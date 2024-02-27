R & R CraftHouse Grill
Main Menu
Starters
- Crafthouse Balls$10.95
Top seller, customers tend to love this item! Bacon wrapped burger balls stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and roasted jalapeño. Takes 15 min
- Cheesy Bites$11.95
Spicy fried cheese curds served with our chipotle mayo and marinara sauce
- Cheesy Bites - Buffalo Style$12.95
Spicy fried cheese curds served with our chipotle mayo and marinara sauce. Tossed in buffalo and topped with blue cheese
- Big Rings$9.95
Top seller, customers tend to love this item! 1/2 pound of fresh homemade fried onion rings with house ranch dressing
- Pretzel Sticks$9.95
3 large pretzels served with chipotle mayo and creole mustard
- Fresh Cut Fries Your Way$5.95
Hot Dogs
Flatbreads
Craft Tacos
- Dixie Tacos$10.95
Pulled pork, shredded cabbage, house sopping sauce, cilantro
- Monterey Tacos$10.95
Top seller, customers tend to love this item! Grilled chicken, avocado, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese
- Lavaca Bay Tacos$12.95
Fried cod, shredded cabbage, & jalapeño cilantro dressing
- Cypress Yard Bird Tacos$10.95
Fried chicken tenders with buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and blue cheese dressing
- Grilled Shrimp Tacos$12.95
Grilled shrimp, avocado, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese
Build Your Own Burger
Signature Burgers
- Elsa Burger$16.95
Ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & a fried egg
- Peppe$16.95
Jalapeño bacon, roasted jalapeño, pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, grilled onions, & chili ancho mayo sauce
- Caroline$16.95
Signature buttery South Texas sopping sauce and fried onion rings
- Newton$18.95
Top seller, customers tend to love this item! Fig preserves, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, and lettuce
- Bubba$18.95
House chili, Cheddar cheese, grilled onions, and frito corn chips
- Pablo$16.95
Roasted poblano pepper, avocado, red onions, cotija cheese, and chili ancho mayo sauce
- Saratoga$16.95
Grilled turkey patty, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
Sides
- Side Cut Fries$3.95
- Side Sweet Potato Fries$4.95
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes$4.25
- Corn Spinach Medley$4.25
- Green Bean Gremolata$4.50
- Cilantro Lime Rice$4.25
- Onion Rings$4.95
- Coleslaw$3.25
- Grilled Asparagus$4.95
- Side House Salad$5.95
- Mini Wedge$5.95
- Cajun Brown Gravy$2.25
- Sour Dough Toast$1.00
- Half Fries/Half Rings$4.95
Salad
- Big Wedge$10.95
Traditional wedge of iceberg lettuce covered with blue cheese crumbles, diced red onions, bacon, & choice of dressing
- Summer Salad$10.95
Spring mixed greens with dried cranberries, raisins, mandarin oranges, asparagus, cotija cheese, and pecans
- Cypress Salad$9.95
Spring mixed greens with grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and Cheddar cheese
Soup
- Cup Creamy Tomato Basil$4.95
A blend of fresh tomatoes, basil, sweet butter and cream; topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese
- Bowl Creamy Tomato Basil$7.95
A blend of fresh tomatoes, basil, sweet butter and cream; topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese
- Quart Creamy Tomato Basil$19.95
- Cup Crafthouse Chili$8.95
Top seller, customers tend to love this item! Our unique blend of peppers, spices, and quality certified Angus beef, topped with Cheddar cheese & onions
- Bowl Crafthouse Chili$11.95
Top seller, customers tend to love this item! Our unique blend of peppers, spices, and quality certified Angus beef, topped with Cheddar cheese & onions
- Quart Crafthouse Chili$29.95
- Cup Loaded Potato$4.95
Our baked potato soup served a cheese and chives garnish
- Bowl Loaded Potato$6.95
Our baked potato soup served a cheese and chives garnish
- Quart Loaded Potato$19.95
