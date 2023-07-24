Quinn's Neighbourhood Pub and Eatery 1010 Murfreesboro Rd, Ste 118
Soft Drinks
Starters
Neighbourhood Bruschetta
Baguette slices, grape tomato, basil, feta, balsamic glaze
Fried Coolcumbers
Fried cucumber slices served with sriracha aioli
Sweet & Stinky
Sweet potato fries, blue cheese crumbles, chives, jalapeno ranch
Kettle Cuts
Fried kettle chips, grape tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, bacon bits, blue cheese dressing
Almost Famous Wings
Tossed in buffalo, Nash-Hot, or BBQ. Celery, carrots, choice of dressing
Saucy Nugs
Fried or grilled tenders tossed in buffalo, Nash-Hot, or BBQ. Celery, carrots, choice of dressing
Grateful Bread
Freshly made dough, whole milk mozzarella. Add Jalapenos - .75 Add Pepperoni - 1.15
Blue Cheese Pecan Celery
Celery, blue cheese crumbles, toasted pecans, honey. Sub Pimento - 1.15
Pretzel Logic
Two soft pretzels, served with 3 cheese sauce and dijon mustard
Pub Specials
Fish & Chips
North Atlantic cod filets, served with fries and tartar
Quinn's Classic Reuben
Shaved corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, on marble rye with thousand island dressing. Also available with turkey
Motley Creuben
Shaved corned beef, turkey, jalapeno bacon, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, on marble rye with thousand island dressing.
Handhelds
Great American Cheeseburger
Two 1/4lb patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo. Served with fries
High & Mighty
Two 1/4lb patties, house made pimento cheese, jalapeno bacon, lettuce. Served with fries
California Dreamin'
Two 1/4lb patties, served open-faced on wheat, house made pimento cheese, avocado, tomatoes, ranch drizzle. Served with fries
Mickey G's Philly
Footlong shaved philly cheesesteak, grilled onions and peppers, three cheese sauce. Served with fries
The P.B.R.
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, lettuce, ranch. Served with fries
Firebird
Fried chicken breast, tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, blue cheese dressing. Served with fries
Southerner
Hand pulled smoked pork shoulder, smokey BBQ sauce, coleslaw, pickles. Served with fries.
J.B.L.T.
Served on whole wheat with lettuce, tomato, jalapeno bacon, avocado, and mayo. Served with fries
The Garden
615 Hot Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, fried nash-hot chicken, carrots, celery, onions, pickles, choice of dressing
BBQ Chicken
Romaine, grilled bbq chicken, grape tomatoes, fresh corn, black beans, cucumber, avocado, fried onions, bbq ranch dressing
Hail Caesar
Romaine, garlic croutons, shaved parmesan, creamy buttermilk caesar dressing
House of Blues
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, candied pecans, blue cheese crumbles, balsamic vinaigrette
House Salad
Mixed greens, grape tomato, cucumber, onion, feta cheese
Mediterranean
Mixed greens, cucumber, grape tomatoes, red onions, feta, kalatmata olives, greek dressing
Strawberry Salad
Wedge
Pizzas
Meaty Quinn
Marinara base, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, salami
Southern Belle
BBQ Sauce base, mozzarella, grilled chicken, red onion, fresh cilantro
Point Break
Marinara base, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, bacon crumbles, pineapple
Godfather
Marinara base, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, mushroom, peppers, onions, black olives
Buffalo Soldier
Ranch base, mozzarella, grilled chicken, blue cheese crumbles, Franks red hot drizzle
Garden Variety
Marinara base, mozzarella, mushrooms, peppers, onions, black olives, grape tomatoes
Sergeant Pepper
Marinara base, mozzarella, pepperoni
Vicino Margherita
Garlic oil base, mozzarella, grape tomatoes, garlic, basil
Cheese Pizza
Mac & Cheese
Dirty Bird
Blackened chicken, broccoli, mushrooms
The Duke
Pulled pork , smokey barbecue sauce
Liberty Mac
Shaved philly cheesesteak, onions, peppers
Norm
Three cheese mac topped with bread crumbs
Vegged Out
Three cheese mac, broccoli, garlic, mushroom, onion, tomato
Spicy Bird
Fried buffalo chicken, blue cheese crumbles, Franks red hot
Perfect Pimento
Three cheese mac, pimento cheese, jalapeno bacon
Brats
Fully Loaded
Loaded with sauerkraut, grilled onions and peppers, cheddar cheese, dijon mustard, pickle relish
Maneater
Shaved philly cheesesteak, onions, peppers, three cheese sauce
German
Sauerkraut, grilled onions, pickle relish
Unloaded
Served plain. Ask for ketchup, mustard, relish
Ballpark Brat Combo
Single brat, ketchup, mustard, relish. Served with pretzel and cheese sauce
Kidding Around
Kid Drink
Kid Brat
Single brat, served plain
Kid Chz Burger
Single patty served with just cheese
Kid Fish (1 Piece)
1 Piece Beer Battered fish and fries
Kid Grilled Cheese
Kid Mac
Our plain three cheese mac and cheese
Kid Pizza
8" marinara base cheese pizza. Add 1 topping at no cost.
Kid Tenders
Two tenders served with fries and choice of dipping sauce
Sweet Things
Sweet Melissa
Three baked chocolate chip Christie cookies, topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate and caramel
Cinna-Sugar Pretzels
Two soft pretzels, with cinnamon sugar and a caramel dipping sauce
Fountain Floats
Coke, Root Beer, or Dr. Pepper with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Scoop O' Ice Cream
8oz Serving of Vanilla Ice Cream
Shake It Up
Made with real, fresh vanilla ice cream. Also available in chocolate.