cream on the side
- Sweet Corn Arepa$6.00
Grilled & topped with butter & cheese
- Tostones$10.00
Smashed fried plantain chips with sauces on the side (salsa de ajo, salsa, cheese & guacamole)
- Yuca Fries$8.50
Big Plates
- Lomo Saltado$15.00
Peruvian sirloin stir-fry with red onions, peppers, tomatoes, and scallions. Side rice & fries
- Milanesa$15.00
Fried breaded pork. Pickled veggies & rice
- Burrito$14.50
Flour tortilla filled with choice of protein, rice, black beans, guacamole, cheese, sour cream, and salsa
- Patacon$16.00
Smashed fried plantain topped with a choice of protein, garlic aioli, lettuce, queso fresco, pink sauce & guacamole. Side rice & beans
- Lunch Plate$14.00
Choice of protein with rice, black beans, sweet plantains, lettuce, queso fresco, salsa, & guacamole
Sandwiches
- Argentinian Choripan$10.00
Chorizo with chimichurri & pickled red onion
- Chilean Hot Dog$11.50
Chopped tomato, sauerkraut, mashed avocado, & mayo
- Colombiano Hot Dog$13.00
Melted mozzarella, sweet pineapple salsa, raw onion, queso fresco, ketchup, pink sauce, potato chips crumbs, & hard-boiled quail eggs
- Cuban Sandwich$11.00
BBQ pulled pork, honey ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, garlic aioli, & yellow mustard
- Patacon Cubano$14.00
BBQ pulled pork, honey ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, garlic aioli, & yellow mustard on a plantain
- Plain Hot Dog$6.50
Quesadillas
Sauces on the Side
- 2 Oz Guacamole$2.95
- 4 Oz Guacamole$5.00
- 16 Oz Guacamole$15.00
- 2 Oz Pico De Gallo$1.50
- 4 Oz Pico De Gallo$3.00
- 16 Oz Pico De Gallo$12.50
- 2 Oz Chipotle Mayo$1.50
- 4 Oz Chipotle Mayo$3.00
- 2 Oz Garlic Aioli$1.50
- 4 Oz Garlic Aioli$3.00
- 2 Oz Pineapple Sauce$1.50
- 4 Oz Pineapple Sauce$3.00
- 2 Oz Pink Sauce$1.00
- 4 Oz Pink Sauce$2.00
- 2 Oz Salsa Verde$2.00
- 4 Oz Salsa Verde$4.00
- 2 Oz Hot Sauce$2.00
- 4 Oz Hot Sauce$4.00
- 2 Oz Sour Cream$1.00
- 4 Oz Sour Cream$2.00
Sides
Drinks
Beverages
Coffee
- Cold Brew$3.25
- Regular Coffee$2.25
- Americano$2.75
- Espresso Double$2.50
- Latte$3.75
- Cappuccino$4.25
- Breve$3.50
- Campesino$3.75
- Arequipe*$4.50
- Del Campo$3.25
- Cafe Con Leche$3.25
- Coffee Bag Colombian$50.00
5 lbs not to be display in to go menu
- Coffee Bag Espresso$60.00
5 lbs not to be display in to go menu
- Coffee Bag$14.00
12 oz not to be display in to go menu
Limeades
Smoothies
- Yellow Amarillo Smoothie$7.50
Apple, banana, mango, & pineapple. With almond milk
- White Blanco Smoothie$7.50
Banana, oats, chia seeds, honey, cinnamon, & vanilla extract. With almond milk
- Brown Cafe Smoothie$7.50
Banana, oats, walnuts, cacao powder, & flax seeds. With cold brew
- Purple Morado Smoothie$7.50
Berry mix, banana, oats & almonds. With almond milk
- Orange Naranjo Smoothie$7.50
Mango, apple, carrots, kale, oj, & carrot juice. With apple cider
- Red Rojo Smoothie$7.50
Berry mix, beets, kale, chia seeds & honey. With apple cider
- Pink Rosado Smoothie$7.50
Banana, strawberries, oats, & honey. With coconut milk
- Green Verde Smoothie$7.50
Pineapple, apple, cucumber, celery, kale, ginger, & lime. With apple cider