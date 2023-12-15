R&A Sourdough - Commissary Kitchen
Food
Sourdough Artisan Bagels
Sourdough Bialys
- Multigrain Bialys - Dozen$33.00
A perfect mix of rye, whole wheat and bread flour makes a light and airy bialy
- Multigrain Bialys - Half-Dozen$16.50
- Multigrain Bialys - Single$2.75
- Weekend Bialy Omelettes$9.95
A large sourdough bialy filled with a fresh egg omelette. Available in three varieties. Weekends only.
Simple Sammies
- Bagel & Schmear$4.75
Choose your bagel variety and schmear flavor. Add veggies to customize your sammie. Sammie will be served cut in half.
- Bagel, Lox & Schmear$11.75
Choose your bagel variety, schmear flavor and type of lox. Add veggies to customize your sammie. Sammie will be served cut in half.
- Bagel, Egg & Schmear$8.75
Choose your bagel, schmear and different egg variations to create your own special egg sandwich. Sammie will be served cut in half.
- Bagel & Tuna Salad$7.75
Choose your bagel variety and add veggies to customize your sammie. Sammie will be served cut in half.
- Bagel & Egg Salad$7.75
Choose your bagel variety and add veggies to customize your sammie. Sammie will be served cut in half.
- Bagel & Roast Turkey$9.75
Choose your bagel variety and add veggies to customize your sammie. Sammie will be served cut in half.
- Bagel & Butter$3.75
Choose your bagel variety and add veggies to customize your sammie. Sammie will be served cut in half.
- Bagel & Hummus$4.75
Choose your bagel variety and add veggies to customize your sammie. Sammie will be served cut in half.
- Custom Sammie$2.75
Choose your bagel or sourdough and add whatever you like. Sammie will be served cut in half.
Special Sammies
- The Grandpa Munster$11.75
Our Munster Family Inspired Sammie Garlic & Black Salt Bagel Poblano Schmear Egg Frittata Pickled Jalapeños Tomato Picked Red Onion
- The Herman$11.75
Egg, muenster cheese, potato latke, tomato, avocado and chive schmear on choice of sourdough bagel.
- Grilled Cheese with Tomato Soup$9.75
8oz tomato basil soup with a grilled cheese on sourdough pullman with cheddar and muenster cheese
- The Hipster$9.75
Veggie schmear, salt roasted tomato, cucumber, avocado and EVOO drizzle on choice of sourdough bagel. Sammie will be served cut in half.
- The Heebster$13.75
Nova lox, chive schmear, tomato, onion, capers, fresh dill and lemon squeeze on choice of sourdough bagel. Sammie will be served cut in half.
- The Youngster$10.75
Plain schmear, cheddar egg, hot honey bacon and hot sauce on choice of sourdough bagel. Sammie will be served cut in half.
- The Big Bird$12.75
House roasted turkey, muenster cheese, avocado, tomato, onion and garlic & dill schmear on sourdough pullman. Sammie will be served cut in half.
- The Keister$16.75
Corned beef or pastrami, muenster cheese, pickled red onion and spicy brown mustard served warm on sourdough pullman. Sammie will be served cut in half.
- The Sprout (Vegan)$13.75
Our vegan sammie - vegan sausage, vegan egg, vegan schmear, avocado and hot sauce on your choice of sourdough bagel. Sammie will be served cut in half.
- Deep Dish Bagel Pie$7.75
Our signature take on the classic pizza bagel, the Deep Dish Bagel Pie is made with sourdough bagel dough and has the perfect mix of chewy and crunch crust. Choose cheese, pepperoni or jalapeno/hot honey.
- Windy City Salami$10.75
Baked salami, muenster cheese, onion and Chicago sauce served warm on choice of bagel. Sammie will be served cut in half.
Family Sammies
- Family Bagel & Schmear$24.00
Our family sized bagels are perfect for a party or just to feed your whole family. Choose your schmear and toppings and tell us how many times you want it cut.
- Family Hipster$39.00
Same as our regular hipster but family sized. Veggie schmear, salt roasted tomato, cucumber, avocado and EVOO drizzle on either a plain or everything bagel.
- Family Heebster$54.00
Same as our regular Heebster but family sized. Nova lox, chive schmear, tomato, onion, capers, fresh dill and lemon squeeze on choice of plain or everything bagel.
- Family Pizza Bagel$26.00
A classic pizza bagel but family sized.
- Family Birthday Bagel$24.00
Sprinkles mixed into a family sized bagel with birthday schmear.
Schmears
- Plain whipped$4.00+
Cream cheese schmear whipped in house.
- Chive$4.00+
Cream cheese schmear whipped in house with fresh chives.
- Lox & Chive$5.00+
Cream cheese schmear whipped in house with fresh nova lox and chives.
- Veggie$4.00+
Cream cheese schmear whipped in house with carrots, cucumber and chives.
- Garlic & Dill$4.00+
Cream cheese schmear whipped in house with garlic and fresh dill.
- Roasted Poblano$4.00+
Cream cheese schmear whipped in house with jalapeno, tomato and red onion.
