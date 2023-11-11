Skip to Main content
Platters
Platter - Chicken
$15.99
Platter - Porchetta
$15.99
Platter - Vegan/Vegetarian
$15.99
Sandwiches
Sandwich - Chicken
$15.99
Sandwich - Porchetta
$14.99
Kids
Kid's Meal
$9.39
DRINKS
Fountain Drink
$2.99
Desserts
3 Leches
$6.50
Tiramisu
$6.50
R.U.B. Location and Ordering Hours
(402) 708-5245
1917 S 67th Street, Omaha, NE 68106
Open now
• Closes at 8PM
All hours
