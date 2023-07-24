Soft Drinks

Barqs Root Beer

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50+

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.50+

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Starters

Neighbourhood Bruschetta

$9.15

Baguette slices, grape tomato, basil, feta, balsamic glaze

Fried Coolcumbers

$7.99

Fried cucumber slices served with sriracha aioli

Sweet & Stinky

$9.15

Sweet potato fries, blue cheese crumbles, chives, jalapeno ranch

Kettle Cuts

$7.99

Fried kettle chips, grape tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, bacon bits, blue cheese dressing

Almost Famous Wings

$7.99+

Tossed in buffalo, Nash-Hot, or BBQ. Celery, carrots, choice of dressing

Saucy Nugs

$7.99+

Fried or grilled tenders tossed in buffalo, Nash-Hot, or BBQ. Celery, carrots, choice of dressing

Grateful Bread

$8.00

Freshly made dough, whole milk mozzarella. Add Jalapenos - .75 Add Pepperoni - 1.15

Blue Cheese Pecan Celery

$7.99

Celery, blue cheese crumbles, toasted pecans, honey. Sub Pimento - 1.15

Pretzel Logic

$9.15+

Two soft pretzels, served with 3 cheese sauce and dijon mustard

Pub Specials

Fish & Chips

$11.50

North Atlantic cod filets, served with fries and tartar

Quinn's Classic Reuben

$12.50

Shaved corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, on marble rye with thousand island dressing. Also available with turkey

Motley Creuben

$15.99

Shaved corned beef, turkey, jalapeno bacon, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, on marble rye with thousand island dressing.

Handhelds

Great American Cheeseburger

$13.75+

Two 1/4lb patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo. Served with fries

High & Mighty

$14.75+

Two 1/4lb patties, house made pimento cheese, jalapeno bacon, lettuce. Served with fries

California Dreamin'

$14.75+

Two 1/4lb patties, served open-faced on wheat, house made pimento cheese, avocado, tomatoes, ranch drizzle. Served with fries

Mickey G's Philly

$14.75+

Footlong shaved philly cheesesteak, grilled onions and peppers, three cheese sauce. Served with fries

The P.B.R.

$12.50

Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, lettuce, ranch. Served with fries

Firebird

$11.99

Fried chicken breast, tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, blue cheese dressing. Served with fries

Southerner

$11.50

Hand pulled smoked pork shoulder, smokey BBQ sauce, coleslaw, pickles. Served with fries.

J.B.L.T.

$9.99

Served on whole wheat with lettuce, tomato, jalapeno bacon, avocado, and mayo. Served with fries

The Garden

615 Hot Chicken Salad

$11.95

Mixed greens, fried nash-hot chicken, carrots, celery, onions, pickles, choice of dressing

BBQ Chicken

$13.99

Romaine, grilled bbq chicken, grape tomatoes, fresh corn, black beans, cucumber, avocado, fried onions, bbq ranch dressing

Hail Caesar

$8.99

Romaine, garlic croutons, shaved parmesan, creamy buttermilk caesar dressing

House of Blues

$13.99

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, candied pecans, blue cheese crumbles, balsamic vinaigrette

House Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens, grape tomato, cucumber, onion, feta cheese

Mediterranean

$9.50

Mixed greens, cucumber, grape tomatoes, red onions, feta, kalatmata olives, greek dressing

Strawberry Salad

$10.95

Wedge

$9.15

Pizzas

Meaty Quinn

$17.99+

Marinara base, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, salami

Southern Belle

$16.99+

BBQ Sauce base, mozzarella, grilled chicken, red onion, fresh cilantro

Point Break

$16.99+

Marinara base, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, bacon crumbles, pineapple

Godfather

$18.99+

Marinara base, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, mushroom, peppers, onions, black olives

Buffalo Soldier

$16.99+

Ranch base, mozzarella, grilled chicken, blue cheese crumbles, Franks red hot drizzle

Garden Variety

$16.99+

Marinara base, mozzarella, mushrooms, peppers, onions, black olives, grape tomatoes

Sergeant Pepper

$13.50+

Marinara base, mozzarella, pepperoni

Vicino Margherita

$15.99+

Garlic oil base, mozzarella, grape tomatoes, garlic, basil

Cheese Pizza

$12.75+

Mac & Cheese

Dirty Bird

$15.50

Blackened chicken, broccoli, mushrooms

The Duke

$14.99

Pulled pork , smokey barbecue sauce

Liberty Mac

$15.50

Shaved philly cheesesteak, onions, peppers

Norm

$12.99

Three cheese mac topped with bread crumbs

Vegged Out

$14.99

Three cheese mac, broccoli, garlic, mushroom, onion, tomato

Spicy Bird

$14.99

Fried buffalo chicken, blue cheese crumbles, Franks red hot

Perfect Pimento

$14.99

Three cheese mac, pimento cheese, jalapeno bacon

Brats

Fully Loaded

$15.99+

Loaded with sauerkraut, grilled onions and peppers, cheddar cheese, dijon mustard, pickle relish

Maneater

$17.25+

Shaved philly cheesesteak, onions, peppers, three cheese sauce

German

$12.50+

Sauerkraut, grilled onions, pickle relish

Unloaded

$10.25+

Served plain. Ask for ketchup, mustard, relish

Ballpark Brat Combo

$10.25

Single brat, ketchup, mustard, relish. Served with pretzel and cheese sauce

Kidding Around

Kid Drink

Kid Brat

$6.75

Single brat, served plain

Kid Chz Burger

$6.75

Single patty served with just cheese

Kid Fish (1 Piece)

$6.75

1 Piece Beer Battered fish and fries

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Kid Mac

$6.75

Our plain three cheese mac and cheese

Kid Pizza

$6.75

8" marinara base cheese pizza. Add 1 topping at no cost.

Kid Tenders

$6.75

Two tenders served with fries and choice of dipping sauce

Sweet Things

Sweet Melissa

$7.99+

Three baked chocolate chip Christie cookies, topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate and caramel

Cinna-Sugar Pretzels

$7.99+

Two soft pretzels, with cinnamon sugar and a caramel dipping sauce

Fountain Floats

$5.75

Coke, Root Beer, or Dr. Pepper with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Scoop O' Ice Cream

$2.99

8oz Serving of Vanilla Ice Cream

Shake It Up

$5.75

Made with real, fresh vanilla ice cream. Also available in chocolate.

Sides

Fries

$3.50+

Half order - 3.50

Sweet Fries

$4.50+

Half order - 4.50

Side Mac

$3.50

Side House Salad

$5.99

Mixed greens, grape tomato, cucumber, onion, feta cheese

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Romaine, shaved parmesan, garlic croutons, buttermilk caesar dressing

Misc

Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Add Chicken Charge

$3.00

Pretzel Only

$3.00

Soup/Chili Bowl

$6.99

Soup/Chili Cup

$4.15