- Cup Chicken Tortilla$4.95
Shredded chicken, freshly chopped vegetables, and seasoning for a fiesta of taste topped with tortilla strips and avocado
- Bowl Chicken Tortilla$6.95
Shredded chicken, freshly chopped vegetables, and seasoning for a fiesta of taste topped with tortilla strips and avocado
- Quart Chicken Tortilla$19.95
- Cup Chicken & Andouille Gumbo$7.95
Our homemade gumbo, made with chicken breasts and smoked andouille sausage. Following the same recipe we've been using for generations in Louisiana
- Bowl Chicken & Andouille Gumbo$11.95
Our homemade gumbo, made with chicken breasts and smoked andouille sausage. Following the same recipe we've been using for generations in Louisiana
- Quart Chicken & Andouille Gumbo$29.95
Sandwiches/Poboys
- Maria's Cuban$13.95
Roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, creole mustard, and pickle on a hoagie roll
- Philly Cheesesteak$15.95
Thinly sliced rib eye, sautéed onions, peppers, with Monterrey Jack cheese on a hoagie roll
- Victorian BLT$12.95
Our version of the classic Victorian tea sandwich, bacon, lettuce, tomato on toasted sour dough
- Lexington Pulled Pork$12.95
Slow roasted pork shoulder, housemade sopping sauce, and tangy coleslaw on a kaiser roll
- Evelyn's Boudin Poboy$16.95
Top seller, customers tend to love this item! Our fried boudin balls smashed with melted Monterrey Jack cheese finished with a spoonful of our chicken and andouille sausage gumbo. Served on a New Orleans style po' boy with mayonnaise, served with fries
- Cajun Club Poboy$16.95
New Orleans style po' boy like no other! Ham, turkey, and roast beef layered with slices of provolone, American, and Swiss cheese, jalapeño mayo & lettuce, finished with house beef gravy. Served with fries
- Grilled Shrimp Poboy$15.95
Blackened grilled shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise, served with fries
- Catfish Poboy$15.95
Fried catfish filet topped with lettuce, tomato, and homemade tartar sauce, served with fries
- Fried Catfish Étouffée Poboy$16.95
Fried catfish filet smothered with crawfish étouffée, topped with lettuce, tomato, and homemade tartar sauce, served with fries
Cajun Menu
- Boudin Balls$12.95
Top seller, customers tend to love this item! Regular. Boudin balls from Louisiana dipped in our homemade onion ring batter & served with a side of our spicy fry sauce. Now served with 4 boudin balls
- Boudin Balls Pepper Jack$13.95
Top seller, customers tend to love this item! Boudin balls from Louisiana dipped in our homemade onion ring batter & served with a side of our spicy fry sauce. Now served with 4 boudin balls
- Red Beans & Andouille Sausage with Rice$14.95
A classic cajun dish of slow cooked, cream-style red beans and smoked andouille sausage, served over rice
- Cup Chicken & Andouille Gumbo$7.95
Our homemade gumbo, made with chicken breasts and smoked andouille sausage. Following the same recipe we've been using for generations in Louisiana
- Bowl Chicken & Andouille Gumbo$11.95
Our homemade gumbo, made with chicken breasts and smoked andouille sausage. Following the same recipe we've been using for generations in Louisiana
- Evelyn's Boudin Poboy$16.95
Top seller, customers tend to love this item! Our fried boudin balls smashed with melted Monterrey Jack cheese finished with a spoonful of our chicken and andouille sausage gumbo. Served on a New Orleans style po' boy with mayonnaise, served with fries
- Cajun Club Poboy$16.95
New Orleans style po' boy like no other! Ham, turkey, and roast beef layered with slices of provolone, American, and Swiss cheese, jalapeño mayo & lettuce, finished with house beef gravy. Served with fries
- Cup Red Beans & Sausage$9.95
Steaks
- Crafthouse Rib Eye$35.95
Top seller, customers tend to love this item! 12 oz USDA prime rib eye charbroiled to temperature, served with garlic mashed potatoes and your choice of vegetable; asparagus, corn medley, or green beans gremolata