- Strawberries 'n Cream$4.00+
Cream cheese schmear whipped in house with fresh strawberry, a bit of honey and a dash of cinnamon.
- Maple Cinnamon$4.00+
Cream cheese schmear whipped in house with pure maple syrup and cinnamon.
- Pumpkin$4.00+
Cream cheese schmear whipped in house with horseradish, beets & chives
Appetizing & Deli
- Nova Lox$7.00+
Cured, brined, cold-smoked and hand sliced Atlantic salmon.
- Pastrami Lox$7.00+
Cured, brined, cold-smoked and hand sliced Atlantic salmon with pastrami seasoning.
- Tuna Salad$9.00+
House made tuna salad with a hint of sweet dill
- Egg Salad$9.00+
Our house made egg salad recipe is passed down from "The Gram"
- Corned Beef$9.00+
House cured corned beef brisket.
- Smoked Pastrami$9.00+
We start with house cured corned beef and then season and smoke it for perfect, peppery pastrami
Lox Boxes (Brunch in a Box)
- Any Given Sunday$95.00
Package includes: Half-Dozen artisan bagels 1 LB Lox - choice of classic or pastrami Two 4 oz. schmears 1/2 LB of Tuna Salad or Egg Salad Four Sprinkle Cookies Two Chocolate Chip Dough Bars
- The Family Gathering$195.00
Package includes: Dozen artisan bagels 2 LB Lox - choice of classic or pastrami Two 8 oz. schmears 1 LB of Tuna Salad or Egg Salad 8 Sprinkle Cookies 4 Chocolate Chip Dough Bars
R&A Specialties
- Sourdough Pretzel$4.50
- Daisy Dogs$6.75+
Our signature Vienna Beef bagel dogs available as a single daisy, a field of daisies or as a cheddar dog. Add Chicago Sauce for dipping - the 7 classic Chicago Style hot dog toppings combined into a delicious sauce.
- Bagel "Nots" - Half-Dozen$12.00
Knot shaped sourdough bagel bites in sweet flavors
- Latkes$4.50+
A crispy latke with a mix of sweet and yellow potatoes. Served with a side of sour cream.
Signature Soups
Sourdough Sweets
- Jack-O-Lantern Cookie$4.00
Maple cookie with ginger icing.
- Pumpkin Whoopie Pie$5.00
- Triple Chocolate Pumpkin Bar$3.50
Pumpkin cookie bar with milk chocolate, dark chocolate and semi-sweet chocolate.
- Sourdough Sprinkles$3.75
A soft baked sugar cookie dipped in non-pareils.
- Chocolate Chip Dough Bars$2.75
Our special sourdough chocolate chip blondie.
- Chocolate Haze Cookie$4.50
Brownie batter cookie. Simply gooey and delicious
- Hot Chocolate Brownies$3.50
A decadent chocolate brownie experience.
- Sourdough Muffin$3.00
A variety of sourdough muffins baked daily.
- Mandel Bread$2.75
A chocolate and walnut filled biscotti-like cookie best served with coffee.
- Apple Bottom Cinnamon Buns$5.00
Sourdough cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting. Filled with apples, cinnamon and sugar. Available weekends only.
- Weekend Cinnamon Rolls$4.50
Sourdough cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting. Available weekends only.
- Pecan Cinnamon Rolls$5.00
Our sourdough cinnamon roll filled with roasted pecans, cinnamon and sugar.
- Ice Cream Sundae$5.00
Choice of cookie topped with your choice of Ice Cream Girl ice cream. Decorated with sprinkles and chocolate chips.
- Cookie Dog Treats (2)$1.00
All natural sourdough sweets for your pooch!
- French Toast Challah ice Cream Sammie$10.75
We have partnered with the Ice Cream Girl on ice cream cookie sandwiches. Pick your cookie type and ice cream flavor to make a delicious summer treat.
Chips
Drinks
Specials
Coffee, Tea & Cider
Specialty Iced Tea & Lemonade
Water
Sodas
Catering
Bagel, Lox & Deli Trays
Sammy Platters
- Half Nosh Sammy Platter$52.00
Includes 6 simple sammies. Choose from bagel & schmear, bagel egg & schmear, roasted turkey, tuna salad, egg salad, hummus, or butter.
- Full Nosh Sammy Platter$104.00
Includes 12 simple sammies. Choose from bagel & schmear, bagel egg & schmear, roasted turkey, tuna salad, egg salad, hummus, or butter.
Sweets
- Dozen Muffins$42.00
- Just The Sweet Stuff$40.00
Dozen sweets: either 12 sprinkle cookies, 12 chocolate chip dough bars, or 12 hot chocolate brownies.
- Just The Sweet Stuff (Assorted)$38.00
Includes 3 hot chocolate brownies, 3 sprinkle cookies, 2 chocolate chip dough bars, and 3 assorted muffins.
- The Favs Box$36.00
3 hot chocolate brownies, 3 sprinkle cookies, 3 chocolate chip dough bars, and 3 assorted muffins
Coffee