- South American Filet$26.95
6 oz USDA prime tenderloin filet basted with chimichurri, charbroiled to temperature, served with garlic mashed potatoes and your choice of vegetable; asparagus, corn medley, or green beans gremolata
- Sirloin$27.95
8 oz USDA prime sirloin steak, seasoned and charbroiled to temperature served with garlic mash potatoes and your choice of vegetable
- Texas Pork Chop$23.95
10 oz bone in center cut pork chop grilled to perfection with bourbon butter glaze, served with garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus
Chicken
- Chicken Pesto$16.95
Grilled chicken breast topped with pecan pesto served with cilantro lime rice, and your choice of vegetable; asparagus, corn medley, green beans gremolata
- Chicken Poblano$16.95
Top seller, customers tend to love this item! Grilled chicken topped with roasted poblano pepper creme sauce, served with cilantro lime rice and your choice of vegetable; asparagus, corn medley, green beans gremolata
- Fried Chicken Tender Basket$12.95
Five perfectly battered chicken tenders, served with house-cut french fries and homemade honey mustard dressing
Seafood
- East Coast Salmon$25.95
8 oz Norwegian salmon grilled with citrus butter, served with cilantro lime rice and your choice of vegetable; asparagus, corn medley, green beans gremolata
- Gulf Coast Salmon$25.95
Top seller, customers tend to love this item! 8 oz Norwegian blackened salmon served atop our chipotle cream sauce, with cilantro lime rice and choice of asparagus, corn medley, green bean gremolata
- Fish & Chips English Coast$21.95
Top seller, customers tend to love this item! Three beer battered Atlantic cod, deep-fried & served with house-cut fries and tartar sauce
- Chip's Shrimp$19.95
8 large shrimp sautéed with chipotle cream sauce and served with cilantro lime rice
- Nola's Shrimp$19.95
8 large shrimp sautéed with cajun seasoning, sweet peppers, onions, and a touch of jalapeño, and served with cilantro lime rice
- Fried Catfish Basket$15.95
Three fried catfish filets, fresh fries, with a side of coleslaw
- Crawfish Étouffée$14.95
Crawfish étouffée served over rice
Specials
- Ribeye and Shrimp$39.95
Top seller, customers tend to love this item! 12 oz USDA prime rib eye charbroiled to temperature, served with garlic mashed potatoes and your choice of vegetable; asparagus, corn medley, or green beans gremolata
- Filet and Shrimp$29.95
6 oz USDA prime tenderloin filet basted with chimichurri, charbroiled to temperature, served with garlic mashed potatoes and your choice of vegetable; asparagus, corn medley, or green beans gremolata
- Sirloin and Shrimp$27.95
8 oz USDA prime sirloin steak, seasoned and charbroiled to temperature served with garlic mash potatoes and your choice of vegetable
Side Sauces
- Small Balsamic$0.25
- Large Balsamic$0.50
- Small BBQ$0.25
- Large BBQ$0.50
- Small Blue Cheese$0.25
- Large Blue Cheese$0.50
- Small Buffalo$0.25
- Large Buffalo$0.50
- Small Cajun Gravy$0.25
- Large Cajun Gravy$0.50
- Small Cocktail$0.25
- Large Cocktail$0.50
- Small Crawfish Queso$1.00
- Large Crawfish Queso$2.00
- Small Creole Mustard$0.25
- Large Creole Mustard$0.50
- Small Fry$0.25
- Large Fry$0.50
- Small Honey Mustard$0.25
- Large Honey Mustard$0.50
- Small Jalapeno Mayo$0.25
- Large Jalapeno Mayo$0.50
- Small Ranch$0.25
- Large Ranch$0.50
- Small Tartar$0.25
- Large Tartar$0.50
Desserts
- Apple Cobbler$6.25
- Jeanne's White Chocolate Bread Pudding$9.95
Induldge in our decadent white chocolate bread pudding. A luscious blend of creamy white chocolate and perfectly baked bread, drizzled with a rum glaze made with Bayou Spiced Rum for an irresistible touch of warmth and flavor.
- Chocolate Molten Lava$6.50
Individual-sized cake with a warm molten chocolate center that flows like lava when you take a spoonful.
- Rootbeer Float$5.25
- Ice Cream$3.25
- King Cake w/ Cream Cheese$7.95